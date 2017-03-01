₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by jesusson22: 5:12pm
This couple's lovely pre-wedding photos have got people talking, just because of the size of the pretty bride-to-be, Betty...
#BETREX
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/the-hips-on-this-lady-in-these-pre.html?m=1
1 Like 5 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by naija1stpikin: 5:12pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by jesusson22: 5:12pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by UniQuegrACE(f): 5:14pm
lol, op., did you just call that hips? you're officially blind then
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by REIIGN(m): 5:16pm
This na fat na
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by emeijeh(m): 5:17pm
The guy dey force himself smile.
Na wah o
Knock knock,
Groom: who is it?
It's Flavour, your Brother in-law
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by SoftP: 5:20pm
She is pretty, unique and classy
10 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Aderola15(f): 5:21pm
UniQuegrACE:I owe you 20 naira kulikuli for this.
*YOU SMART*
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Alondrah: 5:28pm
Obesity
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Angeleena(f): 5:29pm
the lady's single lap,is the sum total of the guy"s body..she big wella
6 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by UniQuegrACE(f): 5:33pm
Aderola15:lol, you wan make I use mess destroy NL. throw mess like bomb ni? okay o, thank you ma'am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by babfet: 5:41pm
Eleyi gidi gan ooo
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by iambijo(m): 5:42pm
All i see is broiler chicken drum stick
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Justbeingreal(m): 5:47pm
Heavy Duty
9 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by anonymuz(m): 5:57pm
this one na real heavy duty engine.
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Keneking: 6:22pm
See Mynd44 spec; lalasticlala go say 'does size matter?'
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by mrsfavour(f): 6:42pm
Cute but she has to loose some weight BC when pregnancy comes, I think she may add too much. Cute lady and handsome guy. God bless ur union.
7 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Christardor: 6:44pm
Holy crap!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by tosyne2much(m): 6:46pm
Omo nawa oooo.. Abeg who get that Mr. Ibu picture?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Stegomiah(f): 6:47pm
This one is overload
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by TheSlyone2(m): 6:49pm
Kimbra, this could US if only you...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Omotayor123(f): 6:53pm
she's cool actually...
Gifted.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by NotNairalandi(m): 6:55pm
this one na enyi kwonwa
I rather die than to commit sucide
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by idris4r83(m): 6:56pm
The husband have the licence to work with heavy equipment.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by ngmgeek(m): 6:56pm
Mountain climber and his mountain
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by girlhaley(f): 6:57pm
Eeeew
Extra large
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by PapiNigga: 6:57pm
BBBBBBW
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by ziego(m): 6:57pm
point and kill
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Moneyyy: 6:57pm
How did u know it's pre-wedding pic? Did they tell you that? Later you start calling APC and Lai Mohammed liars
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by soberdrunk(m): 6:57pm
Kai!!! This guy na real man!! My recommendation for the 'weding night' is the infamous Shaolin "squatting penguin, flying monkey" style
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man by Gabrielwilliams(m): 6:57pm
Lovely.. Lekpa and chubby, who takes the day? Hit like for lekpa and share for chubby
1 Like
