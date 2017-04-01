₦airaland Forum

Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by PapiNigga: 2:55pm On Apr 07
The pretty bride-to-be, Tobi, and her handsome Fiance's pre-wedding photos are causing frenzy online just because of their size difference...

See more photos below...


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/pre-wedding-photos-of-big-bold.html?m=1

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Cyberrex(m): 2:58pm On Apr 07
They say plus size ladies are romantic, is that true?

3 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by nnadychuks(m): 3:00pm On Apr 07
High definition cameras are doing great work. The couples match though

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by TheSlyone2(m): 3:00pm On Apr 07
This PapiNigga and pre-wedding photo be like 5&6...

Abeg na you be the photographer wey dey always snap them?...

Good combo
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Erngie(f): 3:01pm On Apr 07
Beautiful.Happy married life BUT try and loose weight so that your husband will not quickly cheat on you with them agbanis.

13 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Davash222(m): 3:01pm On Apr 07
Cyberrex:
They say plus size ladies are romantic, is that true?
No!!
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by PapiNigga: 3:02pm On Apr 07
TheSlyone2:
This PapiNigga and pre-wedding photo be like 5&6...


Abeg na you be the photographer wey dey always snap them?...


Good combo

lol

1 Like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by youngberry001(m): 3:02pm On Apr 07
Hahaha buffalo grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Cyberrex(m): 3:03pm On Apr 07
Davash222:
No!!
really, damn
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by dtruth50(m): 3:04pm On Apr 07
wow
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Davash222(m): 3:06pm On Apr 07
Cyberrex:
really, damn
You were misinformed.
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by youngest85(m): 3:17pm On Apr 07
BBSW

Big
Bold
Senseless
Woman

2 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by browniex: 3:29pm On Apr 07
Davash222:

No!!
they are insecure and full of jealousy. always suspecting thier men.

3 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by thorpido(m): 3:32pm On Apr 07
She doesn't look like she's older than 26.She just let herself blow.
The man should keep the faith.After marriage,there will be more 'prosperity' on the woman's part.

1 Like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by sirusX(m): 3:35pm On Apr 07
Davash222:

No!!
youngest85:
BBSW

Big
Bold
Senseless
Woman
Hate 101...no chill bro cheesy

There's more to life than what you see on the outside

8 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by badassProdigy(m): 6:46pm On Apr 07
she's pretty tho

4 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Bumbae1(f): 6:47pm On Apr 07
Curvy you mean cheesy pretty lady even the guy too
Lovely pics

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by BUTCHCASSIDY: 6:52pm On Apr 07
All these smallish guys and theor love for XXXXL women....
I have a friend like that you wont catch him dead with a slim lady. The bigger the better

3 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by ZarZar(f): 6:54pm On Apr 07
BUTCHCASSIDY:
All these smallish guys and theor love for XXXXL women....
I have a friend like that you wont catch him dead with a slim lady. The bigger the better

And then the rest are like...

7 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by BUTCHCASSIDY: 6:58pm On Apr 07
ZarZar:


And then the rest are like...


shocked shocked
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Keneking: 7:53pm On Apr 07
Lalasticlala spec
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by AngelicBeing: 8:02pm On Apr 07
Keneking:
Lalasticlala spec
tongue
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by tifany89(m): 8:11pm On Apr 07
youngest85:
BBSW

Big
Bold
Senseless
Woman
Haba why the senseless? Dat is harsh

1 Like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by tifany89(m): 8:12pm On Apr 07
BUTCHCASSIDY:
All these smallish guys and theor love for XXXXL women....
I have a friend like that you wont catch him dead with a slim lady. The bigger the better
Just like my bro will say, the bigger the better
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Frolic: 8:18pm On Apr 07
From the look of things, she got herself a dude that can handle her properly.

1 Like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Martin124(m): 8:29pm On Apr 07
Bumbae1:
Curvy you mean cheesy pretty lady even the guy too
Lovely pics
mehn hmmm so aww con dey buy form every 2 2 year's eee mehn,+work wey dey for night aaaaa,,,I see,dat man like dem plenty!!!
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by AgbenuAnna(f): 9:36pm On Apr 07
I just love it when fat women dress fine

3 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Akshow: 9:46pm On Apr 07
Her husband fine pass her
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by luminouz(m): 9:57pm On Apr 07
What do u expect? Her name is TOBI!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by CONFAMA: 10:40pm On Apr 07
luminouz:
What do u expect? Her name is TOBI!!!!

Tobi means large... Lmao grin

7 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by Jhayson(m): 11:19pm On Apr 07
pretty lady
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man by ableguy(m): 11:20pm On Apr 07
Twale baba

(0) (1) (Reply)

