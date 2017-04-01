Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Lady And Her Man (14523 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man / Fitness Couple! Nigerian Lady And Her Hubby Release Raunchy Bedroom Photos / Teddy Skitt 'After Sex Video & Photo', Says Her Man "Made Her Night" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos below...





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/pre-wedding-photos-of-big-bold.html?m=1 The pretty bride-to-be, Tobi, and her handsome Fiance's pre-wedding photos are causing frenzy online just because of their size difference...See more photos below... 7 Likes 2 Shares

They say plus size ladies are romantic, is that true? 3 Likes

High definition cameras are doing great work. The couples match though 7 Likes 1 Share

This PapiNigga and pre-wedding photo be like 5&6...



Abeg na you be the photographer wey dey always snap them?...



Good combo

Beautiful.Happy married life BUT try and loose weight so that your husband will not quickly cheat on you with them agbanis. 13 Likes

Cyberrex:

They say plus size ladies are romantic, is that true? No!! No!!

TheSlyone2:

This PapiNigga and pre-wedding photo be like 5&6...





Abeg na you be the photographer wey dey always snap them?...





Good combo

lol lol 1 Like

Hahaha buffalo

Davash222:

No!! really, damn really, damn

wow

Cyberrex:

really, damn You were misinformed. You were misinformed.

BBSW



Big

Bold

Senseless

Woman 2 Likes

Davash222:



No!! they are insecure and full of jealousy. always suspecting thier men. they are insecure and full of jealousy. always suspecting thier men. 3 Likes

She doesn't look like she's older than 26.She just let herself blow.

The man should keep the faith.After marriage,there will be more 'prosperity' on the woman's part. 1 Like

Davash222:



No!! youngest85:

BBSW



Big

Bold

Senseless

Woman Hate 101...no chill bro



There's more to life than what you see on the outside Hate 101...no chill broThere's more to life than what you see on the outside 8 Likes

she's pretty tho 4 Likes

pretty lady even the guy too

Lovely pics Curvy you meanpretty lady even the guy tooLovely pics 6 Likes 2 Shares

All these smallish guys and theor love for XXXXL women....

I have a friend like that you wont catch him dead with a slim lady. The bigger the better 3 Likes

BUTCHCASSIDY:

All these smallish guys and theor love for XXXXL women....

I have a friend like that you wont catch him dead with a slim lady. The bigger the better

And then the rest are like... And then the rest are like... 7 Likes

ZarZar:





And then the rest are like...





Lalasticlala spec

Keneking:

Lalasticlala spec

youngest85:

BBSW



Big

Bold

Senseless

Woman Haba why the senseless? Dat is harsh Haba why the senseless? Dat is harsh 1 Like

BUTCHCASSIDY:

All these smallish guys and theor love for XXXXL women....

I have a friend like that you wont catch him dead with a slim lady. The bigger the better Just like my bro will say, the bigger the better Just like my bro will say, the bigger the better

From the look of things, she got herself a dude that can handle her properly. 1 Like

Bumbae1:

Curvy you mean pretty lady even the guy too

Lovely pics mehn hmmm so aww con dey buy form every 2 2 year's eee mehn,+work wey dey for night aaaaa,,,I see,dat man like dem plenty!!! mehn hmmm so aww con dey buy form every 2 2 year's eee mehn,+work wey dey for night aaaaa,,,I see,dat man like dem plenty!!!

I just love it when fat women dress fine 3 Likes

Her husband fine pass her

What do u expect? Her name is TOBI!!!! 2 Likes

luminouz:

What do u expect? Her name is TOBI!!!!

Tobi means large... Lmao Tobi means large... Lmao 7 Likes

pretty lady