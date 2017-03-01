Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Foston Utomi Batters Wife (Patoranking's Boss) Graphic Photos (11440 Views)

In this day my darling husband saw his wife and mother of his child bleeding on the floor but was still hugging and puffing. Swearing on his mothers life that that was going to be my last day on earth. Swearing that he would "enter Instablog" as the next man who killed his wife. I can't help but imagine 2 conductors on the street fighting, 2 strangers.

When one starts to bleed the other would think "ha make I calm down oh" talkleas of beating your defenseless wife who did Nothing to you (or please ask him, what I did, I would love to be able to make sense of this, love to know my offense). He showed no mercy,still said to me that I was going to drown in my blood. He locked all doors, even balconies invade I wanted to jump out!



The man I loved striped to his underwear in front of my friend and the abuse went on for hours, he had 2 of his own friends in the house and even they weren't enough to stop him, he was exchanging blows with them, just to get to me.





It was as though he had 5 men inside him,determined to kill me. I excaped only by the grace of God. My friend and I were running on the street with blood on me like this and people wondering what happened to us. And this was just one day. I can write a book on the living hell I lived. And it's you, who has the guts to bring this to instagram? You are not even worthy of being a role model to your son yet You think you a motivational speaker now?



Very stupid man

You can't even protect yourself against your own wife, how much more other men?

Very disheartening story, look at the baby Mhen..

Sorry dear..



But then, when you ladies are supposed to settle for better men, you'll be looking for riches and fame, now look at what that has brought to you!



If this is settle-able, then do, but if not end the fvcking relationship with the im-potent









Rich guys and arrogance are like . . . . . . . . Ladies, money does not guarantees happiness in marriage. 17 Likes 1 Share

say no to domestic violence against women. But what sis she do to deserve such? 2 Likes 1 Share

I know women have caustic tongue. Their attitude can be off putting too. But it is not a valid reason to hit anyone let alone a woman.



But this wan right here?? Her own be like say e too much? Shouldn't she be nursing her injuries and gathering evidence to slam the guy with? Hit him where it hurts the most? No. She's on the internet reminding us how she broke up with another guy and cursing people.



At least we have an idea what may havd brought about the pummelling.



I hope you heal ma'am 16 Likes 1 Share

And she didn't knw he was a woman beater b4.. Dem neva see anything...... Wen the going was going smooth and well we didn't hear anytin ooo Nw she has been battered pictures don come online.... Is ok 4 Likes

This is serious and uncalled for, ladies will always be ladies.

As usual women and victim tales, they have started again. Just see the description of the violence your husband meted on you. Yet you expect us to believe he is an animal who blew his top like that. Do people blow their top to tthe point of daring murder without and reason ? I very much doubt that.



This is the problem with loving the wrong person. When one is in love he is weak, and slight hurts appear too painful to bear, utter betrayal by these cheating and deceptive 21st century nigerian women , makes one think of murder thanks to utter shock of it all.



How easy is it to gently seek a divorce when blind sided by the sudden realization of the betrayal or crimes of someone you loved. Nevertheless its a better path to choose without violence. Not because the scum doesn't deserve to be dealt with as your mind tells you, but because you need freedom (not going to jail) to enaable you find a berra mate and move on with ya life. Thus I say no to violence.



Woman, stop with the victim tales, confess what you did wrong even though u denying it cos the man likely has no concrete evidence. Marry not a woman you love, but strictly a woman whose loyalty you can vouch for completely. Nobody attacks another without reason as we have observed, mad people don't even do that often. 29 Likes 3 Shares

benuejosh:

say no to domestic violence against women. But what sis she do to deserve such? There is NOTHING good enough reason to beat up a woman ,no justification whatsoever ! .What happened to walking away or divorce ! men who hit women are worst than animals. There is NOTHING good enough reason to beat up a woman ,no justification whatsoever ! .What happened to walking away or divorce ! men who hit women are worst than animals. 9 Likes

nnnnn

madam wetin you do... oga you are a beast for beating your wife that way... what happened to working away... well I know people like you... they only flex their muscles on weak people... go fit triple H or the rock na... I hate domestic violence.. #wasavictim 3 Likes 1 Share

Most sociopaths are rich and feel like they own the world because of the money they have. Young lady, thank God for saving your life, that nigga will never change. If she goes back she'll die I assure her. He may have suffered a traumatic childhood seeing his dad do same to his mum, this has made him insecure and dangerous, this is the only way he can establish his dominance over her, by beating you black and blue. It will make him feel strong and in control. Dude needs psychological help.

For those asking what she did to deserve this; see no matter what, a man should not lay his hands on his wife, he should simply talk it out and if that don't work, send her away or you walk away. 3 Likes 1 Share

You marry 4 money. Deal with it..... 2 Likes

Hmmmm. You just can't have everything all in stuck for you, for you alone Mba. Like it's said, you can't be shorter than me at the same time taller than me: you've got to choose one.



A rich dude who doesn't give a 4k about how you feel after hiscum or a "just there dude" who loves and cherish you but can't buy you a Range Rover. Choose one ladies 2 Likes

I don't get people asking her to deal with it and purposefully shading her.



If your sister sent you these pictures of her claiming her husband did this to her will this be your response?



Let us think carefully, domestic violence has no excuse. No matter what she might have done to you.



Any man that lays his hands on his wife like this does not need an essay to describe him.



He's a beast. Yes he is. 6 Likes

It doesn't matter what she did, its never okay to hit a woman. The posting of relationship problems on social media is really annoying. That's for teenagers. Call your family members and report or better still call an activist. 2 Likes

Wat in the world is happening to marriages 1 Like

ok I will channel it to the appropriate authority.

Women should keep picture or video evidence of abuse.





A website should make a catalogue of these abuse pictures and videos so people will understand these things are real, law enforcement agent will enact stricter laws to protect women and younger women will be armed before going into relationships.





I will also want to educate women that inhuman torture and brutality against their househelp and kids also amounts to domestic abuse and so they should equally desist. What goes round comes round. 2 Likes 1 Share

There is absolutely no justification to pay your hands on your wife. Only monsters will support this evil.

Duru009:

You marry 4 money. Deal with it..... Receive sense in the name of our Lord Jesus. 2 Likes

Eddygourdo:

As usual women and victim tales, they have started again. Just see the description of the violence your husband meted on you. Yet you expect us to believe he is an animal who blew his top like that. Do people blow their top to tthe point of daring murder without and reason ? I very much doubt that.



This is the problem with loving the wrong person. When one is in love he is weak, and slight hurts appear too painful to bear, utter betrayal by these cheating and deceptive 21st century nigerian women , makes one think of murder thanks to utter shock of it all.



How easy is it to gently seek a divorce when blind sided by the sudden realization of the betrayal or crimes of someone you loved. Nevertheless its a better path to choose without violence. Not because the scum doesn't deserve to be dealt with as your mind tells you, but because you need freedom (not going to jail) to enaable you find a berra mate and move on with ya life. Thus I say no to violence.



Woman, stop with the victim tales, confess what you did wrong even though u denying it cos the man likely has no concrete evidence. Marry not a woman you love, but strictly a woman whose loyalty you can vouch for completely. Nobody attacks another without reason as we have observed, mad people don't even do that often. God is a merciful God and hence I believe He will send some sense across to you shortly. 3 Likes





This is the sole reason why most Nigerian women would rather be beaten to death by their husbands than divorce them. It is rather alarming that you chose to attack the woman instead of her abusive husband.



Per the bolded, didn't you read where she said its been months?



Grundig:

I know women have caustic tongue. Their attitude can be off putting too. But it is not a valid reason to hit anyone let alone a woman.



But this wan right here?? Her own be like say e too much? Shouldn't she be nursing her injuries and gathering evidence to slam the guy with? Hit him where it hurts the most? No. She's on the internet reminding us how she broke up with another guy and cursing people.



At least we have an idea what may havd brought about the pummelling.



I hope you heal ma'am Address the issue at hand which is domestic violence, stop beating around the bush with rantings. In all of that, she still referred to her husband as "my loving husband".This is the sole reason why most Nigerian women would rather be beaten to death by their husbands than divorce them. It is rather alarming that you chose to attack the woman instead of her abusive husband.Per the bolded, didn't you read where she said its been months? 1 Like

what will the children of dis public failed marriages in 15year time say wen dey use Google n c dia family story



as for the batared wife/woman...ALUBARIKA jahs blessing is all I see

Only immature men control their homes with punches, no matter what, learn to refrain.

got married 2016 and now dis, dis is jst 2017 oooo, sometimes, I fear dis marriage of a tin got married 2016 and now dis, dis is jst 2017 oooo, sometimes, I fear dis marriage of a tin 2 Likes

Only a true AFONJA beats his wife.... Afonjas!!!!!!



Why would a normal man hit a woman...??



Women can tempt a lot...but every guy should be matured enough not to beat a lady before he endulges in marriage... Cuz women will always be women!!! And thats why we love them!!!! 1 Like

from the way she wrote the story , you can tell the type of person she is



.................SHE OBVIOUSLY DID MORE THAN ENOUGH TALKING



Please don't come after me "against beaten wives" association kindly get my point first 2 Likes

