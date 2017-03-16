₦airaland Forum

Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election - Politics

Politics / Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election

Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by OKDnigeria: 4:52pm
A Federal High Court in Abuja has dashed the hopes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a candidate in the Anambra Central senatorial district election as it dismissed a suit brought by Sharon Ikeazor seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept her as a substitute to Dr. Chris Ngige.

Ikeazor had dragged the INEC before Justice Anwuli Chikere, asking the court to compel the electoral umpire to accept her as the candidate of the party in place of Ngige who had withdrawn from the election.




However, delivering judgment on the matter on Tuesday in Abuja, Justice Chikere held that the time for political parties to nominate candidates for elective position in respect of the 2015 elections had elapsed.

The judge held: “The time for the nomination, withdrawal or substitution of candidates for the court-ordered election in Anambra Central senatorial district has elapsed.

“As decided by the Court of Appeal in the case of Labour Party against INEC, there is no room for fresh candidates in a court-ordered election.”

Consequently, the judge dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.
The Supreme Court had on February 10 put to rest the legal battle that had denied the people of Anambra Central senatorial district representation at the upper chamber of the National Assembly as it dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Uche Ekwunife challenging the nullification of her election for the district.
The Anambra State Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal Division in Enugu had nullified the election that produced Ekwunife who was a candidate of the PDP in the said poll and ordered the conduct of a fresh poll to fill the vacancy.
However, dissatisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal, Ekwunife approached the Supreme Court to set aside the verdict.

But delivering judgment in the dispute last month, a five man panel of the apex court headed by Justice Tanko Mohammed, held that it had no jurisdiction to entertain matters emanating from the conduct of National Assembly elections.
In the lead judgment that was handed down by Justice Amina Augie, the court had affirmed the position of the respondent in the suit, Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who was Ekwenife’s challenger at the lower courts.

Justice Augie had held that Appeal Court was the terminal point of all disputes over National Assembly polls, adding that the apex court lacked jurisdiction to hear and determine Ekwenife’s appeal in respect of the Anambra Central senatorial election dispute.

“Looking closely at the wordings of Section 246 (3), it is clear that the decision of the Court of Appeal is final. This, the decision, therefore has no business climbing or driving to this court for adjudication because this court is completely bereft of jurisdiction to entertain here and determine any such appeal from the lower court. “Once the court below delivers its judgment on a National Assembly Election Petition, the judgment is final and this court has no jurisdiction to hear any appeals related there to no matter how cleverly framed,” Justice Augie said.

She further declared that Umeh’s preliminary objections to Ekwenife’s appeal succeeded, saying, “this court lacks jurisdiction. This appeal is struck out.”

Meanwhile, Umeh, the APGA flagbearer for the election while reacting to the judgment appealed to the INEC to hasten up the conduct of the Anambra Central senatorial rerun poll.
Umeh said: “The INEC has nothing holding it anymore from going ahead to conduct the Anambra Central senatorial election going by the judgement by the Federal High Court Abuja which dismissed the suit by Sharon Ikeazor seeking to compel INEC to accept her as a substitute to Ngige for Anambra Central re-run election which is consistent with the law and the firm position of INEC on the matter all along.

“The Supreme Court judgment of February 10, 2017 has completely removed the PDP from the election as it affirmed that the decision of the court of Appeal, Enugu Division on December 7, 2015 in respect of the Anambra Central senatorial election is final forever.

“The Court of Appeal had on December 7, 2015 nullified the election and ordered a fresh election upon disqualifying the PDP candidate Hon. Uche Ekwunife on the grounds on invalid sponsorship by the PDP in the election.
“So there is no other case that INEC can wait for before fixing the date of the election. The status of the APC has been defined by the court judgment yesterday as there is no change of candidate permissible in the fresh election.
“So the position now is that 14 out of 15 political parties that took part in the March 28, 2015 election with their previously nominated candidates are qualified to go for the re-run election. Only PDP is out of the election by the combined effects of the Court of Appeal judgments of December 7, 2015, the Supreme Court judgment of February 10, 2017 on the Anambra Central senatorial poll and the Supreme Court judgement of February 13, 2009 between Labour Party and INEC.”

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/16/court-bars-apc-from-fielding-candidate-in-anambra-central-senatorial-election/

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Dera100(m): 5:40pm
so APC is out of d game.
what of PDP I held dey want to field Peter obi...d way am seeing dis Victor umeh of apga will clear d votes

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by 9jabull: 6:18pm
The battle is between Ume & PDP but I never see that candidate in PDP now that can challenge Ume in that senatorial zone sit.
Obi will win Ume if other senatorial zones are to vote but since they are not Apga will smile home victorious.

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:18pm
So in the eyes of the law PDP may is ineligible to field a Candidate? They should just save Anambra ppl the stress by "swearing in" Umeh of Apga

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by ESDKING: 6:25pm
I hope NASS has been keeping Anambra central constituency allowances and remuneration one side for the incoming senator to control when he/she comes.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by mile12crises: 6:28pm
Good move....

I think it's going to be productive if court should bar Buhari from Aisha till things get better.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by madridguy(m): 6:29pm
Be careful friend, heart attack is real.

mile12crises:
Good move....

I think it's going to be productive if court should bar Buhari from Aisha till things get better.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by mile12crises: 6:52pm
madridguy:
Be careful friend, heart attack is real.



I am not your friend dude.

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by babyfaceafrica: 7:02pm
And so?
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by frenchwine(m): 7:07pm
APGA naa ni
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Benekruku(m): 7:07pm




We shall appeal the judgement. APC is ready to take full control of Anambra and am glad Obiano is aware of this fact.









Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:09pm
Benekruku:




We shall appeal the judgement. APC is ready to take full control of Anambra and am glad Obiano is aware of this fact.









Appealing is an exercise in futility

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Arsenalholic(m): 7:09pm
mile12crises:
Good move....

I think it's going to be productive if court should bar Buhari from Aisha till things get better.
who did you loan your brain to son?

Wetin concern Buhari and Aisha with this topic?

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by jbix(m): 7:12pm
what's d different between APC, and PDP abeg make them leave them to run politics there
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Eluwilussit(m): 7:12pm
madridguy:
Be careful friend, heart attack is real.



Where were you yesterday when they were looking for you everywhere in one particular thread? grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by UnknownT: 7:13pm
Ehyah! So Ekwunife gba aka ka Aaron? Victor Umeh don win am then
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by blessme2019: 7:13pm
Hahahe
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by SexyNairalander: 7:15pm
booked
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Benekruku(m): 7:16pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Appealing is an exercise in futility



Until judgement is passed. We shall use our legal, political machinery and influence to overturn the judgement.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:18pm
And this judgment is fine with ipork piglets whom all wud ve rushed to the keypads to scream APC judge if the judgment had been against PDP.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by zanogo(m): 7:18pm
mile12crises:
Good move....

I think it's going to be productive if court should bar Buhari from Aisha till things get better.
From your signature it shows you are a hate filled soul,a hate induced by the last election loss but never mind it is still a long way to go,2023 is the minimum time of your recovery.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Karlman: 7:20pm
...they should be barred from ever fielding a presidential candidate for this country
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by datopaper(m): 7:23pm
I don't understand
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by hardeycute: 7:23pm
Good riddance to APC in that region
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Progressive01(m): 7:26pm
Were this to be a judgement against the opposition, we would have been inundated, at least on the forum, with stupid comments about a compromised judiciary and a dictatorial president. The merits of the case itself would have been inconsequential.

Saving this thread for future reference.
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Amarabae(f): 7:26pm
Nice judgement. Anambra is APGA. Period.

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Adeoba10(m): 7:30pm
Kg
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Flexherbal(m): 7:31pm
The law!
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by ruggedized1: 7:32pm
APGA all the way


Anambra adigo mma.

Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Franchise21(m): 7:33pm
OK na
Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by TimeManager(m): 7:35pm
Ekwunife is a political prostitute. she is famous for running her mouth like a mined pipe.

Kiss the truth!

