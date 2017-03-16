₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by OKDnigeria: 4:52pm
A Federal High Court in Abuja has dashed the hopes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a candidate in the Anambra Central senatorial district election as it dismissed a suit brought by Sharon Ikeazor seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept her as a substitute to Dr. Chris Ngige.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Dera100(m): 5:40pm
so APC is out of d game.
what of PDP I held dey want to field Peter obi...d way am seeing dis Victor umeh of apga will clear d votes
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by 9jabull: 6:18pm
The battle is between Ume & PDP but I never see that candidate in PDP now that can challenge Ume in that senatorial zone sit.
Obi will win Ume if other senatorial zones are to vote but since they are not Apga will smile home victorious.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:18pm
So in the eyes of the law PDP may is ineligible to field a Candidate? They should just save Anambra ppl the stress by "swearing in" Umeh of Apga
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by ESDKING: 6:25pm
I hope NASS has been keeping Anambra central constituency allowances and remuneration one side for the incoming senator to control when he/she comes.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by mile12crises: 6:28pm
Good move....
I think it's going to be productive if court should bar Buhari from Aisha till things get better.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by madridguy(m): 6:29pm
Be careful friend, heart attack is real.
mile12crises:
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by mile12crises: 6:52pm
madridguy:
I am not your friend dude.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by babyfaceafrica: 7:02pm
And so?
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by frenchwine(m): 7:07pm
APGA naa ni
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Benekruku(m): 7:07pm
We shall appeal the judgement. APC is ready to take full control of Anambra and am glad Obiano is aware of this fact.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:09pm
Benekruku:Appealing is an exercise in futility
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Arsenalholic(m): 7:09pm
mile12crises:who did you loan your brain to son?
Wetin concern Buhari and Aisha with this topic?
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by jbix(m): 7:12pm
what's d different between APC, and PDP abeg make them leave them to run politics there
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Eluwilussit(m): 7:12pm
madridguy:
Where were you yesterday when they were looking for you everywhere in one particular thread?
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by UnknownT: 7:13pm
Ehyah! So Ekwunife gba aka ka Aaron? Victor Umeh don win am then
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by blessme2019: 7:13pm
Hahahe
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by SexyNairalander: 7:15pm
booked
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Benekruku(m): 7:16pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Until judgement is passed. We shall use our legal, political machinery and influence to overturn the judgement.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:18pm
And this judgment is fine with ipork piglets whom all wud ve rushed to the keypads to scream APC judge if the judgment had been against PDP.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by zanogo(m): 7:18pm
mile12crises:From your signature it shows you are a hate filled soul,a hate induced by the last election loss but never mind it is still a long way to go,2023 is the minimum time of your recovery.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Karlman: 7:20pm
...they should be barred from ever fielding a presidential candidate for this country
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by datopaper(m): 7:23pm
I don't understand
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by hardeycute: 7:23pm
Good riddance to APC in that region
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Progressive01(m): 7:26pm
Were this to be a judgement against the opposition, we would have been inundated, at least on the forum, with stupid comments about a compromised judiciary and a dictatorial president. The merits of the case itself would have been inconsequential.
Saving this thread for future reference.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Amarabae(f): 7:26pm
Nice judgement. Anambra is APGA. Period.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Adeoba10(m): 7:30pm
Kg
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Flexherbal(m): 7:31pm
The law!
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by ruggedized1: 7:32pm
APGA all the way
Anambra adigo mma.
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by Franchise21(m): 7:33pm
OK na
|Re: Court Bars APC From Fielding Candidate In Anambra Central Senatorial Election by TimeManager(m): 7:35pm
Ekwunife is a political prostitute. she is famous for running her mouth like a mined pipe.
Kiss the truth!
