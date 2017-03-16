₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by 9jaflaver: 5:03pm
UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep
On the 13th of march, 2017, been tuesday, a university of abuja female student walked into her room (Girls hostel – Mini Campus), only to be shocked with the sight of an unknown man penetrating her room mate who was asleep, immediately, the rapist noticed her presence which alerted him as she screamed out for help, he (the rapist) escaped the lynch of mobs before there arrival.
9jaflaver news team, after investigations, questionnaires, gathered that the victim of rape was no not familiar with the rapist, neither was she aware of the penetration during the action, which qualifies it as rape. The victim’s room mate who caught the rapist on her, during a chat with 9jaflaver said that, she saw the rapist holding a vujuu-like material while penetrating her room mate, which clearly explains the fact that the rapist enchanted his victim.
The victim is currently under medical care, and prayer sessions.
Details coming soon….
Source:- http://9jaflaver.com/uniabuja-female-student-raped-while-asleep/
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Nne5(f): 5:06pm
I don't believe this.
27 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by subtlemee(f): 5:09pm
Something is not adding up...if she wasn't drugged then there's more to this story
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by blessme2019: 5:13pm
All these two people up, what is unbelievable? She was enjoying the thing jarey, meanwhile, the story no sweet: OP, OP, come add sugar
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Ashleydolls(f): 5:14pm
How possible? She was penetrated while sleeping? And she wasn't aware? I don't believe this
9 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by yarimo(m): 5:16pm
So she's not aware of the penetration abi? Ok where is pictures and videos?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Apple1992(m): 5:32pm
This story get k leg o i swear
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by ednut1(m): 5:50pm
what kind of junk article is this. this is what happens when every tom dick and harry wants to be a blogger. mtcheeww
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by kimbra(f): 5:50pm
Very funny story!.
So the rapist penetrated the girl while she was sleeping and had no idea someone was penetrating her?, wow!, how badly do some people sleep...perhaps, she felt he was her bf.
2 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Goldenheart(m): 5:50pm
ahhh...What is the truth?
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by davss02(m): 5:51pm
picture or ahdontbilivit
1 Like
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by originalKsp(m): 5:51pm
We are waiting
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Tbillz(m): 5:51pm
Doctors says it medically advisable to be pantless while sleeping but congically its a wrong idea!
4 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by davss02(m): 5:51pm
;
blessme2019:
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Amberon: 5:51pm
Weird things happen everyday.
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by nkwuocha: 5:51pm
Ladies really must be careful, and yes you can be raped without knowing. Many rapist now hypnotized their victims. I remembered during my NYSC days how a corper ran out of the house at night screaming and threatening. An intruder tore open her window net and began to spray something not knowing she was in the toilet urinating. Immediately she came back to the room she ran out of the house screaming. The culprit was caught by the local vigilante and confessed the sprayed object was to hypnotize the victim so he can have his way with her.
Ladies be careful. And before you enter a taxi at night especially in Abuja, make sure you are sitting at the back seat. Check the handles and be sure you can open the doors from the inside. Before you sit, look at where you are to be sitted and be sure nothing fishy is there.
Don't allow the driver to try to wipe the seat on your behalf, do it yourself!! Make sure both of his hands are on the steering, if not,be aware of what he does with his hands.
Be wise!
21 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by soberdrunk(m): 5:51pm
Maybe she is a deep sleeper......
Ps-Some guys will be doubting this story but will believe their gf when they catch her cheating and she says "i dont know how it happened"
2 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by LatestAmebo: 5:51pm
lol
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by DIKEnaWAR: 5:51pm
Strange news
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by haykinzz(m): 5:52pm
Which one is rape while at sleep again..
How about The girl was enjoying the sex due to the guy big cassava and didn't want to screw up everything by waking up.
But unfortunately for her, her room mate came around to spoil the show.
Very simple.
Girls of nowadays ehn. They can do anything for sex
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by emeijeh(m): 5:52pm
Haba
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by snezBaba: 5:52pm
When your mum says:
"Its sleep that will kill you one day"
folahann:Your answer lies below:
4 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by folahann(m): 5:52pm
Please what do they mean by penetrating?
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Deprofessional(m): 5:52pm
Wasn't she wearing pants while asleep?
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by pesty100(m): 5:52pm
E dey sweet am na
2 Likes
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by DIKEnaWAR: 5:52pm
Ashleydolls:
Because that place nor get size again.
1 Like
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by sisisioge: 5:52pm
Haaaaaa...unbelievable! How e take enter the hostel, room and the place? Impossible!
1 Like
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by CarlosTheJackal: 5:52pm
Skince Nobody believes the victim then i think two things are involved
Either
The victim was enjoying it
Or
The rapist joystick is as thin as cigarette stick while the gal V is wide as a drum
1 Like
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by TrapSoul(m): 5:52pm
Na so... TBoss people dem
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Funkeshuga(f): 5:52pm
funny movie but who are the actor and actress
1 Like
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by Oyind18: 5:53pm
Nothing we no go see for Nl FP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNIABUJA Female Student Raped While Asleep by idbami2(m): 5:53pm
Na so craze dey start.. Abi, OP, yyou no see say yyou don dey craze small small?
1 Like
