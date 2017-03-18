₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,825 members, 3,424,852 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 12:32 AM

One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) (14636 Views)

Oh Boy! See The Kissing Photo Which Has Got People Confused / What Kind Of Kissing Is This At A Traditional Wedding? / Me And My Bae Kissing (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Mizk(f): 7:26pm On Mar 17
#suckface grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Epositive(m): 7:28pm On Mar 17
mothersucker sad sad







#positivevibes

24 Likes

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 7:31pm On Mar 17
What d fvck!!
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by dollyjoy(f): 7:33pm On Mar 17
Scary!!
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:34pm On Mar 17
Cannibalistic kisses

2 Likes

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Tadeknkeepcalm: 7:37pm On Mar 17
CPR

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:39pm On Mar 17
Reiign wetin be dis o shocked
Ahh a bit much !! Mouth to mouth resuscitation ! embarassed

2 Likes

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:40pm On Mar 17
Lefulefu na so u dey kiss ur bae abi grin

2 Likes

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by REIIGN(m): 7:40pm On Mar 17
Kizz of laive grin
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by REIIGN(m): 7:41pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:
Reiign wetin be dis o shocked Ahh a bit much !! Mouth to mouth resuscitation ! embarassed
Na so we go kiss on our wedding day grin
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 7:41pm On Mar 17
Zombie type of kissing grin

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by oladipo322(m): 7:42pm On Mar 17
the guy wants to swallow the whole mouth of the lady
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:42pm On Mar 17
REIIGN:


Na so we go kiss on our wedding day grin
Lol .. dat kiss fit give person belle cheesy
Abeg o ur bae's dey look me in 3D

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by ehinmowo: 7:43pm On Mar 17
devourer
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by REIIGN(m): 7:44pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:
Lol .. dat kiss fit give person belle cheesy Abeg o ur bae's dey look me in 3D
That's the kiss of life cheesy

My bae's na lesbians, that's a good thing for me. cool
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:44pm On Mar 17
chai! god of mercy shocked shocked
Bumbae1 oya hurry here..come and see kissing shocked
kimbra abeg ur professional analysis is needed here cheesy
oyind18 abeg come and see sumptin
Suzan404 abeg show grin
Dextology after u don soak ur garri with akara make u enter here cheesy

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Smallville10(m): 7:45pm On Mar 17
O no! The guy is a python! Him won swallow d gal!

Btw, come wetin happen wey everybody just dey put PLURIMI abi PLUMIRI for their signature. E dey give money?
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:46pm On Mar 17
lefulefu:
chai! god of mercy shocked shocked
Bumbae1 oya hurry here..come and see kissing shocked
kimbra abeg ur professional analysis is needed here cheesy
oyind18 abeg come and see sumptin
Suzan404 abeg show grin
Dextology after u don soak ur garri with akara make u enter here cheesy


Lol i don reach here already . My driver is fast grin

Mynd44 caption this pic abeg
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:46pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:
Lefulefu na so u dey kiss ur bae abi grin
make u ask jacksparrow127 dat one...u beat me to the mentions grin
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:47pm On Mar 17
Him want chop her nose ni grin

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:47pm On Mar 17
lefulefu:

make u ask jackspa rrow127 dat one...u beat me to the mentions grin
Who be dat undecided no upset me o
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:47pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:


Lol i don reach here already . My druver is fast grin

Mynd44 caption this pic abeg
i can see dat.u must be using venza grin
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:48pm On Mar 17
Oyind18:
Him want chop her nose ni grin
Na dat kin kiss oyin dey like wink
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:48pm On Mar 17
Mizk:
#suckface grin
Biafrabushboy see your mentor grin
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by nuelzz04(m): 7:48pm On Mar 17
Jesu!!!!!!!
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:49pm On Mar 17
lefulefu:

i can see dat.u must be using venza grin
BMW angry grin na d only car i like be dat ..
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:49pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:

Na dat kin kiss oyin dey like wink
No way! This one go pour spit for the girl mouth like imbe grin

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:49pm On Mar 17
Oyind18:
No way! This one go pour spit for the girl mouth like imbe grin
Fit impregnate d girl sef
Lol

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by TrapHedges(m): 7:51pm On Mar 17
Noah
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:53pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:

Fit impregnate d girl sef
Lol
That's how cutejude kiss shagrin
Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:55pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:

BMW angry grin na d only car i like be dat ..
no wonder grin

1 Like

Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by CuteJude: 7:56pm On Mar 17
Oyind18:
That's how cutejude kiss shagrin
i no blame you cheesy

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)

Why Do You Love Your Boyfriend or girlfriend? / How To Manage Domestic Violence In A Relationship / How Tall Is Too Tall?

Viewing this topic: Sparkle777(f), kamalsal, gram, thornapple(f), afrikanmodels, classysupanova(f), most4luv, cotzywitzy(m), MENTORCH(m), AyamConfidence(m), dalhjana, emmykk(m), thepresence, Jobia(f), fatymore, kolaranking1(m), Donawoite(m), hardniola(m), larrypappyy(m), Aadeyinka(m), Ghostscript(m), jimmyjenseng(m), chiboy11(m), Epraize(m), papuchudo, yeahh(m), Sharming95(m), Macmoni(m), gly, scarffield(m), teevodaprinz(m), hanelson(m) and 52 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.