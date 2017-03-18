₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Mizk(f): 7:26pm On Mar 17
#suckface
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Epositive(m): 7:28pm On Mar 17
mothersucker
#positivevibes
24 Likes
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 7:31pm On Mar 17
What d fvck!!
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by dollyjoy(f): 7:33pm On Mar 17
Scary!!
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:34pm On Mar 17
Cannibalistic kisses
2 Likes
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Tadeknkeepcalm: 7:37pm On Mar 17
CPR
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:39pm On Mar 17
Reiign wetin be dis o
Ahh a bit much !! Mouth to mouth resuscitation !
2 Likes
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:40pm On Mar 17
Lefulefu na so u dey kiss ur bae abi
2 Likes
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by REIIGN(m): 7:40pm On Mar 17
Kizz of laive
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by REIIGN(m): 7:41pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:Na so we go kiss on our wedding day
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 7:41pm On Mar 17
Zombie type of kissing
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by oladipo322(m): 7:42pm On Mar 17
the guy wants to swallow the whole mouth of the lady
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:42pm On Mar 17
REIIGN:Lol .. dat kiss fit give person belle
Abeg o ur bae's dey look me in 3D
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by ehinmowo: 7:43pm On Mar 17
devourer
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by REIIGN(m): 7:44pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:That's the kiss of life
My bae's na lesbians, that's a good thing for me.
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:44pm On Mar 17
chai! god of mercy
Bumbae1 oya hurry here..come and see kissing
kimbra abeg ur professional analysis is needed here
oyind18 abeg come and see sumptin
Suzan404 abeg show
Dextology after u don soak ur garri with akara make u enter here
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Smallville10(m): 7:45pm On Mar 17
O no! The guy is a python! Him won swallow d gal!
Btw, come wetin happen wey everybody just dey put PLURIMI abi PLUMIRI for their signature. E dey give money?
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:46pm On Mar 17
lefulefu:
Lol i don reach here already . My driver is fast
Mynd44 caption this pic abeg
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:46pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:make u ask jacksparrow127 dat one...u beat me to the mentions
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:47pm On Mar 17
Him want chop her nose ni
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:47pm On Mar 17
lefulefu:Who be dat no upset me o
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:47pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:i can see dat.u must be using venza
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:48pm On Mar 17
Oyind18:Na dat kin kiss oyin dey like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:48pm On Mar 17
Mizk:Biafrabushboy see your mentor
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by nuelzz04(m): 7:48pm On Mar 17
Jesu!!!!!!!
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:49pm On Mar 17
lefulefu:BMW na d only car i like be dat ..
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:49pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:No way! This one go pour spit for the girl mouth like imbe
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 7:49pm On Mar 17
Oyind18:Fit impregnate d girl sef
Lol
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by TrapHedges(m): 7:51pm On Mar 17
Noah
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:53pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:That's how cutejude kiss sha
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 7:55pm On Mar 17
Bumbae1:no wonder
1 Like
|Re: One Word For This Weird Kind Of Kissing (Photo) by CuteJude: 7:56pm On Mar 17
Oyind18:i no blame you
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)
