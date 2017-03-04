₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Driftingking(m): 1:32pm
A Nigerian lady who was forced into prostitution after her Uncle raped her, has written to a popular counsellor, Temilolu Okeowo, pouring out her heart and what her life has become after the rape incident.
She wrote:
Dear Aunty Temilolu,
One fateful day, when everyone had gone to work, my uncle (my mum’s younger brother), came to the bathroom where I was taking my bath, flung himself at me and raped me. I fainted out of shock and was revived. Some weeks later, I discovered I was pregnant and was forced to terminate the pregnancy.
To worsen my plight, till date, my parents and entire family refuse to believe my uncle raped me as he denied it. I’ve been treated with so much disdain because according to them, I want to disorganise the family while my uncle goes scot-free. My mother in particular has made life so unbearable for me, I feel so worthless, hopeless and useless. I took solace in my friend who encouraged me to join their group of prostitutes. I graduated from secondary school at age 14. I was a brilliant child.
However, today, I am a s*x worker to make ends meet after being neglected by my parents. I am traumatised and depressed and I need to see you before I do something silly to myself. Where may I find you please?
Queen.
Here's Temi's reponse to Queen's letter;
My darling, precious, glorious, dignified, world-famous and heavenly celebrated Nigerian sisters,
Please pardon me for skipping the topic I began discussing last week. Queen’s story made me so angry such that I wish I could hold a world press conference right away on our satanically and unapologetically patriarchal society and get the world to save the future of Nigerian girls who will be responsible for future Nigeria! Abi, are they not the ones to bring an entire generation into the world if their wombs remain intact? I hear all sorts of stories every day of the evils that men do especially to the girl-child. It’s so disturbing that it’s giving me grey hair already.
Why should anyone go through what Queen is dealing with? What baffles me is how her mother of all people would malign her because of her younger brother. You could say her brother has been her benefactor however, that is not a reason for her to defend him in a situation like this. If care is not taken, Queen’s life is just going to spiral down into complete darkness. Already, she has become a sex worker whose body is a merchandise for these same men. She may never ever get her bearing right. A child who left high school in flying colours at age 14 is one who certainly loves to study and make the most of her brain. What happens to this intellectual gusto?
Now, I imagine Queen’s daily activity, I imagine how her great dreams for a beautiful future are being snuffed out daily. I imagine how she doesn’t want to know what anyone could think about her trade. I imagine how lost she is in the wilderness of life; I imagine how she cries morning, day and night. I even imagine how she wants to peel off her body when she showers after sleeping with these men-all because her family refused to treat her with love or even care for her needs. Yes, we can all wonder why she has to join the sex work; after all there should be another way out.
I tell you, you will be shocked at the number of young ladies around you, who are sleeping with one man or the other to make ends meet. They don’t have to stand on the road at night. But why should things keep getting worse for the younger female folk? They are the ones who are sexually abused right from childhood even before they reach puberty. Before long, they begin to fall in love and when not prepared for that stage, have their hearts fatally broken over and over and over again.
They get to the university and some beastly men their father’s age make life hellish for them and I tell you most of these girls succumb out of fear and because no one is speaking out for them! It continues in their work place then they end up in marriage with a devil re-incarnate who will batter them and treat them the way animals shouldn’t be treated, like they were picked from a dustbin and their mother would be the first to tell them “God hates divorce,” and “what will people say if you leave him?” I am bible compliant- in fact it is our manual at Girls Club but I am yet to find any scripture which encourages defiling and debasing womanhood! What a pity? What a pitiful pity? I have seen women whose destinies were ripped apart by men-their husbands. Now, when your mother hasn’t got your back, who would?
Girls…girls…girls, the world is extremely hostile. You need to concentrate on the right things and your future and brace yourself up for the challenges of life. God has created you beautiful and given you certain privileges, innate skills and spiritual gifts to live a most enjoyable life. NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO DEPRIVE YOU OF THIS! GOD LOVES YOU, SO DO I!
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Tenkobos(m): 1:35pm
Driftingking:Are these people her witness?
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Saintsammurai(m): 1:46pm
A sad story indeed..
For a parent to let go of a young and vibrant girl that graduated from secondary school at age sixteen shows why some couples asking for fruit of the womb today in churches, don't deserve children..
See how the suppose bright future of the girl blew away like a wind.
I blame the parents of the child.
How can you abandon a child you carried and waited for in nine months, all in the name of family....
The girl herself should have ran to a church and narrate her story to a pastor..
Help should have come..
Anyhow the only solution now is for her to go back to school.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Oyind18: 2:30pm
The world against my son, I'll believe whatever he says. Silly mother
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by okonja(m): 4:14pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by sweatlana: 4:14pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Araoluwa005(m): 4:14pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Flexherbal(m): 4:14pm
This thing happens all the the time.
Our young ladies need to be protected
"I’ve been treated with so much disdain because according to them, I want to disorganise the family while my uncle goes scot-free. My mother in particular has made life so unbearable for me, I feel so worthless, hopeless and useless."
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by veekid(m): 4:14pm
Poor afonja
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by unclezuma: 4:14pm
Stories that touch...some families need super deliverance.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by mccoy47(m): 4:14pm
Mtchewww!
Silly girl!
Boo huu! So what if u wia raped! Is the prostitution justified?
Oprah Winfrey was raped too at a young age and yet she went on to become one of the most powerful women the world has known!
Better wake up from ur slumber and find something to do with ur life! Nobody cares about what u'v been tru. Ur failure in life won't be excused!
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by drinkgarri: 4:14pm
In d'banj's voice#hmmm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by JustinSlayer69: 4:14pm
eyah
But still not an excuse to do a job as disgusting as prostitution.
Prostitution that you really can't refuse a client once he can pay...no matter how dirty or smelly he is.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by marltech: 4:15pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by tobtap: 4:15pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by ozohtony: 4:16pm
Too bad.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by soberdrunk(m): 4:16pm
I was 'raped' by two different househelps, did i become a sexworker? NO! Rape is evil but shouldnt be used as an excuse for destroying your life by yourself...........
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by johnjay4u2u(m): 4:16pm
Wrong decision.
Sorry lady for your obstacles.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by 247NaijaGist: 4:17pm
Meanwhile;
Unbelievable! I Refused to Marry Her After She Did this 'Shocking Thing' During Love Making - Man Narrates>>>http://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/unbelievable-i-refused-to-marry-her-after-she-did-this-shocking-thing-during-love-making-man-narrates
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by asuaiclive(m): 4:18pm
na wa
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by snezBaba: 4:19pm
Araoluwa005:Velocity ni
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by OLAFIMIX: 4:19pm
Just don't know why Nigerians are so cruel to females
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by ibroh22(m): 4:20pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:21pm
ok
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Joavid(f): 4:21pm
Lots of Nigerian women are not fit to be mothers.
Besides that, I'm still trying to understand why prostitutes always have the 'i was raped & that's why I'm a prostitute' story.
Maybe it's the feeling of being worthless after the rape that drives them to prostitution.
I wish her the best though
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by mccoy47(m): 4:21pm
veekid:
That's wat u are
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Cire80: 4:22pm
Devilish uncle. But I don't like the counselor's response.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by ogtavia(m): 4:22pm
well,i don't know what happened in between...but I am still finding hard to see her being raped as a justification for becoming a prostitute, of course there are many ills in our society today,yet we can point one or two people who rose above similar circumstances, and made a better life for themselves..i pray she gets the help she craves before she does something silly..
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Mobsync(m): 4:25pm
Same old story.
No one gets "forced" into prostitution after a rape. She only fell for good ol' peer pressure and greed.
By the way, this "I was raped" BS story is already becoming too common among prostitutes, single mothers and girls who are no longer virgins.
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by chuose2: 4:26pm
Re: My Uncle Raped Me, My Family Blamed Me, Forcing Me Into Prostitution- Nigerian by Joavid(f): 4:28pm
ogtavia:
I think there's are relationship between the two.
apart from the victimisation and feeling worthless.
she was also neglected and ostracized by her family - that probably affected her self esteem & self worth.
You can not be too sure except you're in her shoes
