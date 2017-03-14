₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by deparagon(m): 2:44pm On Mar 18
This is a counter thread to www.nairaland.com/3689026/guys-she-possesses-these-traits
Ladies Abeg we sef Get Qualities
i dey lie?
If He Possesses Most Of These Traits, Consider Marrying Him.
1. He doesn't Force Himself On You.
2. He Shares His Life Goals/Visions with you to have your Opinions.
3. He is not a Drunk (you know what these ones are capable of doing)
4.He loves you passionately.
5.He pays rapt attention to your complains & find/ suggest's possible way out's.
6.He is not a Fault Finder.
7. He is not quick at getting angry.
8.He doesn't Hit you.
9.He doesn't Spend irrelevantly.
10.He adhere's to most of the (+)advices you give him.
11.He doesn't Harass you in Public.
12. He talks about settling down with you.
13. He doesn't take actions all alone, he considers your opinions before making any move.
14. He talks more often on where, how and what to Invest on.
15. He talks more about the future.
17. He talks to you about moderate dressing.
18. He is always interested in your family's well-being.
19. He introduces you to his friends/colleagues not just as a Gf but as a potential wife.
Mehn my ink don finish i can go on and on and on, believe me there are good guys out there that exudes most of these traits, though most of 'em are introverts buh they're good.
Ladies let's have ya say!
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Aderola15(f): 2:47pm On Mar 18
Kikikikikikiki
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by dollyjoy(f): 2:47pm On Mar 18
'Ladies abeg WE get qualities' who are the we? Are you a lady loool, the craze for front page.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Flexherbal(m): 2:51pm On Mar 18
Good!
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Ahmed0336(m): 2:54pm On Mar 18
Counter thread or what? In oda news just look for a clay and mould the man dat ll possess all these features. Nonsense
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by IamJix: 2:55pm On Mar 18
Then she'd marry me ...
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by deparagon(m): 3:00pm On Mar 18
Ahmed0336:
Gerarahia
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by CaroLyner(f): 3:11pm On Mar 18
dollyjoy:
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by cummando(m): 3:13pm On Mar 18
LADIES KEEP WAITING FOR THE MAN WITH THOSE QUALITIES
JESUS IS COMING SOON
To marry y'all....
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by lefulefu(m): 3:15pm On Mar 18
Aderola15:u dey laugh ?
i like dis ur new dp.this na ur pix abi?
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Divay22(f): 3:17pm On Mar 18
Really
See the way I just dey look you
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Ahmed0336(m): 3:18pm On Mar 18
deparagon:me and you re not mates on nairaland nor real life respect yourself.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Aderola15(f): 3:19pm On Mar 18
lefulefu:
Looool... E dey funny na, you sef don see guy with all these attributes
Yeah, na me and thanks swtz
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by DLGUY: 3:21pm On Mar 18
Unfortunately, a girl don't decide when or whom she gets married to. She can only pray the right choice comes along.
You only have the choice to accept or reject a proposal but you have no control over who comes to you.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by lefulefu(m): 3:26pm On Mar 18
Aderola15:first time i am seeing u in bright light.u know say d other pics dey always dey a little blurry.u are a preety lady.
hmm well if a guy really loves u he might not show u all the qualities op just listed but at least he will give u a better part of his time.but then nobody is perfect.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Rapmoney(m): 3:26pm On Mar 18
Op, u see ur life?
How many we go do? Isn't this indirectly translating to a perfect being?
Anyway, that's not my stress! Wetin dey pain me na be say: Why do we have so many young women that will dump ur ass when u can't give them the normal/standard fee that oloshos charge? You need to tell us ur real occupation!
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Hopez456(m): 3:30pm On Mar 18
These qualities ain't hard naw, there are guys out there with these qualities. But here comes the problem, I have on occasions seen ladies dump such guys for being too nice and soft.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by kimbra(f): 3:31pm On Mar 18
DLGUY:Like seriously?.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by Aderola15(f): 3:31pm On Mar 18
lefulefu:
Looool... Lemme goan edit this one too
Lmaoooooo... No one is perfect sha
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by DLGUY: 3:32pm On Mar 18
kimbra:
Yeah!
You only have the right to say yes or no. But you can't decide who comes to you.
That's what I mean.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by kimbra(f): 3:36pm On Mar 18
DLGUY:You just arrived!.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by lefulefu(m): 3:38pm On Mar 18
Aderola15:
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by deparagon(m): 3:39pm On Mar 18
Ahmed0336:Is dat all
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by DLGUY: 3:40pm On Mar 18
kimbra:
I've seen pretty girls settle for men they normally would have told off when their market was selling and then their time starts ticking. Pressure from family and friends make them settle for less.
Pretty ladies are sometimes fooled by the attention they get at their blossoming time.
Soon enough, it starts to fade away and the attention drops. Then they are faced with a challenge to find the right person who by then would be seeking fresher ones.
It's a cycle.
Men almost never loose this game.
I need a pup btw kimbra
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by kimbra(f): 3:48pm On Mar 18
DLGUY:Well, it's relative. Once the biological clock starts ticking, some would easily settle for less while others never. It's an individual thing and marriage isn't everything. Ladies should find fulfilment in themselves before thinking of marriage. No man wants a liability for a wife.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by ThatPuffPuffBae: 3:51pm On Mar 18
Number 5 . #5 is so important.
I can think of the times when id be telling a man about a issue i had and he'd not give a darn but still wanted to be in my face wooing me
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by deparagon(m): 3:53pm On Mar 18
DLGUY:
you don't mean it @d Bolded, buh lalasticlala wats ur take on wat this human being is saying?
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by TheSlyone2(m): 3:54pm On Mar 18
kimbra:Hey, hope you aware that at 45, women are almost expired while at similar age, life is just about to begin for a man...
One outstanding advantage men hold over women
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by tosyne2much(m): 3:56pm On Mar 18
Thank God I possess all the qualities
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by kimbra(f): 3:58pm On Mar 18
TheSlyone2:It doesn't matter. Marriage isn't for everyone. And "Hey" is kind of rude you know?.
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by DLGUY: 3:58pm On Mar 18
deparagon:
Read and read it over again.
Take some time to digest it and maybe you will be able to understand.
Perhaps I should rephrase it just to help you.
Girls dont approach men they like, so they only get to choose from men who approach them.
Kapische?
|Re: Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him by TheSlyone2(m): 4:01pm On Mar 18
kimbra:Marriage is not for everyone? Are you serious right now?? When ever you see him, don't hesitate to jump on the winning horse. Time waits for no woman...
Dear, am sorry for using "hey"...
