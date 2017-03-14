Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, If He Exudes Most Of These Traits, Pls Consider Marrying Him (6666 Views)

Ladies Abeg we sef Get Qualities

i dey lie?



If He Possesses Most Of These Traits, Consider Marrying Him.



1. He doesn't Force Himself On You.



2. He Shares His Life Goals/Visions with you to have your Opinions.



3. He is not a Drunk (you know what these ones are capable of doing)



4.He loves you passionately.



5.He pays rapt attention to your complains & find/ suggest's possible way out's.



6.He is not a Fault Finder.



7. He is not quick at getting angry.



8.He doesn't Hit you.



9.He doesn't Spend irrelevantly.



10.He adhere's to most of the (+)advices you give him.



11.He doesn't Harass you in Public.



12. He talks about settling down with you.



13. He doesn't take actions all alone, he considers your opinions before making any move.



14. He talks more often on where, how and what to Invest on.



15. He talks more about the future.



17. He talks to you about moderate dressing.



18. He is always interested in your family's well-being.



19. He introduces you to his friends/colleagues not just as a Gf but as a potential wife.



Mehn my ink don finish i can go on and on and on, believe me there are good guys out there that exudes most of these traits, though most of 'em are introverts buh they're good.



Kikikikikikiki

loool, the craze for front page. 'Ladies abeg WE get qualities' who are the we? Are you a ladyloool, the craze for front page. 3 Likes

Good!

Counter thread or what? In oda news just look for a clay and mould the man dat ll possess all these features. Nonsense 6 Likes

Then she'd marry me ...

Ahmed0336:

Counter thread or what? In oda news just look for a clay and mould the man dat ll possess all these features. Nonsense





Gerarahia 5 Likes

dollyjoy:

'Ladies abeg WE get qualities' who are the we? Are you a lady loool, the craze for front page.



15 Likes 1 Share

LADIES KEEP WAITING FOR THE MAN WITH THOSE QUALITIES









JESUS IS COMING SOON

To marry y'all.... 2 Likes

Aderola15:

Kikikikikikiki u dey laugh ?

i like dis ur new dp.this na ur pix abi? u dey laughi like dis ur new dp.this na ur pix abi?

Really

See the way I just dey look you 4 Likes 1 Share

deparagon:







Gerarahia me and you re not mates on nairaland nor real life respect yourself. me and you re not mates on nairaland nor real life respect yourself.

lefulefu:



u dey laugh ?

i like dis ur new dp.this na ur pix abi?

Looool... E dey funny na, you sef don see guy with all these attributes





Yeah, na me and thanks swtz Looool... E dey funny na, you sef don see guy with all these attributesYeah, na me and thanks swtz

Unfortunately, a girl don't decide when or whom she gets married to. She can only pray the right choice comes along.



You only have the choice to accept or reject a proposal but you have no control over who comes to you. 4 Likes 1 Share

Aderola15:





Looool... E dey funny na, you sef don see guy with all these attributes





Yeah, na me and thanks swtz first time i am seeing u in bright light.u know say d other pics dey always dey a little blurry.u are a preety lady.

hmm well if a guy really loves u he might not show u all the qualities op just listed but at least he will give u a better part of his time.but then nobody is perfect. first time i am seeing u in bright light.u know say d other pics dey always dey a little blurry.u are a preety lady.hmm well if a guy really loves u he might not show u all the qualities op just listed but at least he will give u a better part of his time.but then nobody is perfect. 1 Like 1 Share



How many we go do? Isn't this indirectly translating to a perfect being?



Anyway, that's not my stress! Wetin dey pain me na be say: Why do we have so many young women that will dump ur ass when u can't give them the normal/standard fee that oloshos charge? You need to tell us ur real occupation! Op, u see ur life?How many we go do? Isn't this indirectly translating to a perfect being?Anyway, that's not my stress! Wetin dey pain me na be say: Why do we have so many young women that will dump ur ass when u can't give them the normal/standard fee that oloshos charge? You need to tell us ur real occupation! 1 Like

These qualities ain't hard naw, there are guys out there with these qualities. But here comes the problem, I have on occasions seen ladies dump such guys for being too nice and soft. 3 Likes

DLGUY:

Unfortunately,a girl don't decide weather or whom she gets married to. She can only pray the right choice comes along.



Like seriously?. Like seriously?.

lefulefu:



first time i am seeing u in bright light.u know say d other pics dey always dey a little blurry.u are a preety lady.

hmm well if a guy really loves u he might not show u all the qualities op just listed but at least he will give u a better part of his time.but then nobody is perfect.



Looool... Lemme goan edit this one too



Lmaoooooo... No one is perfect sha Looool... Lemme goan edit this one tooLmaoooooo... No one is perfect sha 1 Like

kimbra:

Like seriously?.

Yeah!



You only have the right to say yes or no. But you can't decide who comes to you.



That's what I mean. Yeah!You only have the right to say yes or no. But you can't decide who comes to you.That's what I mean.

DLGUY:





Yeah!



You only have the right to say yes or no. But you can't decide who comes to you.



That's what I mean. You just arrived!. You just arrived!. 1 Like

Aderola15:





Looool... Lemme goan edit this one too



Lmaoooooo... No one is perfect sha

1 Like 1 Share

Ahmed0336:

me and you re not mates on nairaland nor real life respect yourself. Is dat all 1 Like

kimbra:

You just arrived!.

I've seen pretty girls settle for men they normally would have told off when their market was selling and then their time starts ticking. Pressure from family and friends make them settle for less.



Pretty ladies are sometimes fooled by the attention they get at their blossoming time.

Soon enough, it starts to fade away and the attention drops. Then they are faced with a challenge to find the right person who by then would be seeking fresher ones.



It's a cycle.

Men almost never loose this game.





I need a pup btw kimbra I've seen pretty girls settle for men they normally would have told off when their market was selling and then their time starts ticking. Pressure from family and friends make them settle for less.Pretty ladies are sometimes fooled by the attention they get at their blossoming time.Soon enough, it starts to fade away and the attention drops. Then they are faced with a challenge to find the right person who by then would be seeking fresher ones.It's a cycle.Men almost never loose this game.I need a pup btw kimbra 2 Likes

DLGUY:





I've seen pretty girls settle for men they normally would have told off when their market was selling and then their time starts ticking. Pressure from family and friends make them settle for less.



Pretty ladies are sometimes fooled by the attention they get at their blossoming time.

Soon enough, it starts to fade away and the attention drops. Then they are faced with a challenge to find the right person who by then would be seeking fresher ones.



It's a cycle.

Men almost never loose this game.





I need a pup btw kimb.ra Well, it's relative. Once the biological clock starts ticking, some would easily settle for less while others never. It's an individual thing and marriage isn't everything. Ladies should find fulfilment in themselves before thinking of marriage. No man wants a liability for a wife. Well, it's relative. Once the biological clock starts ticking, some would easily settle for less while others never. It's an individual thing and marriage isn't everything. Ladies should find fulfilment in themselves before thinking of marriage. No man wants a liability for a wife. 1 Like 1 Share

Number 5 . #5 is so important.

I can think of the times when id be telling a man about a issue i had and he'd not give a darn but still wanted to be in my face wooing me 3 Likes

DLGUY:

Unfortunately, a girl don't decide weather or whom she gets married to. She can only pray the right choice comes along.



You only have the choice to accept or reject a proposal but you have no control over who comes to you.



you don't mean it @d Bolded, buh lalasticlala wats ur take on wat this human being is saying? you don't mean it @d Bolded, buh lalasticlala wats ur take on wat this human being is saying?

kimbra:

Well, it's relative. Once the biological clock starts ticking, some would easily settle for less while others never. It's an individual thing and marriage isn't everything. Ladies should find fulfilment in themselves before thinking of marriage. No man wants a liability for a wife.



Hey, hope you aware that at 45, women are almost expired while at similar age, life is just about to begin for a man...



One outstanding advantage men hold over women Hey, hope you aware that at 45, women are almost expired while at similar age, life is just about to begin for a man...One outstanding advantage men hold over women 1 Like

Thank God I possess all the qualities

TheSlyone2:



Hey, hope you aware that at 45, women are almost expired while at similar age, life is just about to begin for a man...



One outstanding advantage men hold over women It doesn't matter. Marriage isn't for everyone. And "Hey" is kind of rude you know?. It doesn't matter. Marriage isn't for everyone. And "Hey" is kind of rude you know?.

deparagon:





you don't mean it @d Bolded, buh lalasticlala wats ur

take on wat this human being is saying?

Read and read it over again.

Take some time to digest it and maybe you will be able to understand.



Perhaps I should rephrase it just to help you.



Girls dont approach men they like, so they only get to choose from men who approach them.



Kapische? Read and read it over again.Take some time to digest it and maybe you will be able to understand.Perhaps I should rephrase it just to help you.Girls dont approach men they like, so they only get to choose from men who approach them.Kapische?