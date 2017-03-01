₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,300 members, 3,426,217 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes (25156 Views)
8 People Are Richer Than 3.6 Billion People Combined- CNN. / Mike Adenuga Is The Biggest Billionaire Gainer In Africa In 2016 - Forbes / Femi Otedola No Longer A Billionaire As Forte Oil Shares Fizzle - Forbes.com (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by metromediaboss: 5:08pm
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man who founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer is worth more than American President and business mogul Donald Trump and Celebrity businesswoman Oprah Winfrey.
Mr Dangote, who has vast investment interests in cement, sugar, flour and beverages was the first black man to attain a position among the world’s 25 richest people in 2014.
In an analysis careful drawn from the Forbes 2017 list, Mr. Dangote who is reputed to be the leader among 40 richest people in both Nigeria and Africa has a net worth of $11.7 billion which is almost twice as much as the recently elected American president’s ($3.7 billion) and Oprah’s ($3 billion).
However, it could be said that his net worth could have been much higher but for the recent drop in fortune that has seen him drop down on the list to 115th with a current net worth of $11.7 billion.
Despite a nearly $5 billion drop in his net worth for the second year in a row, the Nigerian cement tycoon remains the richest person in Africa for the sixth year running. He has an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/dangote-now-wealthier-than-oprah-and.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by SalamRushdie: 5:11pm
He has always been richer than both of them combined but not more powerful
132 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by ESDKING: 5:14pm
Very humble man
7 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by Oyind18: 5:17pm
And so? Is it worth celebrating ?
13 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by thuggCheetah(m): 5:20pm
Good
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by NeedGiftcards(m): 5:23pm
Lol ..Y'all should till his refinery is completed come 2019.. Top 10 sure am.. Very smart man..
37 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by lovingyouhun: 5:52pm
Ok, Lord please let my blessings flow now
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by maberry(m): 5:52pm
Where my father dey when this man dey make this kind money?
92 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by slimpoppa(m): 5:52pm
Product of hardwork, diligence and absolute support from the nigerian government.
12 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by akheen: 5:53pm
Where my papa dey when dangote dey hustle ??
5 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by eezeribe(m): 5:53pm
Some delusional congenitally mentally impoverished people do believe that Dangote is not very wealthy,rather people give him money to invest under his brand.
Such people will always remain in their miserable financial condition.
11 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by Amberon: 5:54pm
Of course
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by globalresource: 5:54pm
I'm coming up
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by cummando(m): 5:54pm
Dangote the name not dangote as a person
No forget say past presidos get share for him company
Cummando.... Ya time is now
At least I dey top ten for my adugbo
10 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by virus05(m): 5:54pm
Bless me oh Lord
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by rexbuton: 5:54pm
not as rich as Putin
5 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by helphelp: 5:54pm
Wow... Nice
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by unclezuma: 5:54pm
Good for him...how does this help us as a nation?
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by charlove(m): 5:54pm
...and his country is in recession...?? I guess recession means the rich gets richer the poor turns cannibals
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by alignacademy(m): 5:55pm
Cool
Before someone says "Who e epp?", just think of the career opportunities he has created and the positive image he is giving us as a nation.
Wise people know that we are among the most creative and industrious people on Earth.
OK, I'm biased because I'm a Nigerian. But if you don't blow your trumpet, who will?
Abi no be so?
19 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by SimpleBea(m): 5:55pm
akheen:heaven
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by Hades2016(m): 5:55pm
thuggCheetah:how .... Dangote is more richer Dan trump far far ..... go do the research yourself
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by datola: 5:55pm
He is going to be richer when the new refinery starts production and the favoritism from Nigerian government continues.
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by Riduane: 5:56pm
akheen:
He was probably snoring
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by feldido(m): 5:56pm
5 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by jerryunit48: 5:56pm
Ok but understand that Trump being the president dropped his business to concentrate on just government
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by eezeribe(m): 5:56pm
SalamRushdie:
Hater,they are talking about wealth not power.at least he is more powerful than all the males in your lineage combined.
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by princeJ16: 5:56pm
]Where my papa dey when dangote dey hustle ?
Your papa dey ajegunle
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by cass1(m): 5:56pm
That plant he is constructing will take him way further
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by Ovokoo: 5:56pm
cummando:Which kain English be this?
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes by jaymejate(m): 5:56pm
Nice one of him...
I'm coming that way and farther soon
Just that Forbes nor de see the intoto of him. Half of his money is from affiliated politicians, the rest from his investment.
No wonder why politicians laff when they hear that Dangote is the richest man in Africa
2 Likes
Has The ATM Ever Short-paid Anyone Before? / 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Files For Bankruptcy / Is Gtbank Really The Best Bank In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Iamtwenty4(m), Ayohbk(m), Chimdizuchi(m), nelajayi(m), gabi87(m), samdelaw(m), BobbyDean(m), yusufu16, paulooo3(m), tundeloveday, ikjosh(m), phenomenal625(m), izemenike(m), titiakins, Monlo, Zizzydex(f), bankable, geopreneur(m), TROY85(m), seyi42k(m), Sleekydee(m), bababoy, abebobo, jaybanfa(m), pusskhole(m), waterhouse071(m), Chascop(f), Vladdo, adisaigbo1(m), mrcalcufast, Ayosh(m), yorubaboiy, yining(m), richcode101(m), otutu101, Mizk(f), dogice(m), Galadimabawa, Russellval(m), Mrlouis, pwetie, Duke007(m), yyugo6ixx(f), natznext(m), gensteejay(m), BobHIGHNESS(m), lawman12(m), fidalgo19, vvvvvvvvvvvvvvv(m), Noblepreneur, Osgilliat(m), emmanueladefemi(m), xprince59(m), frankie2K(m), Stanleyelege(m), StKizitoOfPadua, victorogbo336, MMI02, iamrosheed, lilmax(m), african2, mo9ice, ellovee(m), mcjokee, iwadobo, Nonkit(m), boja28(m), flexygenius(m), Centurion04, dolapomichael, judah2000, Ajeborta20(m), Boj2(m), Hollar007(m), abikun, buddyboi(m), duketerry22, nocosomia, Aikon, Daslim180(m), henryobinna(m), vcoco1, Jephz(m), Dcomrade(m), proudlyNigeria2(m) and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13