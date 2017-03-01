Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dangote Now Wealthier Than Oprah And Trump Combined – Forbes (25156 Views)

8 People Are Richer Than 3.6 Billion People Combined- CNN. / Mike Adenuga Is The Biggest Billionaire Gainer In Africa In 2016 - Forbes / Femi Otedola No Longer A Billionaire As Forte Oil Shares Fizzle - Forbes.com (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr Dangote, who has vast investment interests in cement, sugar, flour and beverages was the first black man to attain a position among the world’s 25 richest people in 2014.



In an analysis careful drawn from the Forbes 2017 list, Mr. Dangote who is reputed to be the leader among 40 richest people in both Nigeria and Africa has a net worth of $11.7 billion which is almost twice as much as the recently elected American president’s ($3.7 billion) and Oprah’s ($3 billion).

However, it could be said that his net worth could have been much higher but for the recent drop in fortune that has seen him drop down on the list to 115th with a current net worth of $11.7 billion.







Despite a nearly $5 billion drop in his net worth for the second year in a row, the Nigerian cement tycoon remains the richest person in Africa for the sixth year running. He has an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/dangote-now-wealthier-than-oprah-and.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man who founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer is worth more than American President and business mogul Donald Trump and Celebrity businesswoman Oprah Winfrey.Mr Dangote, who has vast investment interests in cement, sugar, flour and beverages was the first black man to attain a position among the world’s 25 richest people in 2014.In an analysis careful drawn from the Forbes 2017 list, Mr. Dangote who is reputed to be the leader among 40 richest people in both Nigeria and Africa has a net worth of $11.7 billion which is almost twice as much as the recently elected American president’s ($3.7 billion) and Oprah’s ($3 billion).However, it could be said that his net worth could have been much higher but for the recent drop in fortune that has seen him drop down on the list to 115th with a current net worth of $11.7 billion.Despite a nearly $5 billion drop in his net worth for the second year in a row, the Nigerian cement tycoon remains the richest person in Africa for the sixth year running. He has an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion.cc: lalasticlala mynd44 15 Likes 2 Shares

He has always been richer than both of them combined but not more powerful 132 Likes 7 Shares

Very humble man 7 Likes

And so? Is it worth celebrating ? 13 Likes

Good 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol ..Y'all should till his refinery is completed come 2019.. Top 10 sure am.. Very smart man.. 37 Likes

Ok, Lord please let my blessings flow now 4 Likes

Where my father dey when this man dey make this kind money? 92 Likes 2 Shares

Product of hardwork, diligence and absolute support from the nigerian government. 12 Likes

Where my papa dey when dangote dey hustle ?? 5 Likes

Some delusional congenitally mentally impoverished people do believe that Dangote is not very wealthy,rather people give him money to invest under his brand.



Such people will always remain in their miserable financial condition. 11 Likes

Of course

I'm coming up 2 Likes 1 Share



No forget say past presidos get share for him company











Cummando.... Ya time is now

At least I dey top ten for my adugbo Dangote the name not dangote as a personNo forget say past presidos get share for him companyCummando.... Ya time is nowAt least I dey top ten for my adugbo 10 Likes

Bless me oh Lord 2 Likes 1 Share

not as rich as Putin 5 Likes

Wow... Nice

Good for him...how does this help us as a nation? 1 Like

...and his country is in recession...?? I guess recession means the rich gets richer the poor turns cannibals 21 Likes 1 Share

Cool



Before someone says "Who e epp?", just think of the career opportunities he has created and the positive image he is giving us as a nation.



Wise people know that we are among the most creative and industrious people on Earth.



OK, I'm biased because I'm a Nigerian. But if you don't blow your trumpet, who will?



Abi no be so? 19 Likes

akheen:

Where my papa dey when dangote dey hustle ?? heaven heaven

thuggCheetah:

Demonic lie how .... Dangote is more richer Dan trump far far ..... go do the research yourself how.... Dangote is more richer Dan trump far far ..... go do the research yourself 2 Likes

He is going to be richer when the new refinery starts production and the favoritism from Nigerian government continues. 4 Likes

akheen:

Where my papa dey when dangote dey hustle ??

He was probably snoring He was probably snoring 1 Like

5 Likes

Ok but understand that Trump being the president dropped his business to concentrate on just government 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

He has always been richer than both of them combined but not more powerful

Hater,they are talking about wealth not power.at least he is more powerful than all the males in your lineage combined. Hater,they are talking about wealth not power.at least he is more powerful than all the males in your lineage combined. 4 Likes

]Where my papa dey when dangote dey hustle ?

Your papa dey ajegunle

That plant he is constructing will take him way further

cummando:

Dangote the name not dangote as a person

No forget say past presidos get share for him company











Cummando.... Ya time is now

At least I dey top ten for my adugbo Which kain English be this? Which kain English be this? 1 Like