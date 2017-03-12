₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by Timbi: 3:24am
President Muhammadu Buhari may take sides with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), in his ongoing face-off with the Senate over his failure to wear his uniform, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.
http://punchng.com/buhari-may-back-customs-boss-against-senate/
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by searchng4love: 3:25am
Was he not doing that already? What's the news in this long essay?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by ngmgeek(m): 3:31am
You are telling us what he is already doing?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by DickDastardly(m): 4:11am
Stray Goats move together ... its expected.
Who else think Goats are extremely sturborn?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by sarrki(m): 4:25am
The question here is
Will putting his uniform rakes in revenue?
We have the most useless senate that cares for themselves alone
They should get serious
Let them show us just a single bill that was passed coz if the masses?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by searchng4love: 4:36am
sarrki:The customs act is not entirely about revenue raking but mainly about trade facilitation. But how would you know? BMC contract staff.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by okosodo: 4:58am
Buhari no dey support better thing
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by mykelmeezy: 5:02am
only if you are a BMC then this will sound like news
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by freeze001(f): 5:12am
Very funny. Who came up with that crap that the senate can make law but not enforce it? Does that dolt understand the letter n spirit of the law? So if the enforcer who happensto be the executive refusesto do his duty what happens? We sit n watch impotently? How can Malami come up with such harebrained interpretation of the law?
No wonder they pick n choose what court orders to obey because they will also say the court can give judgment but has no power to implement or enforce same. Oh Abasi! Nigeria is in the clutches of the worst combination of ignorance and arrogance!
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by orisa37: 5:14am
Buharis Anti Corruption Facade may be farce. Buhari will support Hameed Ali and Magu against NASS.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by ipobarecriminals: 5:19am
what's the relevance of wearing tarpaulin/karki b4 a man fit appear b4 una? Bunch of clueless, worthless beings.THIEVES
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by Jabioro: 5:20am
Let him do and leave probability alone..
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by orisa37: 5:20am
On a second thought, isn't the quest for Uniform really anti Ali's human rights?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by searchng4love: 5:23am
orisa37:But his questionable human rights can pocket salaries and emoluments from our customs service?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by orisa37: 5:52am
searchng4love:
Double-face eh? Carry go to Revelation.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by veekid(m): 8:06am
Ride on Alli, we've gat your back, pls don't release Saraki's car o
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by Franzinni: 8:14am
This case be like pikin way dey curse person waka.... Come still stand look your face say nothing dey happen guy!!!!
E sure for am because some thing or someone dey give am liver.... Until the pikin look Back realize say the bros with muscle way him been think say go step in when fight start done go.....
Na then run go enter pikin mind but it go done too late because a brain resetting slap go done land for him face....
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by Eazylion: 8:14am
what's d big deal in this uniform tin... is there smtn dey ain't telling us?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by SalamRushdie: 8:15am
Buhari is always known to worsen situations instead of being a practical solution
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by omenkaLives: 8:15am
We stand with Ali too. Saraki and his online slaves can go and die.
Wearing of uniform is at the discretion of the individual in this case since the constitution is silent about it.
These criminals always act as though they are the only institution in this country. They demand everyone bows to them while they think themselves accountable to no one. The Nigerian people have been demanding they show us their budget, they promised to over a year ago but not even a word have we heard in respect of that to this day.
Important national issues they ignore, but turn around to make a big drama out of nothing to give the false impression they are working.
Guess they only deceive themselves and their gullible horde of cheerleaders.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by DieDieDieOmenka: 8:15am
sarrki:when i say that Buhari is a terrorist i don't mean he's in the class of Osama bin Laden rather am telling you categorically that Buhari and Imam Abubakar shekau are within the same class because both are illiterate terrorist - Nasir Elrufai (june 2015)
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by IYANGBALI: 8:17am
Na dem sabi
Abeg today na Sunday who go cook jollof rice with crayfish and ponmo meat this afternoon? Jollof rice dey hungry me.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by Capableben(m): 8:18am
Pride and arrogance cause the downfall of a man; what is there in wearing a uniform? It would even make him look smarter.
Meanwhile;
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by akpasubi777(m): 8:18am
This is a distraction. Buhari will appoint someone to attend to these issues while he focuses on his original goals. His appointee are supposed to work for his pleasure by law so they dear not tempt the Lord
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by priceaction: 8:22am
I don't know how people are so daft about this uniform stuff. What if the man wears uniform to the Senate? They will say yes, we forced him to our toes? Then after the meetings he dump the uniform into his inner closet again? And he refuses to wear it through out his tenure. Then what is the gain?is that not wasting of time on nonsense issues? What has wearing uniforms gotten to do with performances? Nigeria has a long way to go(if there is anyway sha) because these politicians will continue to use distractions avoid serious issues that can push the country forward.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by mrking3(m): 8:27am
Hm
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by victorazy(m): 8:29am
DickDastardly:Sturborn goat like this?
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by onadana: 8:31am
Haladu Hananiyya was also a high ranking military officer in the Army and yet as chairman of FRSC...he wore the uniform depicting his status.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by Wallade(m): 8:34am
President PMB must be insane to defend Alli on his undisciplined and irresponsible act.
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by omogin(f): 8:37am
Buhari loves under performing ministers. He loves the country to remain stagnant. That's why he rushed back to stop Osibanjo from making the country better
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by kolaitan(m): 8:38am
|Re: Uniform: Buhari May Back Customs Boss Against Senate by HAH: 8:38am
The senate should just amend the custom law, Buhari cannot do anything about it, instead of us to have strong institution w are making strong men
