List Of Senators That Mandated Customs Boss, Hammed Ali To Reappear In Uniform / Senators Hold Close Door Meeting With Customs Boss Hameed Ali. Photos / Court Rejects Saraki's Protest Against Senate Forgery Suit

President Muhammadu Buhari may take sides with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), in his ongoing face-off with the Senate over his failure to wear his uniform, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.



Senators had on Thursday attacked Ali for honouring their invitation without wearing a uniform.



They, therefore, asked him to return on Wednesday in the complete Customs uniform.



But one of our correspondents gathered on Saturday that the position of the Presidency on the disagreement is that no law compels Ali to wear a uniform.



A source who is familiar with the development said the position was based on legal advice made available to the President by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).



The source added that the government’s stand is that there is a clear separation of powers among the three arms of government.



He said the position of the Presidency was that lawmakers could not make laws and enforce the laws themselves.



“The AGF has advised that no law compels a political appointee to wear any uniform. And again, the legislature makes laws, but they don’t have the power to enforce those laws,” the source said.



When contacted on the face-off on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, directed one of our correspondents to the Public Relations Officer of the NCS.



When asked if the CG would heed the Senate’s order on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, said Ali would do the appropriate thing.



“I am confident the CG will do the appropriate thing. Thank you,” he stated.

Was he not doing that already? What's the news in this long essay?

You are telling us what he is already doing?

Stray Goats move together ... its expected.



Who else think Goats are extremely sturborn? 4 Likes

The question here is



Will putting his uniform rakes in revenue?



We have the most useless senate that cares for themselves alone



They should get serious



Let them show us just a single bill that was passed coz if the masses? 9 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

The question here is



Will putting his uniform rakes in revenue?



We have the most useless senate that cares for themselves alone



They should get serious



The customs act is not entirely about revenue raking but mainly about trade facilitation. But how would you know? BMC contract staff.

Buhari no dey support better thing 1 Like

only if you are a BMC then this will sound like news 1 Like 1 Share

Very funny. Who came up with that crap that the senate can make law but not enforce it? Does that dolt understand the letter n spirit of the law? So if the enforcer who happensto be the executive refusesto do his duty what happens? We sit n watch impotently? How can Malami come up with such harebrained interpretation of the law?



No wonder they pick n choose what court orders to obey because they will also say the court can give judgment but has no power to implement or enforce same. Oh Abasi! Nigeria is in the clutches of the worst combination of ignorance and arrogance! 5 Likes

Buharis Anti Corruption Facade may be farce. Buhari will support Hameed Ali and Magu against NASS.

what's the relevance of wearing tarpaulin/karki b4 a man fit appear b4 una? Bunch of clueless, worthless beings.THIEVES 2 Likes

Let him do and leave probability alone..

On a second thought, isn't the quest for Uniform really anti Ali's human rights?

orisa37:

But his questionable human rights can pocket salaries and emoluments from our customs service?

searchng4love:



But his questionable human rights can pocket salaries and emoluments from our customs service?

Double-face eh? Carry go to Revelation.

Ride on Alli, we've gat your back, pls don't release Saraki's car o

This case be like pikin way dey curse person waka.... Come still stand look your face say nothing dey happen guy!!!!



E sure for am because some thing or someone dey give am liver.... Until the pikin look Back realize say the bros with muscle way him been think say go step in when fight start done go.....



Na then run go enter pikin mind but it go done too late because a brain resetting slap go done land for him face....

what's d big deal in this uniform tin... is there smtn dey ain't telling us?

Buhari is always known to worsen situations instead of being a practical solution

We stand with Ali too. Saraki and his online slaves can go and die.



Wearing of uniform is at the discretion of the individual in this case since the constitution is silent about it.



These criminals always act as though they are the only institution in this country. They demand everyone bows to them while they think themselves accountable to no one. The Nigerian people have been demanding they show us their budget, they promised to over a year ago but not even a word have we heard in respect of that to this day.



Important national issues they ignore, but turn around to make a big drama out of nothing to give the false impression they are working.



Guess they only deceive themselves and their gullible horde of cheerleaders.

sarrki:

The question here is



Will putting his uniform rakes in revenue?



We have the most useless senate that cares for themselves alone



They should get serious



when i say that Buhari is a terrorist i don't mean he's in the class of Osama bin Laden rather am telling you categorically that Buhari and Imam Abubakar shekau are within the same class because both are illiterate terrorist - Nasir Elrufai (june 2015)

Na dem sabi





Abeg today na Sunday who go cook jollof rice with crayfish and ponmo meat this afternoon? Jollof rice dey hungry me.





This is a distraction. Buhari will appoint someone to attend to these issues while he focuses on his original goals. His appointee are supposed to work for his pleasure by law so they dear not tempt the Lord

I don't know how people are so daft about this uniform stuff. What if the man wears uniform to the Senate? They will say yes, we forced him to our toes? Then after the meetings he dump the uniform into his inner closet again? And he refuses to wear it through out his tenure. Then what is the gain?is that not wasting of time on nonsense issues? What has wearing uniforms gotten to do with performances? Nigeria has a long way to go(if there is anyway sha) because these politicians will continue to use distractions avoid serious issues that can push the country forward. 1 Like

Hm

DickDastardly:

Stray Goats move together ... its expected.



Sturborn goat like this?

Haladu Hananiyya was also a high ranking military officer in the Army and yet as chairman of FRSC...he wore the uniform depicting his status.

President PMB must be insane to defend Alli on his undisciplined and irresponsible act.

Buhari loves under performing ministers. He loves the country to remain stagnant. That's why he rushed back to stop Osibanjo from making the country better