₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,604 members, 3,427,033 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Advice For Single Successful Guys (6289 Views)
10 Commandments For Single Ladies. / Why Do People Use Marriage As A Means To Insult Single Successful Women? / Advice For Singles Planning To Marry (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Advice For Single Successful Guys by zed7: 6:53am
This i consider to be my free advice to young men who are single and successful.
Please stay away from a trophy wife. I know that it may seem cool to flaunt that beautiful girl around as your wife and you desire beautiful kids but most times, these flashy girls have too much attention and wouldn't hesitate to follow the next man even after marriage.
Marrying a beautiful girl does not in anyway guarantee a happy marriage. Most of these ladies don't care being single mothers because they know that they are beautiful and would always attract men.
The trend now is for ladies to get married, get a child and move on to the next man. They know your funds will guarantee their kids will have a decent life while they have the freedom to taste all the perks of singlehood. We should stop falling for these tricks.
There are many responsible women out there who might not be so attractive but they are willing to be married and stay married. Wealthy single guys should go for these girls, they guarantee a more stable home and peace of mind.
For the randy guys who can't keep it in their pants, after getting married to that decent girl, you can keep the flashy gold diggers as side chicks if you like. Like they say, you can't turn a ho to a house wife.
This is my free advice to all successful young dudes. Be wise, stay wise.
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Aqva(m): 7:12am
Makes a lot of sense. Lalasticlala let our peeps learn.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by 234GT(m): 7:21am
Na make God how person mercy o. Girls are the same, whether beautiful or average looking, though the tendency to mess arund increases with the beauty sha.
7 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by TheSlyone2(m): 8:19am
Make the money and see girls flock around you like bees...
Money over Bitches
19 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Medunah(f): 8:37am
Yes, don't mind them...
They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.
Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!
I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......
11 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by 2kurupt(m): 8:44am
Applause! OP well said..
Medunah:
Are you implying that you ain't beautiful & curvy? Coz I've seen real fugly ladies with bitchy attitude too
7 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Medunah(f): 9:25am
2kurupt:I am not saying there aren't beautiful and curvy girls who re responsible.......but most times, these guys are actually marrying them for their physical attributes so if they eventually end up with gold diggers, serves them all right!! Same thing goes to girls who marry guys for their money while overlooking the fact they he might be a serial cheat or woman beater!
And No, I am neither beautiful or curvy and that doesn't mean I am not a gold digger or I am not bitchy..... was only kidding with that part..
7 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by veekid(m): 9:28am
okay we successfull guys don hear; we go take notes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by chimah3(m): 9:28am
What an advice!!!
I'll pass!!
An ugly woman does not guarantee a good wife either!!
Only God can help you pick the right partner! And properly courting your partner before marriage to know their flaws and if you can keep up with them for the rest of your life!
I have a woman...she's fine as heaven and she's the best thing ever!!! So speak for yourself and stop giving misleading advices!
5 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by sakalisis(m): 9:29am
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by dessz(m): 9:29am
ok,here is my own advice.
4 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by DLGUY: 9:29am
God bless you OP.
I wouldn't consider myself successful until I hit my first Billion.
But until then, I'm not even considering marrying any of these Olosho's.
Thank God I have some finess in my gene so I won't be worried about producing beautiful kids.
The woman who gave birth to me was and still is a damsel.
Thanks OP FOR this advice.
I bless God I never went on a date with that witch.
Apparently, there's a blessing in every dissappointment.
You truly can't turn a ho to a wife.
2 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by PeerCash: 9:30am
Nice one
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by johnshagb(m): 9:31am
Very true. But there are fugly ones with fugly characters too so shine your eyes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by professorfal: 9:31am
Oga all of them are the same.
6 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Rolly83: 9:31am
Thanks for the advice!!! Really came at a right time in my life.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by passionatebae: 9:31am
[quote author=Medunah post=54730982]Yes, don't mind them...
They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.
Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!
I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......
Tankyu Dearie
well said
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by tspun(m): 9:31am
Thanks, is almost as if that advice is for me.
All my life I have always wish to marry a slim girl with height. But now I am face with a short beautiful fair decent lovely girl who has showed me love more than anyone as ever done.
I love everything about her except her height. Am just praying for God to give me the grace to see pass that because I am tire of searching and i really want to settle down.
2 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 9:32am
lol so your point is that pretty girls aren't wife materials but the ugly ones are? .... Oya guys over to y'all
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by EternalBeing: 9:32am
From experience, the most important advice for singles is "be holy". Holiness is the Key for original glorious Destiny fulfillment.
Excesive mastubation and sex causes permanent physical and spiritual damage. Sex is addictive and it has been scientifically proven that excesive sex make people duller and less productive. devil knows this and
use this to waste so meny glorious Destinies.
There are 2 bloods in Man; the red blood cell erythrocytes carries
life-oxygen, the white blood cell lymphocytes
carries your protection and defence (spiritually too)
Spam is cells; white blood cell. The more you
waste it unnecessarily, the more defenceless you
(and your Glory) become to microbes and even
spiritual scavengers.
I've not seen any one that genuinely totally
submitted to GOD and regret it later, unless those
self-deceiving Christians.
Like myself, most of my genuine Christian mates I know
are doing very fine now.
Unless you are married, abstainance makes you spiritually Strong and invincible.
To run away from sin is not a favour to GOD but a
sure protection for your Glory and Destiny.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by yinkslinks(m): 9:33am
Been looking for ur type and you make me marry a white woman
Medunah:
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Randy91(m): 9:33am
Medunah:
Look elsewhere FUCKAHOLIC...u won't get wat u seek here
1 Like
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Suprnov3r(m): 9:34am
Medunah:
You are the textbook case of a "trophy wife"...
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by fineboynl: 9:34am
women is women either ugly or not. the lust for different verities of joystick and money has always be there by nature. but we are only noticing it because the society has change and people don't seems to care anymore.
women can sleep with 20 men a day if she is eating well. but men cannot. this shows they are lustful and will likely demand more of it.
1 Like
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:35am
Well 100% wife material or nothing
1 Like
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by M17CXi: 9:35am
100% Well said
1 Like
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by Dainty25(f): 9:35am
234GT:hi
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:35am
Nice advice OP.
1 Like
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by mazizitonene(m): 9:36am
Once you are successful as a guy......chances of you getting married to a genuine lovely lady with character ready to build a home reduces to less than 5%.......
Gold diggers, pretenders and ladies that literary "want to fly" start "famzing" to deceive a brother.....and funny as it sounds na the one dem dey like.....It takes a man of high intelligence to discern.....
funny enough most guys would rather keep lying to themselves.....but bottom line like the op said... "you can't Turn a hoe to a wife." a hoe will always be a hoe..
1 Like
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by DLGUY: 9:36am
BoleynDynaSTY:
A man who wants peace of mind shouldn't marry a woman who is too flashy because of the constant attention she'd get.
Except maybe he's getting into the marriage just for the show off.
Nothing beats having a happy and stable home without unnecessary intruders who come as admirers.
3 Likes
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by smartty68(m): 9:37am
Medunah:LOL
|Re: Advice For Single Successful Guys by abdulaz: 9:37am
Ok.
#Continue listening to lil Uzi vert- money mitch.
Things You Hate About The Opposite Gender / Was I Slutty And Will Any Guy Ever Marry Me And Trust Me, And Love Me? / He Left Me For Her: Need Your Prayers E Jo.
Viewing this topic: Missyetty(f), OKpaewu(m), RealDannie(m), Nzecruz(m), Justbeingreal(m), Divinerace(m), Holatunde007(m), kizolo(m), udoseng(m), JohnmcCain(m), ipain, shams040(m), Iefosa(m), toyad(m), Raalsalghul, OgaMosco(m), Nattylad(m), kellysam(m), Gmanc(m), 2SWT(f), iamdapsyj(m), Electronzeez(m), moiaimi(f), Spydamannn(m), TonyeBarcanista(m), Ezeego1(m), Aremu01(m), Mouthgag, thowbie7ven(m), numericalguy(m), emmaak2(m), homiben(m), purityval(m), oratorOdunayo1, KevMitnick, unalaoted, rozayx5(m), georgen2u(m), bolabolabo, AderibigbeAAA(m), gentyolu(m), Iamoilprince(m), DLGUY and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12