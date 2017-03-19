Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Advice For Single Successful Guys (6289 Views)

10 Commandments For Single Ladies. / Why Do People Use Marriage As A Means To Insult Single Successful Women? / Advice For Singles Planning To Marry (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

This i consider to be my free advice to young men who are single and successful.

Please stay away from a trophy wife. I know that it may seem cool to flaunt that beautiful girl around as your wife and you desire beautiful kids but most times, these flashy girls have too much attention and wouldn't hesitate to follow the next man even after marriage.



Marrying a beautiful girl does not in anyway guarantee a happy marriage. Most of these ladies don't care being single mothers because they know that they are beautiful and would always attract men.



The trend now is for ladies to get married, get a child and move on to the next man. They know your funds will guarantee their kids will have a decent life while they have the freedom to taste all the perks of singlehood. We should stop falling for these tricks.



There are many responsible women out there who might not be so attractive but they are willing to be married and stay married. Wealthy single guys should go for these girls, they guarantee a more stable home and peace of mind.



For the randy guys who can't keep it in their pants, after getting married to that decent girl, you can keep the flashy gold diggers as side chicks if you like. Like they say, you can't turn a ho to a house wife.



This is my free advice to all successful young dudes. Be wise, stay wise. 53 Likes 1 Share

Makes a lot of sense. Lalasticlala let our peeps learn. 9 Likes 1 Share

Na make God how person mercy o. Girls are the same, whether beautiful or average looking, though the tendency to mess arund increases with the beauty sha. 7 Likes

Make the money and see girls flock around you like bees...



Money over Bitches 19 Likes





They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances....... Yes, don't mind them...They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances....... 11 Likes









Medunah:

Yes, don't mind them...



They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......







Are you implying that you ain't beautiful & curvy? Coz I've seen real fugly ladies with bitchy attitude too Applause! OP well said..Are you implying that you ain't beautiful & curvy? Coz I've seen real fugly ladies with bitchy attitude too 7 Likes

2kurupt:

Applause! OP well said..











Are you implying that you ain't beautiful & curvy? Coz I've seen real fugly ladies with bitchy attitude too I am not saying there aren't beautiful and curvy girls who re responsible.......but most times, these guys are actually marrying them for their physical attributes so if they eventually end up with gold diggers, serves them all right!! Same thing goes to girls who marry guys for their money while overlooking the fact they he might be a serial cheat or woman beater!



And No, I am neither beautiful or curvy and that doesn't mean I am not a gold digger or I am not bitchy..... was only kidding with that part.. I am not saying there aren't beautiful and curvy girls who re responsible.......but most times, these guys are actually marrying them for their physical attributes so if they eventually end up with gold diggers, serves them all right!! Same thing goes to girls who marry guys for their money while overlooking the fact they he might be a serial cheat or woman beater!And No, I am neither beautiful or curvy and that doesn't mean I am not a gold digger or I am not bitchy..... was only kidding with that part.. 7 Likes

okay we successfull guys don hear; we go take notes

What an advice!!!



I'll pass!!



An ugly woman does not guarantee a good wife either!!





Only God can help you pick the right partner! And properly courting your partner before marriage to know their flaws and if you can keep up with them for the rest of your life!





I have a woman...she's fine as heaven and she's the best thing ever!!! So speak for yourself and stop giving misleading advices! 5 Likes

ok,here is my own advice. 4 Likes





I wouldn't consider myself successful until I hit my first Billion.

But until then, I'm not even considering marrying any of these Olosho's.

Thank God I have some finess in my gene so I won't be worried about producing beautiful kids.



The woman who gave birth to me was and still is a damsel.



Thanks OP FOR this advice.



I bless God I never went on a date with that witch.

Apparently, there's a blessing in every dissappointment.



You truly can't turn a ho to a wife. God bless you OP.I wouldn't consider myself successful until I hit my first Billion.But until then, I'm not even considering marrying any of these Olosho's.Thank God I have some finess in my gene so I won't be worried about producing beautiful kids.The woman who gave birth to me was and still is a damsel.Thanks OP FOR this advice.I bless God I never went on a date with that witch.Apparently, there's a blessing in every dissappointment.You truly can't turn a ho to a wife. 2 Likes

Nice one

Very true. But there are fugly ones with fugly characters too so shine your eyes

Oga all of them are the same. 6 Likes

Thanks for the advice!!! Really came at a right time in my life. 1 Like 1 Share





They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......

Tankyu Dearie

well said [quote author=Medunah post=54730982]Yes, don't mind them...They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......Tankyu Deariewell said

Thanks, is almost as if that advice is for me.



All my life I have always wish to marry a slim girl with height. But now I am face with a short beautiful fair decent lovely girl who has showed me love more than anyone as ever done.



I love everything about her except her height. Am just praying for God to give me the grace to see pass that because I am tire of searching and i really want to settle down. 2 Likes

.... Oya guys over to y'all lol so your point is that pretty girls aren't wife materials but the ugly ones are?.... Oya guys over to y'all

From experience, the most important advice for singles is "be holy". Holiness is the Key for original glorious Destiny fulfillment.



Excesive mastubation and sex causes permanent physical and spiritual damage. Sex is addictive and it has been scientifically proven that excesive sex make people duller and less productive. devil knows this and

use this to waste so meny glorious Destinies.

There are 2 bloods in Man; the red blood cell erythrocytes carries

life-oxygen, the white blood cell lymphocytes

carries your protection and defence (spiritually too)

Spam is cells; white blood cell. The more you

waste it unnecessarily, the more defenceless you

(and your Glory) become to microbes and even

spiritual scavengers.

I've not seen any one that genuinely totally

submitted to GOD and regret it later, unless those

self-deceiving Christians.

Like myself, most of my genuine Christian mates I know

are doing very fine now.

Unless you are married, abstainance makes you spiritually Strong and invincible.

To run away from sin is not a favour to GOD but a

sure protection for your Glory and Destiny. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Medunah:

Yes, don't mind them...



They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......



Been looking for ur type and you make me marry a white woman

Medunah:

Yes, don't mind them...



They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......







Look elsewhere FUCKAHOLIC...u won't get wat u seek here Look elsewhere FUCKAHOLIC...u won't get wat u seek here 1 Like

Medunah:

Yes, don't mind them...



They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......







You are the textbook case of a "trophy wife"... You are the textbook case of a "trophy wife"...

women is women either ugly or not. the lust for different verities of joystick and money has always be there by nature. but we are only noticing it because the society has change and people don't seems to care anymore.



women can sleep with 20 men a day if she is eating well. but men cannot. this shows they are lustful and will likely demand more of it. 1 Like

Well 100% wife material or nothing 1 Like

100% Well said 1 Like

234GT:

Na make God how person mercy o. Girls are the same, whether beautiful or average looking, though the tendency to mess arund increases with the beauty sha. hi hi

Nice advice OP. 1 Like

Once you are successful as a guy......chances of you getting married to a genuine lovely lady with character ready to build a home reduces to less than 5%.......



Gold diggers, pretenders and ladies that literary "want to fly" start "famzing" to deceive a brother.....and funny as it sounds na the one dem dey like.....It takes a man of high intelligence to discern.....



funny enough most guys would rather keep lying to themselves.....but bottom line like the op said... "you can't Turn a hoe to a wife." a hoe will always be a hoe.. 1 Like

BoleynDynaSTY:

lol so your point is that pretty girls aren't wife materials but the ugly ones are? .... Oya guys over to y'all

A man who wants peace of mind shouldn't marry a woman who is too flashy because of the constant attention she'd get.



Except maybe he's getting into the marriage just for the show off.



Nothing beats having a happy and stable home without unnecessary intruders who come as admirers. A man who wants peace of mind shouldn't marry a woman who is too flashy because of the constant attention she'd get.Except maybe he's getting into the marriage just for the show off.Nothing beats having a happy and stable home without unnecessary intruders who come as admirers. 3 Likes

Medunah:

Yes, don't mind them...



They will leave responsible and well trained girl like me to go after beauty and curves that will break their heart at the end of the day.



Well, I think they deserve each other....the guys want them as trophy wives cos they beautiful & all and the girls also want their money!!



I "partially' agree with the Op, be wise and stop chasing physical appearances.......



LOL LOL