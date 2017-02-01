₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by ChuzzyBlog: 10:33am
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has been charged with cyber crime on account of a recent post in which she accused David Ibiyeomie, a pastor based in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, of adultery.
Ms. Olunloyo, a daughter of former Governor Victor Omololu Olunloyo of Oyo State, had posted a letter written by a member of Mr. Ibiyeomie’s church in which the pastor was accused of a series of carrying out an adulterous relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo.
She will remain in detention until March 23, 2017, when she is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by ChuzzyBlog: 10:33am
hmmm
Incase you missed it, here is the post she made that landed her in trouble. Read Here: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/02/actress-iyabo-ojo-prostitute-that-uses.html
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by bigsmoke2(m): 10:35am
that will teacher to stop running her mouth
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by searchng4love: 10:37am
At least she's doing something with her life
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by Michellla(f): 10:40am
so all the people she was calling couldn't help her
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by axeman2(m): 10:41am
some ladies are jezeebel !
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by mrww(m): 10:49am
In the name of waging a “proportional response,” I wonder
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by dotuna3(m): 11:02am
Water don pass gari
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by yomi007k(m): 11:06am
Pls make it 23 December.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by chimerase2: 12:00pm
They should adjourn it indefinitely
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by SweetBoyFriend(m): 12:22pm
23rd March of what year ?? 2089 ??
Another person that should join her in jail is
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by TippyTop(m): 12:23pm
When is Bubu going to appear in court for getting the presidency through 419?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by Papiikush: 12:23pm
Her fingers should be chopped off to restrict her from the Internet.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by Yusfunoble(m): 12:24pm
Lol
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by Built2last: 12:24pm
Nawa
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by nairalandfreak: 12:24pm
Good news
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by zicoraads(m): 12:26pm
Well, some of these pastors are hiding behind the pulpit to commit atrocities. But that doesn't mean you should accuse someone without concrete proofs to back up your accusations.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by beckNcall(f): 12:26pm
Good, we need less of these mad people fooling around. Enjoy jail mad woman
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by weedtheweeds: 12:26pm
This is not good news at all. why are Nigerians very heartless? they think they are better than others. This woman did not hurt anyone but speak her mind. We are in a democratic government and our constitution protects our freedom of speech. There are millions of thieves, killers and looters out there being celebrated by Nigerians. This woman never stole our money, she did not rape our kids, she did not kill anyone, she did not break the law, she did not steal anyone's husband, she only spoke her opinions. Are we not supposed to speak our minds? Must we all have the same viewpoints? We have all either insulted our presidents and governors or wished them dead. Patience jonathan was called all sort of names and everyone found pleasure and fun in it. GEJ was ridiculed like an item and no one found it insulting that our president was the object of mockery. Obasanjo was called a monkey and no one was arrested. Some people wished death for Buhari and no one was arrested even as they are surprised that he returned from the UK. How would you all feel if you get locked up for your thoughts? Are they not equally evil? TB Joshua has not responded for failing to appear in court 2 times. Isn't that an arrestable offense by our constitution? Yet many people are solidly supporting him when the families of the people who died on his property still cry over the loss.
How could you arrest someone and lock her up till the 23rd as if she is not protected by the law? Biafrans hate Buhari for locking Nnamdi Kanu up against his constitutional right and i am surprised some of them rejoice over same treatment meted out on kemi. Is kemi now worse than the Fulani herdsmen killing people everywhere? Is she worse than the Boko haram committing carnage for half a decade now? Mr DPO are you not aware that the nation needs your services in Sambisa forest? The pastor that arrested her, is he representing Jesus or Juju? How could a pastor arrest someone for defaming him? Matthew 10:22; Matthew 24:9; Luke 21:12 judging by these scriptures, that pastor is not a Christian. What name can one have when Jesus himself was blasphemed and killed? Now. the pastor is the one killing someone. What does he preach on a Sunday? Does he pray to God or to DPO?
Kemi did not devalue our naira, she did not put us in this recession, she did not contest for any political post. Even if you kill her, your condition remains stable.
Let Nigerians have their freedom to speak their minds even if it opposes your beliefs. Rejoicing over this unfair treatment against her means denying yourself and your children the right to speech. Person way talk must die? See Nigerians are butchered every day in south Africa and languishing in the prisons over there. MTN and DSTV bosses have not been arrested. When e reach for where dem go show muscles dem go day act like baby. Na poor man body dem day get power.
#freeKemiOlunloyo
#freedomofthepress
#letthecommonmanvoicehisthought
#thepoorhaveopinions
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by 0menkadies: 12:26pm
bigsmoke2:
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by fmarshal(m): 12:26pm
Cruel as it may sound, it serves her right.
She needs to be taught how to shush it sometimes. This experience has to make a difference in her approach to issues.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by eluquenson(m): 12:27pm
LWKMD
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by whizraymond(m): 12:27pm
you mean madam gbeborun
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by Thisis2raw(m): 12:27pm
I don't have any kind of sympathy for this woman..
She deserves what she is getting
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by Lexusgs430: 12:27pm
If she has any real evidence to back her allegations, this is the time she needs to start putting them together. Or else ..........
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by onilanre(m): 12:27pm
Haaaaa!!! Watery beans dey purge ooooo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by mykelmeezy: 12:27pm
daddy freeze is next in line
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by DLGUY: 12:27pm
This is what you get when you offend the Ebora of Owu.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by LMohd(m): 12:28pm
they should detain her till eternity
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by rozayx5(m): 12:29pm
freeze next
tired of all these fooools who talk thrash online
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by teemanbastos(m): 12:29pm
All the best o
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd by scachy(m): 12:29pm
Serves her right.
