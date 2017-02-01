This is not good news at all. why are Nigerians very heartless? they think they are better than others. This woman did not hurt anyone but speak her mind. We are in a democratic government and our constitution protects our freedom of speech. There are millions of thieves, killers and looters out there being celebrated by Nigerians. This woman never stole our money, she did not rape our kids, she did not kill anyone, she did not break the law, she did not steal anyone's husband, she only spoke her opinions. Are we not supposed to speak our minds? Must we all have the same viewpoints? We have all either insulted our presidents and governors or wished them dead. Patience jonathan was called all sort of names and everyone found pleasure and fun in it. GEJ was ridiculed like an item and no one found it insulting that our president was the object of mockery. Obasanjo was called a monkey and no one was arrested. Some people wished death for Buhari and no one was arrested even as they are surprised that he returned from the UK. How would you all feel if you get locked up for your thoughts? Are they not equally evil? TB Joshua has not responded for failing to appear in court 2 times. Isn't that an arrestable offense by our constitution? Yet many people are solidly supporting him when the families of the people who died on his property still cry over the loss.

How could you arrest someone and lock her up till the 23rd as if she is not protected by the law? Biafrans hate Buhari for locking Nnamdi Kanu up against his constitutional right and i am surprised some of them rejoice over same treatment meted out on kemi. Is kemi now worse than the Fulani herdsmen killing people everywhere? Is she worse than the Boko haram committing carnage for half a decade now? Mr DPO are you not aware that the nation needs your services in Sambisa forest? The pastor that arrested her, is he representing Jesus or Juju? How could a pastor arrest someone for defaming him? Matthew 10:22; Matthew 24:9; Luke 21:12 judging by these scriptures, that pastor is not a Christian. What name can one have when Jesus himself was blasphemed and killed? Now. the pastor is the one killing someone. What does he preach on a Sunday? Does he pray to God or to DPO?

Kemi did not devalue our naira, she did not put us in this recession, she did not contest for any political post. Even if you kill her, your condition remains stable.

Let Nigerians have their freedom to speak their minds even if it opposes your beliefs. Rejoicing over this unfair treatment against her means denying yourself and your children the right to speech. Person way talk must die? See Nigerians are butchered every day in south Africa and languishing in the prisons over there. MTN and DSTV bosses have not been arrested. When e reach for where dem go show muscles dem go day act like baby. Na poor man body dem day get power.

