₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,046 members, 3,428,431 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 08:25 AM

“Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh (828 Views)

Could This Be Why @Niger Delta Avengers Are Blowing Up Pipelines?(Pic / Niger Delta Will Suffer For Jonathan’s Actions In Office – Obasanjo / Jonathan’s Kinsman Takes Buhari To Court Over Certificate Issue (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

“Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by HungerBAD: 2:01am
Chief Richard Kpodoh, a kinsman of former President Goodluck Jonathan, weekend slammed Former President Goodluck Jonathan over claim that PDP will retrun to Presidency in 2019, saying the PMB has exposed the six years of PDP lies under the last administration and ready to vote massive for PMB re-election in 2019.

Chief Richard Kpodoh said the recent clamp down by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on those he reffered to as “Jonathan boys” in Bayelsa and other parts of the country have shown that the former President presided over the worst administration in the history of the country.

Kpodoh, who specifically described the period of Jonathan’s Presidency as the years of holocaust, said the former president short changed the people of the region in his six years in power with the PDP and enriched scores of his boys from Ogbia communities at the detriment of the needed infrastructural development of the entire people of the region.

Kpodoh, who was a former Bayelsa State Chairman of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (NPDP) and the interim Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , said apart from short changing the region, Former President Jonathan enriched his boys to lord of the dominant ethnic Ijaw group in his home state, Bayelsa.



He said the former President selfishly empowered a few individuals from his Ogbia Local Government Area while sidelining people from other local councils.

Kpodoh in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, said: “It was this same sleeky and selfish attitude that he (Jonathan) brought to bear on his six years leadership of the country which saw to the impoverishment of our Bayelsa and the Niger Delta People, except for a few of his Ogbia kinsmen including the Turners, the Eruanes, the Azibaolas and by extension, the Diezanis.

“For good six years, former President Jonathan, our own son presided over the helm of affairs in Nigeria and yet his own Bayelsa State, and the Niger Delta states which gave him all the support, are crying out for human and infrastructural development.

“This, in my opinion, is absolutely inexplicable and smacks off of his glaring wickedness even to his kits and kin”.

Kpodoh sympathised with Buhari for inheriting a battered country from Jonathan with a mandate to lay solid foundation for the country.

But he told Buhari: “I also know that the job of bringing Nigeria back to reckoning among the comity of states is not yours alone. But the Job is of God and you are his vessel to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians in spite of the desperation by ‘evil’ politicians to truncate the divine assignment through propaganda and misinformation.

“Or how do you describe the sponsored protest in Lagos calling for your resignation? These were evil doers at work I have closely followed your successes and difficulties in the ongoing fierce battle against corruption and corrupt persons.

“We are happy that stolen monies were recovered and guilty ones exposed. We are more elated by the recent successes recorded in the Niger Delta region, particularly with the funds recorded from the kinsmen of the past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan”.

On the years of Jonathan’s presidency, he added: “Mr. President, the six years under Former President Goodluck Jonathan were years of holocaust for the people of Niger Delta.

“While the few known ‘Jonathan boys’ were made stupendously rich without known sources of livelihood, the majority of the Niger Delta people were subjected to sad ends along the uncompleted East-West road, poor power generation and installations of political power brokers without democratic values.

“Mr. President, I challenge Dr. Jonathan to point at one individual in BayelsaState and even in Ijaw land in particular, that he can boldly claim to haveempowered throughout his tenure outside his Ogbia enclave.

“This selfish tendency is not part of an Ijaw man, who today, is being recorded as having taken a slot at the Presidency and even being called names as his kinsmen. What an irony of fate!

“For instance, the cache of looted funds allegedly recovered from Mr. George Turner and Mr. Robert Azibaola by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has put a question mark on the integrity of an average Ijaw man in the country.

“Does one even need to talk about the alleged huge financial transactions involving Mrs. Patience Jonathan?

“Mr. George Turner is a 34years old godson of Goodluck Jonathan, was a Presidential political appointee attached to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The decision by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to uncovered N2 billion in his account shocked many in the State.

“Following the discovery, operatives of the EFCC arrested Turnah in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in connection with alleged possession of funds running into N2 billion, suspected to be funds siphoned from the NDDC while serving there as an adviser and a close associate to former President Jonathan”.

“Take a look at another case of Mr. Robert Azibaola, a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan.He is in court and under investigation for collecting over $40million that was paid to his company, OnePlus Holdings Limited. He and his wife, Stella are standing trial over alleged receipt of billions of naira from the arms funds from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.”

“Under the Jonathan’s administration, there was affirmed impunity. The same Robert Azibola, owner of Kakatar Construction and Engineering Company, became a serial conduit pipe for monies on abandoned road projects in Abuja and different parts of the Niger Delta.”

“While he is under investigation, he merely rushed to commence work on the Apo-Karshi road, in the Nigeria’s capital. The road, which is worth N6.4billion and was designed to ease the gridlock at the AYA-Nyanya-Mararaba section of the Abuja-Keffi road that links the Abuja metropolis with some densely populated satellite towns including Karshi, and neighbouring Nasarawa State, was abandoned.”

“Robert Azibola, inspite of being from Ogbia stock of Bayelsa State, also provoked his people from the Okoroba community in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, to protest against his acts of abandoning road.There is one King A. J. Turner alias Obigbo Mikimiki who is one of the greatest benefactors of Dr. Jonathan’s largess by way of contracts and other forms of empowerment. Some of these contracts are yet to be executed, according to reports.”

“Besides the Turners, there is Dr. Azibabu Eruane whose sudden rapport with Dr. Jonathan as president has now remained questionable. Today, he prides himself a successful business man with copious diversification of companies and houses in Bayelsa, Abuja and Lagos”.

“Mr. President, Dr. A. Eruane is a medical doctor who was the State commissioner for Health under former Governor Timipre Sylva for about four years. Apart from the myriad of companies in his kitty, Dr. Eruane today boasts of fleet of helicopters, cars and planes. He is currently constructing a Modula private refinery in Bayelsa.”

“Your Excellency, before I am misunderstood, let me say that my comment is not out of envy or jealousy, but purely based on public interest and the untoward manner with which the former President exclusively deployed Nigeria’s wealth to the empowerment of his kinsmen only, leaving the rest Bayelsans to be wallowing in abject poverty. What an injustice‎”.

http://leadership.ng/news/577924/why-niger-delta-will-vote-pmb-for-second-term-in-2019-jonathans-kinsman

2 Likes

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by sarrki(m): 2:03am
Is because they know the truth and only the truth can set them free

Jonah failed them and humanity

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by sarrki(m): 2:06am
When some people talk of Niger delta

I educate them that they are hardworking, resilient, Dogged and patient

The truth is Jonah failed us all

Only sycophants and emergency political analyst see him as hero of their life time

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by mykelmeezy: 2:23am
the bmchas been spotted



people need to realize its no longer about pdp or apc

2019 nigeria should vote the best brain available irrespective of religion or tribe

8 Likes

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by CharleyCharley: 4:12am
This news is from Buhari media center.

Use ya head


7 Likes

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by DonLo: 4:22am
I dey come
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by LilChamp: 4:35am
Chief Richard Kpodoh & OP please:

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by EastGold(m): 4:42am
sarrki:
When some people talk of Niger delta

I educate them that they are hardworking, resilient, Dogged and patient

The truth is Jonah failed us all

Only sycophants and emergency political analyst see him as hero of their life time



Bross, connect your head with your brain for once na

2 Likes

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Funlordmaniac(m): 5:00am
These one looks like a stylistic method of whistle blowing? Half the people he listed in that gist don't have anything to do with the threads topic! Or ebele no gree feed am that time?

lipsrsealed
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Mjuliet: 5:07am
sarrki:
Is because they know the truth and only the truth can set them free

Jonah failed them and humanity
HungerBAD, sarki.... Members of BMC
ALL THEY KNOW IS THEIR STOMACH
They don't care if the people are dying in hundreds

2 Likes

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by asuustrike2009: 5:14am
Yes Jonathan failed but PMB hasn't performed yet you are saying he will win 2019. The man is battling with his health you're talking about him winning. Do you know what would happen by 2019?
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Esseite: 5:34am
"Kpodoh, who was a former Bayelsa State Chairman of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (NPDP) and the interim Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) "...

Stopped reading when i got to the quote above...
That said it all... what more do we expect...
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Adminisher: 5:34am
The important think is to focus mostly on YOUNG PEOPLE in the Niger Delta.
Also hold the host communities in a bear hug of infrastructure development, clean water, model schools, cottage industries.
Every new oil and gas development should start with the model of Bonny and Finima towns. You build the new town as you are building your facility

Buhari should please forget billionaire militants. That was the great failure of Dumbo and his wife.

2 Likes

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by LoveMachine(m): 5:37am
OG NAMED THE NAMES!?!?! He's about that action!!!
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by hucienda: 5:40am
Leadership newspaper? grin

No comment.
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Amarabae(f): 5:43am
sarrki:
Is because they know the truth and only the truth can set them free

Jonah failed them and humanity
yes o. Even Obasanjo who mudered them at Odi local govt, oversaw the losing of Bakassi to cameroon, and can never point to 3 projects in Niger delta also failed them woefully.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Newbiee: 6:33am
They don wise up
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Raphael81(m): 6:41am
Whether or not Buhari rules for thousands of years like legendary dictators, if he cannot ease the poverty in the country especially among his people then he has failed, also the Mr kinsman is a hungry man maybe looking for political chin chin, when did he becomes the voice of Niger delta? Anybody can be granted an interview to just spew out rubbish. Nonsense ogogoro man sad cool
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by otil1: 6:45am
BMC!!!
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by kingzizzy: 6:59am
GEJ's administeration might not have been the best but it was far better than Buhari's administeration

Nigerians knew recession under PMB
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by omenkaLives: 7:19am
Atachê by force landgrabbing nonentities right now.. cheesy

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Kennywills7(m): 7:26am
2019 Is almost upon us and the only thing we hear is Gej
It seems to me like the only plan by this government is to always blame gej thereby avoiding critical issues facing the country
Is this what we should still be talking about?
Gej government was corrupt just like every other regime no doubt about that but is this present administration any different?
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Kathmandu(f): 7:27am
omenkaLives:
Atachê by force landgrabbing nonentities right now.. cheesy
You are the only one here attaching yourself to the Yorubas and you spend your time singing the praise of your fulani Lord



Look yourself in the mirror again, the boil is growing bigger because you refuse to acknowledge its there

1 Like 1 Share

Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by ESDKING: 7:29am
Mtchewwwww.
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Kennywills7(m): 7:37am
During Gej regime we were discussing projects either substandard projects or probably inflated projects, we talked about issues that were affecting everyone but right now, the only thing we are doing is talk about Jonathan, no form of infrastructural development to discuss, all they do is to occupy the minds of d masses with how Gej couldn't do this or that and forgetting those were the same reasons he was voted out and not for Apc led government to come tell us what we already know, how do we put a stop to that kind of embezzlement in the future? what have they put in place to stop such acts and to improve the lives of the masses?
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by malton: 8:00am
The years of holocaust gaba daya? grin

This man got no chill. cheesy
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by okonja(m): 8:22am
cool cool
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by seunlly(m): 8:23am
Wwhen they ain't crazy
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Goldenheart(m): 8:24am
tongue
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Diebyfire05: 8:25am
CharleyCharley:
This news is from Buhari media center.

Use ya head


your head dey dia
Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by agbangam: 8:25am
GEJ was a huge failure

(0) (Reply)

Who Will Investigate Obasanjo? / That G8 Summit / Why Government Of Compensation?

Viewing this topic: okonja(m), cremedelacreme, ikswiss, davidadenrele, ojotu4real(m), Matthew4sure(m), Woodpecker(m), tobaxline(m), AbiolaFawole(m), sango147(m), peace2all(m), kingcypress, Esseite, zinny377(f), bigsam1992(m), abraham1234, nevilbot, Cousim(m), botad(m), kenp20(m), ViktorMartins(m), musa7m(m), theshadyexpress(m), Simplesoul05(m), Blueblack, Slonge2(m), SAKUR, remiopash, Gamboh55(m), AmaechiLinus(m), white12k, mylifeisagift(m), Goldenheart(m), balateef(m), mikolosis(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), chibunna90, victorpopoola20, Olami711, olaolayink(m), kingnastyg, drey076(m), Deon28(m), dnobble, sameehunter11, biyams83(m), jaymantin(m), Graxie(f), kalakuta11, donestk(m), nuti(m), abhosts(m), eodavids(m), sarrki(m), Diebyfire05, omoodeogere(m), ABIODUNOLAOPA1(m), AngelicBeing, agbangam, Jones4190, LGideon(m), chimauga(m), petrelli07, Tpave(m), paschu, wawale, dsoja, habuzee1(m), aroj05, sgtponzihater, nandyz(m), xynerise(m), aminho(m), Sanchez01 and 150 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.