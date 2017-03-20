₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by HungerBAD: 2:01am
Chief Richard Kpodoh, a kinsman of former President Goodluck Jonathan, weekend slammed Former President Goodluck Jonathan over claim that PDP will retrun to Presidency in 2019, saying the PMB has exposed the six years of PDP lies under the last administration and ready to vote massive for PMB re-election in 2019.
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by sarrki(m): 2:03am
Is because they know the truth and only the truth can set them free
Jonah failed them and humanity
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by sarrki(m): 2:06am
When some people talk of Niger delta
I educate them that they are hardworking, resilient, Dogged and patient
The truth is Jonah failed us all
Only sycophants and emergency political analyst see him as hero of their life time
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by mykelmeezy: 2:23am
the bmchas been spotted
people need to realize its no longer about pdp or apc
2019 nigeria should vote the best brain available irrespective of religion or tribe
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by CharleyCharley: 4:12am
This news is from Buhari media center.
Use ya head
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by DonLo: 4:22am
I dey come
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by LilChamp: 4:35am
Chief Richard Kpodoh & OP please:
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by EastGold(m): 4:42am
sarrki:
Bross, connect your head with your brain for once na
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Funlordmaniac(m): 5:00am
These one looks like a stylistic method of whistle blowing? Half the people he listed in that gist don't have anything to do with the threads topic! Or ebele no gree feed am that time?
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Mjuliet: 5:07am
sarrki:HungerBAD, sarki.... Members of BMC
ALL THEY KNOW IS THEIR STOMACH
They don't care if the people are dying in hundreds
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by asuustrike2009: 5:14am
Yes Jonathan failed but PMB hasn't performed yet you are saying he will win 2019. The man is battling with his health you're talking about him winning. Do you know what would happen by 2019?
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Esseite: 5:34am
"Kpodoh, who was a former Bayelsa State Chairman of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (NPDP) and the interim Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) "...
Stopped reading when i got to the quote above...
That said it all... what more do we expect...
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Adminisher: 5:34am
The important think is to focus mostly on YOUNG PEOPLE in the Niger Delta.
Also hold the host communities in a bear hug of infrastructure development, clean water, model schools, cottage industries.
Every new oil and gas development should start with the model of Bonny and Finima towns. You build the new town as you are building your facility
Buhari should please forget billionaire militants. That was the great failure of Dumbo and his wife.
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by LoveMachine(m): 5:37am
OG NAMED THE NAMES!?!?! He's about that action!!!
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by hucienda: 5:40am
Leadership newspaper?
No comment.
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Amarabae(f): 5:43am
sarrki:yes o. Even Obasanjo who mudered them at Odi local govt, oversaw the losing of Bakassi to cameroon, and can never point to 3 projects in Niger delta also failed them woefully.
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Newbiee: 6:33am
They don wise up
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Raphael81(m): 6:41am
Whether or not Buhari rules for thousands of years like legendary dictators, if he cannot ease the poverty in the country especially among his people then he has failed, also the Mr kinsman is a hungry man maybe looking for political chin chin, when did he becomes the voice of Niger delta? Anybody can be granted an interview to just spew out rubbish. Nonsense ogogoro man
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by otil1: 6:45am
BMC!!!
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by kingzizzy: 6:59am
GEJ's administeration might not have been the best but it was far better than Buhari's administeration
Nigerians knew recession under PMB
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by omenkaLives: 7:19am
Atachê by force landgrabbing nonentities right now..
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Kennywills7(m): 7:26am
2019 Is almost upon us and the only thing we hear is Gej
It seems to me like the only plan by this government is to always blame gej thereby avoiding critical issues facing the country
Is this what we should still be talking about?
Gej government was corrupt just like every other regime no doubt about that but is this present administration any different?
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Kathmandu(f): 7:27am
omenkaLives:You are the only one here attaching yourself to the Yorubas and you spend your time singing the praise of your fulani Lord
Look yourself in the mirror again, the boil is growing bigger because you refuse to acknowledge its there
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by ESDKING: 7:29am
Mtchewwwww.
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Kennywills7(m): 7:37am
During Gej regime we were discussing projects either substandard projects or probably inflated projects, we talked about issues that were affecting everyone but right now, the only thing we are doing is talk about Jonathan, no form of infrastructural development to discuss, all they do is to occupy the minds of d masses with how Gej couldn't do this or that and forgetting those were the same reasons he was voted out and not for Apc led government to come tell us what we already know, how do we put a stop to that kind of embezzlement in the future? what have they put in place to stop such acts and to improve the lives of the masses?
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by malton: 8:00am
The years of holocaust gaba daya?
This man got no chill.
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by okonja(m): 8:22am
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by seunlly(m): 8:23am
Wwhen they ain't crazy
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Goldenheart(m): 8:24am
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by Diebyfire05: 8:25am
CharleyCharley:your head dey dia
|Re: “Why Niger Delta Will Vote Buhari For Second Term In 2019” – Richard Kpodoh by agbangam: 8:25am
GEJ was a huge failure
