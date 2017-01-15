Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) (7192 Views)

The students are insisting on one United Nigeria. See Photos below;



Source: Ndigbo Students are currently holding a Solidarity Rally for President Muhammadu Buhari tagged #igbokwenu4Nigeria. They displayed a banner carrying the image of Nigeria's first president, Nnamdi Azikwe and President Buhari.The students are insisting on one United Nigeria. See Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/ndigbo-students-hold-rally-for-buhari.html 2 Likes

Lol

For this recession anything is possible moreover them no reach 30 people which means the organisers spent 10k for the show 42 Likes 1 Share

Still searching for the Igbo students. This BMC people will not kill somebody with propaganda. 8 Likes

Typical example of a sponsored gathering 7 Likes

After school make sure Buhari give una work 3 Likes

Lol, five people picked from the roadside 16 Likes 1 Share

Propaganda is a dangerous virus that kills a nation, who ever that is propagating this one should go ahead, failure awaits them. 14 Likes 1 Share

Wailing Bushbabies on seeing this after wąnking endlessly over pictures of rags their god wore to court today.. . 5 Likes 3 Shares

Who cares everyone is free to demonstrate, the complain of Igbos is that everyone should be able to express their views openly without being shot at by security agents, whether it is Shiites, IPOB, OPC etc 1 Like

Hmmmmmmm Ndigbo, solidarity campaign? For Buhari? Money must be involved 2 Likes

Propaganda led government 11 Likes 2 Shares

Fake news.

No igbo person will do such.



When Igbo people are being treated the worst in Nigeria.



They wont give us enough money in the budget.



They start taxing in igbo land.

Remove our judges.



Give us the highest cut off marks.

Give us the least number of political appointments.



PLEASE WE HAVE SEEN THE WAY TINUBU & THE YORUBAS HAVE BEEN TREATED AND CANNOT MAKE.THE SAME MISTAKE 11 Likes 2 Shares

They are lost sheep like Orji uzo kalu, Ken Nnamani and rest of them. They dont represent the intrest of igbos and their opinion is worthless.But we are currently working and praying seriously for them to regain their senses in no distance time. 12 Likes 1 Share

Fake solidarity. May be N1000 is involve 13 Likes

.

Lol. No be small matter.

kontinue

This one na the case of where 2 or 3 are gathered 10 Likes

N1000 per attendance. These guys keep forgetting it's their future they are trading away for peanuts.



Just this morning we read about Abacha's son suing for FG for ownership an oil bloc. They should remember to hold a rally for him as well. 3 Likes

.... Na wa ooo. Same people saying they want out of the zoo.... Na wa ooo.

What make them Igbo? 7 Likes

ekems2017:

Fake solidarity. May be N1000 is involve

One one thousand thing.



Its fake. One one thousand thing.Its fake. 1 Like







Ipob Slayves please accept my sarcasm



Kiss the truth! Ipob Slayves please accept my sarcasmKiss the truth! 2 Likes 1 Share

This is a sign that the Igbos are ready for Presidency in 2023. Now they are behaving wise by putting away bitterness and playing good politics. I salute their movement, it is a wise move 1 Like 1 Share

Progressives

lol

Rented crowd.



Hope we won't hear of people fighting over sharing formula. 3 Likes

Soreza:

For this recession anything is possible moreover them no reach 30 people which means the organisers spent 10k for the show

LOL LOL 3 Likes