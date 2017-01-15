₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Jajayi: 2:56pm
Ndigbo Students are currently holding a Solidarity Rally for President Muhammadu Buhari tagged #igbokwenu4Nigeria. They displayed a banner carrying the image of Nigeria's first president, Nnamdi Azikwe and President Buhari.
The students are insisting on one United Nigeria. See Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/ndigbo-students-hold-rally-for-buhari.html
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 3:00pm
Lol
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Soreza(m): 3:02pm
For this recession anything is possible moreover them no reach 30 people which means the organisers spent 10k for the show
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by snika: 3:07pm
Still searching for the Igbo students. This BMC people will not kill somebody with propaganda.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by vayne(m): 3:08pm
Typical example of a sponsored gathering
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Thorhammer(m): 3:16pm
After school make sure Buhari give una work
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Ogene001: 3:52pm
Lol, five people picked from the roadside
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by etebefia: 3:56pm
Propaganda is a dangerous virus that kills a nation, who ever that is propagating this one should go ahead, failure awaits them.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:06pm
Wailing Bushbabies on seeing this after wąnking endlessly over pictures of rags their god wore to court today.. .
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Guyman02: 4:09pm
Who cares everyone is free to demonstrate, the complain of Igbos is that everyone should be able to express their views openly without being shot at by security agents, whether it is Shiites, IPOB, OPC etc
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Akshow: 4:10pm
Hmmmmmmm Ndigbo, solidarity campaign? For Buhari? Money must be involved
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by plessis: 4:10pm
Propaganda led government
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by chiedu7: 4:10pm
Fake news.
No igbo person will do such.
When Igbo people are being treated the worst in Nigeria.
They wont give us enough money in the budget.
They start taxing in igbo land.
Remove our judges.
Give us the highest cut off marks.
Give us the least number of political appointments.
PLEASE WE HAVE SEEN THE WAY TINUBU & THE YORUBAS HAVE BEEN TREATED AND CANNOT MAKE.THE SAME MISTAKE
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by ESDKING: 4:10pm
They are lost sheep like Orji uzo kalu, Ken Nnamani and rest of them. They dont represent the intrest of igbos and their opinion is worthless.But we are currently working and praying seriously for them to regain their senses in no distance time.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 4:10pm
Fake solidarity. May be N1000 is involve
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by malton: 4:10pm
.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by caesaraba(m): 4:11pm
Lol. No be small matter.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Holluwahsheyi(m): 4:12pm
kontinue
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by okochaik: 4:13pm
This one na the case of where 2 or 3 are gathered
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by eph123: 4:13pm
N1000 per attendance. These guys keep forgetting it's their future they are trading away for peanuts.
Just this morning we read about Abacha's son suing for FG for ownership an oil bloc. They should remember to hold a rally for him as well.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 4:13pm
Same people saying they want out of the zoo.... Na wa ooo.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by ProudlyAfonja: 4:14pm
What make them Igbo?
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by juman(m): 4:14pm
ekems2017:
One one thousand thing.
Its fake.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by TimeManager(m): 4:14pm
Ipob Slayves please accept my sarcasm
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by jbcul4ril(m): 4:14pm
This is a sign that the Igbos are ready for Presidency in 2023. Now they are behaving wise by putting away bitterness and playing good politics. I salute their movement, it is a wise move
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:14pm
Progressives
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by SageTravels: 4:14pm
lol
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by XaintJoel20(m): 4:14pm
Rented crowd.
Hope we won't hear of people fighting over sharing formula.
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 4:15pm
Soreza:
LOL
|Re: Ndigbo Students Hold Solidarity Rally For President Buhari In Abuja (Photos) by ProudlyAfonja: 4:15pm
Larryfest:
So how sure are you they are Igbo?
