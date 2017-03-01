₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,374 members, 3,429,501 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 05:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) (7067 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu Struggling With Prison Warders (Photos) / Akinwunmi Ambode Celebrates His 53rd Birthday Today / Bukola Saraki's 53rd Birthday Party And Cake (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by jonhemma11: 3:42pm
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state today celebrated his 53rd birthday with inmates of the Enugu Prisons, Ogbete, Enugu.He showered them with various gifts.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/enugu-governor-ugwuanyi-celebrates-his.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by jonhemma11: 3:42pm
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by jonhemma11: 3:42pm
jonhemma11:more
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by raker300: 3:54pm
#respect
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by KEZDON(m): 4:19pm
Nice Gesture #Gburuism
my only prayers is dat those item won't be diverted or be found at shoprite
pls it's for de inmates oooo
#ourmumudondo
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by unclezuma: 4:21pm
He knows where he'll be soon...
That is my opinion about the governors of every underdeveloped state; to those jobless cretins please have your say and leave me out of it
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by BushBiafranBoy: 4:22pm
Food for the warders!!
This is Nigeria.. they will sell off those food stuffs and feed those inmates watery beans!!
7 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by ESDKING: 4:22pm
This is how birthday should be, celebrating with prison inmates or @ motherless babies home not with Oloshos and fake niggas
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by aribisala0(m): 4:23pm
See that woman in Uniform, The gifts are going straight to her buttocks
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by mwenyi1: 4:23pm
happy birthday sir
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by richidinho(m): 4:23pm
These Inmates dey flex pass IDPs, may be crime pays
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by eph123: 4:23pm
This cake
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by martinz1: 4:23pm
BushBiafranBoy:
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by kingwill2050(m): 4:23pm
I heard this Governor like fufu with draw soup weller
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by amiablesystems: 4:24pm
Terrible reportage. How does all this allude to celebration with inmates ? I thot i'ld see him behind bars of dining with them only
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Philinho(m): 4:24pm
Nice one...he should shun corruption too ,in other not to join them in d future
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by interfig: 4:24pm
KEZDON:Tru talk
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by yourexcellency: 4:25pm
AS AN EX-CONVICT, I'M GLAD HE DIDNT FORGET HIS PEOPLE DESPITE BEING IN POWER
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Elnino4ladies: 4:27pm
The man is too quite
Enugu peeps, is he working?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Thorhammer(m): 4:27pm
yourexcellency:G for G-sport
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Cholls(m): 4:27pm
unclezuma:my brother
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by asatemple(f): 4:27pm
O d okay mana Jesus bu papa. Okay
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by chimah3(m): 4:27pm
Was he an ex...
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Guyman02: 4:27pm
Gburugburu kanyi ga esoooo, ma ona ejeje, ma ona alala Gburugburu kanyi ga eso.
A good way to celebrate his birthday, this action can help to reform some inmates that they can still make it as good citizens whenever they regain their freedom
Happy Birthday Mr. Governor
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by napoleon77(m): 4:28pm
Prison inmates are convicted criminals. So it could be said that the governor celebrated his birthday with convicted criminals.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by XaintJoel20(m): 4:28pm
My only pain is that..
The only thing those inmates stand to gain from those gifts is the eyes with which they saw it.
Those items will be diverted and shared among prison officers...
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by AngelicBeing: 4:28pm
eph123:
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by b3llo(m): 4:29pm
HBD
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by 1stGenius(m): 4:29pm
My able governor.Kudos to you.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by SoldierofPeace: 4:30pm
A way to give d prisoners hope n let dem see light at d end of d tunnel ...HBD ..
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by gbishman: 4:31pm
Good man, God bless your heart
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Diebyfire05: 4:31pm
unclezuma:
1 Like
List Of African Countries By By Literacy Rate / EFCC Arrests Imo Commissioner Of Finance, Accountant General / 24 Hours Curfew In Kaduna Lifted!!!
Viewing this topic: hollawuyi2013(m), grayjonz(m), zakman, Museum, hoodboy(m), Bash399(m), freeradical(m), bussinessguru99, macus05, Gladex(f), SGANIVA, Toyyn, 777philosopher, Stanchez, adetony244, 1felix(f), Deprofessional(m), ozigi444, Sundouglas, carlosperrera(m), chukwuadinula, Jidecs, NL1960, SuperBlack, hardballripplez and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9