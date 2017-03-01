Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) (7067 Views)

See photos below



Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state today celebrated his 53rd birthday with inmates of the Enugu Prisons, Ogbete, Enugu. He showered them with various gifts. See photos below

jonhemma11:

More more more

#respect 4 Likes

Nice Gesture #Gburuism

my only prayers is dat those item won't be diverted or be found at shoprite

pls it's for de inmates oooo

#ourmumudondo 3 Likes





He knows where he'll be soon...







That is my opinion about the governors of every underdeveloped state; to those jobless cretins please have your say and leave me out of it 2 Likes

Food for the warders!!



This is Nigeria.. they will sell off those food stuffs and feed those inmates watery beans!! 7 Likes

This is how birthday should be, celebrating with prison inmates or @ motherless babies home not with Oloshos and fake niggas 4 Likes

See that woman in Uniform, The gifts are going straight to her buttocks 3 Likes

happy birthday sir 1 Like

These Inmates dey flex pass IDPs, may be crime pays 1 Like

This cake

I heard this Governor like fufu with draw soup weller

Terrible reportage. How does all this allude to celebration with inmates ? I thot i'ld see him behind bars of dining with them only

Nice one...he should shun corruption too ,in other not to join them in d future

AS AN EX-CONVICT, I'M GLAD HE DIDNT FORGET HIS PEOPLE DESPITE BEING IN POWER

The man is too quite



Enugu peeps, is he working?

yourexcellency:

G G for G-sport G for G-sport

unclezuma:





He knows where he'll be soon...



my brother my brother 2 Likes

O d okay mana Jesus bu papa. Okay

Was he an ex...

Gburugburu kanyi ga esoooo, ma ona ejeje, ma ona alala Gburugburu kanyi ga eso.





A good way to celebrate his birthday, this action can help to reform some inmates that they can still make it as good citizens whenever they regain their freedom

Happy Birthday Mr. Governor A good way to celebrate his birthday, this action can help to reform some inmates that they can still make it as good citizens whenever they regain their freedom 2 Likes

Prison inmates are convicted criminals. So it could be said that the governor celebrated his birthday with convicted criminals.





The only thing those inmates stand to gain from those gifts is the eyes with which they saw it.



Those items will be diverted and shared among prison officers...







eph123:

This cake

HBD

My able governor.Kudos to you. 1 Like

A way to give d prisoners hope n let dem see light at d end of d tunnel ...HBD .. 1 Like

Good man, God bless your heart 1 Like