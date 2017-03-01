₦airaland Forum

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by jonhemma11: 3:42pm
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state today celebrated his 53rd birthday with inmates of the Enugu Prisons, Ogbete, Enugu.He showered them with various gifts.

See photos below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/enugu-governor-ugwuanyi-celebrates-his.html?m=1

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by jonhemma11: 3:42pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/enugu-governor-ugwuanyi-celebrates-his.html?m=1

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by jonhemma11: 3:42pm
jonhemma11:
More
more

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by raker300: 3:54pm
#respect

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by KEZDON(m): 4:19pm
Nice Gesture #Gburuism
my only prayers is dat those item won't be diverted or be found at shoprite
pls it's for de inmates oooo
#ourmumudondo

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by unclezuma: 4:21pm
grin grin grin grin

He knows where he'll be soon...



That is my opinion about the governors of every underdeveloped state; to those jobless cretins please have your say and leave me out of it

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by BushBiafranBoy: 4:22pm
Food for the warders!!

This is Nigeria.. they will sell off those food stuffs and feed those inmates watery beans!!

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by ESDKING: 4:22pm
This is how birthday should be, celebrating with prison inmates or @ motherless babies home not with Oloshos and fake niggas

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by aribisala0(m): 4:23pm
See that woman in Uniform, The gifts are going straight to her buttocks

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by mwenyi1: 4:23pm
happy birthday sir

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by richidinho(m): 4:23pm
These Inmates dey flex pass IDPs, may be crime pays

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by eph123: 4:23pm
This cake lipsrsealed
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by martinz1: 4:23pm
BushBiafranBoy:
Food for the warders!!

This is Nigeria.. they will sell off those food stuffs and feed those inmates watery beans!!

grin grin
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by kingwill2050(m): 4:23pm
I heard this Governor like fufu with draw soup weller
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by amiablesystems: 4:24pm
Terrible reportage. How does all this allude to celebration with inmates ? I thot i'ld see him behind bars of dining with them only
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Philinho(m): 4:24pm
Nice one...he should shun corruption too ,in other not to join them in d future
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by interfig: 4:24pm
KEZDON:
Nice Gesture
#Gburuism

my only prayers is dat those item won't be diverted or be found at shoprite

pls it's for de inmates oooo

#ourmumudondo
Tru talk
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by yourexcellency: 4:25pm
AS AN EX-CONVICT, I'M GLAD HE DIDNT FORGET HIS PEOPLE DESPITE BEING IN POWER
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Elnino4ladies: 4:27pm
The man is too quite

Enugu peeps, is he working?
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Thorhammer(m): 4:27pm
yourexcellency:
G
G for G-sport
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Cholls(m): 4:27pm
unclezuma:
grin grin grin grin

He knows where he'll be soon...

my brother

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by asatemple(f): 4:27pm
O d okay mana Jesus bu papa. Okay
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by chimah3(m): 4:27pm
Was he an ex... grin
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Guyman02: 4:27pm
Gburugburu kanyi ga esoooo, ma ona ejeje, ma ona alala Gburugburu kanyi ga eso.


A good way to celebrate his birthday, this action can help to reform some inmates that they can still make it as good citizens whenever they regain their freedom
Happy Birthday Mr. Governor

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by napoleon77(m): 4:28pm
Prison inmates are convicted criminals. So it could be said that the governor celebrated his birthday with convicted criminals.
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by XaintJoel20(m): 4:28pm
My only pain is that..

The only thing those inmates stand to gain from those gifts is the eyes with which they saw it.

Those items will be diverted and shared among prison officers...



grin grin grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by AngelicBeing: 4:28pm
eph123:
This cake lipsrsealed
tongue
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by b3llo(m): 4:29pm
HBD
Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by 1stGenius(m): 4:29pm
My able governor.Kudos to you.

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by SoldierofPeace: 4:30pm
A way to give d prisoners hope n let dem see light at d end of d tunnel ...HBD ..

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by gbishman: 4:31pm
Good man, God bless your heart

Re: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With Prison Inmates (pics) by Diebyfire05: 4:31pm
unclezuma:
grin grin grin grin

He knows where he'll be soon...

