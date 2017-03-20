Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic (5468 Views)

Young lady added a status update that seems to be wooing the devil.



www.fotor.com-2017-03-20-21-58-46.jpeg">







The shocking drama continues after the cut



She uploaded this as her profile picture and then wrote:





[img]







After people came for her with over 2000 comments, she replied:



















[/color]after 1yr plus just tryna get d feel of FTC.... Finally we here.

.

.

.

Well d bae is enjoying her sh*t, plus am lovin her confidence... Keep it up bae......[color=#990000]

And some stupìd feminists will be claiming gender equality. How dare you compare me to this worthless piece of dog shìt 9 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BhXsiLMXlc Viral video of alfa's daughter dancing seductively with teacher in her class party 1 Like

Na WA o but all the same 3 Likes

vase crew rushing to her fb page like 1 Like

What is this world turning into?





And to think that satan will welcome and usher her into a cool castle in hell is a mistake on her part.



Her place might be hotter than the general hellfire .

That her boyfriend is already in hell...her ugliness is worse than hell fire. 1 Like 1 Share

I wonder wat dis world would have turned to in 50yrs tym. I keep telling ppl, I wouldn't want to have a daughter, because I may be forced to commit murder. Dunno wat gals of desert days re turning into

The fact is, if truly there is "Hell" then some people must go there and this young lady just made her choice......

K





This is what happen when you sell your soul to the devil and you still no blow, This is what happen when you sell your soul to the devil and you still no blow,

Ftc

.... 1 Like 1 Share

Daughter Of Jezebel.. 1 Like

Your 15 minutes of fame are up.



Go and get a real job, like cleaner or doctor 1 Like

!

End time confessions

checks country......its them the inferiority complex south Africans



am not surprised.



am only surprised that this is making news checks country......its them the inferiority complex south Africansam not surprised.am only surprised that this is making news 1 Like

Na so madness dey take start.

U are really going to hell

Before, i dont go to any online news website. All i need do is just come to NL FP.. At least you know what is happening around you for next 30 mins to an hour. These days.. our mods are really weird.

So sad





Nsogbu a di.....



Eternity would tell People think hell is a joke and fun placeNsogbu a di.....Eternity would tell 2 Likes

what is this na?

This is madness.



Later they will say Men don't respect them. Fool

All this HIV infested South Africans, it a good she knows, hell is waiting for her.

Na wa

Not even fine, mtchew... But just 4 months n he is putting his hand there 4 a pinshure..... Hmmmm

#movesoff 1 Like

I pray she has a repentant heart and acpt jesus some day before its too late 1 Like