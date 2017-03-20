₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by DRIFTyKING(m): 8:35am
A South African lady has gone viral after she uploaded this semi-nude photo of herself with her boyfriend to celebrate their 4 months anniversary. She didn't stop there.
Young lady added a status update that seems to be wooing the devil.
The shocking drama continues after the cut
She uploaded this as her profile picture and then wrote:
After people came for her with over 2000 comments, she replied:
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by Kelliebright: 9:32am
[/color]after 1yr plus just tryna get d feel of FTC.... Finally we here.
Well d bae is enjoying her sh*t, plus am lovin her confidence... Keep it up bae......[color=#990000]
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by vizkiz: 9:32am
And some stupìd feminists will be claiming gender equality. How dare you compare me to this worthless piece of dog shìt
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by ogapatapata24: 9:33am
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by Goldenheart(m): 9:33am
Na WA o but all the same
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by johnreh: 9:33am
vase crew rushing to her fb page like
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by emeijeh(m): 9:33am
What is this world turning into?
And to think that satan will welcome and usher her into a cool castle in hell is a mistake on her part.
Her place might be hotter than the general hellfire.
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by ShitHead: 9:33am
That her boyfriend is already in hell...her ugliness is worse than hell fire.
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by cosmatika(m): 9:33am
I wonder wat dis world would have turned to in 50yrs tym. I keep telling ppl, I wouldn't want to have a daughter, because I may be forced to commit murder. Dunno wat gals of desert days re turning into
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by soberdrunk(m): 9:33am
The fact is, if truly there is "Hell" then some people must go there and this young lady just made her choice......
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by EFGH: 9:33am
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by GreenMavro: 9:33am
This is what happen when you sell your soul to the devil and you still no blow,
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by moscow0147(m): 9:33am
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by Vorpal: 9:33am
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by Pharrel22(m): 9:33am
Daughter Of Jezebel..
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by 9jakohai(m): 9:34am
Your 15 minutes of fame are up.
Go and get a real job, like cleaner or doctor
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by SageTravels: 9:34am
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by chenzen(m): 9:34am
End time confessions
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by eanestca(m): 9:34am
checks country......its them the inferiority complex south Africans
am not surprised.
am only surprised that this is making news
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by ogagam(m): 9:34am
Na so madness dey take start.
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by seunlly(m): 9:34am
U are really going to hell
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by sapientia(m): 9:34am
Before, i dont go to any online news website. All i need do is just come to NL FP.. At least you know what is happening around you for next 30 mins to an hour. These days.. our mods are really weird.
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by onyeawka80(m): 9:34am
So sad
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by jashar(f): 9:34am
People think hell is a joke and fun place
Nsogbu a di.....
Eternity would tell
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by xoxo001(m): 9:34am
what is this na?
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by BrutalJab: 9:34am
This is madness.
Later they will say Men don't respect them. Fool
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by mrjojo: 9:34am
All this HIV infested South Africans, it a good she knows, hell is waiting for her.
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:34am
Na wa
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by orjikuramo(m): 9:34am
Not even fine, mtchew... But just 4 months n he is putting his hand there 4 a pinshure..... Hmmmm
#movesoff
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by askibee(m): 9:34am
I pray she has a repentant heart and acpt jesus some day before its too late
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by Jacksparr0w127: 9:34am
|Re: South African Lady Celebrates 4month Relationship Anniversary With Semi-Nude Pic by Oyind18: 9:34am
The world don baje
