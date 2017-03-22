Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day (11108 Views)

Have been dating my gf for six months now and for real i love her...

She is a banker and we met at the bank too... And sincerely she is pretty..



The issue at hand is she is always changing her dp on whatsapp and she keeps uploading selfies on fb and i am beginning to think she is seeking attention or trying to impress someone cos she is quite aware i dont like it.. ..



I have discussed it over with her more than four times yet she keeps doing this and has vowed never to stop ... As i write this piece 9:17AM she has changed her whatsapp dp twice ( one pic this morning at the office and the other one she had Before leaving the house).. We dont stay in same state though



Pls i need mature conttibutions on what and how exactly to tackle this and what could probably be the reason behind this 1 Like 3 Shares

It seems you are trying to control her. Would you classify yourself as a possessive lover?



It seems to make her happy. Why does it make you unhappy? 57 Likes 2 Shares

you have nothing to worry about..gals love attention and like you said,she is only seeking for attention. 31 Likes

That girl is definitely cheating on you bro. Break up with her asap and spare your head the stress 30 Likes 2 Shares

you have nothing to worry about..gals love attention and like you said,she is only seeking for attention.

Ok... And the attention she seeks is certainly from another... Right



Is this ok for a girl who has promised total Fidelity?? Ok... And the attention she seeks is certainly from another... RightIs this ok for a girl who has promised total Fidelity?? 1 Like 2 Shares

I guess she no dey work for a busy bank 39 Likes 4 Shares

I guess she no dey work for a busy bank

My thought but she takes this selfies first thing in the morning upon getting to the office, at lunch and at closure of work.. . Then the others are sunday morning outfit and sometimes saturdays My thought but she takes this selfies first thing in the morning upon getting to the office, at lunch and at closure of work.. . Then the others are sunday morning outfit and sometimes saturdays 1 Like

Ok... And the attention she seeks is certainly from another... Right



Is this ok for a girl who has promised total Fidelity?? Am nt saying she is cheating, just don't use that as a yard stick to judge her.that's all Am nt saying she is cheating, just don't use that as a yard stick to judge her.that's all 6 Likes

Am nt saying she is cheating, just don't use that as a yard stick to judge her.that's all

Ok... Ok...

Why not say somthin Why not say somthin

The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hope 8 Likes 1 Share

The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hope

We meet atleast twice every month for the past six months We meet atleast twice every month for the past six months

We meet atleast twice every month for the past six months Still not cool enough for me o...i don't do long distance stuffs. Still not cool enough for me o...i don't do long distance stuffs. 3 Likes 1 Share

Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention. 52 Likes 1 Share

I guess she no dey work for a busy bank Exactly!, she has too much time to play with. Exactly!, she has too much time to play with. 1 Like

.dey dere dey complain . op u need to compliment her on her beautiful she is.ladies love attention and its obvious u not giving her dat attention.dey dere dey complain 4 Likes

The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hope Baddest advice Baddest advice 2 Likes

Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention.

I think i agree with you I think i agree with you 3 Likes

Its normally a sign of insecurities. Shes probably trying to fish for compliments. 4 Likes

Obsession.... A destructive act that should be curbed no matter how lt manifests. 1 Like

Lemme jus shine teeth 1 Like 2 Shares

Who is this insecure twerp? 3 Likes 1 Share

Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention.

Spot on especially on the attention seeking part.



Bro Just do your own part, what will be will be cause no one understands women. Spot on especially on the attention seeking part.Bro Just do your own part, what will be will be cause no one understands women. 1 Like 1 Share

Spot on especially on the attention seeking part.



Bro Just do your own part, what will be will be cause no one understands women. Women are not that complicated. You guys should free us. Women are not that complicated. You guys should free us. 1 Like

Obsession.... A destructive act that should be curbed no matter how lt manifests.

I agree... Have been on it for quite a while now ... Aint working out... I agree... Have been on it for quite a while now ... Aint working out...

Its normally a sign of insecurities. Shes probably trying to fish for compliments.

From other guys i suppose cos obviously she knows i dont fancy it.... Yesterday alone was four From other guys i suppose cos obviously she knows i dont fancy it.... Yesterday alone was four

From other guys i suppose cos obviously she knows i dont fancy it.... Yesterday alone was four u sef u get time sotey u dey count am....



stop dey complain... d more u complain d more she increases the doze of pics she uploads. u sef u get time sotey u dey count am....stop dey complain... d more u complain d more she increases the doze of pics she uploads. 4 Likes