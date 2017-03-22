₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:22am On Mar 21
Have been dating my gf for six months now and for real i love her...
She is a banker and we met at the bank too... And sincerely she is pretty..
The issue at hand is she is always changing her dp on whatsapp and she keeps uploading selfies on fb and i am beginning to think she is seeking attention or trying to impress someone cos she is quite aware i dont like it.. ..
I have discussed it over with her more than four times yet she keeps doing this and has vowed never to stop ... As i write this piece 9:17AM she has changed her whatsapp dp twice ( one pic this morning at the office and the other one she had Before leaving the house).. We dont stay in same state though
Pls i need mature conttibutions on what and how exactly to tackle this and what could probably be the reason behind this
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by LVMedia: 9:26am On Mar 21
8 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by gbegemaster(m): 9:27am On Mar 21
It seems you are trying to control her. Would you classify yourself as a possessive lover?
It seems to make her happy. Why does it make you unhappy?
57 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by dacblogger(f): 9:29am On Mar 21
you have nothing to worry about..gals love attention and like you said,she is only seeking for attention.
31 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by hammer2010(m): 9:30am On Mar 21
That girl is definitely cheating on you bro. Break up with her asap and spare your head the stress
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:32am On Mar 21
dacblogger:
Ok... And the attention she seeks is certainly from another... Right
Is this ok for a girl who has promised total Fidelity??
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by SirMichael1: 9:32am On Mar 21
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Oyind18: 9:32am On Mar 21
I guess she no dey work for a busy bank
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:35am On Mar 21
Oyind18:
My thought but she takes this selfies first thing in the morning upon getting to the office, at lunch and at closure of work.. . Then the others are sunday morning outfit and sometimes saturdays
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by dacblogger(f): 9:36am On Mar 21
enshi:Am nt saying she is cheating, just don't use that as a yard stick to judge her.that's all
6 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:37am On Mar 21
dacblogger:
Ok...
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:43am On Mar 21
LVMedia post=54795740p:
Why not say somthin
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by firstking01(m): 11:17am On Mar 21
The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hope
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 11:26am On Mar 21
firstking01:
We meet atleast twice every month for the past six months
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by firstking01(m): 12:57pm On Mar 21
enshi:Still not cool enough for me o...i don't do long distance stuffs.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by kimbra(f): 1:29pm On Mar 21
Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention.
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by kimbra(f): 1:30pm On Mar 21
Oyind18:Exactly!, she has too much time to play with.
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by lefulefu(m): 1:39pm On Mar 21
op u need to compliment her on her beautiful she is.ladies love attention and its obvious u not giving her dat attention .dey dere dey complain .
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by vanhayor(m): 1:51pm On Mar 21
enshi:
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by vanhayor(m): 1:52pm On Mar 21
enshi:u jst jealous
5 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Oyind18: 1:53pm On Mar 21
firstking01:Baddest advice
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 5:29pm On Mar 21
kimbra:
I think i agree with you
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Safiaa(f): 6:55pm On Mar 21
Its normally a sign of insecurities. Shes probably trying to fish for compliments.
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Alondrah(f): 7:29pm On Mar 21
Obsession.... A destructive act that should be curbed no matter how lt manifests.
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Jodha(f): 8:17pm On Mar 21
Lemme jus shine teeth
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by iamadonis2(m): 8:23pm On Mar 21
Who is this insecure twerp?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by dhardline(m): 9:02pm On Mar 21
kimbra:
Spot on especially on the attention seeking part.
Bro Just do your own part, what will be will be cause no one understands women.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by kimbra(f): 9:05pm On Mar 21
dhardline:Women are not that complicated. You guys should free us.
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 8:48am
Alondrah:
I agree... Have been on it for quite a while now ... Aint working out...
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 8:49am
Safiaa:
From other guys i suppose cos obviously she knows i dont fancy it.... Yesterday alone was four
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Davedgr8(m): 9:00am
enshi:u sef u get time sotey u dey count am....
stop dey complain... d more u complain d more she increases the doze of pics she uploads.
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:20am
vanhayor:
You could be right... But cant she just limit it since it hurts me
