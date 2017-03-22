₦airaland Forum

My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:22am On Mar 21
Have been dating my gf for six months now and for real i love her...
She is a banker and we met at the bank too... And sincerely she is pretty..

The issue at hand is she is always changing her dp on whatsapp and she keeps uploading selfies on fb and i am beginning to think she is seeking attention or trying to impress someone cos she is quite aware i dont like it.. ..

I have discussed it over with her more than four times yet she keeps doing this and has vowed never to stop ... As i write this piece 9:17AM she has changed her whatsapp dp twice ( one pic this morning at the office and the other one she had Before leaving the house).. We dont stay in same state though

Pls i need mature conttibutions on what and how exactly to tackle this and what could probably be the reason behind this

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by LVMedia: 9:26am On Mar 21
grin

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by gbegemaster(m): 9:27am On Mar 21
It seems you are trying to control her. Would you classify yourself as a possessive lover?

It seems to make her happy. Why does it make you unhappy?

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by dacblogger(f): 9:29am On Mar 21
you have nothing to worry about..gals love attention and like you said,she is only seeking for attention.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by hammer2010(m): 9:30am On Mar 21
That girl is definitely cheating on you bro. Break up with her asap and spare your head the stress

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:32am On Mar 21
dacblogger:
you have nothing to worry about..gals love attention and like you said,she is only seeking for attention.

Ok... And the attention she seeks is certainly from another... Right

Is this ok for a girl who has promised total Fidelity??

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by SirMichael1: 9:32am On Mar 21
grin
Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Oyind18: 9:32am On Mar 21
I guess she no dey work for a busy bank

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:35am On Mar 21
Oyind18:
I guess she no dey work for a busy bank

My thought but she takes this selfies first thing in the morning upon getting to the office, at lunch and at closure of work.. . Then the others are sunday morning outfit and sometimes saturdays

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by dacblogger(f): 9:36am On Mar 21
enshi:


Ok... And the attention she seeks is certainly from another... Right

Is this ok for a girl who has promised total Fidelity??
Am nt saying she is cheating, just don't use that as a yard stick to judge her.that's all

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:37am On Mar 21
dacblogger:

Am nt saying she is cheating, just don't use that as a yard stick to judge her.that's all

Ok...
Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:43am On Mar 21
LVMedia post=54795740p:
grin

Why not say somthin
Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by firstking01(m): 11:17am On Mar 21
The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hopeundecided

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 11:26am On Mar 21
firstking01:
The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hopeundecided

We meet atleast twice every month for the past six months
Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by firstking01(m): 12:57pm On Mar 21
enshi:


We meet atleast twice every month for the past six months
Still not cool enough for me o...i don't do long distance stuffs.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by kimbra(f): 1:29pm On Mar 21
Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by kimbra(f): 1:30pm On Mar 21
Oyind18:
I guess she no dey work for a busy bank
Exactly!, she has too much time to play with.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by lefulefu(m): 1:39pm On Mar 21
op u need to compliment her on her beautiful she is.ladies love attention and its obvious u not giving her dat attention grin.dey dere dey complain sad.

u jst jealous

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Oyind18: 1:53pm On Mar 21
firstking01:
The both of you are in differend states?, bro just lose hopeundecided
Baddest advicegrin

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 5:29pm On Mar 21
kimbra:
Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention.

I think i agree with you

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Safiaa(f): 6:55pm On Mar 21
Its normally a sign of insecurities. Shes probably trying to fish for compliments.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Alondrah(f): 7:29pm On Mar 21
Obsession.... A destructive act that should be curbed no matter how lt manifests. smiley

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Jodha(f): 8:17pm On Mar 21
Lemme jus shine teeth grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by iamadonis2(m): 8:23pm On Mar 21
Who is this insecure twerp?

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by dhardline(m): 9:02pm On Mar 21
kimbra:
Girls who frequently change dps have issues with self-esteem. They need compliment to feel good of themselves. She may not be cheating but definitely seeking for attention.

Spot on especially on the attention seeking part.

Bro Just do your own part, what will be will be cause no one understands women.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by kimbra(f): 9:05pm On Mar 21
dhardline:


Spot on especially on the attention seeking part.

Bro Just do your own part, what will be will be cause no one understands women.
Women are not that complicated. You guys should free us.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 8:48am
Alondrah:
Obsession.... A destructive act that should be curbed no matter how lt manifests. smiley

I agree... Have been on it for quite a while now ... Aint working out...
Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 8:49am
Safiaa:
Its normally a sign of insecurities. Shes probably trying to fish for compliments.

From other guys i suppose cos obviously she knows i dont fancy it.... Yesterday alone was four
Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by Davedgr8(m): 9:00am
enshi:


From other guys i suppose cos obviously she knows i dont fancy it.... Yesterday alone was four
u sef u get time sotey u dey count am....

stop dey complain... d more u complain d more she increases the doze of pics she uploads.

Re: My Girlfriend Changes DP & Uploads Selfies At Least Twice A Day by enshi(m): 9:20am
vanhayor:

u jst jealous

You could be right... But cant she just limit it since it hurts me

