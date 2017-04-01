₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 12:04 AM
|Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:53pm On Apr 10
Controversial Ghanaian Christian counselor, George Lutterodt, has dropped yet another one. In his new counselling post, he advised ladies to get any man or even their boyfriends arrested, if they in anyway use their pictures as DPs (Display Photos) on social media platforms.
According to him, no man has the right to use a lady’s photo as his DP, thus he charged women to be vigilant and call for the arrest of any man, who is yet to marry them but has used their photos as DP.
“Report such a man to the police and let them know he is using your image to perpetrate crime”, he stated “Never allow a poor man to marry you. You will die early and go to hell. A man who cannot afford a square meal and a snack should not dream of marriage because he cannot fend for himself.
.
“There are some of the men who have no rooms of their own who live in obey the wind chamber and hall. Any man who is of age but not reminded by his parents, such parents are witches and wizards. Never support a man to marry you. .
.
He must be fully responsible to cater for you and therefore must bear all the cost of the marriage. If you are also a woman beautiful and attractive yet no man proposes to you, buy a mirror, hang it in your room and weep”, he added.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/marrying-poor-man-leads-to-hell-fire.html
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by FelixFelicis(m): 9:54pm On Apr 10
Wetin we no go see for Ghana, be like say Ghana sheeple stupid pass Naija own
8 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Angeleena(f): 9:54pm On Apr 10
lol...marrying a poor man,leads you to hell..advice of centuries!!!
15 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by CuteJude: 9:55pm On Apr 10
I deg come make I come first
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Alondrah(f): 9:57pm On Apr 10
Some Counsellors need counselling.
27 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Davash222(m): 9:57pm On Apr 10
Some guys will now use this as an excuse not to flaunt their babe.. Wehdone pastor.
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by CyberGypsy: 9:58pm On Apr 10
laughing my hard earned ass out!!
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by SolexxBarry(m): 9:59pm On Apr 10
What's left to see in this world again
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Abortions: 9:59pm On Apr 10
.
4 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by petux(m): 10:08pm On Apr 10
....
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by AmazingElla(f): 10:22pm On Apr 10
This is serious
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Judasjudas(m): 10:24pm On Apr 10
If u arrest am finish ..then u date yourself ..
3 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Nozzydiamond(m): 10:26pm On Apr 10
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by RealHaute: 10:26pm On Apr 10
This isn't the Holy Spirit speaking; it's just carnal wisdom.
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by 4kimportX: 10:26pm On Apr 10
Walai.. I'm not understanding
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:26pm On Apr 10
Kk.. Seem like the dude came from a damage childhood that his father was so broke that he can't even afford him sense
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Osama92(m): 10:27pm On Apr 10
TRASHY.
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Idydarling(f): 10:28pm On Apr 10
I see
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by PrinzCarter(m): 10:28pm On Apr 10
I HV always said it dat dis world will end soon
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by 234GT(m): 10:28pm On Apr 10
Its even to a guy's disadvantage using his girlfriend as dp. You are blocking other girls and putting an embargo on yourself, while the hoe you are using as dp is bleeping another man.
3 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Polyphony(m): 10:29pm On Apr 10
He's suffering from social traloquoloisis. It's a mental disease that affects the cranial nerves and weakens your displimuno coatix joints and I don't even know what I'm saying because i made it all up
7 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by harriet412(f): 10:30pm On Apr 10
And this endtime pastors .. And gullible followers still attend his church.
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by exlinkleads(f): 10:31pm On Apr 10
Africans need to grow up
what kind of brains are even inside their head?
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by adetayo234: 10:31pm On Apr 10
Alondrah:
Pls what's the meaning of that your dp?
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by kollynxofodile(m): 10:31pm On Apr 10
Who wants 2 use his Gf pic as a DP ?
D day my babe uses my pic as her DP
I will propose 2 her straight.
Dre can't be a bigger confirmation.
2 Likes
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Exponental(m): 10:32pm On Apr 10
Rubbish! By the topic without wasting time to read, it is arrant nonsense! Before the invention of phones, I had my wife's picture in my room when she was my girlfriend/ fiancée, should I be arrested for that too?
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by QuietHammer(m): 10:32pm On Apr 10
Advice for mumu sisters in the lord
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by AlphaStyles(m): 10:35pm On Apr 10
nd some mumu go obey
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by jessetom(m): 10:35pm On Apr 10
Many are mad. Few are roaming
1 Like
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Alondrah(f): 10:35pm On Apr 10
adetayo234:Scared much?
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by Jerryman94(m): 10:35pm On Apr 10
|Re: Arrest Your Boyfriend If He Uses Your Photo As DP -christian Counselor by burkingx(f): 10:35pm On Apr 10
.....hnmmmmm ! But they're Puuuusssy Cat now
1 Like
