



According to him, no man has the right to use a lady’s photo as his DP, thus he charged women to be vigilant and call for the arrest of any man, who is yet to marry them but has used their photos as DP.



“Report such a man to the police and let them know he is using your image to perpetrate crime”, he stated “Never allow a poor man to marry you. You will die early and go to hell. A man who cannot afford a square meal and a snack should not dream of marriage because he cannot fend for himself.

.

“There are some of the men who have no rooms of their own who live in obey the wind chamber and hall. Any man who is of age but not reminded by his parents, such parents are witches and wizards. Never support a man to marry you. .

.

He must be fully responsible to cater for you and therefore must bear all the cost of the marriage. If you are also a woman beautiful and attractive yet no man proposes to you, buy a mirror, hang it in your room and weep”, he added.



