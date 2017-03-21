₦airaland Forum

I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 4:58pm
Nairaland is just a home to me, i cant thank seun enough for this forum because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.

Over the weekend was my Fiance's birthday so i used it as a medium to engage her as she said yes.

Wedding should be around the corner (next month or May) no time.

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by robosky02(m): 5:00pm
lets go there grin

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by ikbnice(m): 5:02pm
Congrats

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:03pm
Many thanks to Tonyebarcanista for this post

Almost everyone can relate with this.

I have alot of bookmarked page from Tosyn2much and others i have also sent to my fiance in person as we studied together in making this whole thing work out.

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by odiereke(m): 5:03pm
Congratulation my broda. Am so happy for you guys.

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:03pm
Cutehector:
See how dat one on blue dey jump like say she receive alert of 1million.. Dat means d guy don date him babe for over 7yrs

naughtyDiana:
the girl in denim.......op, pls tell your wife to be wary of her, her excitement pass the person wey dem engage sef. fine babe you got, tall, she has big jugs...my spec wink



ahhhh! u have Dada??!
i tell you, i couldnt even ask the question if she would marry me because of the noise everywhere as soon as they saw the box and then ring .. lol

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by naughtyDiana: 5:03pm
the girl in denim.......op, pls tell your wife to be wary of her, her excitement pass the person wey dem engage sef. fine babe you got, tall, she has big jugs...my spec wink



ahhhh! u have Dada??!

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Aliyeous(m): 5:04pm
Congrats man

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Cutehector(m): 5:05pm
See how dat one on blue dey jump like say she receive alert of 1million.. Dat means d guy don date him babe for over 7yrs

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by professorfal: 5:05pm
WebSurfer:
Nairaland is just a home to me, i cant thank seun enough for this forum because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.

Over the weekend was my Fiance's birthday so i used it as a medium to engage her as she said yes.

Wedding should be around the corner (next month or May) no time.

you dey plait hair ni?



My sincere wishes

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:09pm
WebSurfer:
Many thanks to Tonyebarcanista for this post

http://www.nairaland.com/3617196/5-stages-relationship-most-people

Almost everyone can relate with this.

I have alot of bookmarked page i have also sent to my fiance in person as we studied together in making this whole thing work out.

I'm humbled my dear brother...

I pray your relationship with your bae never shake.... God bless you

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by REIIGN(m): 5:09pm
The chic on blue denim looks like she's about to cum lipsrsealed

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by mctowel01: 5:10pm
why the hell do women get so excited about marriage? See the girl on blue jumping excited. Can someone explain these things to me?

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Keneking: 5:11pm
"I cant thank seun enough....because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point. grin grin grin

Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Jacksparr0w127: 5:12pm
Join you soon bro cheesy

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by IemFava(f): 5:12pm
How lovely...congratulations kiss

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by TheSlyone2(m): 5:13pm
OK, everyone is getting married... Cool



By the way, when is the pre-wedding pix of Linda weds Seun coming out

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Dextology: 5:16pm
Congratulations op, wishing you happy married life in advance.

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Cutehector(m): 5:16pm
WebSurfer:


i tell you, i couldnt even ask the question if she would marry me because of the noise everywhere as soon as they saw the box and then ring .. lol
dis ur wife set sha. Ur a lucky man. Enjoy

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by naughtyDiana: 5:16pm
WebSurfer:


i tell you, i couldnt even ask the question if she would marry me because of the noise everywhere as soon as they saw the box and then ring .. lol
ur girl is fiiiiiiine!!! congrats

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:21pm
TonyeBarcanista:

I'm humbled my dear brother...

I pray your relationship with your bae never shake.... God bless you
God bless you all too for impacting greatly on us,


Also many other bookmarks fromm Toks2008 or so and others.

We have been dating for two years, went through alot before attaining this height

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:24pm
mctowel01:
why the hell do women get so excited about marriage? See the girl on blue jumping excited. Can someone explain these things to me?
You havnt even seen it all, if i should post other pictures of them jumping and shouting !!! Lol

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Divay22(f): 5:24pm
Congratulations OP
God bless your home

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by ExAngel007(f): 5:24pm
congrat dear

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:29pm
ExAngel007:
congrat dear
Divay22:
Congratulations OP
God bless your home
naughtyDiana:
ur girl is fiiiiiiine!!! congrats
Dextology:
Congratulations op, wishing you happy married life in advance.
Aliyeous:
Congrats man
odiereke:
Congratulation my broda. Am so happy for you guys.
ikbnice:
Congrats
Thank you... God bless you all

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by AngelicBeing: 5:31pm
cool
Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Young03: 5:33pm
She get backa oo
see boobi
wow, u de enjoy oo
bt better soup na moni kill am sha

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:37pm
Young03:
She get backa oo

see boobi

wow, u de enjoy oo

bt better soup na moni kill am sha

Lol.. yes o
Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Amarabae(f): 5:40pm
Jacksparr0w127:
Join you soon bro cheesy
see you. Hahahahahahaha
Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Jacksparr0w127: 5:41pm
Amarabae:
see you. Hahahahahahaha
How's that funny? You don't believe? grin
Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Amarabae(f): 5:41pm
Congrats dear.

Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by beardlessdude(m): 5:42pm
WebSurfer:
Nairaland is just a home to me, i cant thank seun enough for this forum because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.

Over the weekend was my Fiance's birthday so i used it as a medium to engage her as she said yes.

Wedding should be around the corner (next month or May) no time.
congrats bro.

Na well loaded chick.

