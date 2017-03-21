Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures (10861 Views)

Nairaland is just a home to me, i cant thank seun enough for this forum because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.



Over the weekend was my Fiance's birthday so i used it as a medium to engage her as she said yes.



Wedding should be around the corner (next month or May) no time. 12 Likes

lets go there 4 Likes

Congrats 3 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/3617196/5-stages-relationship-most-people



Almost everyone can relate with this.



I have alot of bookmarked page from Tosyn2much and others i have also sent to my fiance in person as we studied together in making this whole thing work out. Many thanks to Tonyebarcanista for this post

Almost everyone can relate with this.

Congratulation my broda. Am so happy for you guys. 1 Like

See how dat one on blue dey jump like say she receive alert of 1million.. Dat means d guy don date him babe for over 7yrs

the girl in denim.......op, pls tell your wife to be wary of her, her excitement pass the person wey dem engage sef. fine babe you got, tall, she has big jugs...my spec







i tell you, i couldnt even ask the question if she would marry me because of the noise everywhere as soon as they saw the box and then ring .. lol









ahhhh! u have Dada??!

Congrats man 1 Like

See how dat one on blue dey jump like say she receive alert of 1million.. Dat means d guy don date him babe for over 7yrs 3 Likes

Nairaland is just a home to me, i cant thank seun enough for this forum because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.



Over the weekend was my Fiance's birthday so i used it as a medium to engage her as she said yes.



Wedding should be around the corner (next month or May) no time.

you dey plait hair ni?







My sincere wishes 3 Likes

Many thanks to Tonyebarcanista for this post



http://www.nairaland.com/3617196/5-stages-relationship-most-people



Almost everyone can relate with this.



I have alot of bookmarked page i have also sent to my fiance in person as we studied together in making this whole thing work out.



I'm humbled my dear brother...



I'm humbled my dear brother...

I pray your relationship with your bae never shake.... God bless you

The chic on blue denim looks like she's about to cum 3 Likes

why the hell do women get so excited about marriage? See the girl on blue jumping excited. Can someone explain these things to me? 2 Likes 1 Share





Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Join you soon bro 1 Like

How lovely...congratulations 1 Like

OK, everyone is getting married... Cool







By the way, when is the pre-wedding pix of Linda weds Seun coming out 2 Likes

Congratulations op, wishing you happy married life in advance. 1 Like

dis ur wife set sha. Ur a lucky man. Enjoy

ur girl is fiiiiiiine!!! congrats

I'm humbled my dear brother...



I pray your relationship with your bae never shake.... God bless you God bless you all too for impacting greatly on us,





Also many other bookmarks fromm Toks2008 or so and others.



We have been dating for two years, went through alot before attaining this height God bless you all too for impacting greatly on us,Also many other bookmarks fromm Toks2008 or so and others.We have been dating for two years, went through alot before attaining this height 1 Like 1 Share

You havnt even seen it all, if i should post other pictures of them jumping and shouting !!! Lol

Congratulations OP

God bless your home 1 Like

congrat dear 1 Like

congrat dear

Congratulations OP

God bless your home naughtyDiana:

ur girl is fiiiiiiine!!! congrats

Congratulations op, wishing you happy married life in advance.

Congrats man

Congratulation my broda. Am so happy for you guys.

Congrats

Thank you... God bless you all

She get backa oo

see boobi

wow, u de enjoy oo

bt better soup na moni kill am sha 3 Likes

She get backa oo



see boobi



wow, u de enjoy oo



bt better soup na moni kill am sha

Lol.. yes o

see you. Hahahahahahaha

How's that funny? You don't believe?

Congrats dear. 1 Like