₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,155 members, 3,431,891 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 07:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures (10861 Views)
Once I See A Girl Like This, Am Getting Married INSTANTLY! / After Dating For 3yrs Without Sex..she Is Getting Married To Someone Else / Love Story And Pre Engagement Pictures Of A Nairalander (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 4:58pm
Nairaland is just a home to me, i cant thank seun enough for this forum because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.
Over the weekend was my Fiance's birthday so i used it as a medium to engage her as she said yes.
Wedding should be around the corner (next month or May) no time.
12 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by robosky02(m): 5:00pm
lets go there
4 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by ikbnice(m): 5:02pm
Congrats
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:03pm
Many thanks to Tonyebarcanista for this post
http://www.nairaland.com/3617196/5-stages-relationship-most-people
Almost everyone can relate with this.
I have alot of bookmarked page from Tosyn2much and others i have also sent to my fiance in person as we studied together in making this whole thing work out.
4 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by odiereke(m): 5:03pm
Congratulation my broda. Am so happy for you guys.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:03pm
Cutehector:
naughtyDiana:i tell you, i couldnt even ask the question if she would marry me because of the noise everywhere as soon as they saw the box and then ring .. lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by naughtyDiana: 5:03pm
the girl in denim.......op, pls tell your wife to be wary of her, her excitement pass the person wey dem engage sef. fine babe you got, tall, she has big jugs...my spec
ahhhh! u have Dada??!
7 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Aliyeous(m): 5:04pm
Congrats man
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Cutehector(m): 5:05pm
See how dat one on blue dey jump like say she receive alert of 1million.. Dat means d guy don date him babe for over 7yrs
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by professorfal: 5:05pm
WebSurfer:
you dey plait hair ni?
My sincere wishes
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:09pm
WebSurfer:I'm humbled my dear brother...
I pray your relationship with your bae never shake.... God bless you
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by REIIGN(m): 5:09pm
The chic on blue denim looks like she's about to cum
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by mctowel01: 5:10pm
why the hell do women get so excited about marriage? See the girl on blue jumping excited. Can someone explain these things to me?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Keneking: 5:11pm
"I cant thank seun enough....because it has been of so much use and helped alot in my relationship till this point.
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Jacksparr0w127: 5:12pm
Join you soon bro
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by IemFava(f): 5:12pm
How lovely...congratulations
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by TheSlyone2(m): 5:13pm
OK, everyone is getting married... Cool
By the way, when is the pre-wedding pix of Linda weds Seun coming out
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Dextology: 5:16pm
Congratulations op, wishing you happy married life in advance.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Cutehector(m): 5:16pm
WebSurfer:dis ur wife set sha. Ur a lucky man. Enjoy
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by naughtyDiana: 5:16pm
WebSurfer:ur girl is fiiiiiiine!!! congrats
4 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:21pm
TonyeBarcanista:God bless you all too for impacting greatly on us,
Also many other bookmarks fromm Toks2008 or so and others.
We have been dating for two years, went through alot before attaining this height
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:24pm
mctowel01:You havnt even seen it all, if i should post other pictures of them jumping and shouting !!! Lol
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Divay22(f): 5:24pm
Congratulations OP
God bless your home
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by ExAngel007(f): 5:24pm
congrat dear
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:29pm
ExAngel007:
Divay22:
naughtyDiana:
Dextology:
Aliyeous:
odiereke:
ikbnice:Thank you... God bless you all
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by AngelicBeing: 5:31pm
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Young03: 5:33pm
She get backa oo
see boobi
wow, u de enjoy oo
bt better soup na moni kill am sha
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 5:37pm
Young03:
Lol.. yes o
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Amarabae(f): 5:40pm
Jacksparr0w127:see you. Hahahahahahaha
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Jacksparr0w127: 5:41pm
Amarabae:How's that funny? You don't believe?
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by Amarabae(f): 5:41pm
Congrats dear.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Getting Married , Engagement Pictures by beardlessdude(m): 5:42pm
WebSurfer:congrats bro.
Na well loaded chick.
1 Like
How To Tell A Girl's Age By Touching Her Breast:new Development / How A Joke Showed Her True Colors : / African American Woman Starting New Relationship With American Born Nigerian Man
Viewing this topic: boss1310(m), ngwababe, amosade30(m), Witnesstony28, donnffd(m), chimaisaac23(m), bravado90(m), waley007(m), Ohvie(m), Mavanyreborn, Ausbalo, Chrismario(m), tyokunbo(m), Hezaking(m), Mimicole(f), gmailmoi, holygreal, lukfame(m), parismarc, adeshkhan(m), conquerorb, pausha, elegantslayer, temmyt20(m), fairlyusedpant, danallwell, Neroski(f), Theultimate(m), Lilyjoe567(f), engreo(m), JimloveTM(m), khoyejo, Joejonah(m), dioman, GovWahala, Glooire, monex(m), cyril700(m), Tunna202(m), Berbierklaus(f), marigold24(f), lexrichy(m), ninocia18(m), Misskachi(f), Kingkingsley(m), Kekostic(m), Pain, daliki, BIDOO(m), Chriso2, amazon14, Fimbiology(m), ibnidris(m), Ichliebedich(f), DrPlato, KKKWHITE(m), laris, Rossonero, richyblink1(m), oriosan, Mkpakala, Jyde81, praise010(m), Damsexy18(f), Viking007(m), etenyong(m), Baylow25(m), Scholar8200(m), jaysnow(m), Jode(m), ModupeOla11(f), ubergold(m), Tuham(m), Flamezreal(m), Mikkystorm, package7(m), tolu30(f), zealuv(m), unclezuma, Briona(f), realchik9(f), wableo, kellykoncept(m), Emmafrancis, sirlop(m), schumastic(m), dadabashua1(m), Plankton2017, bentocracy(m), sleek82(m), Kemimarch16(f), ComradeTY(m), micklplus(m), danbrowndmf(m), obylynn, Johnrake69, russbaby and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16