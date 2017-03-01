Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) (10184 Views)

Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu / Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos / IPOB Members Protest In The Streets Of Japan To Demand For Nnamdi Kanu's Release (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A woman who couldn't hold her emotions -busted into tears during a prayer session organized by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison over charges of treason and felony. This happened in front of the federal high court in Abuja. See photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/emotional-woman-busts-into-tears-while.html 4 Likes 1 Share

I dont know whether to laud or criticize this boldness in displaying the biafran flag in Abuja.



I don't know how we can recover from all this and go back to "One Nigeria". One Nigeria seems to be a dream lost in the pipeline... 57 Likes 6 Shares

We are no longer in unity any more... I don't think with long history it has show that if we are separated it will be better.. Let my people go it easy to share the letters that sounds NIGERIA... 33 Likes 4 Shares

Bubu please release their son for them. E don do now 8 Likes 2 Shares

ChangeIsCostant:

A woman who couldn't hold her emotions -busted into tears during a prayer session organized by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison over charges of treason and felony. This happened in front of the federal high court in Abuja. See photos below;



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/emotional-woman-busts-into-tears-while.html



Ipob quarter jews? Whether online, in Asian courtrooms, in government, or during protests!



Always...... Ipob quarter jews? Whether online, in Asian courtrooms, in government, or during protests!Always...... 14 Likes

This is what I always say. wetin dey cause cry now. She get storex for eyes 6 Likes

Its good for her health 11 Likes 1 Share

Just Tired Of This Tribal War, Let's Say No To WAR AND CRIME, Let's Come Together And Build Nigeria, Let's Make It Great Again, Let's Be Together As One. 11 Likes

softwerk:

H H Is House H Is House 3 Likes

....





Why not call a referendum and decide to split ways rather than engage in protests that may lead another useless wastage of lives One thing I fail to understand about the whole biafran- Nigerian schism is simple :Why not call a referendum and decide to split ways rather than engage in protests that may lead another useless wastage of lives 20 Likes

Ok

jjbest123:

Give Them Biafra Now, They Will Kill Themselvs, The Rate Of Hatred, Am Just Tired Of It, Ipob Come Let's Build Nigeria, Let's Make It Great Again, Let's Be Together As One.



Sharaaaaap! Are nigerians not killin themselves

Are yorubas not killin themsevels for for rituals?.

So how is it ur concern if biafra kill demselves.?



Yorubas will say "WE ARE EDUCATED TRIBE"

but when they oPen their mouth u begin to wonda..

S/S nd S/E are different from u guys

WE WANT OUT!! Sharaaaaap! Are nigerians not killin themselvesAre yorubas not killin themsevels for for rituals?.So how is it ur concern if biafra kill demselves.?Yorubas will say "WE ARE EDUCATED TRIBE"but when they oPen their mouth u begin to wonda..S/S nd S/E are different from u guysWE WANT OUT!! 54 Likes 7 Shares

Lekan1o1:







Yorubas will say "WE ARE EDUCATED TRIBE"

but when they oPen their mouth u begin to wonda..

S/S nd S/E are different from u guys

WE WANT OUT!! Check My Profile Well Am Proudly An Igbo Not Youruba And I Know What Am Saying, Go Listen To Lucky Dube's Song- War And Crime You Will Understand Better, Say NO TO TRIBALISM! Check My Profile Well Am Proudly An Igbo Not Youruba And I Know What Am Saying, Go Listen To Lucky Dube's Song- War And Crime You Will Understand Better, Say NO TO TRIBALISM! 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow, touching





Is she the wife or a concubine or an ex of Mazi Kanu? 3 Likes

jjbest123:

Check My Profile Well Am Proudly An Igbo Not Youruba And I Know What Am Saying, Go Listen To Lucky Dube's Song- War And Crime You Will Understand Better, Say NO TO TRIBALISM! Forget about your profile, an Igbo person will not say what you put up there, except if you fall into the number of "my Mama say I be Igbo". I am from Edo state, born and bred in Kaduna, visited up to 30 states, I can say that I am more Igbo than you. The Fulanis that have being killing other Nigerians, they are from Jupitar right? You must have heard of The Matatsine killings in Kano, Kafancha riot in Kaduna, Zango Kataf riots in Kaduna, Ife-Modakeke crises in Osun, Jos riots in Plateau, Kano Killings in Kano, Sharia riot in Kaduna, Miss World riot in Kaduna, Boko Haram insurgency in several states, Fulani herdsmen killings in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Abia, Enugu, Delta states and others, how many have the Igbos be going about to kill others or themselves. I only refrain from calling you names because, that would make me look crying more than the bereaved. I support any section of the country that wants out because Nigeria is a failed system. After the recent skirmish between the Hausas and their Yoruba friend in Ife, I heard that a traditional ruler was arrested did that ever happened in the North? Well, you and your afonjas friends can be slaves to the Gambaris, but where I am from, we don't accept servitude to anybody, go and read about the first white men that came to the land of my root. Forget about your profile, an Igbo person will not say what you put up there, except if you fall into the number of "my Mama say I be Igbo". I am from Edo state, born and bred in Kaduna, visited up to 30 states, I can say that I am more Igbo than you. The Fulanis that have being killing other Nigerians, they are from Jupitar right? You must have heard of The Matatsine killings in Kano, Kafancha riot in Kaduna, Zango Kataf riots in Kaduna, Ife-Modakeke crises in Osun, Jos riots in Plateau, Kano Killings in Kano, Sharia riot in Kaduna, Miss World riot in Kaduna, Boko Haram insurgency in several states, Fulani herdsmen killings in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Abia, Enugu, Delta states and others, how many have the Igbos be going about to kill others or themselves. I only refrain from calling you names because, that would make me look crying more than the bereaved. I support any section of the country that wants out because Nigeria is a failed system. After the recent skirmish between the Hausas and their Yoruba friend in Ife, I heard that a traditional ruler was arrested did that ever happened in the North? Well, you and your afonjas friends can be slaves to the Gambaris, but where I am from, we don't accept servitude to anybody, go and read about the first white men that came to the land of my root. 73 Likes 12 Shares

SirWere:



The biafran agitators can very well call International organizations like the UN to force Nigeria to call a refrendum where Igbos, Yoruba(s),Hausas and other tribes can decide to keep Nigeria together or to split.



It's not like Igbos don't still have influence in the senate. Ekweremadu alone can be decisive in this affair.

And stop the usual Tribal blame-game. The last Administration gave Igbos very juicy ministerial positions and you guys didn't complain or agitate for biafra much then. Did the people who sought for the independence of Scotland about three years ago called or any international organization? I hope you are aware that it was the 'NOs' that won to keep Scotland as part of UK? Now what about the Brexit, did they also call for any international organization? Now tell me, why you feel the Igbo should not go? Of what benefit are they to you? You still haven't answered my question, why do you so hate the Igbos and still want them to stay in this contraption call Nigeria? Did the people who sought for the independence of Scotland about three years ago called or any international organization? I hope you are aware that it was the 'NOs' that won to keep Scotland as part of UK? Now what about the Brexit, did they also call for any international organization? Now tell me, why you feel the Igbo should not go? Of what benefit are they to you? You still haven't answered my question, why do you so hate the Igbos and still want them to stay in this contraption call Nigeria? 36 Likes 7 Shares

spafu:



Who will put in place the referendum the Biafran agitators or the useless and wicked Nigerian government? I am not Igbo but I am fully aware that if a referendum is conducted today, a majority of the Igbos will opt out of Nigeria. No referendum conducted by the Igbo will be accepted locally and internationally, but if the government is sincere it will put up one, to ask the Igbos if they want to stay or go. t is as simple as that. My question then is why does the useless government led by an aboki and supported by the Afonjas scared of letting the people they so hate go and have a country of their own? Why? You don't like them free them. Now remember, I am not Igbo, but my head is not incorrect as not to know what is fair and just. You are truly not an Igbo. You are truly not an Igbo. 4 Likes 1 Share

God Bless Nigeria, God Bless Africa!





I need a real Jew from Anambra to answer me. I don't trust the others. Is she a Wawa Jew or an Ebonyi Jew?I need a real Jew from Anambra to answer me. I don't trust the others. 2 Likes 2 Shares

spafu:



Did the people who sought for the independence of Scotland about three years ago called or any international organization? I hope you are aware that it was the 'NOs' that won to keep Scotland as part of UK? Now what about the Brexit, did they also call for any international organization? Now tell me, why you feel the Igbo should not go? Of what benefit are they to you? You still haven't answered my question, why do you so hate the Igbos and still want them to stay in this contraption call Nigeria? You've just dodged the main thrust of my entire question. You're the one that claimed that the FG will not recognize any claim by igbo(s) as truthful hence I suggested you invite an International Organization to legitmatize the referendum.



Comparing UK to Nigeria, really . That's a dang joke.

Why should my reasons for Igbo's not leaving Naija count?? Am I an igbo man

Wetin concern me with the tribe?



Look, No one hates igbo(s),

we are all grinding and hustling for the daily cash, don't delude yourself into thinking that. If you don't believe, na your problem. You've just dodged the main thrust of my entire question. You're the one that claimed that the FG will not recognize any claim by igbo(s) as truthful hence I suggested you invite an International Organization to legitmatize the referendum.Comparing UK to Nigeria, really. That's a dang joke.Why should my reasons for Igbo's not leaving Naija count?? Am I an igbo manWetin concern me with the tribe?Look, No one hates igbo(s),we are all grinding and hustling for the daily cash, don't delude yourself into thinking that. If you don't believe, na your problem. 1 Like 2 Shares

Tell that attention-seeking hag to go home. 1 Like 1 Share

Our incompatibility is obvious, Its surprising that most Nigerians after seeing the failed system, still decide to go ahead and support the one Nigerian theory, the SS are tired, the igbos are tired, truth be told only those in power are benefiting from the one Nigeria idea, we all know this and we keep quiet because they are our tribes men



If you don't dare to try you will no experience what failure or success is, let the igbos go, let them fail or succeed, Nigeria will still be one without them, at least the yorubas have the hausas to keep them company 27 Likes 2 Shares

SirWere:



You've just dodged the main thrust of my entire question. You're the one that claimed that the FG will not recognize any claim by igbo(s) as truthful hence I suggested you invite an International Organization to legitmatize the referendum.



Comparing UK to Nigeria, really . That's a dang joke.

Why should my reasons for Igbo's not leaving Naija count?? Am I an igbo man

Wetin concern me with the tribe?



Look, No one hates igbo(s),

we are all grinding and hustling for the daily cash, don't delude yourself into thinking that. If you don't believe, na your problem.

now let's leave the talk of tribalism or nepotism aside am sensing you really don't hate the Igbos,but how can a tribe in a recognized and sovereign nation like Nigeria(and not in the state of war or total crisis) organise a referendum and it will be accepted by the rest of the world even if an international organization legitimise it.what that guy is telling you is right as its only the FG that can organise the referendum not the south easterners now let's leave the talk of tribalism or nepotism aside am sensing you really don't hate the Igbos,but how can a tribe in a recognized and sovereign nation like Nigeria(and not in the state of war or total crisis) organise a referendum and it will be accepted by the rest of the world even if an international organization legitimise it.what that guy is telling you is right as its only the FG that can organise the referendum not the south easterners 10 Likes 1 Share

jjbest123:

Give Them Biafra Now, They Will Kill Themselvs, The Rate Of Hatred, Am Just Tired Of It, Ipob Come Let's Build Nigeria, Let's Make It Great Again, Let's Be Together As One. y