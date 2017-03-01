₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 3:42am
A woman who couldn't hold her emotions -busted into tears during a prayer session organized by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison over charges of treason and felony. This happened in front of the federal high court in Abuja. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/emotional-woman-busts-into-tears-while.html
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 3:43am
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 4:03am
I dont know whether to laud or criticize this boldness in displaying the biafran flag in Abuja.
I don't know how we can recover from all this and go back to "One Nigeria". One Nigeria seems to be a dream lost in the pipeline...
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by Jabioro: 4:15am
We are no longer in unity any more... I don't think with long history it has show that if we are separated it will be better.. Let my people go it easy to share the letters that sounds NIGERIA...
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by softwerk(f): 4:37am
Bubu please release their son for them. E don do now
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 4:38am
ChangeIsCostant:
Ipob quarter jews? Whether online, in Asian courtrooms, in government, or during protests!
Always......
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 4:48am
This is what I always say. wetin dey cause cry now. She get storex for eyes
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by Young03: 5:17am
Its good for her health
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by jjbest123: 5:18am
Just Tired Of This Tribal War, Let's Say No To WAR AND CRIME, Let's Come Together And Build Nigeria, Let's Make It Great Again, Let's Be Together As One.
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by jjbest123: 5:19am
softwerk:H Is House
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by segebase(m): 5:23am
....
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by SirWere(m): 5:32am
One thing I fail to understand about the whole biafran- Nigerian schism is simple :
Why not call a referendum and decide to split ways rather than engage in protests that may lead another useless wastage of lives
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by spafu(m): 5:34am
Ok
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by Lekan1o1: 5:36am
jjbest123:
Sharaaaaap! Are nigerians not killin themselves
Are yorubas not killin themsevels for for rituals?.
So how is it ur concern if biafra kill demselves.?
Yorubas will say "WE ARE EDUCATED TRIBE"
but when they oPen their mouth u begin to wonda..
S/S nd S/E are different from u guys
WE WANT OUT!!
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by jjbest123: 5:43am
Lekan1o1:Check My Profile Well Am Proudly An Igbo Not Youruba And I Know What Am Saying, Go Listen To Lucky Dube's Song- War And Crime You Will Understand Better, Say NO TO TRIBALISM!
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:53am
Wow, touching
Is she the wife or a concubine or an ex of Mazi Kanu?
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by spafu(m): 6:05am
jjbest123:Forget about your profile, an Igbo person will not say what you put up there, except if you fall into the number of "my Mama say I be Igbo". I am from Edo state, born and bred in Kaduna, visited up to 30 states, I can say that I am more Igbo than you. The Fulanis that have being killing other Nigerians, they are from Jupitar right? You must have heard of The Matatsine killings in Kano, Kafancha riot in Kaduna, Zango Kataf riots in Kaduna, Ife-Modakeke crises in Osun, Jos riots in Plateau, Kano Killings in Kano, Sharia riot in Kaduna, Miss World riot in Kaduna, Boko Haram insurgency in several states, Fulani herdsmen killings in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Abia, Enugu, Delta states and others, how many have the Igbos be going about to kill others or themselves. I only refrain from calling you names because, that would make me look crying more than the bereaved. I support any section of the country that wants out because Nigeria is a failed system. After the recent skirmish between the Hausas and their Yoruba friend in Ife, I heard that a traditional ruler was arrested did that ever happened in the North? Well, you and your afonjas friends can be slaves to the Gambaris, but where I am from, we don't accept servitude to anybody, go and read about the first white men that came to the land of my root.
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by spafu(m): 6:15am
SirWere:Did the people who sought for the independence of Scotland about three years ago called or any international organization? I hope you are aware that it was the 'NOs' that won to keep Scotland as part of UK? Now what about the Brexit, did they also call for any international organization? Now tell me, why you feel the Igbo should not go? Of what benefit are they to you? You still haven't answered my question, why do you so hate the Igbos and still want them to stay in this contraption call Nigeria?
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by olaolaking(m): 6:16am
spafu:You are truly not an Igbo.
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by jjbest123: 6:21am
God Bless Nigeria, God Bless Africa!
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by omenkaLives: 6:27am
Is she a Wawa Jew or an Ebonyi Jew?
I need a real Jew from Anambra to answer me. I don't trust the others.
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by SirWere(m): 6:31am
spafu:You've just dodged the main thrust of my entire question. You're the one that claimed that the FG will not recognize any claim by igbo(s) as truthful hence I suggested you invite an International Organization to legitmatize the referendum.
Comparing UK to Nigeria, really . That's a dang joke.
Why should my reasons for Igbo's not leaving Naija count?? Am I an igbo man
Wetin concern me with the tribe?
Look, No one hates igbo(s),
we are all grinding and hustling for the daily cash, don't delude yourself into thinking that. If you don't believe, na your problem.
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by Caseless: 6:41am
Tell that attention-seeking hag to go home.
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by majour(m): 7:18am
Our incompatibility is obvious, Its surprising that most Nigerians after seeing the failed system, still decide to go ahead and support the one Nigerian theory, the SS are tired, the igbos are tired, truth be told only those in power are benefiting from the one Nigeria idea, we all know this and we keep quiet because they are our tribes men
If you don't dare to try you will no experience what failure or success is, let the igbos go, let them fail or succeed, Nigeria will still be one without them, at least the yorubas have the hausas to keep them company
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by boss1310(m): 7:22am
SirWere:
now let's leave the talk of tribalism or nepotism aside am sensing you really don't hate the Igbos,but how can a tribe in a recognized and sovereign nation like Nigeria(and not in the state of war or total crisis) organise a referendum and it will be accepted by the rest of the world even if an international organization legitimise it.what that guy is telling you is right as its only the FG that can organise the referendum not the south easterners
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by KINGOFTHEEAST: 7:27am
jjbest123:y
|Re: Woman Praying For Nnamdi Kanu Cries In Abuja (Photos) by KINGOFTHEEAST: 7:31am
Tazdroid:sorry Igbo's don't marry 500 wives and 300 hundred concubines like the Yorubas ...one wife one man ....not owambe
