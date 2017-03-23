I asked for the ladies in the house to help me out with advice because I feel they would know better in such a situation. Men who may have ideas can also contribute.



I will try and be short as possible. My sis turns 28 this year. She has been down emotionally for some time now and she is very close to me and it has made me down too.



My sis has been dating this guy for about two years now, the guy is 28/29 years I think. She got pregnant for this guy about a year ago, the guy was not ready for marriage and they decided to abort it. Along the line she wanted to keep the baby though, but a medical condition stopped her from keeping the baby. The doctor said the baby was growing outside the womb with complications and an operation to abort the pregnancy was needed even if she didn't want an abortion in the first place. Two other hospitals confirmed this through scan.



Also, another shocking revelation was discovered, the doctor said she has a medical issue which would make it kind of difficult for her to conceive easily, that she needs a man with a very very high sperm count for her to take in and the chances are slim because just about 1% of men have such rare high sperm count. This meant the guy she is dating has the rare high sperm count and she attested to this because she said of the previous 2 guys she has dated before him, they at some time engaged in sex without protection and she never had taken in before, but as for this guy in question the very first time they had unprotected sex she took in for him. She didn't reveal what the doctor told her to her guy though. Just her and myself know about her medical condition. The doctor even suggested she sticks to her guy because there is slim possibility of finding another man with such high sperm count. The doctor even asked that guy enrol for sperm donation in fertility clinics as his type of sperm count is in high demand and rare. The guy doesn't stay in the same city with her so he couldn't be around during the abortion process and the doctor couldn't tell him any of these revelations.





After the abortion she and the guy have still been dating, although they don't stay in the same city. She said they guy loves her but he is not directly clear about wanting to marry her anytime soon. This dude is the tall and very handsome type and I sometime see him as a playboy because he gets a lot of attention from ladies but my sister says she has never seen any red flag to suspect he has ever cheated on her and he respects and cares for her like a responsible man. I presume the guy still being young for a man(28/29 years) and very handsome doesn't feel its right time to get married but its not the case for my sister as she is turning 28 years soon. For what I know between her and the guy, they love each other deeply but the dude is just not ready yet to get married, both of them are working but the dude isn't too comfortable yet, but at least comfortable enough to get married if he is serious. The dude isn't just saying anything about settling down at all!



Now here are the questions I need to ask the ladies in the house to help me;



1-Should my sister tell the dude everything? Would this make him more emotional towards her and consider marrying her soon or he would feel he is doing my sister a favour in marrying her?



2-Should my sister consider breaking off with him and giving a chance to other serious suitors? She is very beautiful and has a job and men keep asking her hand in marriage everyday. Remember the doctor said her medical condition makes it hard for her to conceive and needs a man with very high sperm count, can she find a man with that rare high sperm count in the other men asking her hand in marriage? The doctor said just about 1% of men have such and if you do the maths the possibility of finding another man with such is very low in probability.



3- Should she try to make the guy get her pregnant again and based on the fact she has had an abortion before for him he would not have the guts to request she aborts it again and would be forced to make marriage plans? Ever since she had the abortion about a year ago the guy and her have become very strict towards unprotected sex, she says they don't even make the mistake to try it again. But we know as a lady she can have her way with him if she really wants to get pregnant. Mind you she may get pregnant but it would not be that easy from my family side because my dad has said he would not give his blessings to any of his daughters who gets pregnant before wedlock.



4-Married ladies, is there a way a woman can smartly make a man consider marrying her faster? Are they any tricks to making a man more eager to marrying you or are there proven ways to push a man who has cold feet towards getting married? Please has any lady been in such a situation before and know what to act accordingly? Please help a sister out.



