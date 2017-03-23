₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by sleemfesh: 11:03pm On Mar 22
So Sahara is apparently confused and libeling Dino.
They just said he graduated with 3rd class meaning that their claim he didn't graduate is a lie.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/844567690333356032
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by Thisboysef(m): 11:07pm On Mar 22
I dnt have anything to say but I knw someone is reading diz my comment, so lemme make the comment bold for everyone below me to see. Ftc tho
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by SalamRushdie: 11:09pm On Mar 22
Sahara reporters keep fooling themselves over and over again ..Meanwhile we now know that Dino graduated but till date we dont know how many kilowatts Buhari even bought in his famous Nepa bill
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by optional1(f): 11:10pm On Mar 22
whether e graduate with lower class boundary d main tin b say e b senator u fit hear em voice but e no fit hear ur own voice...
For naija result no matter na ur smartness na matter oh.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by optional1(f): 11:12pm On Mar 22
Thisboysef:
ftc u better pray e reach d promise land so u go collect ur own award frm seun.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by Aliyeous(m): 11:12pm On Mar 22
Battle line has been drawn DINOsaur 1 SR 0
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by SalamRushdie: 11:13pm On Mar 22
Lalasticlala oya move to the promise land
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by factsandfigures: 11:15pm On Mar 22
Sahara reporter is gradually putting the final nails to the coffin of its reputation. Those who were quick to condemn Dino because they don't like him should cover their head in shame. Even if he spent 6 years for a four years course and came out with a pass, the fact still remain that Dino graduated from ABU.
Why do most Nigerians fails to give those they don't like benefit of doubt?
Why are we always quick to attack messengers we don't like and discard their genuine messages?
Why are we quick to believe only one version of a story and base our judgement on sentiments?
Our leaders are getting away with impunity because they know most Nigerians are gullible.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by Promxy94(m): 11:15pm On Mar 22
Sahara reporters is an embarrassment to journalism...
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by krendo: 11:17pm On Mar 22
Sowore shame on you!
Dino should charge him for libel and claim damages
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by GreyLaw(m): 11:20pm On Mar 22
Oh Lawd! What a time to push this N5b libel suit through! These SR guys would prefer to die.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by BERNIMOORE: 11:20pm On Mar 22
when sahara reporters evidence keep anonymous status always you hear ''from a source that prefer not to be mentioned'' yet it makes frontpage on NairaLand, Then you know that ''Sahara reporters not genuine'' congrats COMRADE DINO MELAYE
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by ekefre4(m): 11:20pm On Mar 22
Sahara reporters pls what did pa Buhari graduate with? Which school will issue the statement abeg?
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by omenkaLives: 11:21pm On Mar 22
They've started insulting SR again.. The same kids that were jumping all over the place excitedly when the site busted thoae paid protesters.. Suddenly, it is a useless site.
See why I say they are too immature emotionally to play or discuss politics
In SR I trust irrespective of who their publications hurt.
God bless Sowore.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by deomello: 11:21pm On Mar 22
factsandfigures:
Stop confusing yourself, SR did not admit anything, they only tweeted what was said by the EXAM officer.
Read and comprehend the tweet again.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by Drabeey(m): 11:24pm On Mar 22
na waa for this dino ooo
make he cover his face
olodo rabata
slate lo ma lo
o ni lo paper
shio!
oloju eja. pokili
alamala. gbeje
olobe yo.... gbemu!
DRABEEY WAS here
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by OLADD: 11:24pm On Mar 22
So, SaharaReporters has been desecrating the stool of media professionalism and fooling Nigerians just to nail Dino? At least 3rd class is far better than NEPA Bill Certificate. Next...
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by omogin(f): 11:24pm On Mar 22
I used to think that that guy was into investigative journalism, fighting to correct societal ills. Alas I was wrong. He is a complete criminal that blackmails popular figures
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by omogin(f): 11:26pm On Mar 22
deomello:Wetin this one dey talk
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by sleemfesh: 11:26pm On Mar 22
deomello:Oga na you dey confused.
Head over to twitter and see things for yourself.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by BERNIMOORE: 11:27pm On Mar 22
deomello:are you saying that SR 'in their own opinion did not trust the authentic exam officers who will broadcast soon that he graduated with 3rd class, ok the ONUS NOW IS ON sahara reporters to produce the 'exam officers that alledged forged transcripts Dino bribed his HOD to obtain to further his studies in jos or else, they are in big soup.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by BERNIMOORE: 11:27pm On Mar 22
omogin:fatodun has exposed him
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by BERNIMOORE: 11:28pm On Mar 22
OLADD:better without even a single SAN BUBU HIRED 14 SAN including holier than thou femi falana to defend SSCE CERT TILL DATE IT WAS NOT PRESENTED TO THE COURT
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by ademasta(m): 11:30pm On Mar 22
Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by OLADD: 11:32pm On Mar 22
omenkaLives:
It's only Satan that "blesses" a serial blackmailer. Sowore is nothing but a clever crook who uses SR to feather the nest of his paymasters but pretends to practice professional investigative journalism.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by tellwisdom: 11:34pm On Mar 22
Foolish media
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by KINGOFTHEEAST: 11:36pm On Mar 22
How ll Yoruba Muslims react to this
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by BERNIMOORE: 11:38pm On Mar 22
KINGOFTHEEAST:DISAPOINTED AND DEJECTED
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by EricBloodAxe: 11:42pm On Mar 22
Confused sahara reporters...who cares if he graduated with a pass...afterall our president graduated with a missing waec certificate
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by deomello: 11:43pm On Mar 22
BERNIMOORE:
SR said ACCORDING TO THE EXAM OFFICER, not according to SR
Did the tweet say ACCORDING TO SR? NO.
Learn how to read and comprehend.
|Re: Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters by factsandfigures: 11:44pm On Mar 22
deomello:By this time tomorrow you will realise how fast Sahara Reporter has sunk low in their attempt to do hatchet job for some politicians. Sawore goofed big time on DINO as he did not cross check his fact until this afternoon. Just tune in for more damage control and diversion from Sahara Reporters. Some of us are reliable informed that Dino graduated from ABU. We were only waiting to see if the politicians will be able to influence the university authority.
1 Like
Viewing this topic: Ephraimatic(m), Sylva2147, elijahsinto(m), acorntree(m), El900001, millhouse, tossmani, maxzzo1(m), Pastis, firo08(m), samirus, akblings(m), Esji80(m), Olowo2015(m), gunther6(m), BOYILO, Flaghouse1(m), Adesiji77, mekalicious(f), OMEGA009(m), victorpopoola20, lanrecious(m), jaydeeking(m), AlphaMaximus(m), Oluseye08(m), Gratia(f), Cmoyor, xtremeidea(m), luvinhubby(m), Kenai, joebases(m), infohenry(m), Tinynita(f), amoduokoh(m), staysure, everG, STIdesyns(m), cyrusolu(m), stopit, phollybee(m), Silentgenius, Zi, barbiecue, dayo20002002, Sanchez01, mymoon123, owerrigirl, ruggedized1, Amigo101(m), RichThug(m), Chipappii(m), divicode, skywalker001(m), TGM2015, Babanick, clerc(m), castrol180(m), mikeweezy(m), inwangobio(m), Muh(m), Oluwatyna(f), igho003, Bonaventura(m), zinosleek(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), merit455(m), Crazytrump(m), Eddiecute86(m), factsandfigures, owoshuyi(m), Palchiji, ZYZZA, Syjibrin(f), eneez(m), wallaby, NOBODYY, fasterwell(m), kman1090, bodejohn(m), Bonjelomo, simplyhonest(m), ibullem(m), holakunle69(m), canah01(m), Ayobolz, arowstev2000, Brugo(m), sunshyne20(m), bukunmi01, crown08(m), Zlatimi, JIKwabe(m), Pearl05(f), Agbegilodo, 93RD(m), toolovely(m), Juell(m), azz19, esmarcq(m), capspeter, Rick9(m), afanda(m), udkachi(m), Nenejeje(f), joey150(m), vorigan, nevilbot, lekantruth, Youngzedd(m), Nkeiruka2015(f), MarshRiley(m), castel428, izibili44, anonimi, agugu(m), kelemodes, Asuokaa, IKEOHA2019, okpaniokpani, Suurulere, Bolajid, vertueptime, teejaymos(m), som4, uslinus(m), Mynd44, ifewise(m), 1stblessed, Emychina(m), nattymallam70, estheremma(f), Dozi05(m), IhfazConsult and 228 guest(s)
