They just said he graduated with 3rd class meaning that their claim he didn't graduate is a lie.



https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/844567690333356032 So Sahara is apparently confused and libeling Dino.They just said he graduated with 3rd class meaning that their claim he didn't graduate is a lie.

I dnt have anything to say but I knw someone is reading diz my comment, so lemme make the comment bold for everyone below me to see. Ftc tho 2 Likes

Sahara reporters keep fooling themselves over and over again ..Meanwhile we now know that Dino graduated but till date we dont know how many kilowatts Buhari even bought in his famous Nepa bill 78 Likes 2 Shares

whether e graduate with lower class boundary d main tin b say e b senator u fit hear em voice but e no fit hear ur own voice...











For naija result no matter na ur smartness na matter oh. 32 Likes 1 Share

Thisboysef:

I dnt have anything to say but I knw someone is reading diz my comment, so lemme make the comment bold for everyone below me to see. Ftc tho



ftc u better pray e reach d promise land so u go collect ur own award frm seun. ftcu better pray e reach d promise land so u go collect ur own award frm seun. 1 Like

Battle line has been drawn DINOsaur 1 SR 0 9 Likes

Lalasticlala oya move to the promise land 1 Like

Sahara reporter is gradually putting the final nails to the coffin of its reputation. Those who were quick to condemn Dino because they don't like him should cover their head in shame. Even if he spent 6 years for a four years course and came out with a pass, the fact still remain that Dino graduated from ABU.

Why do most Nigerians fails to give those they don't like benefit of doubt?

Why are we always quick to attack messengers we don't like and discard their genuine messages?

Why are we quick to believe only one version of a story and base our judgement on sentiments?



Our leaders are getting away with impunity because they know most Nigerians are gullible. 32 Likes 1 Share

Sahara reporters is an embarrassment to journalism... 47 Likes

Sowore shame on you!



Dino should charge him for libel and claim damages 24 Likes 2 Shares

Oh Lawd! What a time to push this N5b libel suit through! These SR guys would prefer to die. 12 Likes 1 Share

when sahara reporters evidence keep anonymous status always you hear ''from a source that prefer not to be mentioned'' yet it makes frontpage on NairaLand, Then you know that ''Sahara reporters not genuine'' congrats COMRADE DINO MELAYE 5 Likes

Sahara reporters pls what did pa Buhari graduate with? Which school will issue the statement abeg? 18 Likes





See why I say they are too immature emotionally to play or discuss politics



In SR I trust irrespective of who their publications hurt.



God bless Sowore. They've started insulting SR again.. The same kids that were jumping all over the place excitedly when the site busted thoae paid protesters.. Suddenly, it is a useless site.See why I say they are too immature emotionally to play or discuss politicsIn SR I trust irrespective of who their publications hurt.God bless Sowore. 24 Likes 1 Share

factsandfigures:

Sahara reporter is gradually putting the final nails to the coffin of its reputations.





Stop confusing yourself, SR did not admit anything, they only tweeted what was said by the EXAM officer.



Stop confusing yourself, SR did not admit anything, they only tweeted what was said by the EXAM officer.

Read and comprehend the tweet again.

na waa for this dino ooo





make he cover his face





olodo rabata





slate lo ma lo





o ni lo paper





shio!





oloju eja. pokili





alamala. gbeje





olobe yo.... gbemu!









DRABEEY WAS here 1 Like

So, SaharaReporters has been desecrating the stool of media professionalism and fooling Nigerians just to nail Dino? At least 3rd class is far better than NEPA Bill Certificate. Next... 14 Likes

I used to think that that guy was into investigative journalism, fighting to correct societal ills. Alas I was wrong. He is a complete criminal that blackmails popular figures 24 Likes 1 Share

deomello:









Stop confusing yourself, SR did not admit anything, they only tweeted what was said by the EXAM officer.



Read and comprehend the tweet again. Wetin this one dey talk Wetin this one dey talk 6 Likes

deomello:









Stop confusing yourself, SR did not admit anything, they only tweeted what was said by the EXAM officer.



Read and comprehend the tweet again. Oga na you dey confused.

Head over to twitter and see things for yourself. Oga na you dey confused.Head over to twitter and see things for yourself. 7 Likes

deomello:









Stop confusing yourself, SR did not admit anything, they only tweeted what was said by the EXAM officer.



Read and comprehend the tweet again. are you saying that SR 'in their own opinion did not trust the authentic exam officers who will broadcast soon that he graduated with 3rd class, ok the ONUS NOW IS ON sahara reporters to produce the 'exam officers that alledged forged transcripts Dino bribed his HOD to obtain to further his studies in jos or else, they are in big soup. are you saying that SR 'in their own opinion did not trust the authentic exam officers who will broadcast soon that he graduated with 3rd class, ok the ONUS NOW IS ON sahara reporters to produce the 'exam officers that alledged forged transcripts Dino bribed his HOD to obtain to further his studies in jos or else, they are in big soup. 7 Likes

omogin:

I used to think that that guy was into investigative journalism, fighting to correct societal ills. Alas I was wrong. He is a complete criminal that blackmails popular figures fatodun has exposed him fatodun has exposed him 4 Likes

OLADD:

So, SaharaReporters has been desecrating the stool of media professionalism and fooling Nigerians just to nail Dino? At least 3rd class is far better than NEPA Bill Certificate. Next... better without even a single SAN BUBU HIRED 14 SAN including holier than thou femi falana to defend SSCE CERT TILL DATE IT WAS NOT PRESENTED TO THE COURT better without even a single SANBUBU HIRED 14 SAN including holier than thou femi falana to defend SSCE CERT TILL DATE IT WAS NOT PRESENTED TO THE COURT 10 Likes 1 Share

Dino 1 Like

omenkaLives:

They've started insulting SR again.. The same kids that were jumping all over the place when the site busted thoae paid protesters.. Suddenly, it is a useless site.



See why I say they are too immature emotionally to play or discuss politics



In SR I trust irrespective of who their publications hurt.



God bless Sowore.

It's only Satan that "blesses" a serial blackmailer. Sowore is nothing but a clever crook who uses SR to feather the nest of his paymasters but pretends to practice professional investigative journalism. It's only Satan that "blesses" a serial blackmailer. Sowore is nothing but a clever crook who uses SR to feather the nest of his paymasters but pretends to practice professional investigative journalism. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Foolish media 1 Like

How ll Yoruba Muslims react to this 12 Likes 2 Shares

KINGOFTHEEAST:

How ll Yoruba Muslims react to this DISAPOINTED AND DEJECTED DISAPOINTED AND DEJECTED 8 Likes 1 Share

Confused sahara reporters...who cares if he graduated with a pass...afterall our president graduated with a missing waec certificate 11 Likes 1 Share

BERNIMOORE:

are you saying that SR 'in their own opinion did not trust the authentic exam officers who will broadcast soon that he graduated with 3rd class, ok the ONUS NOW IS ON sahara reporters to produce the 'exam officers that alledged forged transcripts Dino bribed his HOD to obtain to further his studies in jos or else, they are in big soup.



SR said ACCORDING TO THE EXAM OFFICER, not according to SR



Did the tweet say ACCORDING TO SR? NO.





Learn how to read and comprehend. SR said, not according toDid the tweet sayNO.Learn how to read and comprehend. 7 Likes