Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by CastedDude: 8:42am
'Never look down on people'. A Nigerian man, Moses Okezie, has revealed how he met Diana Kenoly, the pretty young wife of American Christian singer, Ron Kenoly, at an international conference in the United States. According to him, he was very surprised to notice that the lady he was chatting with was actually Diana Kenoly as he asked her to take pictures with him which she agreed to....

A Nigerian lady who was with him (Moses Okezie) refused to take pictures with Diana Kenoly because she doubted that she was the wife of the music legend due to the fact that she was serving at the conference..the Nigerian lady was quoted saying 'celebrities don't usually serve at Conferences'.

According to Moses, Diana called her husband on phone and asked him to speak with him. After seeing that she was the real deal, the Nigerian lady now asked Diana for a picture which she obliged.

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by SexyNairalander: 8:42am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by LAFO(f): 8:43am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by CastedDude: 8:43am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by CastedDude: 8:45am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by decatalyst(m): 8:47am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by gbegemaster(m): 8:48am
Just disappointed. We too like to show ourself.

'celebrities don't usually serve at Conferences'

Mstchew

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Kondomatic(m): 8:59am
Nigeria celebs don't even remove their panties talk more of serving @ a conference, they have servants for everything.

We share part of the blame too cause nah we dey place them above others.

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by timawoku(m): 9:01am
If I hear say naija woman fit do the same!
Ordinary counsellor wife go siddonlike say she no dey mess come carry handbag give one nscdc plus police just to show say her hubby she get power...

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by modelmike7(m): 9:02am
Humility is bae!

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by dacovajnr: 9:03am
No be Nigerian lady you talk? Na few get sense now...if dem don wear designer clothes and carry designer bags dem go forget brains for house, so anyone who isn't wearing designer Automatically becomes a Nonentity to them undecided undecided

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by dainformant(m): 9:14am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by AuroraB(f): 9:19am
But he said he didn't know who she was so how was he able to tell/urge the Nigerian lady that's Ron's wife grin lipsrsealed




undecided
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Mathematical(f): 10:39am
undecided


Oponu lelo mi. Nigeria ladies with superficial attitudes..

Abeg mk una no quote me..

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by babyfaceafrica: 11:29am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Deeypeey(m): 11:30am
Mathematical:
undecided


Oponu lelo mi

ah swear!!!
whr s she sef?lets see her face...the lil proud bit ch....no wonder sum ppl will never rise to stardom....its no curse..they r just too proud they gon' hurt lots of ppl with that status

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Jacksparr0w127: 11:30am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by DLondonboiy: 11:30am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:30am
If Mrs kenoly was a Nigerian woman she wouldn't have obliged the pic of the other Nigerian woman in the end.

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by idu1(m): 11:31am
Mathematical:
undecided


Oponu lelo mi

u still dey nairaland?
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Lucy001(f): 11:31am
grin

God will make a way, wen der seems to be no way, He works in ways u can not see, he will make away for u..... Nigerians and their ways of thinking, wen would we leave this attitude of looking down on people, in Europe, a driver is well repected and address properly, and der is no sir, ma etc, u are called by ur first name, on like Nigeria, High chief, chief, arch Bishop rev, etc grin
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Chipappii(m): 11:32am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Mathematical(f): 11:32am
Deeypeey:

ah swear!!!
whr s she...the lil proud Dam....no wonder sum ppl will never rise to stardom....its no curse..they r just too proud they gon' hurt lots of ppl with that status


Ah dey tell you..

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Mathematical(f): 11:33am
idu1:
u still dey nairaland?

sure .
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by auleze39(m): 11:34am
someone should tell lady doubter it's called humility

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by b3llo(m): 11:34am
Some Naija women sef!!! Too proud and nothing to show for it.

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by seankay(m): 11:34am
I just came to read comments. I don't even know Ron Kenoly cos I don't listen to gospel music.

But kudos to the wife . Shes the kinda woman I crave not all those pepper dem gals

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by chynie: 11:35am
Moses the woman with u is she
A=Afonja
F=flatino
H=HerdsWoman
.so I will now know what to say

Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by bewla(m): 11:35am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by Goldenheart(m): 11:36am
Re: Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend by DollarAngel(m): 11:37am
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

