A Nigerian lady who was with him (Moses Okezie) refused to take pictures with Diana Kenoly because she doubted that she was the wife of the music legend due to the fact that she was serving at the conference..the Nigerian lady was quoted saying 'celebrities don't usually serve at Conferences'.



According to Moses, Diana called her husband on phone and asked him to speak with him. After seeing that she was the real deal, the Nigerian lady now asked Diana for a picture which she obliged.



Just disappointed. We too like to show ourself.



'celebrities don't usually serve at Conferences'



Nigeria celebs don't even remove their panties talk more of serving @ a conference, they have servants for everything.



We share part of the blame too cause nah we dey place them above others. 8 Likes

If I hear say naija woman fit do the same!

Ordinary counsellor wife go siddonlike say she no dey mess come carry handbag give one nscdc plus police just to show say her hubby she get power... 7 Likes

Humility is bae! 2 Likes

No be Nigerian lady you talk? Na few get sense now...if dem don wear designer clothes and carry designer bags dem go forget brains for house, so anyone who isn't wearing designer Automatically becomes a Nonentity to them 22 Likes 3 Shares

But he said he didn't know who she was so how was he able to tell/urge the Nigerian lady that's Ron's wife







Oponu lelo mi. Nigeria ladies with superficial attitudes..



Abeg mk una no quote me..



If Mrs kenoly was a Nigerian woman she wouldn't have obliged the pic of the other Nigerian woman in the end. 4 Likes

God will make a way, wen der seems to be no way, He works in ways u can not see, he will make away for u..... Nigerians and their ways of thinking, wen would we leave this attitude of looking down on people, in Europe, a driver is well repected and address properly, and der is no sir, ma etc, u are called by ur first name, on like Nigeria, High chief, chief, arch Bishop rev, etc God will make a way, wen der seems to be no way, He works in ways u can not see, he will make away for u..... Nigerians and their ways of thinking, wen would we leave this attitude of looking down on people, in Europe, a driver is well repected and address properly, and der is no sir, ma etc, u are called by ur first name, on like Nigeria, High chief, chief, arch Bishop rev, etc

Who is kenoly?

someone should tell lady doubter it's called humility 2 Likes

Some Naija women sef!!! Too proud and nothing to show for it. 3 Likes

I just came to read comments. I don't even know Ron Kenoly cos I don't listen to gospel music.



But kudos to the wife . Shes the kinda woman I crave not all those pepper dem gals 1 Like

u