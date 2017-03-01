₦airaland Forum

"Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber.

"Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber.

"Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Towncrier247: 2:01pm
It's no longer news that ladies have found a new use for cucumbers. Perhaps that’s why they are selling like hot cakes in markets. This lady shared a video claiming the cucumber is now her husband. Guess it must feel real good for her to declare it a husband...

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/cucumber-is-my-husband-lady-gets.html


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pP1J7eWbCSA

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Towncrier247: 2:01pm
See all her photos here>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/cucumber-is-my-husband-lady-gets.html
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by sEGXY2(m): 2:04pm
I need a kilo of the brand of weed she's smoking

5 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Abortions: 2:10pm
i NEVA EAT SINCE MORNIN

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by PASCALSILVA(m): 2:13pm
sEGXY2:
I need a kilo of the brand of weed she's smoking
..D WEED IS ONLY SOLD AT SARS OFFICE...@FREE PER KILO..GO AND BUY IT THERE
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by NaWetinDey(m): 2:21pm
Cucumber is your husband and hell is your father.
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by NaWetinDey(m): 2:22pm
Cucumber is your husband and hell is your father.

Depraved minds!

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Smellymouth: 2:24pm
So after this video, this girl go chook that LONG cucumber inside her pussay? shocked cheesy

I give up mhennnnn...

9 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by ZarZar(f): 2:32pm
Very good looking tongue Does he have a brother? wink grin
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by TheSlyone2(m): 2:34pm
ZarZar:
Very good looking tongue Does he have a brother? wink grin
Yea...



Cucumber... A husband and Relative to many

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Dannidom(m): 2:47pm
.

3 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by AuroraB(f): 3:06pm
Is this a joke, a punk or what
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by dacovajnr: 3:24pm
embarassed

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Topestbilly(m): 3:49pm
When many things had gone in there, u just have to look for something to fit in because it's more like a borehole.

4 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by MzzTega(f): 5:11pm
Attention seeker.
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by sirusX(m): 5:53pm
Smellymouth:
So after this video, this girl go chook that LONG cucumber inside her pussay? shocked cheesy

I give up mhennnnn...
Are you sure she didn't just finish using it...and in all the excitement, decided to shoot a video cheesy

3 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Smellymouth: 5:55pm
sirusX:

Are you sure she didn't just finish using it...and in all the excitement, decided to shoot a video cheesy


Haahhaa.. You have a point o.. cheesy

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by lefulefu(m): 5:55pm
endtime cucumber

2 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by peemyke(f): 8:23pm
sad
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by opethom(m): 8:23pm
She suppose show us how she dey use ham
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:23pm
Miss anambra cucumber crew

2 Likes

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Deeypeey(m): 8:24pm
Like sumone said...these Oloshos still neva get sense
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Franchise21(m): 8:24pm
Chai!!! Men hv suffered...

Ladies now comparing men to cucumbers undecided

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by celestialAgent(m): 8:24pm
Go girl! Whatever rock your boat!

Ain't no such thing as sexual protocol, the predominant pattern is designed by humans.

Be creative, but also be careful not to break into the bowel through the womb grin
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Dottore: 8:24pm
Why I don't ever accept cucumber from a lady

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by ALAYORMII: 8:24pm
Just make sure it gets you pregnant

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by MasterJayJay: 8:25pm
Daughters of Jezebel.

1 Like

Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by jerrykho(m): 8:25pm
n
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by KenModi(m): 8:25pm
Fg
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Divay22(f): 8:25pm
But it's long na grin grin grin grin shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by OluDare01(m): 8:25pm
Lmaooooooooo! That was how I saw some ladies buying cucumbers at Kroger. I was like WFT!!! So yankee babes don join cucumber crew
But cucumber is good for your health. I eat it almost everyday
Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Amarabae(f): 8:26pm
.

Is This Trust Or Possession? / Old Memories In A New Relationship-does It Help? / What If Your Love Life Were A Dream?

