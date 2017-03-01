₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Towncrier247: 2:01pm
It's no longer news that ladies have found a new use for cucumbers. Perhaps that’s why they are selling like hot cakes in markets. This lady shared a video claiming the cucumber is now her husband. Guess it must feel real good for her to declare it a husband...
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/cucumber-is-my-husband-lady-gets.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pP1J7eWbCSA
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Towncrier247: 2:01pm
See all her photos here>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/cucumber-is-my-husband-lady-gets.html
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by sEGXY2(m): 2:04pm
I need a kilo of the brand of weed she's smoking
5 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Abortions: 2:10pm
i NEVA EAT SINCE MORNIN
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by PASCALSILVA(m): 2:13pm
sEGXY2:..D WEED IS ONLY SOLD AT SARS OFFICE...@FREE PER KILO..GO AND BUY IT THERE
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by NaWetinDey(m): 2:21pm
Cucumber is your husband and hell is your father.
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by NaWetinDey(m): 2:22pm
Cucumber is your husband and hell is your father.
Depraved minds!
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Smellymouth: 2:24pm
So after this video, this girl go chook that LONG cucumber inside her pussay?
I give up mhennnnn...
9 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by ZarZar(f): 2:32pm
Very good looking Does he have a brother?
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by TheSlyone2(m): 2:34pm
ZarZar:Yea...
Cucumber... A husband and Relative to many
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Dannidom(m): 2:47pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by AuroraB(f): 3:06pm
Is this a joke, a punk or what
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by dacovajnr: 3:24pm
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Topestbilly(m): 3:49pm
When many things had gone in there, u just have to look for something to fit in because it's more like a borehole.
4 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by MzzTega(f): 5:11pm
Attention seeker.
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by sirusX(m): 5:53pm
Smellymouth:Are you sure she didn't just finish using it...and in all the excitement, decided to shoot a video
3 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Smellymouth: 5:55pm
sirusX:
Haahhaa.. You have a point o..
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by lefulefu(m): 5:55pm
endtime cucumber
2 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by peemyke(f): 8:23pm
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by opethom(m): 8:23pm
She suppose show us how she dey use ham
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:23pm
Miss anambra cucumber crew
2 Likes
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Deeypeey(m): 8:24pm
Like sumone said...these Oloshos still neva get sense
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Franchise21(m): 8:24pm
Chai!!! Men hv suffered...
Ladies now comparing men to cucumbers
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by celestialAgent(m): 8:24pm
Go girl! Whatever rock your boat!
Ain't no such thing as sexual protocol, the predominant pattern is designed by humans.
Be creative, but also be careful not to break into the bowel through the womb
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Dottore: 8:24pm
Why I don't ever accept cucumber from a lady
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by ALAYORMII: 8:24pm
Just make sure it gets you pregnant
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by MasterJayJay: 8:25pm
Daughters of Jezebel.
1 Like
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by jerrykho(m): 8:25pm
n
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by KenModi(m): 8:25pm
Fg
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Divay22(f): 8:25pm
But it's long na
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by OluDare01(m): 8:25pm
Lmaooooooooo! That was how I saw some ladies buying cucumbers at Kroger. I was like WFT!!! So yankee babes don join cucumber crew
But cucumber is good for your health. I eat it almost everyday
|Re: "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. by Amarabae(f): 8:26pm
.
