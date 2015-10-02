Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook (19332 Views)

Please advice this young lady seeking help. As she shared via her Facebook page. Any advice for her?





was she sleepless coz the sex was good or bcoz she's feeling guilty?

Why are men mostly controlled by their libido 3 Likes

was she sleepless coz the sex was good or bcoz she's feeling guilty? how do U no the sex was good

how do U no the sex was good

Lol Cox the libido is thirsty

the pain of so many ladies



and so many are dying in silence





rape the weak men's option 19 Likes 1 Share

not all men dammit!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

May be with the exception of a few

Please advice this young lady seeking help. As she shared via her Facebook page. Any advice for her?

It's the trauma from the incidence that's giving her sleepless night.



She should confide in a close member of her family and explained what transpired thereafter she should speak with a counsellor.



It's the trauma from the incidence that's giving her sleepless night.

She should confide in a close member of her family and explained what transpired thereafter she should speak with a counsellor.

It's a despicable act.

i may be one of them... In fact I AM!

Not all men are controlled by their third leg, some are still sensible to exhibit self control

Good for you mahn

So sad how lotta dickson done many bad things...

what inspired your name?





Why go to Facebook? Some things are easily proven these days. She could have spoken up right away and the aunt's husband would have had no hiding place with DNA and other proofs.



Why go to Facebook? Some things are easily proven these days. She could have spoken up right away and the aunt's husband would have had no hiding place with DNA and other proofs.

But then, she can use Internet but can't save her own sanity. Waste of school fees and pocket money. She should open her damn mouth and talk to someone.

this is so pathethic

Hmmmm... All these uncles that can't keep their third legs in their sokoto... Negodu?

Hmmm......See This Girl.....She Was Never A Virgin 10 years Ago

u mean d guy gave u a digitalize penetration or an expression of physical bonding??

It's the trauma from the incidence that's giving her sleepless night.



She should confide in a close member of her family and explained what transpired thereafter she should speak with a counsellor.



this is very bad

I don't know why you bloggers blur images, she wanted the world to see her face hence she putting her picture and her name. Quit censoring names and images by the posters of such news themselves 12 Likes

You're a survivor girlie... Just bliv, na you'll get past it

Incognito101:

So sad how lotta dickson done many bad things...

that's men for you

Was is it a rape?



You're having trauma and psychological problem, you need to go for counseling.

Get a new boy friend that will help you forget the past.