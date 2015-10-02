₦airaland Forum

I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kolababe: 2:31pm
Please advice this young lady seeking help. As she shared via her Facebook page. Any advice for her?

how sad

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by TrapQueen77(f): 2:32pm
shocked



Whoooooo?


MODIFIED :

was she sleepless coz the sex was good or bcoz she's feeling guilty? shocked

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Whitehousechick(f): 2:49pm
Why are men mostly controlled by their libido

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by wizrose(m): 2:53pm
how do U no the sex was good
hmmmmm I suspect U oo

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by wizrose(m): 2:55pm
Lol Cox the libido is thirsty grin
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by robosky02(m): 2:57pm
the pain of so many ladies

and so many are dying in silence


rape the weak men's option

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SorftWerk(m): 2:57pm
not all men dammit!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Whitehousechick(f): 3:00pm
May be with the exception of a few
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Dextology: 3:02pm
It's the trauma from the incidence that's giving her sleepless night.

She should confide in a close member of her family and explained what transpired thereafter she should speak with a counsellor.

It's a despicable act.

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SorftWerk(m): 3:03pm
i may be one of them... In fact I AM!
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Dextology: 3:04pm
Not all men are controlled by their third leg, some are still sensible to exhibit self control
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Whitehousechick(f): 3:04pm
Good for you mahn
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Incognito101: 3:06pm
So sad how lotta dickson done many bad things...
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SorftWerk(m): 3:09pm
what inspired your name?
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Dygeasy(m): 3:34pm
She should open her damn mouth and talk to someone.

Why go to Facebook? Some things are easily proven these days. She could have spoken up right away and the aunt's husband would have had no hiding place with DNA and other proofs.

But then, she can use Internet but can't save her own sanity. Waste of school fees and pocket money. undecided

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Lasskeey: 3:34pm
grin

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by unclezuma: 3:35pm
sad
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Lasskeey: 3:35pm
grin grin

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by dwos11: 3:35pm
this is so pathethic
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Blitz888(m): 3:35pm
Hmmmm... All these uncles that can't keep their third legs in their sokoto... Negodu?
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kennyodinye: 3:35pm
Hmmm......See This Girl.....She Was Never A Virgin 10 years Ago
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kaxmytex(m): 3:35pm
Ooops

Come again bae
u mean d guy gave u a digitalize penetration or an expression of physical bonding??
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by logs69: 3:35pm
this is very bad

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SweetJoystick(m): 3:35pm
I don't know why you bloggers blur images, she wanted the world to see her face hence she putting her picture and her name. Quit censoring names and images by the posters of such news themselves

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by GMBuhari: 3:35pm
heheheheheh
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Histrings08(m): 3:36pm
You're a survivor girlie... Just bliv, na you'll get past it

Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kennyodinye: 3:36pm
undecided
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Annie939(f): 3:36pm
that's men for you
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by tintingz(m): 3:37pm
Was is it a rape?

You're having trauma and psychological problem, you need to go for counseling.
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SpecialAdviser: 3:37pm
Get a new boy friend that will help you forget the past.
Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by holatin(m): 3:37pm
truly we are in the end times.

Everyone has at least one sad history but not all will publicises it.

try live with it or see a psychiatrist instead of putting yourself out in the world as an abuse victim.

