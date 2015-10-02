₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kolababe: 2:31pm
Please advice this young lady seeking help. As she shared via her Facebook page. Any advice for her?
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kolababe: 2:31pm
how sad
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by TrapQueen77(f): 2:32pm
Whoooooo?
MODIFIED :
was she sleepless coz the sex was good or bcoz she's feeling guilty?
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Whitehousechick(f): 2:49pm
Why are men mostly controlled by their libido
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by wizrose(m): 2:53pm
TrapQueen77:how do U no the sex was good
hmmmmm I suspect U oo
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by wizrose(m): 2:55pm
Whitehousechick:Lol Cox the libido is thirsty
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by robosky02(m): 2:57pm
the pain of so many ladies
and so many are dying in silence
rape the weak men's option
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SorftWerk(m): 2:57pm
Whitehousechick:not all men dammit!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Whitehousechick(f): 3:00pm
SorftWerk:May be with the exception of a few
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Dextology: 3:02pm
Kolababe:
It's the trauma from the incidence that's giving her sleepless night.
She should confide in a close member of her family and explained what transpired thereafter she should speak with a counsellor.
It's a despicable act.
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SorftWerk(m): 3:03pm
Whitehousechick:i may be one of them... In fact I AM!
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Dextology: 3:04pm
[quote author=Whitehousechick post=53922383]Why are men mostly controlled by their libido [/quote
Not all men are controlled by their third leg, some are still sensible to exhibit self control
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Whitehousechick(f): 3:04pm
SorftWerk:Good for you mahn
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Incognito101: 3:06pm
So sad how lotta dickson done many bad things...
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SorftWerk(m): 3:09pm
Whitehousechick:what inspired your name?
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Dygeasy(m): 3:34pm
She should open her damn mouth and talk to someone.
Why go to Facebook? Some things are easily proven these days. She could have spoken up right away and the aunt's husband would have had no hiding place with DNA and other proofs.
But then, she can use Internet but can't save her own sanity. Waste of school fees and pocket money.
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Lasskeey: 3:34pm
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by unclezuma: 3:35pm
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Lasskeey: 3:35pm
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by dwos11: 3:35pm
this is so pathethic
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Blitz888(m): 3:35pm
Hmmmm... All these uncles that can't keep their third legs in their sokoto... Negodu?
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kennyodinye: 3:35pm
Hmmm......See This Girl.....She Was Never A Virgin 10 years Ago
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kaxmytex(m): 3:35pm
Ooops
Come again bae
u mean d guy gave u a digitalize penetration or an expression of physical bonding??
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by logs69: 3:35pm
Dextology:this is very bad
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SweetJoystick(m): 3:35pm
I don't know why you bloggers blur images, she wanted the world to see her face hence she putting her picture and her name. Quit censoring names and images by the posters of such news themselves
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by GMBuhari: 3:35pm
heheheheheh
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Histrings08(m): 3:36pm
You're a survivor girlie... Just bliv, na you'll get past it
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Kennyodinye: 3:36pm
Incognito101:
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by Annie939(f): 3:36pm
that's men for you
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by tintingz(m): 3:37pm
Was is it a rape?
You're having trauma and psychological problem, you need to go for counseling.
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by SpecialAdviser: 3:37pm
Get a new boy friend that will help you forget the past.
|Re: I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook by holatin(m): 3:37pm
truly we are in the end times.
Everyone has at least one sad history but not all will publicises it.
try live with it or see a psychiatrist instead of putting yourself out in the world as an abuse victim.
