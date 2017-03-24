₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled
The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by sgtponzihater: 6:30am
The greatest problem with Ponzi schemes is that you can never plan a life out of it. The moment you think you'll make a withdrawal and meet a deadline they come bringing rules that leave you either frustrated or desperate.
It's with a sense of humility that I tell you that GHWW crashed as predicted. Several people missed deadlines or had to loose important business or academic pursuits because of that Ponzi scheme. As always GHWW blamed enemies for their travails whereas they themselves where the enemy of the people. They where ripping our people off with reckless abandon and Sgt Ponzi Hater had to fight back not with a gun but with a voice.
Today a cycle of Get help is gone. That cycle left many disillusioned and frustrated. A neighbour turned enemy apogized passionately to me. A friend I had warned not to invest had previously bought me a drink but came with an artist to do a free hand drawing of me at no cost. He thanked me again, the money he would have thrown away was for a major project he just wanted to raise it with 30%.
There are die hard Ponzi fans I agree but many singing the praises of GHWW exclusive are greedy desperate folks who want their money back. Don't let the scammers fool you.
Innovate,
Shun Ponzi Schemes.
Sgt Ponzi Hater
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by DonLo: 6:49am
g
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by chinybelle(f): 6:52am
Everything made in Ponzi goes with Ponzi.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by espionage48(m): 7:00am
sgtponzihater is back!
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by jd1986(m): 7:21am
Incase Lalasticlala or Uboma see this
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by sgtponzihater: 7:23am
chinybelle:
Quite true dear
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by sgtponzihater: 7:24am
espionage48:Yes he is.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by cliff26: 8:00am
espionage48:Why did he chicken out & run away like a coward?, my problem with u ponzihater is that u always think that u're smart...u may outsmart other mushroom peer to peer schemes but u can neva outsmart MMM & GHWX that's why they can neva neva ever crash..because they are always 2-3 steps ahead of u.
We don't need to be in nairaland, cos we have our own GHWX forum where we deliberate and analyse issues relating to GHWX.
Time will tell....hehehehehehe
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by sgtponzihater: 8:05am
cliff26:
A word is enuf for the wise.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Olanireti(m): 8:21am
Wetin Nigeria play yesterday naa. Couldn't watch the game.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Chaulay1: 9:26am
4 Likes
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Chaulay1: 9:28am
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by hopejackie76(f): 10:03am
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by jodeci(m): 10:11am
Those guys that killed Cynthia,any latest on their Judgement?
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Gbogbolet(m): 10:16am
sgtponzihater:
just to tell you that you are a fool.. you still have works to do.. their is a hot ponzi site now... search 4 it
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Olanireti(m): 10:31am
jodeci:
Nothing is heard yet.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Tazdroid(m): 12:57pm
That's why it's called "ponzi". A fraudulent investment
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Adeoba10(m): 12:57pm
All of una wey dey cry say ur money dey dia, thunder from above fire you...
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Tazdroid(m): 12:57pm
jodeci:
It is said that "justice delayed isn't justice denied".
On the 23rd March, 2017, Justice Olabisi Akinlade sentenced the defendants to death for the gruesome murder of Cynthia Osokogu in Cosmilla hotel, Festac, in 2012
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by kenonze(f): 12:57pm
U are technically correct but for the genuine participants, they understands who the scheme works.
They are back on a new platform.
We all know it's a Ponzi scheme we don't expect it to last forever but we try our best to protect it while it last.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by coldsummer: 12:58pm
Mumu.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Dottore: 12:59pm
Ponzi? Nope not me
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Tazdroid(m): 1:00pm
idu1:
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Lakebeyin: 1:01pm
See en, make una no update me with any money making machine abi ponzi or anything u dey cal am. U wan get thripple money abi, go get am.... Cats and Rats
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by rozayx5(m): 1:01pm
eyaa, once nairaland target any ponzi scheme, just know its dead.. you can ask MMM participants, this GHWW days are numbered
once seun reason your ponzi matter, this forum can single handedly throw any ponzi into panic and kill it
dudes better go learn online biz and other stuff , ponzi wont help
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by kingzjay(m): 1:01pm
IN MY PLACE, THERE IS A POPULAR PROVERB THAT SAYS.....
DON'T PITY ANYONE WHO WAS KILLED BY 'GARRI BALLS'............ HE OR SHE USED HIS/HER HANDS TO MOULD IT.
IT'S LIKE SEEING A PIT IN DAYLIGHT AND FALLING INTO IT AT NIGHT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: TAKE HEART
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Carter4luv(m): 1:02pm
Haha. Everything is gone time to farm.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Atiku2019: 1:02pm
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by Goroz: 1:03pm
If Yellow kid was a Nigerian, he would be the world first trillonaire.
Re: The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled by ekensi01(m): 1:03pm
what benefit did u drive from it? made you popular right? you need help
