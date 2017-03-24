Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / The GHWW Crash: A Prophecy Fufilled (13011 Views)

The greatest problem with Ponzi schemes is that you can never plan a life out of it. The moment you think you'll make a withdrawal and meet a deadline they come bringing rules that leave you either frustrated or desperate.



It's with a sense of humility that I tell you that GHWW crashed as predicted. Several people missed deadlines or had to loose important business or academic pursuits because of that Ponzi scheme. As always GHWW blamed enemies for their travails whereas they themselves where the enemy of the people. They where ripping our people off with reckless abandon and Sgt Ponzi Hater had to fight back not with a gun but with a voice.





Today a cycle of Get help is gone. That cycle left many disillusioned and frustrated. A neighbour turned enemy apogized passionately to me. A friend I had warned not to invest had previously bought me a drink but came with an artist to do a free hand drawing of me at no cost. He thanked me again, the money he would have thrown away was for a major project he just wanted to raise it with 30%.



There are die hard Ponzi fans I agree but many singing the praises of GHWW exclusive are greedy desperate folks who want their money back. Don't let the scammers fool you.



Innovate,



Shun Ponzi Schemes.



sgtponzihater is back! Why did he chicken out & run away like a coward?, my problem with u ponzihater is that u always think that u're smart...u may outsmart other mushroom peer to peer schemes but u can neva outsmart MMM & GHWX that's why they can neva neva ever crash..because they are always 2-3 steps ahead of u.

We don't need to be in nairaland, cos we have our own GHWX forum where we deliberate and analyse issues relating to GHWX.

Why did he chicken out & run away like a coward?, my problem with u ponzihater is that u always think that u're smart...u may outsmart other mushroom peer to peer schemes but u can neva outsmart MMM & GHWX that's why they can neva neva ever crash..because they are always 2-3 steps ahead of u.

We don't need to be in nairaland, cos we have our own GHWX forum where we deliberate and analyse issues relating to GHWX.

Time will tell....hehehehehehe

Why did he chicken out & run away like a coward?, my problem with u ponzihater is that u always think that u're smart...u may outsmart other mushroom peer to peer schemes but u can neva outsmart MMM & GHWX that's why they can neva neva ever crash..because they are always 2-3 steps ahead of u.

We don't need to be in nairaland, cos we have our own GHWX forum where we deliberate and analyse issues relating to GHWX.

Time will tell....hehehehehehe

A word is enuf for the wise. A word is enuf for the wise. 9 Likes

Wetin Nigeria play yesterday naa. Couldn't watch the game.

Those guys that killed Cynthia,any latest on their Judgement? 5 Likes

just to tell you that you are a fool.. you still have works to do.. their is a hot ponzi site now... search 4 it

Those guys that killed Cynthia,any latest on their Judgement?

Nothing is heard yet. Nothing is heard yet.

That's why it's called "ponzi". A fraudulent investment 1 Like

All of una wey dey cry say ur money dey dia, thunder from above fire you... 2 Likes

Those guys that killed Cynthia,any latest on their Judgement?

It is said that "justice delayed isn't justice denied".



On the 23rd March, 2017, Justice Olabisi Akinlade sentenced the defendants to death for the gruesome murder of Cynthia Osokogu in Cosmilla hotel, Festac, in 2012 4 Likes





U are technically correct but for the genuine participants, they understands who the scheme works.

They are back on a new platform.

We all know it's a Ponzi scheme we don't expect it to last forever but we try our best to protect it while it last. 4 Likes

Mumu. 1 Like

Ponzi? Nope not me

See en, make una no update me with any money making machine abi ponzi or anything u dey cal am. U wan get thripple money abi, go get am.... Cats and Rats

















eyaa, once nairaland target any ponzi scheme, just know its dead.. you can ask MMM participants, this GHWW days are numbered



once seun reason your ponzi matter, this forum can single handedly throw any ponzi into panic and kill it



eyaa, once nairaland target any ponzi scheme, just know its dead.. you can ask MMM participants, this GHWW days are numbered

once seun reason your ponzi matter, this forum can single handedly throw any ponzi into panic and kill it

dudes better go learn online biz and other stuff , ponzi wont help

IN MY PLACE, THERE IS A POPULAR PROVERB THAT SAYS.....











DON'T PITY ANYONE WHO WAS KILLED BY 'GARRI BALLS'............ HE OR SHE USED HIS/HER HANDS TO MOULD IT.









IT'S LIKE SEEING A PIT IN DAYLIGHT AND FALLING INTO IT AT NIGHT









TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: TAKE HEART 1 Like

Haha. Everything is gone time to farm. 1 Like

If Yellow kid was a Nigerian, he would be the world first trillonaire. 1 Like