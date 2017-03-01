₦airaland Forum

Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by noetic5: 11:05am
Incredulous worshippers in Argentina have claimed a statue of the Virgin Mary 'weeps blood'.
According to locals in Los Naranjos, Argentina, red liquid started to leak from the statue's eyes.
But Church officials are keeping watch on the depiction to see if it is real or not.


It has not been confirmed that the statue is a 'miracle'.
Pictures appear to show the liquid flow onto its clothes, and it has since been moved to the local Catholic Church and locals claim it is a miracle.
Priest Ricardo Quiroga said: 'A lot of people come here to pray and light several candles devoted to the Virgin.
'The first impression is that it is blood on the face of the Virgin, from the left eye.


'Also the dress she is wearing is also totally stained this same red colour.'
The owner of the statue has also proclaimed that the 'Virgin Mary' has visited him before in a dream.
The man, who is not named, said: 'It was the first time something like this has happened and I was very scared. I thought it was some kind of punishment.'


Father Ricardo said: 'If she cries again, we need to do something at a high level in the church.
'Maybe we would need to send her to be evaluated.'
He added: 'The Virgin is asking us to change the way we live now for Lent.'

Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4343396/Statue-Mary-weeps-blood-church-Argentina.html

these other closeup photos will help u judge if it's real or fake SEE PHOTOS

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by spartan117(m): 12:44pm
I'm a Christian but not a catholic so I don't belief in d worship of mary.
However, God can Speak to his people thru different means in d old testament he caused a donkey to Speak in order to warn the errant Prophet balam

But dis statue though looks like dat of a demonic spirit it doesn't depict mary in Anyway compare it with d image below

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by manson85: 12:44pm
E dey Cry blood? end time tins
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by SlayHER: 12:45pm
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by NotNairalandi(m): 12:45pm
this image only reminds me of those Indian Temple sign post i use to see on the street of Lagos..


So this is how Argentina Virgin mary looks like


Make i reserve my comment first before i go recieve Holy Ghost backfirement grin

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by bado900: 12:45pm
noetic5:
too much sin
the end is here

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by lovingyouhun: 12:45pm
Again?
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by Coolgent: 12:45pm
Photoshop.
Who weeping blood epp?

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by Whoeppme(m): 12:45pm
What? am I sleeping

Wipes eyes takes a closer look

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by Ogashub(m): 12:45pm

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by zainabxel(f): 12:45pm
Apparently It's not just Nigerian Muslims and Christians that are delusional.
It's a third world thing undecided

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by cosmatika(m): 12:45pm
Why won't it cry with dat load of hair and crown u put on her head? Dis looks like an idol to me, just like the Queen of Heaven mentioned in the Bible

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by 1shortblackboy: 12:45pm
catholic and muslim miracles na thesame..... dem no dey help anybody

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by pinnket: 12:46pm
Anyway it might be Possible considering how people honor her more than the Lord Jesus Christ whom alone we all are suppose to honor and glorify.
God knows best.!!




No catholic should quote me please
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by noetic5: 12:46pm
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by donfemo(m): 12:46pm
It is apparently growing hairs too.
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by twosquare: 12:46pm
This na statue or vodoo doll?
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by BruzMoney(m): 12:46pm
so bad
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by WetDreamz: 12:46pm
What's the blood Genotype and Group?
Blood don scarce for Blood Bank.

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by Mementoes(m): 12:46pm
grin

We will set up a high powered 21-man committee to investigate this.
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by echelons(m): 12:46pm
The world is sinful..

I've been weeping blood since.
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by Winnyluv(f): 12:46pm
The statue though sad

I'm a Catholic but the statue looks scary

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by espn(m): 12:46pm
Lol..make dem check back of that statue..hope nothing is pumping blood into it from the back..

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by AbiolaFawole(m): 12:46pm
Fake
Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by sotall(m): 12:47pm
This thread reeks of gullibility.u

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by Nuelton(m): 12:47pm
grin grin cool shocked

Lie lie people....




Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by sotall(m): 12:47pm
This thread reeks of gullibility.

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by themonk: 12:47pm
She is crying for stupid people that believe she is crying angry

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by scachy(m): 12:47pm
Only gullible people would believe this, I refuse to be Gullible

Re: Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) by bada87: 12:48pm
God forgive us

