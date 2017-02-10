₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Jeus: 12:37pm
Singer, Timi Dakolo uses his wife as lover interest in all his music videos, something that doesn't go down well with Twitter user, Adegbiji who is tired of seeing her and tweeted at Timi.
See Timi's reply.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/timi-dakolo-replies-twitter-user-tired.html
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by youngest85(m): 12:40pm
Man of God
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by ramdris(m): 12:40pm
Pple sha!
Timi should think abt what d dude said also cos doing one particular things too often removes the thrills in it...
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Freethought(m): 12:40pm
All this aprokos sf, dey shaa jst wanna b noticd...mtchew
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by kestolove95(f): 12:45pm
If I talk now..dem go ban me...so let me comment my reserve. .
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by kiddoiLL(m): 12:46pm
dazz how they will be monitoring pple upandan..boya na u
dey pay fr hin music video ni, u go tell me
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Amberon: 2:19pm
Robin Thicke also used his wife a number of times. Its his music video. Go and beat him. Better still sing your own song and use anybody you like.
ramdris:
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by asanwa101(f): 3:19pm
but John Legend uses his wife in his love songs na,how is that a problem? Nigerians just lay too much emphasis on things that are not important
ramdris:
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by LesbianBoy(m): 3:20pm
Yoru**s are always saying rubbish! Mad people!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by prela(f): 4:10pm
haterz e dey pepper dem
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by TINALETC3(f): 4:10pm
Wonderful, he shud ride on joooo
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by smartty68(m): 4:10pm
How's it a big deal now if he choses to use his wife always. Naija make una shift with irrelevant complains
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by speezyWears: 4:11pm
ramdris:
Na woman you dey watch for video or enjoying the song?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by LordXaaan: 4:11pm
The kind love wey this Timi get for im wife fit power Nigeria's electricity for 10 years
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by bettercreature(m): 4:12pm
The guy is actually right Timi is Class-less! you can't be selling your wife to us she is not our business
We want new faces
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by guy30stainless(m): 4:12pm
Busy body reactors, lol
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by robosky02(m): 4:13pm
leave the video dance the music
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by tintingz(m): 4:13pm
Timi should reflects on what the twitter user said,Using your wife in two videos now, abeg it is enough o, things might even go down badly in the future with his wife(I don't pray it happens), they might separate like Tiwa and Tbillz, Tonto and Churchill.
Oga Timi reason abeg.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Dottore: 4:13pm
Ok
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Guyman02: 4:14pm
Me sef I don taya to dey watch too many
Poorly talented singers use those bikini ladies as a distraction from their poor creativity.
Talented Artists like Timi and 2baba dont need to use too many nude ladies and oloshos on their music videos to make sense, they have gone places featuring their wives in videos and many still find it appealing, dont look too much at his wife, concentrate on his lyrical contents which is always very rich.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by realGURU(f): 4:15pm
Smh
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Arsenalholic(m): 4:16pm
....
Too many frustrated Nigerians lashing at anything and anyone at the slightest opportunity.
Maybe he wants to see boobs and na_ked girls shaking their small bum bum upandan.
Timi Dakolo, one of the few Nigerian musicians I listen to because he produces music.and not noise
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by LordXaaan: 4:17pm
TINALETC3:This girl sef?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Naughtytboy: 4:17pm
Timi's wife right now
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by ExInferis(m): 4:17pm
kestolove95:
I like your nose.
Don't ask why.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Lexusgs430: 4:17pm
Why pay other ladies for appearance, when his wife would not charge him?
Afterall we all know what musicians do with the ladies after shoot.............. He can simply do same to his wife and not feel guilty...........
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by LordXaaan: 4:18pm
luizdav:Moniencity, whats that?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by 4ureyesonly: 4:19pm
LOL
robosky02:
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by DESTINY41(m): 4:19pm
NO BBN NEWS TODAY ??
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by Ppresh2017(f): 4:19pm
His wife is his best, his video is his own, he treat both the way he wishes.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos by dammiecool(m): 4:19pm
True talk, Timi don over do the thing, i loved it at first but its now becoming boring
