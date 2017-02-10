Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos (18938 Views)

Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! / Majek Fashek Accuses Timi Dakolo Of Stealing His Song, Dakolo Replies / 'Stay There Dey Vex While I Keep Getting Paid' Timi Dakolo Replies A Fan (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See Timi's reply.





SOURCE: Singer, Timi Dakolo uses his wife as lover interest in all his music videos, something that doesn't go down well with Twitter user, Adegbiji who is tired of seeing her and tweeted at Timi.See Timi's reply.SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/timi-dakolo-replies-twitter-user-tired.html 1 Like

Man of God 1 Like 1 Share

Pple sha!



Timi should think abt what d dude said also cos doing one particular things too often removes the thrills in it... 30 Likes 3 Shares

All this aprokos sf, dey shaa jst wanna b noticd...mtchew 5 Likes 2 Shares

If I talk now..dem go ban me...so let me comment my reserve. . 2 Likes

dazz how they will be monitoring pple upandan..boya na u

dey pay fr hin music video ni, u go tell me 21 Likes 3 Shares

ramdris:

Pple sha!



Timi should think abt what d dude said also cos doing one particular things too often removes the thrills in it... Robin Thicke also used his wife a number of times. Its his music video. Go and beat him. Better still sing your own song and use anybody you like. 21 Likes

ramdris:

Pple sha!



Timi should think abt what d dude said also cos doing one particular things too often removes the thrills in it... but John Legend uses his wife in his love songs na,how is that a problem? Nigerians just lay too much emphasis on things that are not important 25 Likes

Yoru**s are always saying rubbish! Mad people!

e dey pepper dem haterze dey pepper dem 3 Likes

Wonderful, he shud ride on joooo 24 Likes 4 Shares

. Naija make una shift with irrelevant complains How's it a big deal now if he choses to use his wife always. Naija make una shift with irrelevant complains 4 Likes

ramdris:

Pple sha!



Timi should think abt what d dude said also cos doing one particular things too often removes the thrills in it...

Na woman you dey watch for video or enjoying the song? Na woman you dey watch for video or enjoying the song? 4 Likes

The kind love wey this Timi get for im wife fit power Nigeria's electricity for 10 years 33 Likes 2 Shares

The guy is actually right Timi is Class-less! you can't be selling your wife to us she is not our business

We want new faces 3 Likes 2 Shares

Busy body reactors, lol

leave the video dance the music 8 Likes 1 Share

Timi should reflects on what the twitter user said,Using your wife in two videos now, abeg it is enough o, things might even go down badly in the future with his wife(I don't pray it happens), they might separate like Tiwa and Tbillz, Tonto and Churchill.



Oga Timi reason abeg. 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

n aked women on Nigerian music videos, I stopped tuning into some music channels since I noticed my wife starring at me with her side eye to know if I am being moved by the oloshos dancing in G-Strings.



Poorly talented singers use those bikini ladies as a distraction from their poor creativity.

Talented Artists like Timi and 2baba dont need to use too many nude ladies and oloshos on their music videos to make sense, they have gone places featuring their wives in videos and many still find it appealing, dont look too much at his wife, concentrate on his lyrical contents which is always very rich. Me sef I don taya to dey watch too manyaked women on Nigerian music videos, I stopped tuning into some music channels since I noticed my wife starring at me with her side eye to know if I am being moved by the oloshos dancing in G-Strings.Poorly talented singers use those bikini ladies as a distraction from their poor creativity.Talented Artists like Timi and 2baba dont need to use too many nude ladies and oloshos on their music videos to make sense, they have gone places featuring their wives in videos and many still find it appealing, dont look too much at his wife, concentrate on his lyrical contents which is always very rich. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Smh

....



Too many frustrated Nigerians lashing at anything and anyone at the slightest opportunity.



Maybe he wants to see boobs and na_ked girls shaking their small bum bum upandan.



Timi Dakolo, one of the few Nigerian musicians I listen to because he produces music.and not noise 7 Likes

TINALETC3:

Wonderful, he shud ride on joooo This girl sef? This girl sef?

Timi's wife right now 4 Likes

kestolove95:

If I talk now..dem go ban me...so let me comment my reserve. .

I like your nose.



Don't ask why. I like your nose.Don't ask why.

Why pay other ladies for appearance, when his wife would not charge him?

Afterall we all know what musicians do with the ladies after shoot.............. He can simply do same to his wife and not feel guilty........... 8 Likes

luizdav:

Moniecity Just Launched its paying like mad. Join while it still hot n blazing Moniencity, whats that? Moniencity, whats that?

robosky02:

leave the video dance the music LOL

NO BBN NEWS TODAY ??

His wife is his best, his video is his own, he treat both the way he wishes. 3 Likes