In Nigeria today, there are issues many families are facing. But today we will be discussing on the topic "Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? "



So, it's your turn........Let's discuss.

money and love don't mix so we gonna keep that poo separate. 7 Likes

money and love don't mix so we gonna keep that poo separate. Hmmm!

@GodsLastBorn: Why?





I can not come and be answering query all the time, abegi, open your own make I open my own, if we need to contribute on anything, I will bring mine while you bring yours, then peace will reign. Money can destroy the undestroyable. May God help our marriages to outgrow the trials and temptations that money brings Amen. 13 Likes

Always marry someone you trust, so this question would not need to be asked. Anyway, in these days of ATM cards, there is no need for a joint account. Anyone can open the account and you can keep the ATM and e-banking platform accessible to both. 1 Like



So if me or my spouse want to withdraw the cheque must contain my signature and his,If my signature is not there money must not be release to him Same for me also.....



It even going to be a long-term goal account,no withdrawal until 10 or 15 years of opening the account...( saving for the rainy day) Yes yes yes....No ATMSo if me or my spouse want to withdraw the cheque must contain my signature and his,If my signature is not there money must not be release to him Same for me also.....It even going to be a long-term goal account,no withdrawal until 10 or 15 years of opening the account...( saving for the rainy day) 3 Likes

Joint account wimma spouse? We dey gather work my work? 1 Like

y not.... but am gonna have my own personal account still cos if I gada hang out with my friends I won't want my wife to monitor my spending.... 2 Likes

Women are not to be trusted including my wife to be.

Why not!





Some people don't even know the meaning and how joint account is being operated, they're just shouting No! No! No!





Anyways, for me to share the joint bed with her, y not joint account.





Your joint account can't be your salary account. Which means u still have your personal account. Joint account arises mostly becus of joint venture. Note that under normal circumstances, a single partly can not solely make transactions or withdraw from the account except the other party (ies) approves such. Except the bank is ready to be sued.





In fact, joint account will make the wife keep her eyes off your personal account and mind the joint account. 4 Likes 1 Share

Why not... Why are we even married? See as dem dey do eye service... kenyguy:

let be realistic 80% of Naija men don't like it but you know women and there sweet mouth.



If the question refers to a foreign wife, then yes why not



But if it relates to the Nigerian indomie generation, then never.



Because doing that is equivalent to signing your death warrant. There are two things involved in this questionIf the question refers to a foreign wife, then yes why notBut if it relates to the Nigerian indomie generation, then never.Because doing that is equivalent to signing your death warrant. 6 Likes 1 Share

She is my wife

So if I can't ve a joint account with her,then who will i ve it with... 1 Like

Most of you saying no don't even understand the reasons behind joint account.



Now joint account means both parties have access to the account with or without the other party. That means in event that they other person is not around the other person can have unlimited access to the account.





Nobody prays for eventualities like death or sickness that renders you unable to perform your normal bank transaction, in such case who do you expect to take care of your money there? Next of kin?



Next of kin can't access your account without letter of administration, now to get letter of administration you need to get a certificate of death and to get it a hospital has to first issue a letter that the party is dead then you can go for certificate of death, before heading to a court to prove that he or she is the next of kin and is the sole person legal allowed to take care of things when you are dead, this may also mean presenting your will.



It's not as easy as I just typed, now what if a it's a situation where you have other family members fighting over your property or what you left behind, what if they parties fighting are more grounded then who you would like to take care of your funds.



Joint account cuts all this process and makes it easier for your spouse to take control of things.



I never understood all this until of recent that a close client and friend passed away and if not for joint account, the wife would have being at the mercy of the dead party's siblings.





Joint account is good, considering we all pray to marry right. 2 Likes 1 Share

I believe it is understanding and trust that matters but still money can bring alot lot of trouble at home.. So my penny is... Have separate accounts but we agree on a savings account that an agreed amount from both parties will be saving each month or something like that... 1 Like

It doesn't even make any sense

Understanding is key

love aside and my money aside... Someone like me can not try it, how do you want me to settle my side chicks...

how can u share bed, genitals, food, family, rest of your life and not share account?

Why not... Why are we even married?

