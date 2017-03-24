₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Bodjetstar(m): 2:14pm
In Nigeria today, there are issues many families are facing. But today we will be discussing on the topic "Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? "
So, it's your turn........Let's discuss.
You are welcome on board.
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by GodsLastBorn: 2:24pm
money and love don't mix so we gonna keep that poo separate.
7 Likes
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Bodjetstar(m): 2:43pm
GodsLastBorn:Hmmm!
@GodsLastBorn: Why?
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by ststyreal(f): 5:33pm
I can not come and be answering query all the time, abegi, open your own make I open my own, if we need to contribute on anything, I will bring mine while you bring yours, then peace will reign. Money can destroy the undestroyable. May God help our marriages to outgrow the trials and temptations that money brings Amen.
13 Likes
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by eezeribe(m): 6:48pm
God forbid
1 Like
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Farmerforlife: 8:18pm
Always marry someone you trust, so this question would not need to be asked. Anyway, in these days of ATM cards, there is no need for a joint account. Anyone can open the account and you can keep the ATM and e-banking platform accessible to both.
1 Like
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Divay22(f): 10:16pm
Yes yes yes....
No ATM
So if me or my spouse want to withdraw the cheque must contain my signature and his,If my signature is not there money must not be release to him Same for me also.....
It even going to be a long-term goal account,no withdrawal until 10 or 15 years of opening the account...( saving for the rainy day)
3 Likes
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Newbiee: 10:16pm
Yes
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by veekid(m): 10:16pm
Joint account wimma spouse? We dey gather work my work?
1 Like
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by teamsynergy: 10:17pm
y not.... but am gonna have my own personal account still cos if I gada hang out with my friends I won't want my wife to monitor my spending....
2 Likes
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by megrimor(m): 10:17pm
NOOOOOOOOO
Women are not to be trusted including my wife to be.
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by kenyguy(m): 10:17pm
YES
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by olafunny(m): 10:18pm
Why not!
Some people don't even know the meaning and how joint account is being operated, they're just shouting No! No! No!
Anyways, for me to share the joint bed with her, y not joint account.
Your joint account can't be your salary account. Which means u still have your personal account. Joint account arises mostly becus of joint venture. Note that under normal circumstances, a single partly can not solely make transactions or withdraw from the account except the other party (ies) approves such. Except the bank is ready to be sued.
In fact, joint account will make the wife keep her eyes off your personal account and mind the joint account.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Asito(m): 10:18pm
feldido:See as dem dey do eye service...
kenyguy:
Divay22:
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Kellyhenry: 10:18pm
Why Should I
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by ChukwuJuwon: 10:18pm
let be realistic 80% of Naija men don't like it but you know women and there sweet mouth.
capital NO
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Japhet04(m): 10:19pm
There are two things involved in this question
If the question refers to a foreign wife, then yes why not
But if it relates to the Nigerian indomie generation, then never.
Because doing that is equivalent to signing your death warrant.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Promxy94(m): 10:19pm
Yes I can
She is my wife
So if I can't ve a joint account with her,then who will i ve it with...
1 Like
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by clems88(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by ToriBlue(f): 10:20pm
Capital No.
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by wickyyolo: 10:20pm
Noo... Nahh... Not at all.
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by ernie4life(m): 10:20pm
Hmmm
Most of you saying no don't even understand the reasons behind joint account.
Now joint account means both parties have access to the account with or without the other party. That means in event that they other person is not around the other person can have unlimited access to the account.
Nobody prays for eventualities like death or sickness that renders you unable to perform your normal bank transaction, in such case who do you expect to take care of your money there? Next of kin?
Next of kin can't access your account without letter of administration, now to get letter of administration you need to get a certificate of death and to get it a hospital has to first issue a letter that the party is dead then you can go for certificate of death, before heading to a court to prove that he or she is the next of kin and is the sole person legal allowed to take care of things when you are dead, this may also mean presenting your will.
It's not as easy as I just typed, now what if a it's a situation where you have other family members fighting over your property or what you left behind, what if they parties fighting are more grounded then who you would like to take care of your funds.
Joint account cuts all this process and makes it easier for your spouse to take control of things.
I never understood all this until of recent that a close client and friend passed away and if not for joint account, the wife would have being at the mercy of the dead party's siblings.
Joint account is good, considering we all pray to marry right.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by clems88(m): 10:20pm
Promxy94:me
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Chuksprince: 10:20pm
I believe it is understanding and trust that matters but still money can bring alot lot of trouble at home.. So my penny is... Have separate accounts but we agree on a savings account that an agreed amount from both parties will be saving each month or something like that...
1 Like
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by OnyeEgo1(m): 10:21pm
Nah
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by Daniel058(m): 10:21pm
It doesn't even make any sense
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by IMASTEX: 10:22pm
Understanding is key
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by tayooluwole: 10:22pm
love aside and my money aside... Someone like me can not try it, how do you want me to settle my side chicks...
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by oseiwe(m): 10:22pm
how can u share bed, genitals, food, family, rest of your life and not share account?
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by feldido(m): 10:23pm
Why not... Why are we even married?
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by slawomir: 10:23pm
ok
|Re: Can You Have A Joint Account With Your Spouse? Please Give Reasons! by supereagle(m): 10:24pm
No. My wife is not prudent with money . She is good at runing into debt.
