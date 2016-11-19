₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,744 members, 3,439,544 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 04:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest (6106 Views)
Nigerian Army Gears Up For 2017 Weapons Championship Inside Sambisa Forest. PICS / Soldier Carrying Sand After Kiling Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest(pic / Finally, Nigerian Troops Bombard Sambisa Forest (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by engrMikemd(m): 4:27pm On Mar 24
President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Sambisa Forest, the former enclave of Boko Haram on Monday to declare open the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship, NASAC 2017.
The insurgency group, Boko Haram, who at the peak of it’ s siege on the nation occupied towns in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, made the Sambisa Forest their stronghold and strategic headquarters until they were pushed out by the military on Christmas eve, last year.
The military had subsequently declared the former game reserve as a proposed site for military institution, building roads into it and kick - starting the new status of Sambisa Forest with the hosting of the annual Small Arms Competition.
The competition which starts on Monday is expected to be hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He is to be accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mansur Ali and Service Chiefs, Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadique and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Obet Ebas.
The Chief of Training and Operations, Army, Major General David Amadu, during a press briefing on Friday in Maiduguri to kick - start the NASAC 2017 championship, said the championship would be formally declared open by the President on Monday, March 27, 2017.
He said the championship which drew to a close on Friday, March 31 st has lined up a chain of activities which would include medical outreach to Bama, Konduga, and Magumeri IDPs camps, educational training for Army Education Corps in Maiduguri, security awareness meetings with the traditional rulers and distribution of relief materials to IDPs within Maiduguri and surrounding towns.
Amadu added that the championship was aimed at testing and shaping the intelligence and professional capacity of the Nigerian Army officers and soldiers as well as equipment.
http://punchng.com/buhari-to-visit-sambisa-forest/
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Cutehector(m): 4:31pm On Mar 24
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by arejibadz(m): 4:31pm On Mar 24
make dem no go plant bomb kill am ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Nne5(f): 4:32pm On Mar 24
k.
That's if he doesn't send osibande to rep him.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Homeboiy: 4:34pm On Mar 24
k
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Adaowerri111: 4:37pm On Mar 24
Thank God, make him pass there go abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by engrMikemd(m): 4:40pm On Mar 24
Adaowerri111:are you among the haters
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by IpobExposed: 4:52pm On Mar 24
Baba always good at flushing terrorist groups. Be it Boko Haram or IPOB. If u quote me how IPOB is a terrorist group see them burning a police station below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HKcfVgQwX0
We are not hearing the voice of militants what of shiites?
If you want to terrorize wait for clueless GEJ to come 2019 because we the APC members have said No to terrorism
APC Change
Sai Baba
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Keneking: 5:00pm On Mar 24
Great
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by IpobExposed: 5:01pm On Mar 24
Keneking:
Wailers and supporters of terrorism like Fayose crew will not come here.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by AngelicBeing: 6:16pm On Mar 24
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by muykem: 6:28pm On Mar 24
PMB is a courageous leader; thank God we have finally recaptured all the lost territories.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by tolufase(m): 6:43pm On Mar 24
That's a welcome development. He should also visit some of these IDP camps and see how these people are being short change by some of these NGOs.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by madridguy(m): 9:17pm On Mar 24
Allah HAFIS Sai Baba.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Flexherbal(m): 9:20pm On Mar 24
"President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Sambisa Forest, the former enclave of Boko Haram on Monday..."
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Cekpo34(m): 9:23pm On Mar 24
IpobExposed:
I
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by chukwuibuipob: 9:34pm On Mar 24
U have power with God.We IPOB support U .Go well MR PRESIDENT
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by vedaxcool(m): 9:36pm On Mar 24
Sai BABA solidly behind you.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by nwakibie3(m): 9:40pm On Mar 24
simonlee:
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by eph123: 10:52pm On Mar 24
Will - future tense. Let's wait till he actually visits cos this govt and lying/propaganda are like 7 & 8, not even 5 & 6.
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by DozieInc(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Ok
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by CplusJason(m): 10:52am
If he'll return..........
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 11:13am
good one, I suggest they put shekau and other wanted terrorist image on the target boards for participants to shoot at. General Buhari should try taking some shots at shekaus branded target board and watch the headlines the next day even lalaticlala go move to front page
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by TINALETC3(f): 3:07pm
Aso Rock shud b relocated 2 sambisa
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by Nutase(f): 3:08pm
|Re: Buhari To Visit Sambisa Forest by darocha1(m): 3:08pm
Kill them all
SPARTACUS!!!
Plagiarism: Sanusi Refused To Appear In Court / Touts On Edo Highways / Lagos-Anambra Crisis Ben Akabueze Sacked
Viewing this topic: Mynd44, khaddybala(f), BishopTheo, jaykaylegend(m), santa62(m), shiki(m), yubarbs(m), xgziem(m), Eface12, mascot87(m), verticalngn, SeunWhy, chuk9, alldbest, limanmohammed6, hisroyalrealnes, wildice2(m), cathodekazim, Toay, Jovinile(m), TRADEMARK(m), KINGDOS, hyperbolic(m), austinfan4love, Notatribalist(m), TerryE(m), Onechoice(m), dryakson, Itferdinard, ddonolu, means(m), Darklin08, mmsen and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17