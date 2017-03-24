₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by dre11(m): 7:52pm
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he is ready to help President Muhammadu Buhari discipline his “powerful” political appointees.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by xstry(m): 7:54pm
Fayose wey na only food e sabi
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by AntiWailer: 7:56pm
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Oma307: 8:06pm
I love his comments
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by IgweBUIKE1(m): 8:09pm
bmc una salary no dey make una know the different between right and wrong...fayose said it all
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Nusaf: 8:11pm
Liepods right now
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by DozieInc(m): 8:26pm
Fayose subtly dissing BuBu. His comments makes sense.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by jumpandpas(m): 8:47pm
I will comment yesterday.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by joe4real12: 9:20pm
Fayose is speaking the minds of many Nigerians who are desirous of good governance
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Jetleeee: 10:34pm
MinorityTribe:
Did Fayose tell Alabiabia developers to gobble his blockos?
They better start standing on their own and stop thinking every Yoruba man gives a pea about them.
We call it "Sunkun ara e, je n sunkun ara mi". We no be Siamese
Same dumbos gave Kemi O'loon loyo title.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by teamsynergy: 10:35pm
is he tryna woo buhari or what... he wan decamp.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by ayatt(m): 10:35pm
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Ermacc: 10:35pm
I'm really scared for Nigeria, fayose has been the only voice of the opposition and now he is going soft on them. we are finished.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by itiswellandwell: 10:35pm
Hahahahahaha. I just love this Man!
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by jasysandra(f): 10:36pm
This guy ehnn
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by collitexnaira(m): 10:38pm
This fayose mouth dey run like bicycle pedal without break
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by gbegudujo: 10:38pm
Good talk
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Evergreen4(m): 10:39pm
chaiii, fayose u are wicked oo, always hitting Buhari below the belt.
Don't let Buhari jump into the lagoon because of u oo.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by MinorityTribe: 10:39pm
Ermacc:One IPADs spotted.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by LordXaaan: 10:39pm
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by progress69: 10:39pm
Comic relief!
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by slawomir: 10:40pm
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by justitiaomnibus(m): 10:40pm
Buhari is a disappointment to those who voted him because they say he is a no nonsense Man. Voting Buhari has turned out to voting nonsense. And PMB supporters to support every nonsense once it is Buhari who is involved.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by oruma19: 10:40pm
joe4real12:Fayose is always saying the truth. I wonder how this guy became a politician. They hardly say the truth but Fayose's own is just different . Buhari should sack SGF, CUSTOM BOSS, CHIEF OF STAFF AND SOME STUPUD MINISTERS. He has to wake up oooo.
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by IYANGBALI: 10:41pm
Noise maker
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Ermacc: 10:41pm
MinorityTribe:hahahahaha. I'm not iPad o. and will never be one
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Olukat(m): 10:41pm
That's all the dullard need
Fayose The dullard nightmare
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by ELPablochapo: 10:41pm
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by oruma19: 10:42pm
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by willjoe: 10:42pm
Hit likes for fayose, share if u support buhari
|Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by josephine123: 10:43pm
