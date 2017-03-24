₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,328 members, 3,438,393 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 11:59 PM

I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari (5406 Views)

I Won’t Contribute To School Feeding Programme, Fayose Tells FG / El-rufai To Critics : GO AND DIE If You're Not Happy Over My Appointees / Support Fayemi's Nomination, Fayose Tells Ekiti National Assembly Members (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by dre11(m): 7:52pm
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he is ready to help President Muhammadu Buhari discipline his “powerful” political appointees.

Fayose said this in a statement issued by Idowu Adelusi, his media aide, on Friday.

He said Nigerians were beginning to believe the statement of Aisha, the president’s wife, that a cabal had taken over the government.

Fayose’s latest onslaught is coming a day after he promised Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, that he would tone down his criticism of the president.

In the statement, the governor said the refusal of Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), to wear a uniform for an appearance at the senate was shameful, and that it portrayed the Buhari-led administration in a bad light.

He then volunteered himself to help curb the excesses of some of his appointees.
“Governance has been reduced to a theatre of the absurd. These appointees of yours are needlessly and embarrassingly flexing muscles and are heating up the polity. They appear to be having fun and regaling themselves at the expense of the nation,” he said.

“The economy has collapsed and the people are suffering. There is hunger and anger never before witnessed in the land. Yet, presidential appointees are preoccupied with trivialities and inanities. Wearing of uniform has suddenly become a supreme court matter. Why a man who will not wear uniform went to take a uniformed job beggars belief.

“How someone who has so little respect and scanty regard for an organisation like the Nigeria Customs Service should be made to head the same organisation must baffle right-thinking Nigerians. In other societies where people have a sense of decency and decorum, people with such irreconcilable differences would honourably resign their position.

“And where a government finds itself unable to effectively govern, as we appear to have here on our hands, it behoves the head of that government to do the needful.

“Mr President, I, Ayo Fayose, volunteer to help you in this regard. As a state governor, I cannot brook a tenth of what you are taking from your appointees. None of my appointees can disrespect and disparage the Ekiti state house of assembly like your appointees are doing to the national assembly.

“Mr President, let it not be said that you have lost grip of your government. Nigerians are beginning to believe, as a statement of fact, your wife’s allegation that a cabal has taken over your government.”

He urged the president to rein in his appointees because they appeared more powerful than he is.
“Your defence that your wife belongs in ‘the other room’ now rings hollow in the ears of Nigerians. The saying is that he who appoints can also disappoint,” he said.

“Your appointees are your creation and it is an aberration when they become greater and more powerful than you. Mr President, the tail is wagging the dog right now. You must take effective and firm action to reverse this ugly and unwholesome trend. I am also the head of a government and I know how it works.

“The ‘consortium of presidents’ around you, as Nigerians now derisively refer to those ‘powerful’ and larger-than-life appointees of yours who take delight in riding roughshod over the polity and desecrating the hallowed chambers of justice, must be cut to size.”

Fayose assured the president that Nigerians were ready to queue behind him “to put an end to your appointees’ shenanigans”.

“Did you listen to what a distinguished senator of the federal republic said this week on the floor of the red chamber; that for the 49 (sic) days that you were away on medical leave in London, your appointees were gentle and behaved themselves and there were no killings in any part of the country by rampaging herdsmen; but now you are back and the troubles are back with us again? We all prayed for your quick recovery and swift return to office. Must we now regret doing so?”

https://www.thecable.ng/can-help-discipline-powerful-appointees-fayose-tells-buhari

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by xstry(m): 7:54pm
Fayose wey na only food e sabi

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by AntiWailer: 7:56pm
na wa o
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Oma307: 8:06pm
I love his comments

18 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by IgweBUIKE1(m): 8:09pm
bmc una salary no dey make una know the different between right and wrong...fayose said it all

15 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Nusaf: 8:11pm
Liepods right now

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by DozieInc(m): 8:26pm
Fayose subtly dissing BuBu. His comments makes sense.

16 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by jumpandpas(m): 8:47pm
I will comment yesterday.

1 Like

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by joe4real12: 9:20pm
Fayose is speaking the minds of many Nigerians who are desirous of good governance

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Jetleeee: 10:34pm
MinorityTribe:
Typical of every Yoruba man. Na small small dem go change colour. Na the IPADs wey dey worship am i pity pass. It is very easy to use IPADs. cheesy

Did Fayose tell Alabiabia developers to gobble his blockos? grin cheesy

They better start standing on their own and stop thinking every Yoruba man gives a pea about them.

We call it "Sunkun ara e, je n sunkun ara mi". We no be Siamese

Same dumbos gave Kemi O'loon loyo title. grin cheesy

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by teamsynergy: 10:35pm
is he tryna woo buhari or what... he wan decamp.
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by ayatt(m): 10:35pm
7
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Ermacc: 10:35pm
I'm really scared for Nigeria, fayose has been the only voice of the opposition and now he is going soft on them. we are finished.

8 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by itiswellandwell: 10:35pm
Hahahahahaha. I just love this Man!

3 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by jasysandra(f): 10:36pm
This guy ehnn grin grin

2 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by collitexnaira(m): 10:38pm
This fayose mouth dey run like bicycle pedal without break
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by gbegudujo: 10:38pm
Good talk

3 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Evergreen4(m): 10:39pm
chaiii, fayose u are wicked oo, always hitting Buhari below the belt.



Don't let Buhari jump into the lagoon because of u oo.

4 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by MinorityTribe: 10:39pm
Ermacc:
I'm really scared for Nigeria, fayose has been the only voice of the opposition and now he is going soft on them. we are finished.
One IPADs spotted.

3 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by LordXaaan: 10:39pm
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by progress69: 10:39pm
Comic relief! cheesy
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by slawomir: 10:40pm
ok
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by justitiaomnibus(m): 10:40pm
Buhari is a disappointment to those who voted him because they say he is a no nonsense Man. Voting Buhari has turned out to voting nonsense. And PMB supporters to support every nonsense once it is Buhari who is involved.

6 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by oruma19: 10:40pm
joe4real12:
Fayose is speaking the minds of many Nigerians who are desirous of good governance
Fayose is always saying the truth. I wonder how this guy became a politician. They hardly say the truth but Fayose's own is just different . Buhari should sack SGF, CUSTOM BOSS, CHIEF OF STAFF AND SOME STUPUD MINISTERS. He has to wake up oooo.

5 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by IYANGBALI: 10:41pm
Noise maker
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Ermacc: 10:41pm
MinorityTribe:
One IPADs spotted.
hahahahaha. I'm not iPad o. and will never be one
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by Olukat(m): 10:41pm
That's all the dullard need grin grin grin grin
Fayose grin grin grin The dullard nightmare

2 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by ELPablochapo: 10:41pm
UWA
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by oruma19: 10:42pm
joe4real12:
Fayose is speaking the minds of many Nigerians who are desirous of good governance
Fayose is always saying the truth. I wonder how this guy became a politician. They hardly say the truth but Fayose's own is just different . Buhari should sack SGF, CUSTOM BOSS, CHIEF OF STAFF AND SOME STUPID MINISTERS. He has to wake up oooo.
Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by willjoe: 10:42pm
Hit likes for fayose, share if u support buhari

6 Likes

Re: I Can Help You Discipline Your ‘powerful’ Appointees, Fayose Tells Buhari by josephine123: 10:43pm
Lol

(0) (1) (Reply)

Facebook Influenced My U-turn On National Teams’ Ban — President / Why Is Lagos Center Of Excellence / Barcanista Banks Accept Dollar Deposits - Photo

Viewing this topic: BOYILO, publicenemy(m), ARonpaul(m), IamAkinzy, pressplay55, Drkar, davidif, besto50(m), neyochin, IamaNigerianGuy, tociano009(m), MethodmanWES, mohince(m), Bobbyjay001(m), babadem2much(m), kingoduyebo1(m), paparazzy21(m), Kingexcellence(m), anotherpac(m) and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.