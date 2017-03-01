₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by chie8: 5:00am
Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives. Fed. Republic of Nigeria,Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha,was a year older yesterday.To mark his 52nd birthday,friends,family members including his mum,children and others gathered at his Asokoro residence to celebrate with him.
See photos after the cut
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/former-deputy-speaker-emeka-ihedioha.html?m=1
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by chie8: 5:01am
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by chie8: 5:01am
chie8:more
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by chie8: 5:03am
More
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by olasarah: 5:42am
Faaaji leleyi!!!!
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:52am
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:55am
Good for him. Big men birthday, cakes can plenty
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by latest90: 11:16am
s
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 11:16am
HBD GREEN CAP MAN. HE'S ADDICTED TO GREEN CAP EVEN THE CAKES. LLNP SIR
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by SlayHER: 11:18am
Did I just see "BIRTDAY" on the cake?
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:18am
Happy birthday
Omo, see cakes!
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by chynie: 11:18am
Congrats Sir
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:18am
ufuosman:
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by AgbenuAnna(f): 11:18am
simple dressing
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by shibanbo(m): 11:18am
My man many more years,Amen
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by ABOKI9ja: 11:19am
Happy Birthday Sir. I wish you a long life and prosperity
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:19am
SlayHER:yes, he was given "BIRT" to on a great day
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by edugiddy007: 11:19am
Congrats to him
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:21am
Happy birthday! Congratulations sir.
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:21am
Happy Birthday Sir......
But please bury your 2019 Ambition
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:22am
SamuelAnyawu:is it your ambition?
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by ums6: 11:22am
Happi bday sire....
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Nne5(f): 11:31am
SamuelAnyawu:Because he's Mbaise?
Your sam daddy or whatever is going nowhere.
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Alwaystruth: 11:37am
The great man of great green cap in green chamber. Long life and many more prosperous life.
Come 2019 God willing you shall be our governor.
|Re: Emeka Ihedioha Celebrates 52nd Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Jaquar456: 11:45am
HOW ARE THE MIGHTY FALLEN.
SO, AFTER ALL HIS YEARS AS DEPUTY HOReps President, This was all he could muster
Where are those high profile friends?
Where are those praise singers that used to surround him?
WHAT A PATHETIC SITUATION
HE HAS NOW BEEN ASSIGNED TO THE RUBBISH HEAP LIKE JONATHAN's PORTRAIT
