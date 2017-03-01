₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,427 members, 3,445,082 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 03:05 PM

Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) (6901 Views)

Osinbajo, Ambode, Obaseki Visit Tinubu & Wife In His Bourdillon Mansion - Pics / Buhari At The 8th Bola Tinubu Colloquium In Abuja (Live Photos) / Osinbajo, Ambode Dance At Redeemed Convention (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 12:36pm
These are live photos from the 9th edition of the ongoing Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium #BATC17 at Eko Hotel Lagos.

With the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ambode, Governor Akeredolu, Segun Osoba, MAmora, Gbajabiamila and other top dignitaries in attendance... 
 

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/photos-of-osinbajo-ambode-others-at-9th.html?m=1

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 12:36pm

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Sketchandcraft: 12:37pm
Jagabandit

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Jetleeee: 12:42pm
Even Akeredolu is present grin grin cheesy.

Wait! Didn't Alabiabia developers from Biafuro tell us Akeredolu was a product of Northern cabals?

Smashed eggs on your ugly faces. Not really a good time to be an Ipob thug.

34 Likes

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Day11(m): 12:44pm
Asiwaju Tinubu Ahmeedaaa grin


Omo o'lodo nde


Jagaban of Nigeria

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:30pm
Where's Fashola?

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:33pm
Even Aketi is there? Politicians and their ways.
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:33pm
TippyTop:
Where's Fashola?
Im wondering too

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by dolphinife: 1:34pm
I actually have nothing to say......
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:34pm
deji15:

Im wondering too
2019 would be very interesting.

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:35pm
I see the "Constituted Authority" Governor himself. Where is Dinosaur Maliar?

5 Likes

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by CliffordOrji: 1:36pm
We Igbos support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.

Bola Tinubu is greater than ojukwu
Bola Tinubu is greater than chinua achebe
Bola Tinubu is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:36pm
TippyTop:

2019 would be very interesting.

I doubt if Fashola will work openly against Tinubu. He does not seem like that kind of person. He may have his grudges with Tinubu, but I dont think he will go that far.

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by sanky346: 1:58pm
Aketi baba. Arakunrin arrived in grand style
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by PoliticalWatch: 2:07pm
God punish poverty

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by PoliticalWatch: 2:08pm
Sketchandcraft:
Jagabandit

Ojukwu is a failure

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 2:21pm
So Tinubu is now a champion that should be celebrated? I pity Nigeria and Nigerians.

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Justuceleague2: 2:22pm
Hnnn
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by HottestFire: 2:22pm
Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban♧)

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Goroz: 2:22pm
Jagaban of Africa!
10 Jonathans= 1 Tinubu
Quote me anywhere! angry

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by daddyrich: 2:22pm
.
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by amanze15(m): 2:23pm
cool cool
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:23pm
I know dey here oluremi tinubu voice to Senate again.
Dino melaye don silence her.
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:24pm
Ambode sha....

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Keneking: 2:24pm
Nice...

- Its just in my country that we celebrate criminals sha angry angry angry
- In South Korea, Brazil even South Africa, such elements are treated as outkast
- He put the one on his left in his position and the other on right in his rightful position

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by amanze15(m): 2:24pm
this is like OMO-ONile conference of Lagos grin grin grin, rich old men undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by ednut1(m): 2:25pm
Fear Accountants, they embezzle and never leave traces grin
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:25pm
amanze15:
this is like OMO-ONile conference of Lagos grin grin grin, rich old men undecided undecided
Tinubu the land grabber.
Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by ollaxworld: 2:25pm
Jagaban of borgu himself. Happy birthday BAT.

Likes for BAT, Share for Haters

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 2:25pm
PoliticalWatch:


Ojukwu is a failure


Awolowo drank poison out of frustration..

3 Likes

Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Ra88: 2:25pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

Sagamite, So Desperate He Impersonates Nchara To Make A Foolish Point / Robbers Kill Former Envoy, Driver / Who Says Yaradua Would Have A Second Term?assuming He Returns Back To His Seat.

Viewing this topic: Vilshow(m), Surd2121(m), amadgreat, Bhol28, Esseite, akins56(m), aademola11, biodunajayi, DOABABA1, hahn(m), Davonjagah(m), OkoYiboz, 2wizkids(m), duchez(m), Kx, dotcile28, Amarshal, adeolaagidy, Jerry24kay(m), LegalAnalyst(m), Livebygrace, IshaqAyinde(m), MrigweC(m), Donjay2222(m), Cowmilk(m), starwar(m), bewatz, Exciton(m), bolinxman, edlion57(m), tunji1(m), pronto1(m), dinana(m), oladayoxx, danwa25(m), YEMOYEMI, KEMELU, lescey(m), GudluckIBB(m), Ajiii99, berrystunn(m), henrystevo11(m), kjaaja(m), lanremayo, bensonlee770, ahamonyeka(m), Neyoalao(m), Demo0, djbobby007, EMMYMON(m), gawu1, harmless011, japhethGold, omobritiko, Dedax(m), forex24(m) and 128 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.