|Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 12:36pm
These are live photos from the 9th edition of the ongoing Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium #BATC17 at Eko Hotel Lagos.
With the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ambode, Governor Akeredolu, Segun Osoba, MAmora, Gbajabiamila and other top dignitaries in attendance...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/photos-of-osinbajo-ambode-others-at-9th.html?m=1
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Sketchandcraft: 12:37pm
Jagabandit
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Jetleeee: 12:42pm
Even Akeredolu is present .
Wait! Didn't Alabiabia developers from Biafuro tell us Akeredolu was a product of Northern cabals?
Smashed eggs on your ugly faces. Not really a good time to be an Ipob thug.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Day11(m): 12:44pm
Asiwaju Tinubu Ahmeedaaa
Omo o'lodo nde
Jagaban of Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:30pm
Where's Fashola?
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:33pm
Even Aketi is there? Politicians and their ways.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:33pm
TippyTop:Im wondering too
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by dolphinife: 1:34pm
I actually have nothing to say......
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:34pm
deji15:2019 would be very interesting.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:35pm
I see the "Constituted Authority" Governor himself. Where is Dinosaur Maliar?
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by CliffordOrji: 1:36pm
We Igbos support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Bola Tinubu is greater than ojukwu
Bola Tinubu is greater than chinua achebe
Bola Tinubu is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by deji15: 1:36pm
TippyTop:
I doubt if Fashola will work openly against Tinubu. He does not seem like that kind of person. He may have his grudges with Tinubu, but I dont think he will go that far.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by sanky346: 1:58pm
Aketi baba. Arakunrin arrived in grand style
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by PoliticalWatch: 2:07pm
God punish poverty
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by PoliticalWatch: 2:08pm
Sketchandcraft:
Ojukwu is a failure
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 2:21pm
So Tinubu is now a champion that should be celebrated? I pity Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Justuceleague2: 2:22pm
Hnnn
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by HottestFire: 2:22pm
Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban♧)
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Goroz: 2:22pm
Jagaban of Africa!
10 Jonathans= 1 Tinubu
Quote me anywhere!
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by daddyrich: 2:22pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by amanze15(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:23pm
I know dey here oluremi tinubu voice to Senate again.
Dino melaye don silence her.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:24pm
Ambode sha....
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Keneking: 2:24pm
Nice...
- Its just in my country that we celebrate criminals sha
- In South Korea, Brazil even South Africa, such elements are treated as outkast
- He put the one on his left in his position and the other on right in his rightful position
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by amanze15(m): 2:24pm
this is like OMO-ONile conference of Lagos , rich old men
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by ednut1(m): 2:25pm
Fear Accountants, they embezzle and never leave traces
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:25pm
amanze15:Tinubu the land grabber.
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by ollaxworld: 2:25pm
Jagaban of borgu himself. Happy birthday BAT.
Likes for BAT, Share for Haters
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 2:25pm
PoliticalWatch:
Awolowo drank poison out of frustration..
|Re: Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) by Ra88: 2:25pm
Ok
