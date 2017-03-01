Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, Ambode At The 9th Edition Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium (Photos) (6901 Views)

With the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ambode, Governor Akeredolu, Segun Osoba, MAmora, Gbajabiamila and other top dignitaries in attendance...





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/photos-of-osinbajo-ambode-others-at-9th.html?m=1 These are live photos from the 9th edition of the ongoing Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium #BATC17 at Eko Hotel Lagos.With the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ambode, Governor Akeredolu, Segun Osoba, MAmora, Gbajabiamila and other top dignitaries in attendance...

Wait! Didn't Alabiabia developers from Biafuro tell us Akeredolu was a product of Northern cabals?



Smashed eggs on your ugly faces. Not really a good time to be an Ipob thug.



Where's Fashola? 1 Like

Even Aketi is there? Politicians and their ways.

I actually have nothing to say......

I see the "Constituted Authority" Governor himself. Where is Dinosaur Maliar? 5 Likes

We Igbos support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.



Bola Tinubu is greater than ojukwu

Bola Tinubu is greater than chinua achebe

2019 would be very interesting.

I doubt if Fashola will work openly against Tinubu. He does not seem like that kind of person. He may have his grudges with Tinubu, but I dont think he will go that far. I doubt if Fashola will work openly against Tinubu. He does not seem like that kind of person. He may have his grudges with Tinubu, but I dont think he will go that far. 1 Like

Aketi baba. Arakunrin arrived in grand style

Sketchandcraft:

Jagabandit

So Tinubu is now a champion that should be celebrated? I pity Nigeria and Nigerians. 2 Likes

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban♧) 2 Likes



10 Jonathans= 1 Tinubu

I know dey here oluremi tinubu voice to Senate again.

Dino melaye don silence her.

Ambode sha....





- Its just in my country that we celebrate criminals sha

- In South Korea, Brazil even South Africa, such elements are treated as outkast

Fear Accountants, they embezzle and never leave traces

amanze15:

this is like OMO-ONile conference of Lagos , rich old men Tinubu the land grabber. Tinubu the land grabber.

Jagaban of borgu himself. Happy birthday BAT.



Ojukwu is a failure



