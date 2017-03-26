Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Signs Paris Agreement On Climate Change (Photos) (4071 Views)

See Photos below;



President Muhammad Buhari today signed, on behalf of Nigeria, the Instrument of Ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

hmm Dino the geographer will explain to us 9 Likes 2 Shares

Dino the geographer will explain to us

Over to you Dino Over to you Dino 8 Likes

What a joke. Does he understand the implication of the Climate Change agreement?



He thinks it's just to sign a piece of paper, chuckles..



In a country where gas flaring still takes place, generator fumes are mixed with the air people breathe, those rickety trucks with their fumes still pollute the environment. Nigeria is so so far from where it should be. 17 Likes 1 Share

Buhari sef 1 Like

i know nigeria pays 60 billion naira a year to feed buhari.. but how much do we pay to fix his nails??







i know nigeria pays 60 billion naira a year to feed buhari.. but how much do we pay to fix his nails??

someone tell him i can do a better job with a monthly pay of 100k

He has signed this before

God bless Nigeria.

buhari how are u？

Climate change weldone sir Pple dey suffer na climate change u dey sign issorite 1 Like

I hope he read it black and blue , dot by dot before signing. 2 Likes

What a joke. Does he understand the implication of the Climate Change agreement?

And unfortunately, you that understand can never be among his domestic staff.

Our climate is already CHANGED

hmmm, that man just dey sign anything 1 Like

Climate change and you still encourage nomadic grazing which is the major cause of desert encroachment.



Fulani herdsmen through open grazing have destroyed the natural vegetation up North. Who does not know that it is the little sprouts and shrubs which the cows feed on that become trees over years.



Signing climate change agreement in Paris won't change anything, there have to be paradigm shift. Stop destroying your forest. Trees have natural means of reducing co2.



It is not about moving to other reserves in other parts of the country. Eventually if not checked, grazing would destroy these places as well, which fulani heardsmen are killing to occupy.



Start the campaign against climate change by signing a bill against open grazing in Nigeria.

I sincerely hope there is no terminology in that paper he is signing...... I know Mr President have good intention for this country though......but certificate is very important.

Has anyone noticed that since this airbag came back from London everything seem to be stagnant 1 Like

What a joke. Does he understand the implication of the Climate Change agreement?



He thinks it's just to sign a piece of paper, chuckles..



In a country where gas flaring still takes place, generator fumes are mixed with the air people breathe, those rickety trucks with their fumes still pollute the environment. Nigeria is so so far from where it should be.

That is not the most dreadful implication. We would be denied access to coal power generation which most developed Nations hv and still use to their advantage.

And unfortunately, you that understand can never be among his domestic staff.

His own opinion not yours.

His own opinion not yours.

U may post your comment #stop social media fight.

Anytime I read say this man sign, I dey always fear.... 1 Like





The paper analyses the impact of international climate action agreed at the COP21 meeting in Paris in December 2015 on the oil and gas sector, concluding that:



Given the gap between the current round of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) and the target of limiting global warming to below 2°C, additional and more stringent measures are likely to be imposed on fossil fuels in future. As a result, the impact of regulation on the oil and gas sector is set to intensify.



See more at:



---------------------------------------------------------------------



In order to meet the agreed climate target of the Paris Agreement, it is inevitable that the upcoming review will aim at tougher policies. As a result, the impact on the oil and gas sector will intensify.

The paper analyses the impact of international climate action agreed at the COP21 meeting in Paris in December 2015 on the oil and gas sector, concluding that:

Given the gap between the current round of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) and the target of limiting global warming to below 2°C, additional and more stringent measures are likely to be imposed on fossil fuels in future. As a result, the impact of regulation on the oil and gas sector is set to intensify.

I hope Mr Buhari read all the above carefully considering the oil sector is practically where we derive our income from in this country.

That is not the most dreadful implication. We would be denied access to coal power generation which most developed Nations hv and still use to their advantage.

Yes you are right. I just posted an additional update. There is a whole lot involved in that agreement.



Yes you are right. I just posted an additional update. There is a whole lot involved in that agreement.

I hope this man will not aimlessly sign off the whole country before he exits.

His own opinion not yours.

U may post your comment #stop social media fight.

Pls practice what u preach.



Pls practice what u preach.

Last time I checked, the decision to quote whichever I want to on nl is strictly my decision.