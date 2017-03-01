Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday (7620 Views)

Wike Dedicates Victory To People Of Rivers State , See What He Did On The Street / Another Buhari ‘walker’ Arrives Gombe With Over 70 Requests For President-elect / Another Approach To The South African Attacks By Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Some of them are paid adverts, but



Is that reasonable?



Do they even have news to report?



Am just saying?





SEE VIDEO:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0trkicyFjc















SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nation-newspapers-dedicates-over-70.html The Nation Newpaper dedicated about 70 pages of Today's issue of their paper to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to celebrate his birthday.Some of them are paid adverts,Is that reasonable?Do they even have news to report?Am just saying?SEE VIDEO: 1 Like

ok

They are paid adverts. 12 Likes

Should the newspaper have rejected the adverts? 15 Likes

dude:

Should the newspaper have rejected the adverts?

70 pages, what do u do when go to a website with little information and just ads?





what do yo do, dude? , what do u do when go to a website with little information and just ads?what do yo do, dude? 6 Likes

Jeus:





Some of them are paid adverts, but



Is that reasonable?



Do they even have news to report?



Am just saying?





Are they charity organization that's massive income me for The Nation... Wetin concern them... Are they charity organizationthat's massive income me for The Nation... Wetin concern them... 11 Likes

ITS HIS PAPER NA?

WILL DEY PUT YOU ON ADVERT? 21 Likes 1 Share

Jeus:





70 pages, what do u do when go to a website with little information and just ads?





what do yo do, dude?











Are you now saying they should have turn down the adverts? you think they are charity organizations?







Abeg help me check how many pages The Punch newspaper used in advertising Tinubu's birthday today jare. Are you now saying they should have turn down the adverts? you think they are charity organizations?Abeg help me check how many pages The Punch newspaper used in advertising Tinubu's birthday today jare. 5 Likes

Nation Newspapers did not "dedicate" like you said. All I see is paid adverts 1 Like

bedspread:

ITS HIS PAPER NA?

WILL DEY PUT YOU ON ADVERT? Lmao 1 Like

Tinubu is a great warrior every political animal dream and want to associate with and more so Tinubu owns The Nation 1 Like

No be him property? Wetin concern una how him use am? 8 Likes 1 Share

No be e own? Tvc even tire me to watch today. 8 Likes







Nigerians celebrating thieves since 1880. Is he not the owner of the Newspaper company againNigerians celebrating thieves since 1880. 2 Likes 1 Share







Read Punch, Guardian, etc OP... Wetin be your own naRead Punch, Guardian, etc 6 Likes





are you the editor of the newspaper or the owner? mind your businessare you the editor of the newspaper or the owner? 2 Likes

Happy birthday to him! 2 Likes

Eye service everywhere.



A page or 2 is enough IMO



A lot of subject for the poor to regret/distract their existence. Tinubu, Dino, BBN, Jamb reg. Boko, Employment. APC, PDP



The annoying thing is :we keep defending these criminals, we keep celebrating our rotten future.



Oh 9ja my 9ja!

Black man sha Black man sha





No be him get the Newspaper firm again



Just the same way Independent sorry Igbinidion Television televises Esama of Benin Birthday as if the whole lifes of the people of Benin depends on it. What do you expect?No be him get the Newspaper firm againJust the same waysorry Igbinidion Television televises Esama of Benin Birthday as if the whole lifes of the people of Benin depends on it. 5 Likes

Jagaban is worth it, even more

for the south west, tinubu accolades isn't too much, he isn't a military man, but he stood his ground. he played African politics to perfection, . he detect good heads,. you may hate him, but never hate his achievement.

3 gbosaa to the jagaban,. 3 Likes

Get out its a paid advert 3 Likes

na him company nau... kilo shele gan gan

jagaban let nobody badder than

in ycee voice 1 Like

Happy birthday to the enigma





Bola

Ahmed

Tinubu

Madness