|Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jeus: 5:20pm
The Nation Newpaper dedicated about 70 pages of Today's issue of their paper to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to celebrate his birthday.
Some of them are paid adverts, but
Is that reasonable?
Do they even have news to report?
Am just saying?
SEE VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0trkicyFjc
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nation-newspapers-dedicates-over-70.html
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Terror666: 5:22pm
ok
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Dinocarex(m): 5:25pm
They are paid adverts.
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by dude(m): 5:26pm
Should the newspaper have rejected the adverts?
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jeus: 5:31pm
dude:
70 pages, what do u do when go to a website with little information and just ads?
what do yo do, dude?
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by adioolayi(m): 5:34pm
Jeus:
Are they charity organization that's massive income me for The Nation... Wetin concern them...
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by bedspread: 5:35pm
ITS HIS PAPER NA?
WILL DEY PUT YOU ON ADVERT?
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by kayzat: 5:35pm
Jeus:
Are you now saying they should have turn down the adverts? you think they are charity organizations?
Abeg help me check how many pages The Punch newspaper used in advertising Tinubu's birthday today jare.
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jajayi: 5:38pm
Nation Newspapers did not "dedicate" like you said. All I see is paid adverts
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jajayi: 5:39pm
Lmao
bedspread:
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Sketchandcraft: 5:43pm
Tinubu is a great warrior every political animal dream and want to associate with and more so Tinubu owns The Nation
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Funlordjnr: 5:58pm
No be him property? Wetin concern una how him use am?
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by corneredlove(m): 6:14pm
No be e own? Tvc even tire me to watch today.
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by BrutalJab: 7:45pm
Is he not the owner of the Newspaper company again
Nigerians celebrating thieves since 1880.
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:46pm
OP... Wetin be your own na
Read Punch, Guardian, etc
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Ralphlauren(m): 7:46pm
mind your business
are you the editor of the newspaper or the owner?
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Flexherbal(m): 7:46pm
Happy birthday to him!
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jalubarika(m): 7:47pm
Eye service everywhere.
A page or 2 is enough IMO
A lot of subject for the poor to regret/distract their existence. Tinubu, Dino, BBN, Jamb reg. Boko, Employment. APC, PDP
The annoying thing is :we keep defending these criminals, we keep celebrating our rotten future.
Oh 9ja my 9ja!
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by ednut1(m): 7:47pm
Black man sha
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by MrTypist: 7:48pm
What do you expect?
No be him get the Newspaper firm again
Just the same way
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by unclezuma: 7:48pm
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by poki01: 7:48pm
Jagaban is worth it, even more
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by obawinner: 7:48pm
for the south west, tinubu accolades isn't too much, he isn't a military man, but he stood his ground. he played African politics to perfection, . he detect good heads,. you may hate him, but never hate his achievement.
3 gbosaa to the jagaban,.
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Ododoeye0020(m): 7:49pm
Get out its a paid advert
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by oponzi: 7:49pm
na him company nau... kilo shele gan gan
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Lukenitheooo6: 7:49pm
jagaban let nobody badder than
in ycee voice
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by ALAYORMII: 7:49pm
Happy birthday to the enigma
Bola
Ahmed
Tinubu
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by idris4r83(m): 7:51pm
Madness
|Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by brainreset: 7:52pm
Huh?
