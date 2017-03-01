₦airaland Forum

Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jeus: 5:20pm
The Nation Newpaper dedicated about 70 pages of Today's issue of their paper to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to celebrate his birthday.

Some of them are paid adverts, but

Is that reasonable?

Do they even have news to report?

Am just saying?


SEE VIDEO:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0trkicyFjc







SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nation-newspapers-dedicates-over-70.html

1 Like

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Terror666: 5:22pm
ok
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Dinocarex(m): 5:25pm
They are paid adverts.

12 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by dude(m): 5:26pm
Should the newspaper have rejected the adverts?

15 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jeus: 5:31pm
dude:
Should the newspaper have rejected the adverts?

70 pages, what do u do when go to a website with little information and just ads?


what do yo do, dude?

6 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by adioolayi(m): 5:34pm
Jeus:


Some of them are paid adverts, but

Is that reasonable?

Do they even have news to report?

Am just saying?


Are they charity organization that's massive income me for The Nation... Wetin concern them... grin

11 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by bedspread: 5:35pm
ITS HIS PAPER NA?
WILL DEY PUT YOU ON ADVERT?

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by kayzat: 5:35pm
Jeus:


70 pages, what do u do when go to a website with little information and just ads?


what do yo do, dude?






Are you now saying they should have turn down the adverts? you think they are charity organizations?



Abeg help me check how many pages The Punch newspaper used in advertising Tinubu's birthday today jare.

5 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jajayi: 5:38pm
Nation Newspapers did not "dedicate" like you said. All I see is paid adverts

1 Like

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jajayi: 5:39pm
Lmao grin grin grin grin grin
bedspread:
ITS HIS PAPER NA?
WILL DEY PUT YOU ON ADVERT?

1 Like

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Sketchandcraft: 5:43pm
Tinubu is a great warrior every political animal dream and want to associate with and more so Tinubu owns The Nation

1 Like

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Funlordjnr: 5:58pm
No be him property? Wetin concern una how him use am?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by corneredlove(m): 6:14pm
No be e own? Tvc even tire me to watch today.

8 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by BrutalJab: 7:45pm
Is he not the owner of the Newspaper company again


Nigerians celebrating thieves since 1880.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:46pm
OP... Wetin be your own na


Read Punch, Guardian, etc

6 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Ralphlauren(m): 7:46pm
mind your business undecided

are you the editor of the newspaper or the owner?

2 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Flexherbal(m): 7:46pm
Happy birthday to him!

2 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Jalubarika(m): 7:47pm
Eye service everywhere.

A page or 2 is enough IMO

A lot of subject for the poor to regret/distract their existence. Tinubu, Dino, BBN, Jamb reg. Boko, Employment. APC, PDP

The annoying thing is :we keep defending these criminals, we keep celebrating our rotten future.

Oh 9ja my 9ja!
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by ednut1(m): 7:47pm
angryBlack man sha
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by MrTypist: 7:48pm
What do you expect?

No be him get the Newspaper firm again

Just the same way Independent sorry Igbinidion Television televises Esama of Benin Birthday as if the whole lifes of the people of Benin depends on it.

5 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by unclezuma: 7:48pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by poki01: 7:48pm
Jagaban is worth it, even more
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by obawinner: 7:48pm
for the south west, tinubu accolades isn't too much, he isn't a military man, but he stood his ground. he played African politics to perfection, . he detect good heads,. you may hate him, but never hate his achievement.
3 gbosaa to the jagaban,.

3 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Ododoeye0020(m): 7:49pm
Get out its a paid advert

3 Likes

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by oponzi: 7:49pm
na him company nau... kilo shele gan gan
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by Lukenitheooo6: 7:49pm
jagaban let nobody badder than
in ycee voice

1 Like

Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by ALAYORMII: 7:49pm
Happy birthday to the enigma


Bola
Ahmed
Tinubu
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by idris4r83(m): 7:51pm
Madness
Re: Nation Newspapers Dedicates 70 Pages To Bola Tinubu's 65th Birthday by brainreset: 7:52pm
Huh?

