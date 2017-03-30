₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,785 members, 3,449,183 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation (4610 Views)
Re: Governors Can Be Arrested, Prosecuted While In Office - Falana Spits.. / Immunity Has Become Impunity In Ekiti — APC / Coalition Of 12 Civil Society Organisation's March Against Impunity In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by DjSwaga(m): 11:08pm On Mar 29
Citing constitutional provisions, Lagos lawyer Femi Falana said the Red Chamber erred for demanding Magu’s sack by the President.
http://thenationonlineng.net/falana-time-end-senates-impunity/
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by DjSwaga(m): 11:09pm On Mar 29
FTC BY MYSELF
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:10pm On Mar 29
Day in, day out, my beloved President, is showing the world, he is too weak, too old to govern.....
Which president allows a congregation of criminals, certificate forgers, international rapist, drunkards mentally challenged entities masquerading as Senators to hold his government and offices to ridicule and public opprobrium?
Mr President, if you are bereft of ideas on how to tame the Senate...
Then do this now.....
A simple solution:
go after Saraki with all venom and you'll be dropping the cat among the pigeons. There will be outrage among the Senators at the outset but when the assault is sustained, most of them will see opportunities in adversity as somebody will have to replace him. That is when betrayal will assume the front seat.
You know, all of them are survivalists. Self preservation is the ultimate human trait as it drives most of our actions. Arrest Saraki this night and all hell will break loose tomorrow. Senators will threaten fire and hailstones, refuse to sit and all the sort.....but let Saraki spend the weekend in the gulag and you'll be shocked at the songs that some senators will start singing on Monday.
Try it, PMB.
Buhari.....do it now....
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by DjSwaga(m): 11:10pm On Mar 29
DjSwaga:
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by kutchs: 11:13pm On Mar 29
Nonsense, he should first end impunity in his cabinet.
Infact, he should take himself out of Aso Rock cos he doesn't fit there.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by izzou(m): 11:13pm On Mar 29
Whether Buhari or Jonathan, our major problem is our senators. They are the worst,coupled with the fact that any criminal that loots as a governor, seeks solace there.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by sarrki(m): 11:14pm On Mar 29
Nothing But the truth
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by sarrki(m): 11:14pm On Mar 29
They are number one Nigerian enemy
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by ipobarecriminals: 11:20pm On Mar 29
nothing go happen. Baba daura Don dey follow Saraki go out.We dey wait for them in 2019
2 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by SalamRushdie: 11:25pm On Mar 29
Falana should also remember that Buhari is the father of impunity whose govt today has incarcerated mantle political prisoners in complete disregards to our laws
3 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by quiverfull(m): 11:27pm On Mar 29
Right now, I am boiling! The absolute nonsense going on in the senate is annoying. Buhari needs to put a full stop to all these impunity really. Saraki and Dino are making him look very weak. And those two rascals have enough skeletons in their cupboards to deserve the Dasuki-treatment.
10 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by Jesusloveyou: 11:32pm On Mar 29
Op, i wil not comment until i see the sauce
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by todayboy: 11:42pm On Mar 29
oga falana go and die
you guys force the weakling president to Nigerians
Afonjas are very smart they know Buhari have loss control they are now shifting loyalty elsewhere
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by todayboy: 11:45pm On Mar 29
quiverfull:
the Dino and saraki are not making him look weak
he is weak president even as military dictator the man is weak
you guys told us Jonathan is clueless but you have seen he is control why the weak Buhari lost his government from the beginning
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by Nebuchadnezar: 11:46pm On Mar 29
NgeneUkwenu:
Nonsense trash!
Buhari is useless bastard old hag burukutu drinking demon corrupt bastard certificate forger
he has no moral right to question someone that even saw four walls of university.
Kiss the truth
truth is talking
truth is mine
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by todayboy: 11:46pm On Mar 29
is falana encouraging Buhari to take laws into his hand
Human right activist in deed
12 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by Nebuchadnezar: 11:47pm On Mar 29
sarrki:
Buhari is a certified kunu sipping dullard
He's the number one enemy of common man since 1960
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by Okanokan(m): 11:49pm On Mar 29
Bulltalk! Falana is no different from his senior brother Prof Itse Sagay.
2 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by ademasta(m): 11:54pm On Mar 29
Good
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by AntiIPOB: 12:14am
Very soon,sarki and his co-thieves will be history.
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by iambijo(m): 12:16am
Dis lawyer sef
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by policy12: 12:17am
Falana dey will soon summon you too, useless ppu they will never go on public suspension or query cos of the masses.
Yet most painful issue is when you c some few naija come here and start to dey support the same ppu who refuse to let d country develop.
3 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by deomello: 12:20am
NgeneUkwenu:
Well said.
PMB is looking too weak and docile for my liking.
2 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by jericco1(m): 12:51am
Wetin Buhari wan do
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by Newbiee: 12:54am
People are angry with the senate
3 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by igwebuike01: 1:12am
Newbiee:Only Zombies are angry
5 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by freeze001(f): 1:35am
Falana is just very funny, let me not insult a senior colleague. How can Buhari end what he calls impunity when the goat is himself the author of impunity? How is he supposed to do that one sef? Is it to send DSS and Army to arrest them or what? Serves the President and his fellow idiots right whatever they see, if they like they should turn the entire apparatus of governance to one big circus, who cares?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by OAUTemitayo: 1:51am
Buhari the weakling. What a big disappointment this dindinrin President is!
2 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by cktheluckyman: 3:25am
NgeneUkwenu:
no make Saraki summon WAEC registrar to confirm somebody's resultooooo Empty noise.Saraki has your dullard by the balls.He can do absolutely nothing
1 Like
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by olujastro: 4:58am
Just when you think things are beginning to pick up, these useless Senators will just be taking us ten steps backwards. We keep wasting N150b annually on 469 useless people who add nothing but retrogression to the land.
They make me hate democracy sometimes.
For Buhari the slow man, I know it will take forever for him to intervene in this issue. This is my only problem with PMB, being too freaking slow to take urgent actions!
5 Likes
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by jaey(m): 8:03am
For the learned friends in the house,
Can the executive arm of government (presidency) declare a state of emergency on the senate chambers (legislative arm of government)?
|Re: Time To End Senate Impunity – Falana On Ndume’s Suspension & Sagay’s Invitation by DjSwaga(m): 8:42am
Sorry.
Its from one pepper seller in Ojodu
Jesusloveyou:
Ekiti State - Fountain Of Confusion! Did You Agree? / Beaf , I Registered You On Faceglobe On Http:// / Can A Foreigner Become President Of Nigeria
Viewing this topic: autchkings, bigprince2010(m), intruxive, Upson42, dearie(m), oshomo200, nnaawiz, Osolo1(m), Bishop1monte(m), teemswest(m), SaadAdors, vainfairy7474, GGGB07(m), deelaw4mp, Ptown(m), shegzy121, Lordjiggs09(m), Pebcak, Ekehwinz, TippyTop(m), Asebaba1(m), melya(m), DOABABA1, adeememman(m), ugoezeb(m), 1luvmypple, kulay1(m), nettan, Acheron, obadisa, Obaloluwa08(m), Openreach, Raziii(m), bankole200(m), eyeforeye, Carshopper(m), omofem, Bagu1(m), corneli83(m), Philistine(m), jpmoriarti(m), Kessyy2k4(m), effectplus(m), Bovis(m), adetola007(m), MrKevinBig(m), StarPlayer, Omogbhollahorn(m), myrainbow(m), Abokisulay(m), Qyubee(m), oluwafestus(m), xtratagem(m), chally02(m), libracinlagos(f), planet(m), sunny63(m), seguntijan(m), chocolatelady(f), haywizy(m), Forex2020247, abitex577(m), kheedir(m), skedman(m), emperorsk, kattyb(f), lordcabasa(m), LordAdam16, hollyayo(m), akpasubi777(m), walebaba2008, Sabay02(m), Twistone(m), Sanolex89, sakalisis(m), emmanok24(m), simplygreat(m), oduneja, stevennez(m), Lollydbm(f), superior1, atmy1, real4life, yungeez(m), tobrinskilanski, Raintaker, feyiona(m), truthfulness and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10