Citing constitutional provisions, Lagos lawyer Femi Falana said the Red Chamber erred for demanding Magu’s sack by the President.



He said the Senate, relying on the powers conferred on it under Section 3 (2) of the EFCC Act, 2004, refused to confirm Magu’s appointment as the agency’s substantive chairman.



According to Falana, the time to end impunity in the Senate was now, referring to Ndume’s suspension and Sagay’s invitation.



His words: “The decision of the President cannot be faulted by virtue of section 171 (1) (d) of the Constitution which provides that the President is vested with the power to appoint the head of any extra ministerial department to hold office in an acting capacity. Such appointment does not require the confirmation of the Senate.



“Completely aggrieved by the decision of the President to exercise his constitutional powers in the circumstance the Senate has decided not to confirm the 27 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners until Mr. Magu has been removed from office as EFCC Chairman. In asking for the removal of Mr. Magu the Senate said that the anti graft czar has been terrorising the Senate. Should the Senate resort to such cheap blackmail because the embattled EFCC helmsman has tefused to compromise the prosecution and investigation of about 15 senators alleged to have been involved in serious economic and financial crimes? Why should the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki not be terrorised for the criminal diversion of N3.5 billion from the London/Paris Club loan refund?







“Before now, sharp disagreements between the National Assembly and the executive had been submitted to the courts for judicial resolution in line with the rule of law. At the twilight of the Goodluck Jonathan administration, the Attorney-General of the Federation challenged the purported amendment of the Constitution at the Supreme Court. Based on the interlocutory injunction granted by the Supreme Court, the National Assembly suspended further deliberations on the amendment of the Constitution. Instead of following the path of rule of law and constitutionalism, the Senate has completely thrown caution to the winds.



“In the atmosphere of impunity which has enveloped the Senate, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council on Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, has been ordered to appear before the Senate for having the temerity to criticise the senators. In El Rufai v House of Representatives (2003) 46 WRN 12, the Court of Appeal held that the respondent lacked the power to summon the appellant over a defamatory statement made by him.



“The purported suspension of Senator Ali Ndume is the height of the serial illegality. In Hon. Dino Melaye v House of Representatives (unreported), the Federal High Court declared the indefinite suspension illegal and unconstitutional on the ground that a legislator could not be suspended for more than 14 days. But in the House of Assembly v Hon Danna, the Court of Appeal held that a legislative house is not competent to suspend a member even for a single day as it is a violation of the democratic rights of members of his/her constituency.



“In view of the settled state of the law as expantiated upon in the aforementioned cases, the Senate is advised to reverse its illegal decisions and quickly return to the path of constitutionalism in the interest of lasting democracy in the country. However, if the Senate remains intransigent, the Executive branch of the government should adopt decisive measures to terminate the rein of impunity in the National Assembly. ”



http://thenationonlineng.net/falana-time-end-senates-impunity/

Day in, day out, my beloved President, is showing the world, he is too weak, too old to govern.....



Which president allows a congregation of criminals, certificate forgers, international rapist, drunkards mentally challenged entities masquerading as Senators to hold his government and offices to ridicule and public opprobrium?



Mr President, if you are bereft of ideas on how to tame the Senate...



Then do this now.....





A simple solution:



go after Saraki with all venom and you'll be dropping the cat among the pigeons. There will be outrage among the Senators at the outset but when the assault is sustained, most of them will see opportunities in adversity as somebody will have to replace him. That is when betrayal will assume the front seat.



You know, all of them are survivalists. Self preservation is the ultimate human trait as it drives most of our actions. Arrest Saraki this night and all hell will break loose tomorrow. Senators will threaten fire and hailstones, refuse to sit and all the sort.....but let Saraki spend the weekend in the gulag and you'll be shocked at the songs that some senators will start singing on Monday.



Try it, PMB.



Buhari.....do it now.... 38 Likes 5 Shares

FTC BY MYSELF

Nonsense, he should first end impunity in his cabinet.

Infact, he should take himself out of Aso Rock cos he doesn't fit there. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Whether Buhari or Jonathan, our major problem is our senators. They are the worst,coupled with the fact that any criminal that loots as a governor, seeks solace there. 15 Likes 1 Share

Nothing But the truth 3 Likes 1 Share

They are number one Nigerian enemy 6 Likes 1 Share

nothing go happen. Baba daura Don dey follow Saraki go out.We dey wait for them in 2019 nothing go happen. Baba daura Don dey follow Saraki go out.We dey wait for them in 2019 2 Likes

Falana should also remember that Buhari is the father of impunity whose govt today has incarcerated mantle political prisoners in complete disregards to our laws 3 Likes

Right now, I am boiling! The absolute nonsense going on in the senate is annoying. Buhari needs to put a full stop to all these impunity really. Saraki and Dino are making him look very weak. And those two rascals have enough skeletons in their cupboards to deserve the Dasuki-treatment. 10 Likes

oga falana go and die



you guys force the weakling president to Nigerians



Afonjas are very smart they know Buhari have loss control they are now shifting loyalty elsewhere 6 Likes 1 Share

Right now, I am boiling! The absolute nonsense going on in the senate is annoying. Buhari needs to put a full stop to all these impunity really. Saraki and Dino are making him look very weak. And those two rascals have enough skeletons in their cupboards to deserve the Dasuki-treatment.

the Dino and saraki are not making him look weak

he is weak president even as military dictator the man is weak



you guys told us Jonathan is clueless but you have seen he is control why the weak Buhari lost his government from the beginning the Dino and saraki are not making him look weakhe is weak president even as military dictator the man is weakyou guys told us Jonathan is clueless but you have seen he is control why the weak Buhari lost his government from the beginning 1 Like

Nonsense trash!

Buhari is useless bastard old hag burukutu drinking demon corrupt bastard certificate forger

he has no moral right to question someone that even saw four walls of university.

Kiss the truth

truth is talking

truth is mine Nonsense trash!Buhari is useless bastard old hag burukutu drinking demon corrupt bastard certificate forgerhe has no moral right to question someone that even saw four walls of university.Kiss the truthtruth is talkingtruth is mine 6 Likes 3 Shares





Human right activist in deed is falana encouraging Buhari to take laws into his handHuman right activist in deed 12 Likes

They are number one Nigerian enemy



Buhari is a certified kunu sipping dullard

He's the number one enemy of common man since 1960 Buhari is a certified kunu sipping dullardHe's the number one enemy of common man since 1960 5 Likes 1 Share

Bulltalk! Falana is no different from his senior brother Prof Itse Sagay. 2 Likes

Good

Very soon,sarki and his co-thieves will be history. 1 Like

Dis lawyer sef 1 Like

Falana dey will soon summon you too, useless ppu they will never go on public suspension or query cos of the masses.



Yet most painful issue is when you c some few naija come here and start to dey support the same ppu who refuse to let d country develop. 3 Likes

Well said.





PMB is looking too weak and docile for my liking. Well said.PMB is looking too weak and docile for my liking. 2 Likes

Wetin Buhari wan do

People are angry with the senate 3 Likes

People are angry with the senate Only Zombies are angry Only Zombies are angry 5 Likes

Falana is just very funny, let me not insult a senior colleague. How can Buhari end what he calls impunity when the goat is himself the author of impunity? How is he supposed to do that one sef? Is it to send DSS and Army to arrest them or what? Serves the President and his fellow idiots right whatever they see, if they like they should turn the entire apparatus of governance to one big circus, who cares? 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari the weakling. What a big disappointment this dindinrin President is! 2 Likes

no make Saraki summon WAEC registrar to confirm somebody's resultooooo Empty noise.Saraki has your dullard by the balls.He can do absolutely nothing no make Saraki summon WAEC registrar to confirm somebody's resultoooooEmpty noise.Saraki has your dullard by the balls.He can do absolutely nothing 1 Like

Just when you think things are beginning to pick up, these useless Senators will just be taking us ten steps backwards. We keep wasting N150b annually on 469 useless people who add nothing but retrogression to the land.

They make me hate democracy sometimes.



For Buhari the slow man, I know it will take forever for him to intervene in this issue. This is my only problem with PMB, being too freaking slow to take urgent actions! 5 Likes

For the learned friends in the house,



Can the executive arm of government (presidency) declare a state of emergency on the senate chambers (legislative arm of government)?