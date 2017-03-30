Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. (14814 Views)

My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict / I Think My Guy Is Trying Something With My Crush Behind My Back.. / Do You Think My Boss Is Trying To Woo Me? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi. This a true story and I will really appreciate mature advice



I have been dating my gf for a while now (over 4 years). we broke up in September last year due to unreconciled differences among st others. Within 2 weeks of breaking up, she went out with a friend and during going out the friend hooked her up with a friend (who is 8 years older than her). My GF and the guy started talking and where even discussing marriage. After 3 weeks, I started talking with my GF and realized I wanted her back, it was a struggle but she agreed to leave the guy (they had not kissed nor had any sexual encounter in this time). roll forward 6 months later, I still feel she likes the guy coz the guy keeps calling her and asks if she has changed her mind.



I donno what to do and I need help with figuring out what to do. I told her not to hang out with her friend who hooked her up with the guy, but she says she cant, she even went out with him recently, which I got upset about



This issue has affected us and now we are not even in a stable relationship. she is effectively my ex. What should I do 4 Likes 1 Share

You don't know the value of what you have until u loose it..Most guys can't let go of there ego but immediately they feel the gal has moved on they now realize her worth.. Well all u can do is try to be nice and show her u still love her if she's yours she will come back but if she decides to move on with the other guy then let her be.. 52 Likes 2 Shares







Bro why are you crying over spilled milk? Man up. It's your fault you allowed her chance to make up with another guy during your brawl. You know you love her, why push her away for 2 weeks. You think she go dey cry, dey call you about abi?



Now she's shown you she has an alternative incase you fvck up so deal with her like you're never gonna fvck up, if you don't want to do it like that, you too get a female friend and hangout with her frequently (do it to her knowledge, let her know she's just a friend, if possible introduce them to each other). If she wants you she'll understand the game and reduce the interaction with the alternative guy, at that point you too will adjust.



Good luck





56 Likes 2 Shares

Time to move on

Trust me love becomes past tense easily

You can't tie her down

If she loves someone else let her go.



just make sure you TAP that very well first share 4 Likes 1 Share

You'll be deceiving yourself if you think things will be as it used to be before.



Don't be like a dog that goes back to his vomit.





Just do the right thing. 2 Likes

You broke up with her first, she met a very nice person who is better than you, she might like you to have come back to you,however she still holds that guy in high esteem and there is nothing you can do about it. Just let her be.... dating a guy 8yrs older or 5yrs older or more is much more better than smallies who don't value their relationship and value their girl 34 Likes 3 Shares

adorablepepple:

You broke up with her first, she met a very nice person who is better than you, she might like you to have come back to you,however she still holds that guy in high esteem and there is nothing you can do about it. Just let her be.... dating a guy 8yrs older or 5yrs older or more is much more better than smallies who don't value their relationship and value their girl Haha you no even give OP remedy you just disconnect his heart clearly you're not happy with such moves from young guys Haha you no even give OP remedyyou just disconnect his heartclearly you're not happy with such moves from young guys 9 Likes 1 Share

Iranu!

You allowed a relationship of 4years to destroy just like that courtesy of her girlish behaviour and you were never in Control or Pressed her Mumu Button enough...

My brother you're already trailing by a wide margin.

Maybe nature is no longer favouring her (age is not on her side). She may be ripe for Marriage and you're not making any move by showing interest. Sit her down and you both should talk things over. If she decide to move on with the other guy, wish her well and never try to beg or change her mind.

You can't force the Love that I know...

Before I forget, are you working, planning or showing signs of settling down? (ANSWER IN THY HEART) 12 Likes



You move right on...

Now ujust dey yama yourself .. why? In 3 weeks she already talking marriage with a guy that calls her constantly when she around you right..



Be smart

Let it go .. as e sweet reach you will find sweeter Next time dont be too hasty to dump her when she became your ex the first timeYou move right on...Now ujust dey yama yourself .. why? In 3 weeks she already talking marriage with a guy that calls her constantly when she around you right..Be smartLet it go .. as e sweet reach you will find sweeter 4 Likes

Abacha!

There is bound to be jealousy at some point in every relationship. But when it goes beyond normal jealousy, then ur relationship is on the LINE. To be blunt with u; you don't trust her and am guessing that was the cause of ur initial break up. Trust is necessary for a healthy relationship. If u don't trust her, let her go. But if u really love her, then u have to trust her. Maybe her friends are not the best role models, but u have been with this girl for quite some years now, i think u should know better. Just my piece though! 2 Likes

Bumbae1:

Next time dont be too hasty to dump her when she became your ex the first time

You move right on...

Now ujust dey yama yourself .. why? In 3 weeks she already talking marriage with a guy that calls her constantly when she around you right..



Be smart

Let it go .. as e sweet reach you will find sweeter nice to meet you Bae pm me hmm. Wow I just found my crushnice to meet you Bae pm me

you lost her already, move on!

CHESTER48:

nice to meet you Bae pm me hmm. Wow I just found my crushnice to meet you Bae pm me Chester na everyday u dey find crush Chester na everyday u dey find crush 1 Like

jûst kéep fûcking her bró..Keep fûçking her 14 Likes

Bumbae1:



Chester na everyday u dey find crush :oit seems you know me more than I know myself. Caliban thank you ooo..I even dreamt about you last night :oit seems you know me more than I know myself. Caliban thank you ooo..I even dreamt about you last night

CHESTER48:

:oit seems you know me more than I know myself. Caliban thank you ooo..I even dreamt about you last night :oit seems you know me more than I know myself. Caliban thank you ooo..I even dreamt about you last night Haha ... hope it was a nightmare o Haha ... hope it was a nightmare o 1 Like 1 Share

FvckShiT:

jûst kéep fûcking her bró..Keep fûçking her is everything about sex. What will he gain from bleeping her. Kwanu he needs matured advice not blunt advice 16 Likes 1 Share

Bumbae1:



Haha ... hope it was a nightmare o I concur. We go still meet again. I don't ever give up

CHESTER48:

is everything about sex. What will he gain from bleeping her. Kwanu he needs matured advice not blunt advice

whåt då fūçk dō you fúçking gåin frõm fúçking úr gf? if nöt why dã fúçk dö yöú stíll kéëp fúçking hër? 4 Likes

The cowboys have a sayin, dont remove a gun from its holster unless you are ready to shoot



When you break up make sure its final.. no looking back unless under some special circumstances. 3 Likes

FvckShiT:





whåt då fūçk dō you fúçking gåin frõm fúçking úr gf? if nöt why dã fúçk dö yöú stíll kéëp fúçking hër? #team_virgins #team_virgins

Move on. Everyone deserves to be with whom dey wnt. 1 Like

JOEFY:

Hi. This a true story and I will really appreciate mature advice



I have been dating my gf for a while now (over 4 years). we broke up in September last year due to unreconciled differences among st others. Within 2 weeks of breaking up, she went out with a friend and during going out the friend hooked her up with a friend (who is 8 years older than her). My GF and the guy started talking and where even discussing marriage. After 3 weeks, I started talking with my GF and realized I wanted her back, it was a struggle but she agreed to leave the guy (they had not kissed nor had any sexual encounter in this time). roll forward 6 months later, I still feel she likes the guy coz the guy keeps calling her and asks if she has changed her mind.



I donno what to do and I need help with figuring out what to do. I told her not to hang out with her friend who hooked her up with the guy, but she says she cant, she even went out with him recently, which I got upset about



This issue has affected us and now we are not even in a stable relationship. she is effectively my ex. What should I do

Sweetheart, she is an ex for a reason. Why chase her a second time? I believe you will meet someone better Sweetheart, she is an ex for a reason. Why chase her a second time? I believe you will meet someone better 1 Like

JOEFY:

Hi. This a true story and I will really appreciate mature advice



I have been dating my gf for a while now (over 4 years). we broke up in September last year due to unreconciled differences among st others. Within 2 weeks of breaking up, she went out with a friend and during going out the friend hooked her up with a friend (who is 8 years older than her). My GF and the guy started talking and where even discussing marriage. After 3 weeks, I started talking with my GF and realized I wanted her back, it was a struggle but she agreed to leave the guy (they had not kissed nor had any sexual encounter in this time). roll forward 6 months later, I still feel she likes the guy coz the guy keeps calling her and asks if she has changed her mind.



I donno what to do and I need help with figuring out what to do. I told her not to hang out with her friend who hooked her up with the guy, but she says she cant, she even went out with him recently, which I got upset about



This issue has affected us and now we are not even in a stable relationship. she is effectively my ex. What should I do

Did u end d relationship or she did? Did u end d relationship or she did?

Thanks for all the advice



This saying of don't go back to your vomit seems to be the recurring trend. It is just so difficult. We don't know what the future holds.

CHESTER48:

I concur. We go still meet again. I don't ever give up Ok o dont worry i will run away Ok o dont worry i will run away

adorablepepple:

You broke up with her first, she met a very nice person who is better than you, she might like you to have come back to you,however she still holds that guy in high esteem and there is nothing you can do about it. Just let her be.... dating a guy 8yrs older or 5yrs older or more is much more better than smallies who don't value their relationship and value their girl Which one is smallies ?/ Which one is smallies ?/

JOEFY:

Hi. This a true story and I will really appreciate mature advice



I have been dating my gf for a while now (over 4 years). we broke up in September last year due to unreconciled differences among st others. Within 2 weeks of breaking up, she went out with a friend and during going out the friend hooked her up with a friend (who is 8 years older than her). My GF and the guy started talking and where even discussing marriage. After 3 weeks, I started talking with my GF and realized I wanted her back, it was a struggle but she agreed to leave the guy (they had not kissed nor had any sexual encounter in this time). roll forward 6 months later, I still feel she likes the guy coz the guy keeps calling her and asks if she has changed her mind.



I donno what to do and I need help with figuring out what to do. I told her not to hang out with her friend who hooked her up with the guy, but she says she cant, she even went out with him recently, which I got upset about



This issue has affected us and now we are not even in a stable relationship. she is effectively my ex. What should I do

What d Bleep is wrong with u bro? Where are ur bleeping balls? U left a gal and u begged her after she had ducked anoda guy? Ure supposed to even AV a spare gf beforehand u fink she just met dat guy? Ure sleeping on a bike bro wake up What d Bleep is wrong with u bro? Where are ur bleeping balls? U left a gal and u begged her after she had ducked anoda guy? Ure supposed to even AV a spare gf beforehand u fink she just met dat guy? Ure sleeping on a bike bro wake up 3 Likes

pinima001:

Move on. Everyone deserves to be with whom dey wnt.

Yes, #teamMoveOn Yes, #teamMoveOn