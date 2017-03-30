₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by JOEFY: 10:08am
Hi. This a true story and I will really appreciate mature advice
I have been dating my gf for a while now (over 4 years). we broke up in September last year due to unreconciled differences among st others. Within 2 weeks of breaking up, she went out with a friend and during going out the friend hooked her up with a friend (who is 8 years older than her). My GF and the guy started talking and where even discussing marriage. After 3 weeks, I started talking with my GF and realized I wanted her back, it was a struggle but she agreed to leave the guy (they had not kissed nor had any sexual encounter in this time). roll forward 6 months later, I still feel she likes the guy coz the guy keeps calling her and asks if she has changed her mind.
I donno what to do and I need help with figuring out what to do. I told her not to hang out with her friend who hooked her up with the guy, but she says she cant, she even went out with him recently, which I got upset about
This issue has affected us and now we are not even in a stable relationship. she is effectively my ex. What should I do
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by rossyc(f): 10:13am
You don't know the value of what you have until u loose it..Most guys can't let go of there ego but immediately they feel the gal has moved on they now realize her worth.. Well all u can do is try to be nice and show her u still love her if she's yours she will come back but if she decides to move on with the other guy then let her be..
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:16am
Bro why are you crying over spilled milk? Man up. It's your fault you allowed her chance to make up with another guy during your brawl. You know you love her, why push her away for 2 weeks. You think she go dey cry, dey call you about abi?
Now she's shown you she has an alternative incase you fvck up so deal with her like you're never gonna fvck up, if you don't want to do it like that, you too get a female friend and hangout with her frequently (do it to her knowledge, let her know she's just a friend, if possible introduce them to each other). If she wants you she'll understand the game and reduce the interaction with the alternative guy, at that point you too will adjust.
Good luck
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by devilsdouble00(m): 10:17am
Time to move on
Trust me love becomes past tense easily
You can't tie her down
If she loves someone else let her go.
just make sure you TAP that very well first share
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CplusJason(m): 10:18am
You'll be deceiving yourself if you think things will be as it used to be before.
Don't be like a dog that goes back to his vomit.
Just do the right thing.
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by adorablepepple(f): 10:26am
You broke up with her first, she met a very nice person who is better than you, she might like you to have come back to you,however she still holds that guy in high esteem and there is nothing you can do about it. Just let her be.... dating a guy 8yrs older or 5yrs older or more is much more better than smallies who don't value their relationship and value their girl
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:29am
adorablepepple:Haha you no even give OP remedy you just disconnect his heart clearly you're not happy with such moves from young guys
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Iamvictor(m): 10:29am
Iranu!
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Olasco93: 10:31am
You allowed a relationship of 4years to destroy just like that courtesy of her girlish behaviour and you were never in Control or Pressed her Mumu Button enough...
My brother you're already trailing by a wide margin.
Maybe nature is no longer favouring her (age is not on her side). She may be ripe for Marriage and you're not making any move by showing interest. Sit her down and you both should talk things over. If she decide to move on with the other guy, wish her well and never try to beg or change her mind.
You can't force the Love that I know...
Before I forget, are you working, planning or showing signs of settling down? (ANSWER IN THY HEART)
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Bumbae1(f): 10:33am
Next time dont be too hasty to dump her when she became your ex the first time
You move right on...
Now ujust dey yama yourself .. why? In 3 weeks she already talking marriage with a guy that calls her constantly when she around you right..
Be smart
Let it go .. as e sweet reach you will find sweeter
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CHESTER48: 10:33am
Abacha!
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by majicplus: 10:34am
There is bound to be jealousy at some point in every relationship. But when it goes beyond normal jealousy, then ur relationship is on the LINE. To be blunt with u; you don't trust her and am guessing that was the cause of ur initial break up. Trust is necessary for a healthy relationship. If u don't trust her, let her go. But if u really love her, then u have to trust her. Maybe her friends are not the best role models, but u have been with this girl for quite some years now, i think u should know better. Just my piece though!
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CHESTER48: 10:35am
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by splashier(f): 10:36am
you lost her already, move on!
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Bumbae1(f): 10:36am
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by FvckShiT: 10:37am
jûst kéep fûcking her bró..Keep fûçking her
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CHESTER48: 10:39am
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Bumbae1(f): 10:40am
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CHESTER48: 10:40am
FvckShiT:is everything about sex. What will he gain from bleeping her. Kwanu he needs matured advice not blunt advice
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CHESTER48: 10:41am
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by FvckShiT: 10:44am
CHESTER48:
whåt då fūçk dō you fúçking gåin frõm fúçking úr gf? if nöt why dã fúçk dö yöú stíll kéëp fúçking hër?
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:56am
The cowboys have a sayin, dont remove a gun from its holster unless you are ready to shoot
When you break up make sure its final.. no looking back unless under some special circumstances.
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by CHESTER48: 11:13am
FvckShiT:#team_virgins
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by pinima001(f): 12:26pm
Move on. Everyone deserves to be with whom dey wnt.
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Michellekabod: 12:40pm
JOEFY:Sweetheart, she is an ex for a reason. Why chase her a second time? I believe you will meet someone better
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Michellekabod: 12:43pm
JOEFY:Did u end d relationship or she did?
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by JOEFY: 1:06pm
Thanks for all the advice
This saying of don't go back to your vomit seems to be the recurring trend. It is just so difficult. We don't know what the future holds.
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Bumbae1(f): 1:14pm
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by samtol4(m): 1:58pm
adorablepepple:Which one is smallies ?/
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Ifakiland(m): 2:12pm
JOEFY:What d Bleep is wrong with u bro? Where are ur bleeping balls? U left a gal and u begged her after she had ducked anoda guy? Ure supposed to even AV a spare gf beforehand u fink she just met dat guy? Ure sleeping on a bike bro wake up
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by onyenze123(m): 3:56pm
pinima001:
Yes, #teamMoveOn
|Re: I Think My Girlfriend Is In Love With Someone Else.. by Diplomaticbeing(m): 5:15pm
@OP
You ought to be rejoicing. I mean, if she find's it convenient to do without you after a two weeks separation-quarrel, it simply means that you were just an option to her all the while - she was just managing you. Come on, important people don't go to places where they are tolerated instead you can only find them at places where they are celebrated.
Kindly work on yourself and become an important personality. . . If you aren't one yet. However, blame will be on her if she left you because of her own vices like greed, covetousness, or a natural disability you have which was OK for her prior to the quarrel.
Meanwhile, when you become an important personality, always endeavour to pally with a woman who has achieved self-realization, one whom you are certain of her loyalty towards you - of course, loyalty is like a two-way traffic lights, so you must be sure of your own loyalty towards her too. A self-realized woman of this caliber will always act self-willedly and conscientiously, which means that you can always count on her to be for and with you both in better and worse situations.
A woman (person) who's loyal to you today but hasn't achieved self-realization would quickly leave you tomorrow for no ill cause of your own, but for the simple fact that upon achieving self-realization she discovered that you aren't really her type/what she want. If a once loyal person can do this, then you shouldn't expect something better from a possible long-time frenemy.
