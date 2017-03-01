Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Who Recently Married A Lady Who Snatched Him From Her Friend, Speaks (24099 Views)

Source: Remember the story of a lady, who went on social media, to cry out that her bestie, has snatched her man, she wanted to marry. Well, her bestie finally married her man and the man in question, has come out to defend his actions. According to him, he said he wanted the best and nothing more. Read the full story below and also the previous gistSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/remember-story-of-lady-who-went-on.html 2 Likes 5 Shares





http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/man-who-recently-married-lady-who.html See photos of both females with same man 2 Likes 1 Share

Oh well. Let nature take its course. Maybe it is even a blessing disguise 16 Likes 1 Share

sugarbelly:

na so There's nothing like "snatching". It's called overtaking. The other lady was driving a 1986 beetle and someone else came along with a Range Rover sport...



There's nothing like "snatching". It's called overtaking. The other lady was driving a 1986 beetle and someone else came along with a Range Rover sport...Werrinyouexpect?

I'm wondering how he got to know the woman has all those qualities...hmmmmm..Ladies will never learn. You know you have a single friend that is better than you in terms of looks, attitude, bedmatics and what have we and yet you allow her have a good relationship with your partner. It starts from calling him uncle and before you say Jack, they exchange numbers and they're already talking on phone and dating. Ladies out there are desperate, if you find a good partner, keep him alone to yourself, stop telling your friends about him, stop allowing them to meddle in your affair. It's takes two to make a relationship, remember three is a crowd. Keep your relationship private and away from your friends. B*tches ain't loyal. 120 Likes 8 Shares

Ashleydolls:

I'm wondering how he got know the woman has all those qualities...hmmmmm..Ladies will never learn. You know you have a single friend that is better than you in terms of looks, attitude, bedmatics and what have we and yet you allow her have a good relationship with your partner. It starts from calling him uncle and before you say Jack, they exchange numbers and they're already talking on phone and dating. Ladies out there are desperate, if you find a good partner, keep him alone to yourself, stop telling your friends about him, stop allowing them to meddle in your affair. It's takes two to make a relationship, remember three is a crowd. Keep your relationship private and away from your friends. B*tches ain't loyal.



I am never for this school of thought and would never be.

Why do I have to keep my friends away from him if he doesn't have to keep his friends away from me.

Any man I have to Isolate from my friends for watever reasons never mine.

If he chooses my friend over me finally I will walk away no fighting. It will pain me that I had to be used to bring dem together but I will never stop being positive.

I am never for this school of thought and would never be.Why do I have to keep my friends away from him if he doesn't have to keep his friends away from me.Any man I have to Isolate from my friends for watever reasons never mine.If he chooses my friend over me finally I will walk away no fighting. It will pain me that I had to be used to bring dem together but I will never stop being positive.All relationships must not end in marriage.!

kowema:





I am never for this school of thought and would never be.

Why do I have to keep my friends away from him if he doesn't have to keep his friends away from me.

Any man I have to Isolate from my friends for watever reasons never mine.

If he chooses my friend over me finally I will walk away no fighting. It will pain me that I had to be used to bring dem together but I will never stop being positive.

Keeping your friends away from him does not mean you're isolating them, but there is nothing bad in setting limits. Let there be limits. Some friends are wolves in sheep's clothing they come to you as if they're good, pretend and cause havoc to your life. There's nothing bad in setting limits whether or not you're heading for the altar. In other words it's called being careful

girls say, all men are the same, yet they choose between men... 4 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm. does dat mean d woman doesn't possess these characters? or he's just making up stories to cover 4 his infidelity. 2 Likes

kowema:





I am never for this school of thought and would never be.

Why do I have to keep my friends away from him if he doesn't have to keep his friends away from me.

Any man I have to Isolate from my friends for watever reasons never mine.

If he chooses my friend over me finally I will walk away no fighting. It will pain me that I had to be used to bring dem together but I will never stop being positive.

spot on dear I have never subscribed and never will to that school of thought. I mean why keep these so called boyfriend "snatchers" as friends in the first place? I'd rather not have friends than have backstabbing biatches as friends and continually hide everything good in my life from them before they destroy it.

Lordkylie:

spot on dear I have never subscribed and never will to that school of thought. I mean why keep these so called boyfriend "snatchers" as friends in the first place? I'd rather not have friends than have backstabbing biatches as friends and continually hide everything good in my life from them before they destroy it.

Bless u . I don't even keep such friends

If I have to keep my friends away then he cannot control his sexual drive and he lacks discipline.Hence not a husband material, What happens when we finally get married and I have to travel for some reason would I pack him along 21 Likes

kowema:



Bless u . I don't even keep such friends love ur comment love ur comment

Ashleydolls:

Keeping your friends away from him does not mean you're isolating them, but there is nothing bad in setting limits. Let there be limits. Some friends are wolves in sheep's clothing they come to you as if they're good, pretend and cause havoc to your life. There's nothing bad in setting limits whether or not you're heading for the altar. In other words it's called being careful How long will you continue hiding him?

If you hide him from your friends, what of the women in the streets, his office, eateries...conferences. How long will you continue setting limits because of prick that wants to explore? If you constantly feel the need to protect your man, then something is wrong and I will be very ashamed of myself if I am that man.



Instead of relaxing and enjoying relationship or marriage, na to dey protect man. Shey you see this thread?

How long will you continue hiding him?If you hide him from your friends, what of the women in the streets, his office, eateries...conferences. How long will you continue setting limits because of prick that wants to explore? If you constantly feel the need to protect your man, then something is wrong and I will be very ashamed of myself if I am that man.Instead of relaxing and enjoying relationship or marriage, na to dey protect man. Shey you see this thread? http://www.nairaland.com/3711374/girlfriend-using-another-guy-play ...It's women that kill themselves and grow old fast on top man matter...Wehdone.

so the man would have marry the former fiancee if he had not met the friend(through her) he married now?? knowing fully well the former fiance is full of flaws he isn't comfortable with, but wanted to marry her.

#ConfusedMan



That's how people ignorantly get themselves into a terrible marriage with their eyes widely opened to red flags 3 Likes

Sir! STFU, why marry her bestie?. Even Animals, I mean dogs and co. Cannot snitch this far.



Awon DiDirin everywhere. 4 Likes

Ashleydolls:

I'm wondering how he got know the woman has all those qualities...hmmmmm..Ladies will never learn. You know you have a single friend that is better than you in terms of looks, attitude, bedmatics and what have we and yet you allow her have a good relationship with your partner. It starts from calling him uncle and before you say Jack, they exchange numbers and they're already talking on phone and dating. Ladies out there are desperate, if you find a good partner, keep him alone to yourself, stop telling your friends about him, stop allowing them to meddle in your affair. It's takes two to make a relationship, remember three is a crowd. Keep your relationship private and away from your friends. B*tches ain't loyal.

WORD WORD 3 Likes 2 Shares

amprat:

Don't pack him along, just detach his dick. You know it's detachable nah

he wanted the best..... why always full of excuses

Ashleydolls:

I'm wondering how he got know the woman has all those qualities...hmmmmm..Ladies will never learn. You know you have a single friend that is better than you in terms of looks, attitude, bedmatics and what have we and yet you allow her have a good relationship with your partner. It starts from calling him uncle and before you say Jack, they exchange numbers and they're already talking on phone and dating. Ladies out there are desperate, if you find a good partner, keep him alone to yourself, stop telling your friends about him, stop allowing them to meddle in your affair. It's takes two to make a relationship, remember three is a crowd. Keep your relationship private and away from your friends. B*tches ain't loyal.



Well said only if all the singles can listen

Gbam! The former can now goan drink sniper

use your head you no gree... Every man wants a good Cook a lovely wife and a personal experienced porn star use your head you no gree... Every man wants a good Cook a lovely wife and a personal experienced porn star 4 Likes

Na this kain thread ladies dey like,they are already out with their long knives, just look at them littering this thread with the spoils of their e-war .

Anyways, These hoes ain't loyal.

In the street you can't trust every smile you meet.

They no dey do paddy for jungle.

Ashleydolls:

I'm wondering how he got know the woman has all those qualities...hmmmmm..Ladies will never learn. You know you have a single friend that is better than you in terms of looks, attitude, bedmatics and what have we and yet you allow her have a good relationship with your partner. It starts from calling him uncle and before you say Jack, they exchange numbers and they're already talking on phone and dating. Ladies out there are desperate, if you find a good partner, keep him alone to yourself, stop telling your friends about him, stop allowing them to meddle in your affair. It's takes two to make a relationship, remember three is a crowd. Keep your relationship private and away from your friends. B*tches ain't loyal.

How long will u keep hidong your man?

when he goes out nko? How long will u keep hidong your man?when he goes out nko?

This world! Hmm