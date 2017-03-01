₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:12pm
Twitter has been agog since last night, after a Twitter user called out a girl he took out for a date, because she wasn't interested in a relationship. Well the girl gave an epic reply bu refunded his money and even added more to what he spent.
The guy has now apologized, saying he couldn't handle the rejection and felt she was a bit harsh. he also said he has refunded the 5k she sent.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/twitter-user-apologizes-to-girl-who.html
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by pocohantas(f): 9:14pm
He doesn't need to apologise. This is what happens when people do good for selfish reasons. I help my friends both male and female without expecting anything in return. Some of these guys, their stupidity is in them like peak. I am sure he was hoping to embarrass her, but unfortunately or fortunately...it backfired on him.
I'm happy babes are getting sense. We need more to get sense and stop being parasitic. That's the only way guys like this can be put in place.
They buy you popcorn and think they can bend you anyhow like straw on top bed to administer prick from various angles. He should go and sin no more. For the sensible and responsible guys, the Lord will take away refurbished olosho from your path.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by HQuadreal(m): 9:15pm
Shooo.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Adewalefae(m): 9:15pm
ur problem watin concern me if u return d money
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Davash222(m): 9:17pm
Bravo.
Wish I have this kind of courageous spirit. All the same, you try to be this bold.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:17pm
Oh! so ur sence don finally boot.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Jewelnutch: 9:17pm
The girl obviously borrowed the money to payback.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Abdhul(m): 9:17pm
It is too late
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by IamAirforce1: 9:18pm
Let her be and stop making a fool of yourself
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Mjshexy(f): 9:24pm
I just love the lady's maturity, it's good he has been taught some lesson but he shouldn't expect any kind of friendship from her.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by LAFO(f): 9:25pm
after the babe don take him shine.
Mstchew
Who get time to read your apology?
The girl don win
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Amebo123: 9:25pm
This guy dey fall hand big time. This is not necessary the harm has been done.
Or is he hoping to stilll strap the girl?
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by luminouz(m): 9:33pm
LAFO:Sharap joor!!!!!
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by luminouz(m): 9:34pm
Amebo123:It is! It shows he is courageous enough to correct his mistakes!!! Unlike u!
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by tsamson(m): 9:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by slim19(m): 9:38pm
He don buy sense from the change
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by luminouz(m): 9:38pm
Mjshexy:Nawa o.........d geh is one out of 1million naija gehs(who are leeches) don't u think d guy has been conned too many times to have such opinions? So many 'ebina' girls everywhere n u wonder if they are starved at home!!!!!
If she is really mature....she will be friends with him...unlike U!!
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by xendra(f): 9:46pm
luminouz:Corrected
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Cholls(m): 9:47pm
my brother U fall my hand o......my u come return the moni
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by TrapHedges(m): 9:50pm
We've seen plenty of tis twitter bs shaaa
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by stacyadams: 9:50pm
the guy na pant
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by myfantasies(f): 9:51pm
luminouz:
Y u just come online dey insult everyone wey support the girl
I dey sure say woman don do you strong thing b4
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by loadedvibes: 9:52pm
Lool.. smart move bro
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by xoxo001(m): 9:53pm
Our keep the change bae don turn celebrity now. All thanks to your broke ass. Why she go respond? yeye boy
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by illegalGangla(m): 9:54pm
He wan turn 5k bro
For where
Na first attack dey win fight
Send me the 5k bro....enuf skushi for my men
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by illegalGangla(m): 9:56pm
stacyadams:Pant means a lot of things o
Na paeint. Black dirty hole filled emantiated smelly paeint
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Benita27(f): 9:57pm
Have been reading the whole story like all day. Inasmuch as the guy couldn't stand rejection, the girl was also at fault here. Why would she lead him on if she wasn't interested in having a relationship with the guy?. You define your relationship from the beginning, and spending on you would be his call to make to avoid being indebted to anyone.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Bumbae1(f): 9:59pm
Benita27:Good point
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by petux(m): 10:01pm
This guy is really stupid to the core..... broke ass nigga disgracing us since 1907...just let her be and stop making a fool of yaself.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Mjshexy(f): 10:01pm
luminouz:Nope sir, the guy saw her as other ladies who jump from bed to bed. Like me u said? Sorry bro but let everyone be on his/her own for peace sake.
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Fatimah1123: 10:02pm
Both the girl and the guy ate immature. Why does she have to make it public that she refunded the money spent on her or the guy come back on social media to say he sent the money back ? Why were they exchanging account details in the first place ?,Mtchwww, osi rata ma ra yo
|Re: Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k by Benita27(f): 10:02pm
Bumbae1:I wonder what her intentions were before going on dates with the dude?. Funny, how some girls act.
How was your day ma'am?.
