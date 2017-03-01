Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twitter User Apologizes To Girl Who Refunded His Date Money, Sends Back The 5k (11107 Views)

The guy has now apologized, saying he couldn't handle the rejection and felt she was a bit harsh. he also said he has refunded the 5k she sent.





I'm happy babes are getting sense. We need more to get sense and stop being parasitic. That's the only way guys like this can be put in place.



They buy you popcorn and think they can bend you anyhow like straw on top bed to administer prick from various angles. He should go and sin no more. For the sensible and responsible guys, the Lord will take away refurbished olosho from your path. He doesn't need to apologise. This is what happens when people do good for selfish reasons. I help my friends both male and female without expecting anything in return. Some of these guys, their stupidity is in them like peak. I am sure he was hoping to embarrass her, but unfortunately or fortunately...it backfired on him.I'm happy babes are getting sense. We need more to get sense and stop being parasitic. That's the only way guys like this can be put in place.They buy you popcorn and think they can bend you anyhow like straw on top bed to administer prick from various angles. He should go and sin no more. For the sensible and responsible guys, the Lord will take away refurbished olosho from your path. 140 Likes 3 Shares

Shooo.

ur problem watin concern me if u return d money

Bravo.





Wish I have this kind of courageous spirit. All the same, you try to be this bold. 6 Likes

Oh! so ur sence don finally boot. 5 Likes

The girl obviously borrowed the money to payback. 13 Likes 2 Shares

It is too late 3 Likes 3 Shares

Let her be and stop making a fool of yourself 18 Likes 1 Share

I just love the lady's maturity, it's good he has been taught some lesson but he shouldn't expect any kind of friendship from her. 7 Likes

after the babe don take him shine.





Mstchew



Who get time to read your apology?

The girl don win 17 Likes 1 Share

This guy dey fall hand big time. This is not necessary the harm has been done.



Or is he hoping to stilll strap the girl? 14 Likes 1 Share

LAFO:

after the babe don take him shine.





Mstchew



Who get time to read your apology?

The girl don win Sharap joor!!!!! Sharap joor!!!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

Amebo123:

This guy dey fall hand big time. This is not necessary the harm has been done.



Or is he hoping to stilll strap the girl? It is! It shows he is courageous enough to correct his mistakes!!! Unlike u! It is! It shows he is courageous enough to correct his mistakes!!! Unlike u! 30 Likes

Hmmmm

He don buy sense from the change 27 Likes

Mjshexy:

I just love the lady's maturity, it's good he has been taught some lesson but he shouldn't expect any kind of friendship from her. Nawa o.........d geh is one out of 1million naija gehs(who are leeches) don't u think d guy has been conned too many times to have such opinions? So many 'ebina' girls everywhere n u wonder if they are starved at home!!!!!

If she is really mature....she will be friends with him...unlike U!! Nawa o.........d geh is one out of 1million naija gehs(who are leeches) don't u think d guy has been conned too many times to have such opinions? So many 'ebina' girls everywhere n u wonder if they are starved at home!!!!!If she is really mature....she will be friends with him...unlike U!! 7 Likes

luminouz:



Nawa o.........d geh is one out of 1million naija gehs(who are leeches) don't u think d guy has been conned too many times to have such opinions? So many 'ebina' girls everywhere n u wonder if they are starved at home!!!!!

If she is really mature if she is really stupid....she will be friends with him...unlike U!! Corrected Corrected 2 Likes

my brother U fall my hand o......my u come return the moni 1 Like

We've seen plenty of tis twitter bs shaaa

the guy na pant the guy na pant 1 Like

luminouz:



Nawa o.........d geh is one out of 1million naija gehs(who are leeches) don't u think d guy has been conned too many times to have such opinions? So many 'ebina' girls everywhere n u wonder if they are starved at home!!!!!

If she is really mature....she will be friends with him...unlike U!!

Y u just come online dey insult everyone wey support the girl



I dey sure say woman don do you strong thing b4 Y u just come online dey insult everyone wey support the girlI dey sure say woman don do you strong thing b4 4 Likes

Lool.. smart move bro

Our keep the change bae don turn celebrity now. All thanks to your broke ass. Why she go respond? yeye boy

He wan turn 5k bro







For where



Na first attack dey win fight

Send me the 5k bro....enuf skushi for my men 1 Like

stacyadams:

the guy na pant Pant means a lot of things o







Na paeint. Black dirty hole filled emantiated smelly paeint Pant means a lot of things oNa paeint. Black dirty hole filled emantiated smelly paeint 4 Likes

Have been reading the whole story like all day. Inasmuch as the guy couldn't stand rejection, the girl was also at fault here. Why would she lead him on if she wasn't interested in having a relationship with the guy?. You define your relationship from the beginning, and spending on you would be his call to make to avoid being indebted to anyone. 15 Likes

Benita27:

Have been reading the whole story like all day. Inasmuch as the guy couldn't stand rejection, the girl was also at fault here. Why would she lead him on if she wasn't interested in having a relationship with the guy?. You define your relationship from the beginning, and spending on you would be his call to make to avoid being indebted to anyone. Good point Good point 8 Likes

This guy is really stupid to the core..... broke ass nigga disgracing us since 1907...just let her be and stop making a fool of yaself. 6 Likes

luminouz:



Nawa o.........d geh is one out of 1million naija gehs(who are leeches) don't u think d guy has been conned too many times to have such opinions? So many 'ebina' girls everywhere n u wonder if they are starved at home!!!!!

If she is really mature....she will be friends with him...unlike U!! Nope sir, the guy saw her as other ladies who jump from bed to bed. Like me u said? Sorry bro but let everyone be on his/her own for peace sake. Nope sir, the guy saw her as other ladies who jump from bed to bed. Like me u said? Sorry bro but let everyone be on his/her own for peace sake. 1 Like

Both the girl and the guy ate immature. Why does she have to make it public that she refunded the money spent on her or the guy come back on social media to say he sent the money back ? Why were they exchanging account details in the first place ?,Mtchwww, osi rata ma ra yo