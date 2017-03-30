₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Kolababe: 9:38pm On Mar 30
Popular Instagram porn star, @kingtblakhoc who is known for his shocking display of Unclad girls with whom he shoot his porn movies with, recently shared photos of his daughter to people's surprise.
His surprised fans began to show their excitement as they told the dude that his innocent daughter too will face what he does with young girls.
Some criticised him for daring to involve the little girl in his "dirty" business. He has even opened a private Instagram account for the girl. See photos and reactions below....
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Kolababe: 9:38pm On Mar 30
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Benita27(f): 9:46pm On Mar 30
All these people ranting are just plain stupid. So if the child's father is a porn star, then the baby will take on his foot steps in the future?.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Flexherbal(m): 9:47pm On Mar 30
Not everything you bring to the public.
If you do, you will get public opinions.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Demigods666: 9:49pm On Mar 30
Roflmao, drama everywhere you go like MTN! ain't gat time for shid. *logs out*
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Strahovski1(m): 9:49pm On Mar 30
Lol.
She may not end up the same as dad
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by decatalyst(m): 9:54pm On Mar 30
Boys be rejoicing already say this one go good for dessert in case course meal no dey available
When God open the book of payback for a maradona, nah girls them dey always born
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by femolacqua(m): 10:47pm On Mar 30
How that one take concern me?
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by dtruth50(m): 11:11pm On Mar 30
Benita27:u don't know d law of KARMA. Just be watching this little girl group up n see wht will happen
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Tazdroid(m): 11:44pm On Mar 30
Benita27:taking panadol for someone else's headache
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by bamirotola: 1:05am
Observing
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by ibroh22(m): 1:24am
Nigerians with bad mouth
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by faruz: 1:53am
I go use her act porn
Contact me when she's 15..... Aye le ooooo ...
Dem Don dey negotiate the gal future.......
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by veekid(m): 7:21am
Savager
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by martphreak(m): 7:33am
Imagine the daughter becomes a born again Christian... how would she react knowing her dads profession? May the sins of her father not be transfered to her... click like if you want the child to be free from her father's sins..share if you want otherwise
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by LordZero(m): 8:14am
dtruth50:What's karma got to do with the girl?
He had an agreement with the girls in his "business venture",it's not like he's raping them.
It's just like saying a footballer's/pilot's/movie star's kid will turn out to be like his/her parent, it doesn't happen every time..
You'll be shocked when you see the kids of some notorious people.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Abee79: 10:41am
Benita27:Whatever a man sows, that must he reap. If you smash other people's daughters (or sons), someday, someone will smash yours too
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by blackberlin: 11:09am
Benita27:
I don't support people dissing his daughter like that, but he shouldn't have put the child's picture online. She has a right to her privacy and it's bad enough that her father is porrnstar. . . Very shameful stuff I tell u.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Mopolchi: 4:43pm
Mumu
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Tobyshegz(m): 4:44pm
Some people lasan
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Billyonaire: 4:45pm
He is not an armed robber naw, whatever he does, does not affect others negatively.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by seunlayi(m): 4:46pm
what most people does is badder than what this guy is known for. Please let him be and leave this young girl out of it.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by freeman95: 4:47pm
Tbalk
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by Nairalads: 4:47pm
chai nawa
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by bjhaid: 4:47pm
Upcoming porn actress
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by biggestmanhood(m): 4:48pm
afonjas y
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by spaggyy(m): 4:48pm
See the gal mouth.... She go sabi give head... Bl0ww Job
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by MrRhymes101(m): 4:48pm
So we get ponstars for Naija??
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React by bumheit(m): 4:48pm
Wharever who cares.
