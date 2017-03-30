Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React (25872 Views)

His surprised fans began to show their excitement as they told the dude that his innocent daughter too will face what he does with young girls.



Some criticised him for daring to involve the little girl in his "dirty" business. He has even opened a private Instagram account for the girl. See photos and reactions below....





All these people ranting are just plain stupid. So if the child's father is a porn star, then the baby will take on his foot steps in the future?. 16 Likes

Not everything you bring to the public.



If you do, you will get public opinions. 17 Likes

She may not end up the same as dad 1 Like









When God open the book of payback for a maradona, nah girls them dey always born Boys be rejoicing already say this one go good for dessert in case course meal no dey available

Benita27:

u don't know d law of KARMA. Just be watching this little girl group up n see wht will happen

Benita27:

taking panadol for someone else's headache

Nigerians with bad mouth









Contact me when she's 15..... Aye le ooooo ...





Dem Don dey negotiate the gal future....... I go use her act porn

Imagine the daughter becomes a born again Christian... how would she react knowing her dads profession? May the sins of her father not be transfered to her... click like if you want the child to be free from her father's sins..share if you want otherwise 12 Likes 1 Share

dtruth50:

u don't know d law of KARMA. Just be watching this little girl group up n see wht will happen What's karma got to do with the girl?

He had an agreement with the girls in his "business venture",it's not like he's raping them.



It's just like saying a footballer's/pilot's/movie star's kid will turn out to be like his/her parent, it doesn't happen every time..

You'll be shocked when you see the kids of some notorious people.

18 Likes

Benita27:

Whatever a man sows, that must he reap. If you smash other people's daughters (or sons), someday, someone will smash yours too

Benita27:

All these people ranting are just plain stupid. So if the child's father is a porn star then the baby will take on his foot steps in the future?.

I don't support people dissing his daughter like that, but he shouldn't have put the child's picture online. She has a right to her privacy and it's bad enough that her father is porrnstar. . . Very shameful stuff I tell u.

Some people lasan 1 Like

He is not an armed robber naw, whatever he does, does not affect others negatively. 1 Like

what most people does is badder than what this guy is known for. Please let him be and leave this young girl out of it. 1 Like

See the gal mouth.... She go sabi give head... Bl0ww Job 1 Like 1 Share

So we get ponstars for Naija??





