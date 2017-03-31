Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Help Me Choose Between These Two Job Offers (10789 Views)

Please my fellow Nairalanders, advice me accordingly.



I am a Batch A Corp member passing out soon. All these while I've been applying for jobs I saw here and on other platforms but my efforts have not yielded much fruits though I'm still hopeful.

However, I have two options I'm currently considering. One is that my PPA (a private secondary school) is willing to retain me for #22k per month with accommodation and secondly I have a job offer with an Indian company to work as a quality control officer for #25k/month.

Now my confusion is that though the Indian company is in my field but their working conditions are terrible. It entails that I work 7am-6pm, Monday -Saturday and live within the factory premises which means no visitors or free movement. But the school offers me time (I'll work 7:30am-3pm, Mon-Fri, free weekend midterm break and holiday) and freedom in case I want to improve myself in other areas.

Now should I choose the Indian company for the sake of experience or the school for the sake of time and freedom it offers?

Finally I studied food science and technology with additional qualifications in Project Management and HSE. I'm open for other job options. 9 Likes 1 Share

i'll be back 1 Like

Choose the school. Indians are good for nothing here in Nigeria and everywhere in the world!! 100 Likes 3 Shares

Guy go to sch The working conditions of the company isn't worth it at all 38 Likes 3 Shares

only difference of 3k, chose the school dear, thank me later 30 Likes

Depending on your interest. If you like teaching children and you want to build a career from it go for the school job. You can use your free time to search for better job



But if you want to continue in your field go for the Indian coy job. You will be able to get relevant job experience that you can build your career on. Though the work conditions might be stressful but you will get the needed work exposure required in your field. 6 Likes

If I were u, I will go with the teaching job. I hate working on Saturday's 21 Likes

There is no money in the two jobs. 17 Likes

The honest truth is that both jobs should be seen as short term jobs. I do not see you spending a long time in either job due to the salaries on offer.



You would obviously be looking for other opportunities irrespective of which of the 2 you chose.



I would advise you take the job in the Indian company just for the work experience so long as you have a plan to move on within the next few months. The money and working conditions could be terrible but the work experience would be invaluable.



At this stage of your career, work experience is more important. Some people even work for free just to gain relevant work experience.



If you take the job in the school you may enjoy the working conditions but the work experience may not be that valuable.



Irrespective of which offer you take, just don't plan to remain there in the long term. 18 Likes 2 Shares

if u want to be a professional in ur career which I assume u must considering d no. of years spent studying at school. I advice u go for d Indian job. Gather enough experience den use it to get a better paying job in d future.







in ds present naija experience is everything if u must get a good job. 9 Likes

Take the school and use your spare time to find a Job. 25k for Monday to Saturday and 7-6pm no visitors? Mba 22 Likes 1 Share

Go for the sec school job.... Indians only know how to exploit and waste ppl's destiny... U ll get other job opportunities and have time for ursef 5 Likes

go for the school job. it will even give u more time to look for another better offer. 5 Likes

guy, run away from Indian jobs, they will use everything in you and later throw you out, you cant satisfy them. 6 Likes

Deep down ur heart, you already know what to do. I know you re only here for opinions.



Follow ur mind, you knw ur wants in life and strenght. Dont let anybody discourage you. 1 Like 1 Share

My dear,this is as simple as anything u can imagine.Moreover u already have the answer on where u are going,true or false?

Incase u don't know,don't ever look at d chinese company. My dear,this is as simple as anything u can imagine.Moreover u already have the answer on where u are going,true or false?Incase u don't know,don't ever look at d chinese company.





I wish you the best. Good luck.



I'll advise you go for the school offer. It will give you much needed time to apply for better suitable jobs. Also, kindly give yourself a timeline, let's say 10 - 15 month at most to have left the school and gotten something better.I wish you the best. Good luck.

I will advise u go for the job at the Indian firm cuz of the experience you will garner from there which will surely help u when looking for other jobs, I know it is hard for now but what u need is experience and not enjoyment, Indian firms is where u will surely learn and gather enuf skills, the major thing now in Nigeria is experience 3 Likes

Indians wl frustrate ur carreer, dey AR nt Gud at all, go 4 d skul pls, work 4 dem and u wl regret it Indians wl frustrate ur carreer, dey AR nt Gud at all, go 4 d skul pls, work 4 dem and u wl regret it

Both.

.

Let me ask the only spirit to intercede on her behalf mbok,cause I have nothing to say

Go for the school and have time to plan your life. Indian coy won't give you time to search for other jobs. 4 Likes

pls dont go to this overhyped foreigners with red skin who employ indirect slavery to enrich their economy from here

A wise man said to me "we work to earn a living so why do we die working" congratulations sha A wise man said to me "we work to earn aso why do weworking" congratulations sha