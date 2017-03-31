₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,560 members, 3,451,372 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 06:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget (16022 Views)
Present Condition Of Roads In Aba Abia State / Anytime I Pass Throu These Roads To My Hometown, I Cant But Curse Jonathan & PDP / List Of Roads Lagos State Govt. Has Scheduled For Repairs (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by sarrki(m): 10:45am
...
The categories are from priority ONE to FOUR...
PRIORITY ONE
The projects under Priority 1, are termed as "national priority projects", are projects on critical economic routes on the federal road network.
These are highly trafficked North-South, East-West routes used for the distribution of goods and services across the country and major river-crossing bridges. The sum of N150,470,553,292, which represents 62.22 per cent, is proposed to execute national priority 1 projects in 2017...These are;
1) Construction of Second Niger Bridge
2) Construction of the dual carriageway of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja (Sections I-IV) in FCT/Kogi State
3) Construction of the Kano-Maiduguri dual carriage Road (Sections I-V) in Kano/Bauchi/Yobe/Borno states
4) Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway (Sections I-IV) in Enugu/Abia/Rivers states
5) Rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos/Oyo states
6) Construction of Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa/Benue states
7) Reconstruction of outstanding sections of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Sagamu Road in Edo/Ondo/Ogun states
Rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridgehead
9) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-J’ebba-Mokwa Road
PRIORITY TWO
On the list of projects given second priority, are projects being executed along the branch routes from the critical economic routes on the federal road network...
...These roads serve as links between the major routes and agricultural producing hubs, factories and mining deposits for the evacuation of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and raw materials to markets and ports across the country. The sum of N43,143,299,357, which represents 17.84 per cent, is proposed to execute National Priority 2 projects in 2017...These are;
1) Dualisation of Sapele-Ewu Road in Delta/Edo states
2) Dualisation of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road in Lagos/Ogun states
3) Rehabilitation of Hadejia-Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road in Jigawa/Yobe states
4) Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara/Kogi states.
5) Rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi Road
6) Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road in Imo/Abia states
7) Dualisation of Yenegwe Road Junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm in Bayelsa State
Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Biu Road Borno
PRIORITY THREE
These projects are specifically targeted at routes leading to the nation’s refineries, petroleum depots, major ports and mineral producing areas in the country to ease the movement of petroleum products and imported goods from the ports and depots to other parts of the country.
The sum of N25,508,708,266, which represents 10.55 per cent, was proposed to execute national priority 3 projects in 2017...Some of the projects are;
1) Rehabilitation of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos Phase I & II
2) Dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road
3) Construction of Bodo-Bonny Road with a bridge across the Opobo channel in Rivers State
4) Access road to Apapa/Tin Can Port, NNPC Depot (Atlas Cove) to Mile 2
5) The construction of Agaie-Katcha-Baro Road
PRIORITY FOUR
Roads given priority 4 are those in key agricultural states producing cash crops like yam, rice, maize, cassava, fruits, etc.
The objective is to boost the production of these crops and ease their movement to markets. This is to enhance food sufficiency in the country and minimize losses.
N8.9bn which represents 3.68 per cent, is proposed to construct and rehabilitate roads in this category...Such projects include;
1) The rehabilitation of Sokoto-TambuwaI-Jega-Kontagora-Makera in Sokoto/Kebbi states
2) Rehabilitation of Otukpo-9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway in Benue/Enugu states
3) Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State;
4) Rehabilitation of Akure-Ondo Road in Ondo State
5) Rehabilitation of Aba-Azumini-Opobo Road (Aba-Azumini section) in Abia State
6) Rehabilitation of Wukari-Mutum Biyu-Jalingo-Numan Road Section I: Wukari-Mutum Biyu Road in Taraba State.
SOURCE: Power, Works & Housing Ministry
#PMBAtWork
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/222807-works-minister-fashola-lists-top-federal-road-projects-2017.html/amp
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by CriticMaestro: 10:57am
how do u think the budget of Nigeria looks before, implementation is what will be absent..if to say our budget from 2000 till date have been implemented, we would have been discussing what will buhari say at the G20 summit
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by DaniDani(m): 12:58pm
This is commendable; 1. This budget is evenly spread across the six geo- political areas and equally captured critical areas. If previous infrastructural budgets have been in this manner, many of us won't be bitter over marginalization. There's nothing to compare with equity and fairness, it is a natural law that brings harmony and peaceful coexistence. 2. If buhari/APC led administration completes these roads as listed, especially those in southeast (abia most importantly), I will join APC, campaign and vote for buhari in his second tenure. Thank God I never voted for the clueless Jonathan in his second tenure bid due to abandonment of these critical roads
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by Tarnisis(m): 12:58pm
This is not Joke section
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by dunkem21(m): 2:16pm
Tarnisis:
1 Like
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by yarimo(m): 2:36pm
APC government and hard working are like 5 and 6, BUHARI til 2023 haters haters haters beware
22 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by madridguy(m): 2:44pm
Following....
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by shaddoww: 2:45pm
If only dey can just take away power from dis guy, his performance for dey bold for everybody to see.
1 Like
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by chiscodedon(m): 3:33pm
Wish would be implemented as stated above...but this govt are only good at paper work
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by juman(m): 3:40pm
Tarnisis:
Jokes.
chiscodedon:
A government of lies upon lies.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by HsLBroker(m): 4:15pm
shaddoww:
1 Like
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by rozayx5(m): 4:16pm
constructed on paper
6 Likes
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by Hemstone(f): 4:17pm
am hungry
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by jieta: 4:17pm
if all this project can be completed with in this year then fashola deserve a national honour.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by mayoor15(m): 4:18pm
We are seeing the work Fash is doing based on 2016 budget, we pray God gives you the grace to complete and kick-start that of 2017 budget successfully.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by 2shur: 4:18pm
Since time immemorial they keep conatructing roads today.
Road construction of 2bn.
They wud use 30million to construct one useless pot hole road patch patch.them they chop the rest.
God punish all bastards in pub offices
To our leader may u die.
Bastards
We need to take over.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by dunkem21(m): 4:18pm
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by brightisodje: 4:18pm
For years this has been there saying..... another story for buhari gods
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by abumeinben(m): 4:19pm
Points of correction here please
1. Second Niger Bridge: construction or continuation/completion?
2. Benin-Ore road is probably the most "motorable" interstate road in the country and hence need nothing. If you told me Sagamu-Ore axis, that needs intervention.
3. Lagos-Sagamu-Ore-Benin is the most important route in the country as is links the business hubs of the country: Lagos, Delta, Onitsha, Aba. Hence, that route should breathe first touch and not those roads up there.
I just smell tribalism here!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by BizBayo: 4:20pm
Do you need a peer to peer donation script at discounted rates? Check my signature.
Demo views available.
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by Adek15(m): 4:21pm
Who osun offend?
Considering the fact that APC got block votes from osun state. It's quite pathetic
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by trigger23: 4:21pm
implementation, who Is going to implement it,those criminals in the ministry or who?no check and balance that is why govt will approve a project and it won't be executed.
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by Qyubee(m): 4:21pm
Nice breakdown, i pray and hope these projects get delivered esp the 2nd Niger bridge
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by elhafeez(m): 4:22pm
It's commendable. We pray they have the funds to complète them.
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by symbianDON(m): 4:22pm
quite commendable! if these projects can be duly implemented, it will be a big plus for the buhari-led government.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by ajalawole(m): 4:22pm
God punish this Govt, wicked people yaff finish us........... And kwara stage govt have been collecting tax for that Ilorin-jebba road ehn. They locked up more then 5000 shops early this year and each shops must pay N3500 as tax for the road
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by demytelly(m): 4:22pm
Planning without execution; we hope it's different this time around
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by adeoba2008(m): 4:23pm
It is highly commendable. Buhari is really working.
1 Like
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by seunny4lif(m): 4:23pm
We are here
Another joke
Lala do your work
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by trigger23: 4:24pm
2shur:
We need to take over,who is the we?Nigerian Youths I guest.
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by ajoskele(m): 4:24pm
Why can't they dualize that Akure-Ondo road. Peeps will free Ilesha road and follow Ore to Lagos.
Why?
Even Akoko roads to Kogi are nowhere to be found.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget by EnkayDezign: 4:25pm
Nairalanders won't see good news thread like this to come and discuss, na tribal thread and witchy witchy or pastor thread dey carry their attention pass..
Anyways, kudos to the FG for capturing all geopolitical zones with the budget and we're hoping they follow through with execution. I am personally glad to see the 2nd Niger bridge given priority 1 designation.
God bless our country Nigeria!
Btw, when Hon Asadu attacked Amaechi about non capturing of SE in railway projects, did he refer him to the original masterplan of the railway modernisation project or am I missing something? It seems to capture SE state capitals
Fashola At The Commissioning Of Power Stations In Zamfara State / Arase In Enugu To Commission The Police Post Retirement Housing Estate / WSJ: Nigeria’s Cost Of Oil Production Now World’s 3rd Most Expensive
Viewing this topic: BioTeck, Azcreativ(m), infohenry(m), ogunsj, lovegeneration(m), biolaowo(m), shollyyankee187, profsod, Trueigbo, Candyrain(m), JUBILEE2000, darazonian(m), folly22(f), OGOg, adebammy, StEugene, chimaobikanu(m), masseratti, SamOgasco(m), easzypeaszy(m), folarin65, archvictor, Ancientx(m), olaric(m), profjendor(m), vanfem, Mjshexy(f), MyMouth(m), babino22, sayneduad, cashcity, niceangel, dola1973(m), Opukelala, bakry86, okochavictor(m), Chuksworld(m), Adeika(m), lugado, fendorf(m), jufluen, Sijo01(f), inchristalone, beey4u(m), Pavarottii(m), yetufaari(m), baggylips(m), Bashirum94(m), yesir, comodo, josessybj, Richvine(m), Ogbehadanyel(m), shakor400, Simon19(m), bryght4u(m), oldninja(m), objobj, Tywo2017, darular001, sacramento1212 and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10