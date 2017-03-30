₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,453 members, 3,451,037 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos (16134 Views)
Man Takes A Bottle Of Beer In Front Of His Partner In Their Pre-wedding Photos. / Couple Take Their Pre-Wedding Photos To The Toilet / Couple Wear School Uniforms For Their Pre-wedding Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 11:46am
New day, New style, New trend...
The cute couple are set to tie the knot next month... #AdeOla2017
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/lovely-couple-take-pre-wedding-photos.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Oyind18: 11:46am
Mtcheeeeeeew
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Destined2win: 11:55am
Indifferent
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:55am
Upon carrying her from right below her ass, no pound of flesh protruded. Pancake ass
I bet she's from Ibadan, see makeup
75 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by FvckShiT: 11:57am
fūçk
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Homeboiy(m): 12:05pm
D guy teeth
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by StarBukola(f): 12:22pm
Some pls help the guy with braces !
9 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 12:26pm
SNOWCREAM:
Ibadan girl with no arse, is that one an Ibadan girl?
43 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by FvckShiT: 12:28pm
Ibadan girls only fúçkiñg good at blowjöbs.. no fûçking ass
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:30pm
Aderola15:let's see your own
5 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 12:34pm
SNOWCREAM:
Kikikikikikiki
My case is different
4 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 12:35pm
FvckShiT:
You say wah?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by FvckShiT: 12:39pm
Aderola15:i fûçking repeat! Ibådan gîrls are tåleñted çoçk sûçkers,some óf èm drink çóçks
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 12:40pm
FvckShiT:
Lmaooooooo... I fvckin disown you
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by dacovajnr: 12:41pm
Homeboiy:That aint Necessary Bro..Modify plz
7 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by FvckShiT: 12:44pm
Aderola15:
fùçking deny this;thåt yöuve nöt fûçking dränk ã côçk då påst 3wééks
fûçking disown me from whåt?
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Tuham(m): 12:47pm
PapiNigga:
For April ending, Na to just put R between the E and O, then change the 2017 t0 15 and it becomes Aderola15
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Tuham(m): 12:49pm
FvckShiT:
1 Like
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by dacovajnr: 12:53pm
StarBukola:Some pls help this girl with Hair Treatment Shampoo!
4 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 1:02pm
Tuham:
Loooool... Most people call me Adeola sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by veekid(m): 1:11pm
That guy's teeth no be here
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Ekakamba: 1:12pm
If Otondo marry Otondo abeg wetin dem go
See make-up abeg! See as the khaki rumple.. Confirm corpers.
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by oviejnr(m): 1:12pm
They should kuku do back to school, wear uniform carry school bag.
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by aydought: 1:13pm
SNOWCREAM:
Even though monkey no fine, the mama like am! Please let them be and wish them well!
9 Likes
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Celestyn8213: 1:14pm
Nothing we no go see for pre wedding picks
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by LordXaaan: 1:14pm
I just want to use this medium to tell the mod that banned me for 1 month that i didnot pain me atall.
If he likes he can ban me again
#NoShaking
Can I get some LIKES guys
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by Christane(m): 1:14pm
she is so flat like an exercise book
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by SNOWCREAM(m): 1:14pm
aydought:Wetin concern my wish wan do for their body?
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by segsxpendable(m): 1:15pm
FvckShiT:ejhoor,,who's this one sef??...
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by anambra111: 1:15pm
See teeth
|Re: Couple Wear NYSC Uniform For Their Pre-Wedding Photos by adeoba2008(m): 1:15pm
Over to Vaseline crew...
The Mr. Valentine Challenge: Write A Love Letter! / What Do You Think About Yoruba Girls / Romance Section End Of The Year Awards 2015!!! [awards Night]
Viewing this topic: Pedroscope(m), capable04(m), whitepump, nakwe(m), lamborghinifcb(m), Noblequin(f), jaylee1, osas4ty, smithy88, hephzibah003, Priest200(m), slimmestify(f), gravitee(m), defendedvictim(m), Dapizu16(m), Icaretoo, lsoul, Ochayi8543, bamzyboa, awomike4u(m), shunful, edlion57(m), kurt09(m), nelsonose, Nsonaso(m), firmyralphs(m), Ansasan(f), olowoboi, ceeceebobo(m), Chimmyjeph(m), sheyiiade(m), fulauz(m), leroy137(m), Supreme55(f), alabiolusam(m), teddybluez(m), Blissbrain(m), brostheo(m), culprince(m), newtayo, Snails, Damsexy18(f), Khalifa04, dukeobi, Image123(m), CIZAR(m), opetiti, link2ok22, littlewonders, Truth4eva, diva2011(f), bulakos25(m), zarareal, Eldeethedon, 7agaza(m), idnoble007(m), yenereal(m), easyflex, danshadrach and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19