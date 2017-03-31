Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman (7697 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the board chairman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).



Femi Adesina, spokesman of the president, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday.



Adesina said Mustapha Maihaja hade been appointed as the new director-general of the agency, and that other members of the NEMA board are: Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Talba Alkali representing the transport ministry, Rabiu Dagari, representing foreign affairs and Ngozi Azadoh representing health ministry.



Adesina also said new appointments had been made in the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).



“Duro Onabule is the new board chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),” the statement read.



“Other executive directors of NTA include Dr Steve Egbo, Administration and Training; Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Marketing; Mohammed Labbo, News; Fatima M. Barda, Finance; Stephen Okoanachi, Engineering; and Wole Coker, Programmes.



“At the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Aliyu Hayatu is new chairman, while Buhari Auwalu and Yinka Amosun, are Zonal Directors, Kaduna and Lagos, respectively.”



He said in the ministry of information and culture, Chika Maduekwe is the head of the Nigerian Film Corporation, while Folorunsho Coker is the new director-general of National Film and Video Censors Board, and Olusegun Runsewe is the new artistic director; National Council for Arts and Culture.

https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-appoints-osinbajo-nema-chairman

