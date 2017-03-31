₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Buhari2019: 8:21pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the board chairman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-appoints-osinbajo-nema-chairman
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Homeboiy(m): 8:22pm
I see
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by andresia(m): 8:23pm
Mtchew
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Destined2win: 8:26pm
Inconsequential post.
Is he supposed to be jumping up. He is the VP.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by DickDastardly(m): 8:28pm
Idle talk ... Fela
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by kurt09(m): 8:33pm
A good development.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Jabioro: 8:35pm
Why are you taken style to relegating my active VP.. do you wanted to punish him.. What's all this nonsense..
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by femolacqua(m): 8:41pm
What can we do with the news?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by SFSNIPER(m): 8:59pm
I love this team. No sentiments.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by AllHailBiafra: 9:00pm
And one moronic Yoruba irrelevant mugu was quoting me and saying Osinbajo will soon become President. I tell you this, Hausa elders are planning underground perfections to replace Osinbajo and if they (the Yorubas) slacks, your guess is as good as mine. By the way what's my concern. See my Monica.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Sibe007(m): 9:03pm
For lack of any good and competent Nigerian to appoint
Saves cost though...
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Basic123: 9:06pm
But NEMA is under which ministry?....is it under presidency?...if he will not be reporting directly to the president that is a big relegation.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Repairnigeria(m): 9:07pm
naija politics of hatred
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by ZombieTERROR: 9:37pm
Confused government
No clear direction
One step forward
Sorry
One step backward
Two steps backward
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Chrisozone: 9:47pm
So only una Go dey chop
Double salary
Double allowance
And some people are graduates suffering
GREED OLD FOOLS
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by BruzMoney(m): 9:48pm
lol
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Goldenheart(m): 9:49pm
Nothing do them
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by brostheo(m): 9:49pm
Babu just they push all the work give VP,the old hag should just resign and be enjoining Aisha in the other room abeg
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by EKITI001: 9:49pm
hmmm
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:50pm
They are many ways to kill someone one of d ways is to give him too many load........
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by morscino: 9:51pm
Ayam coming..
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Funlordjnr: 9:51pm
Quarrel go still occur there between jagaban and general boys!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Teenaira: 9:52pm
He should just promote him to the post of President so that he could take care of himself.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by AreaFada2: 9:53pm
AllHailBiafra:
Abeg I prefer your Jennifer.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by OkoYiboz: 9:54pm
AllHailBiafra:
When they were planning to replace Osinbajo, you were the secretary of the meeting, abi? Or you're the one who supplied them with gala and fanyogo.
The problem with you iPod piglets is that you think everyone is as mentally imbalanced as you are. What is your problem with a Nigerian appointment? Aren't you Biafrans? Today you're Jews, tomorrow you're from Uganda, next tomorrow you're Biafrans, but when it is time to share money, you are Nigerians.
Let me sound this loud and clear, you guys are useless and insignificant in political calculations. Ogun state alone is more politically important in this country than all the SE states combined.
Ogun State alone has had 2 Presidents, 2 VPs, One Federal Speaker and a host of others. All the 5 SE states combined have had just one VP, a term of Senate Presidents, one DSP and one Federal Speaker.
When you see the Yorubas play politics, you should come out of your 2by2 cage you call a shop and watch. We're way ahead of you ipod piglets and there's nothing you can do but rue your unfortunate luck.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by berrystunn(m): 9:54pm
Waiting
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by EricBloodAxe: 9:54pm
How did nigerians vote in diz spongebob to b president? D idiot kips exposing hw clueless and out of order his priorities as president are...wat a dullardd
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by ademusiwa3r: 9:55pm
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Kaxmytex(m): 9:56pm
NICE
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Inspectorsuga(m): 9:56pm
Osibande uv got some huge task at hand cos buhari himself is enof natural disaster/epidemic....
Congrats...
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by Ezedon(m): 9:56pm
That man is confused
|Re: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As NEMA Chairman by EVILFOREST: 9:56pm
