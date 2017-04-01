₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:10pm On Apr 01
Governor Fayose was all smiles in his academic gown as he arrived the Main Auditorium of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), venue of the university's 22nd Convocation.
He welcomed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oye Bamidele. How does he look?
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/fayose-all-smiles-in-his-academic-gown.html
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Cekpo34(m): 1:22pm On Apr 01
Thanks to Awolowo, the West appreciates most, the value of education. I envy them
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 1:28pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:35pm On Apr 01
More Pics
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 3:59pm On Apr 01
sai fayose,the great stomach infrastructure governor.
he wouldn't mind joining the students to eat at the canteen.
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by id911: 4:00pm On Apr 01
Cekpo34:
But if Fayose contests against buhari who does not have certificate, you will still vote for buhari. What then is the value of education your father Awolowo gave you
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Splinz(m): 4:17pm On Apr 01
Amarabae:
Fayose we know as the stomach infrastructure governor. I wish we know what infrastructure our President is into. Perhaps, he is in the business of spreading hunger?
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by yarimo(m): 6:52pm On Apr 01
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 6:52pm On Apr 01
the Lion of the tribe of Ekiti
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by ObikeNkem: 6:54pm On Apr 01
Fayose
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 8:44pm On Apr 01
Cekpo34:wha Gbayiiiii...oya chop knuckle...
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Cekpo34(m): 9:51pm On Apr 01
id911:
I'm a Cross Riverian! I know the value of education to the mind hence, my comment... Buhari was never an option. Aside his mind deficiency, his antecedents had pitched him against me
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Mykelpato(m): 9:54pm On Apr 01
Fayose my hero.
Fayose is greater than Awolowo and all yorubas
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:00pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by molas02: 10:01pm On Apr 01
live, i was dere. Fayosi really got it right at his speech and countdown of his education achievement
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by iamnicer: 10:32pm On Apr 01
OGBENIIIIIIIIIII
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Morhziez(m): 10:33pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by smartty68(m): 10:33pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by eph123(f): 10:33pm On Apr 01
Convocation but no guarantee of jobs. Each year the labour market keeps swelling, this country, smh.
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 10:34pm On Apr 01
Good, but take some time to read my signature
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Mopolchi: 10:36pm On Apr 01
Fayose is a bit cool now. Hope all is well?
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by NaijBlog(f): 10:37pm On Apr 01
Osokomole 1
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by 5starmilitant: 10:37pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by tribalistseun: 10:37pm On Apr 01
Awolowo will be angry right now, how thiefnubuu sold his people to the Northerners
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:40pm On Apr 01
he thought they will share ofada rice ode!
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Adieza(m): 10:41pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:44pm On Apr 01
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by numericalguy(m): 10:44pm On Apr 01
Amarabae:
yeah.. That shows how humble Fayoseis unlike Buhari who will turn up his nose in disdain at students.
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:45pm On Apr 01
Cekpo34:
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by Ncanpresident(m): 10:45pm On Apr 01
he's greater than all ipobs generation
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by bjhaid: 10:47pm On Apr 01
The street Governor
|Re: Fayose In His Academic Gown At EKSU Convocation (Photos) by olrotimi(m): 10:47pm On Apr 01
Oshokomole himself. Thankgod he didnt wear T-shirt and camo shorts under the gown.
