Mine would be "FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING".





I've not really been the model child or whatever, but mehn, my family still got me. they are still with me, even when people I call my friends leave, FAM still stays. And I've made up my mind to always give my support to any family member who needs it, don't matter if it causes me discomfort.







what's yours? 5 Likes







▪I should learn to mind my business

▪I should give zero fvck(s)

Believe in yourself that you can achieve something and do not listen to ppol who never achieve anything & those negative-thinking ppol, they will be the first to choke ur dreams... Believe in yourself that you can achieve something and do not listen to ppol who never achieve anything & those negative-thinking ppol, they will be the first to choke ur dreams... 3 Likes 1 Share

* In Dj Khaled's Voice *



Keep your circles tight!



Trust No One.



Beware of your Surroundings



Not everyone smiling at you is your frnd.



Believe in your self.



Trust God 3 Likes

A life without ‘betting’ is the perfect life. 10 Likes

Never Trust Man!!!

G.O.E and Zero Bleep, you do Good dem go talk you do bad dem go talk just live your life to the fullest 1 Like

just be yourself...you can't satisfy everybody 5 Likes





Stand in love. Don't fall in love.



In life, anything can happen.



Life continues



Never trust no one.



Doing good pays.



Don't judge.



Nevr give any bleeps

Do good

Always pray Take alota risksNevr give any bleepsDo goodAlways pray 1 Like





Life f.ucks us all.... Life f.ucks us all....

Nothing last forever. What u sow u will surely reap. No short cut to that 4 Likes

Whatever will be will be... 2 Likes

1. Life is like music,your life your music any one that doesn't want to dance or listen to it can change station.



2. He who makes decisions about his life based on another person's opinion whether they formed it out of love or hatred, without checking for himself is worse than a FOOL in APRIL.



3. Things can go wrong, great relationships,great jobs even great body. Prepare practically



4. True Love is a gift, some people will not appreciate or want this gift from you, you may never get over loosing the gift. Move on.

SmartBug:

A life without ‘betting’ is the perfect life.

Make clean money and everything else will become easy except that, you can't buy life but with money, you can make everyday living a holiday..

To be humble no matter the success.

Have complete faith in God and serve him wholeheartedly.

Never ever envy anyone because our destines are different

Be hard working and always plan ahead, cause of raining day.

And be kind. 11 Likes

Treat people how they treat you.



Be humble



Face your life squarely



Give but take care of yourself first, you must always make yourself priority



Love yourself no matter your flaws. But always work on yourself to be better. We are all a work in progress. Though we are not and cannot be perfect.



Always reward yourself and recognize yourself for the milestones you have achieved.



Always save for rainy days no matter how small because rainy days will come.



Take care of yourself physically, sexually and mentally. You are going to need your health in old age.



Enjoy your self. Eat and drink in moderation and do it in a healthy way. Never be promiscuous.



Life is short, we will all die or experience loss.



Be honest with yourself always. Don't be too critical but be honest.



Every failure is one step closer to success. Never give up, laugh in the face of failure and take failure as a challenge. When success comes, the victory is worth it! 9 Likes 3 Shares

No one owes you anything. You're all you've got. 7 Likes 1 Share

NOT TO BE NAUGHTY

Pureheart91:

Go for what you believe in. Live your life to the fullest. Guide your health jealously. Believe in yourself because only you knows you. 1 Like

Everyone won't be together forever. 2 Likes

Money will not buy you happiness. 1 Like

Put yourself first. everyone does. Even when they pretend not to.



Don't make decisions you will regret. 3 Likes

Life taught me that salutation is not love.

Life taught me that you can get any girl with money & the right attitude.



At the end of the day, women will always care about your success before saying Yes or No. Either church girl or club girl

sisisioge:

Whatever will be will be...

Na lie oh, your prayer can change what will be. Future is not constant.



Always try to stay happy, give self joy, Just for the fact that I'm alive 1 Like

That we are all super humans but only if we awake to this reality.

Everyone in your life this very moment is cosmically rigged for a "role"

We Are All One.

Life is about Ups and Downs, make use of your opportunity.



Position yourself and be prepared, chance and luck only favors the prepared mind.



Never forget your root...



Humility pays, look down on no one





Power is transient, treat people that come your way in fairness... 1 Like 1 Share