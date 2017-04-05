₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by naughtyDiana: 7:06pm On Apr 01
Mine would be "FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING".
I've not really been the model child or whatever, but mehn, my family still got me. they are still with me, even when people I call my friends leave, FAM still stays. And I've made up my mind to always give my support to any family member who needs it, don't matter if it causes me discomfort.
what's yours?
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by darioNaharis: 7:07pm On Apr 01
I can't really decide the BIGGEST •••so here's a few
▪I should learn to mind my business
▪I should give zero fvck(s)
▪I should trust and depend on nobody (well except my immediate family members )
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:11pm On Apr 01
Believe in yourself that you can achieve something and do not listen to ppol who never achieve anything & those negative-thinking ppol, they will be the first to choke ur dreams...
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by sinaj(f): 7:11pm On Apr 01
* In Dj Khaled's Voice *
Keep your circles tight!
Trust No One.
Beware of your Surroundings
Not everyone smiling at you is your frnd.
Believe in your self.
Trust God
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by SmartBug: 7:17pm On Apr 01
A life without ‘betting’ is the perfect life.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Eleniyan15(m): 7:26pm On Apr 01
Never Trust Man!!!
G.O.E and Zero Bleep, you do Good dem go talk you do bad dem go talk just live your life to the fullest
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by abimbolabolaw(m): 7:30pm On Apr 01
just be yourself...you can't satisfy everybody
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by hemartins(m): 7:31pm On Apr 01
Here is a few.
Stand in love. Don't fall in love.
In life, anything can happen.
Life continues
Never trust no one.
Doing good pays.
Don't judge.
Live your life and enjoy every minute of it.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Garshyzee(m): 7:51pm On Apr 01
Take alota risks
Nevr give any bleeps
Do good
Always pray
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by yomi007k(m): 7:56pm On Apr 01
Life f.ucks us all....
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by ademega(m): 7:59pm On Apr 01
Nothing last forever. What u sow u will surely reap. No short cut to that
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by sisisioge: 8:08pm On Apr 01
Whatever will be will be...
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by amprat: 8:12pm On Apr 01
1. Life is like music,your life your music any one that doesn't want to dance or listen to it can change station.
2. He who makes decisions about his life based on another person's opinion whether they formed it out of love or hatred, without checking for himself is worse than a FOOL in APRIL.
3. Things can go wrong, great relationships,great jobs even great body. Prepare practically
4. True Love is a gift, some people will not appreciate or want this gift from you, you may never get over loosing the gift. Move on.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Saintsammurai(m): 8:23pm On Apr 01
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Saintsammurai(m): 8:26pm On Apr 01
Make clean money and everything else will become easy except that, you can't buy life but with money, you can make everyday living a holiday..
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by alexialin: 8:33pm On Apr 01
To be humble no matter the success.
Have complete faith in God and serve him wholeheartedly.
Never ever envy anyone because our destines are different
Be hard working and always plan ahead, cause of raining day.
And be kind.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by baby124: 8:47pm On Apr 01
Treat people how they treat you.
Be humble
Face your life squarely
Give but take care of yourself first, you must always make yourself priority
Love yourself no matter your flaws. But always work on yourself to be better. We are all a work in progress. Though we are not and cannot be perfect.
Always reward yourself and recognize yourself for the milestones you have achieved.
Always save for rainy days no matter how small because rainy days will come.
Take care of yourself physically, sexually and mentally. You are going to need your health in old age.
Enjoy your self. Eat and drink in moderation and do it in a healthy way. Never be promiscuous.
Life is short, we will all die or experience loss.
Be honest with yourself always. Don't be too critical but be honest.
Every failure is one step closer to success. Never give up, laugh in the face of failure and take failure as a challenge. When success comes, the victory is worth it!
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Charliiee(m): 9:24pm On Apr 01
No one owes you anything. You're all you've got.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Pureheart91(m): 9:26pm On Apr 01
NOT TO BE NAUGHTY
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by naughtyDiana: 10:45pm On Apr 01
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by PRISTINEMUSCLES: 10:47pm On Apr 01
Go for what you believe in. Live your life to the fullest. Guide your health jealously. Believe in yourself because only you knows you.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Mirror97: 12:30am On Apr 02
Everyone won't be together forever.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by iamadonis2(m): 7:43am On Apr 02
Money will not buy you happiness.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Joavid(f): 9:26am On Apr 02
Put yourself first. everyone does. Even when they pretend not to.
Don't make decisions you will regret.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by ToriBlue(f): 11:18am On Apr 02
Life taught me that salutation is not love.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by cruchenuti(m): 12:02pm On Apr 02
Life taught me that you can get any girl with money & the right attitude.
At the end of the day, women will always care about your success before saying Yes or No. Either church girl or club girl
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by cruchenuti(m): 12:04pm On Apr 02
Na lie oh, your prayer can change what will be. Future is not constant.
That's why some prophecies don't come to pass. The future has changed with someone's prayer.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by skopancha(m): 4:05pm On Apr 02
Always try to stay happy, give self joy, Just for the fact that I'm alive
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by egopersonified(f): 4:11pm On Apr 02
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by Chubhie: 6:54pm On Apr 02
That we are all super humans but only if we awake to this reality.
Everyone in your life this very moment is cosmically rigged for a "role"
We Are All One.
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:12pm On Apr 02
Life is about Ups and Downs, make use of your opportunity.
Position yourself and be prepared, chance and luck only favors the prepared mind.
Never forget your root...
Humility pays, look down on no one
Power is transient, treat people that come your way in fairness...
|Re: What Is The Biggest Lesson Life Has Taught You? by joseph1832(m): 7:47pm On Apr 02
