|I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by AdoraAmadi: 2:16pm
Do you remember 39-year-old Omamuzo Utomajiri from Uro-Irri, Isoko South LGA of Delta State , who married his two wives traditionally on Sunday March 26th to the joy and admiration of his people? Well, the happy Father of 6, has disclosed how happy he is since he married his two wives.
The businessman who had a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said:
"The senior wife has 4 children while the junior one has 2. I present them traditionally, to know whether they truly love me and to also know if they are happy with themselves. .
The senior one takes care of this place I sell planks while the junior one takes care of where I am selling building materials. I approached the senior one first and she agreed likewise the junior one too. .
The reason why I married them is to make sure that I am comfortable and I don’t look out again for other women." On how he has been able to attend to them sexually, he said: "That one no be problem at all. Me I be fire for fire! Truly, NEPA no dey take light for my side. .
I can meet them twice every night if I want to and the women are ever ready. In fact there is no definite date of meeting any of them. I can visit any of them at any time because they live in the same house with me, though in different flats. .
They enjoy me and I too enjoy them and because of their readiness at all time that is why I decided to marry them. Truly, dem dey satisfy me well well! They make me not to go outside to mess up myself with other women. We eat from the same pot. There is no discrimination because we love each other and respect each other view"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/i-get-4-rounds-of-sex-each-night-man.html
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by damilolammm(m): 2:19pm
If this man no live long now. Dem go say na Witch kill am. Whereas we both know what killed him
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by anotherydz(m): 2:21pm
Na so that one wey eat pounded yam go knack 4people die like chicken.
When you are pumping more fuel than your capacity. There will be shortage one day! It maybe fatal.
But continue..
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by chimezie6891(m): 2:22pm
that's all[img]
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by slyng(m): 2:23pm
If the status quo remain, u'll surely last long.
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by dennisworld1(m): 2:27pm
fire for fire. In king Solomon voice
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by Jodha(f): 2:30pm
Guy nah yhu oo.. Ehbewedger for bedmatics..
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by SuperSuave(m): 2:35pm
"Fire for fire" abi?
Kontinue!!
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by serverconnect: 2:40pm
Make one day NEPA take light we go hear different stories. Good one for you.
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by mkoabiola: 2:52pm
Is ds enjoyment or what
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by EWAagoyin(m): 3:15pm
baba na u o...more erection 2 ur blokos... baba epon yin a ma le ni ko ni ro bi ogede
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by talk2archy: 3:59pm
u never knew you are into
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by Vince77(m): 3:59pm
If this is true then you all must be lazy in bed.
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by brostheo(m): 3:59pm
Oga na man you be!
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by auntysimbiat(f): 3:59pm
hmm
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by maberry(m): 4:00pm
Na die you dey so o... See wetin Bible talk
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by bonana: 4:00pm
Choi. Baba solomon, your prick go bleach before you born two.
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by NCANChairman(m): 4:00pm
Name: Omamuzo Utomajiri
Profile: From the Isoko tribe. Known for their high s*xual prowess and frugality.
Crime: None.
Victims: None.
NcanChairman
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by DankemzI(m): 4:00pm
U suppose marry one calabar girl na
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by CaptainBomb(m): 4:00pm
I am Gay
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by pharmadoctor(m): 4:00pm
premature death knocking
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by chiefolododo(m): 4:00pm
Ba 2 rounds everyday for each of them be that oo
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by oluwasheun94(m): 4:01pm
eleyii man ti ni skoin skoin lori o. e sure pe o wa okay sha?
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by JustinSlayer69: 4:01pm
TMI. ..no one asked you.
Your mates have greater achievements, you dey count the rounds / night.
6 kids ...2 wives. Hope his family won't turn destitute if something happens to him.
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by femi4(m): 4:01pm
Just 4 rounds from two wives....are they sick?
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by Justbeingreal(m): 4:01pm
.
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by BabaCommander: 4:02pm
Shoor! So make we take you replace Buhari for Asshole Roak?
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by coolestchris(m): 4:02pm
confirm
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by Tenim47(m): 4:02pm
a clear picture pls,letme see his neck
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by 2shur: 4:02pm
Fuc go tire u.
U must fuc outside.
Wen yur two wives deu menstruate.
U go Fuc dem with blood abi.
Mumu
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by JohnXcel: 4:02pm
Correct!
|Re: I Get 4 Rounds Of Sex Each Night - Man Who Married 2 Wives At Same Time In Delta by jonaifame22(f): 4:02pm
Ride on bro, may ur dick never lack strength
