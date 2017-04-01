₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 2:59pm On Apr 02
Obichendu Maryanne and her cute husband-to-be looked lively on their bikes in these lovely pre-wedding photos...
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by delishpot: 3:01pm On Apr 02
Love those bikes
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by professorfal: 3:01pm On Apr 02
PIC 1: Look at how she is looking as if johnny bravo is about to enter the place.
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by eezeribe(m): 3:01pm On Apr 02
This reminds me of my childhood days.I think the man has an erection in the first picture.
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Vhicthorade(m): 3:02pm On Apr 02
Babe be like Boo, Am I not hot? Guy: Bae, you are too hoooot @the first pic.
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by segebase(m): 3:10pm On Apr 02
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by ouzo1(m): 3:28pm On Apr 02
Nice beards
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by decatalyst(m): 3:51pm On Apr 02
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by ShinyJay22(m): 6:15pm On Apr 02
Lovely
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by ShinyJay22(m): 6:17pm On Apr 02
Love those bikes... Oh how I remember my phobia for bikes in my early teens but later learned the secret was in the balance that's how I conquered my fear...
Anyways,happy married life in advance to the couple.
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by LeView1(f): 6:22pm On Apr 02
I thought horses
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by ToriBlue(f): 6:25pm On Apr 02
Its beautiful.
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by TroubleDude: 8:33pm On Apr 02
I like the bikes and the girl's shoe
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by badassProdigy(m): 9:08pm On Apr 03
dope bikes
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Queenserah26(f): 9:11pm On Apr 03
Lovely
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Safiaa(f): 9:13pm On Apr 03
Yawns
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by youngberry001(m): 9:18pm On Apr 03
Oboy dat bike iz super amazing
Wooooooow
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by nikkypearl(f): 10:05pm On Apr 03
the bike the footwear the lady
and even the shot........so beautiful
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:09pm On Apr 03
When the Bikes are finer than the intending couple
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by awoo47: 10:34pm On Apr 03
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by Chuukwudi(m): 10:34pm On Apr 03
BUTCHCASSIDY:
I'm telling you bro
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by emenas1: 10:34pm On Apr 03
they are like diamonds in the sky
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by mglenny: 10:34pm On Apr 03
its all cute and romantic until they fall off
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by lampard01: 10:35pm On Apr 03
Obichendu Maryanne
Our Daughter
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:35pm On Apr 03
Seeing these pictures just made me feel bad because i just realized my future wife might be somewhere hanging leg on protector and shouting "harder"!!! "Harder"!!!! After making dinner for a man that will just increase the mileage on an engine that i will still pay for and be driving "with care"......
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by eleko1: 10:35pm On Apr 03
I like this bike.Not all those Keke baba Elemu (palm wine taper type)
Beautiful couple... Can't Wait....
Beautiful couple... Can't Wait....
Meanwhile
Vote Debbie-Boss
The Friendship is pure
The Friendship is forever
They can win together
TEAM Tboss, share your votes. Dont be selfish. There is no Tboss without Debbie Rise
Text Debbie-Boss to 32052
One love.. Bestie love..
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by smartty68(m): 10:36pm On Apr 03
The pre-wedding photos is getting outta hand
Naija sabi copy copy and now e don turn ongoing trend
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by hobermener: 10:36pm On Apr 03
All these guys screaming bikes and sneakers, na only God fit judge una!!!
My perverted but sincere mind saw the lady's beautiful ass in the first pic, so curvy and sexy
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:37pm On Apr 03
The bikes over the couple anyday, who knows what brand of bike this is please?
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by tosyne2much(m): 10:38pm On Apr 03
Ahn ahn.. Very awkward concept
Where is Ishilove?
|Re: Couple Ride Bikes In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos by ekensi01(m): 10:38pm On Apr 03
When love is ruling. Nigerian girl show learn this day they want a man with private jet, i wonder if every man has private jet the air traffic will amaze me.
