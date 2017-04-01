₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,831 members, 3,454,945 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 09:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! (22697 Views)
Man Saves A Lady's Number With "Afang Soup" / She Said She Cant Prepare Soup With N1500...baffles Me.... / Where Is Your Relationship Headed? Tell Yourself The Truth!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by BaesDiary: 6:12pm
There was this hot looking guy I had eyes for in my area. He buys recharge card from my mom every evening, on his way back from work. He came to patronize as usual, and I was so happy when he started talking to me. He asked if that was my mom's shop and all that. Initially, I pretended I wasn't really into him, but later, I had to let my guard down.
So, he asked if I would accompany him to a friend's wedding, trust me I did not hesitate to say yes. On this fateful day, he came to pick me at home. We headed out to his friend's place to pick him, so we would all go to the reception from there.
While he drove, he gisted me about his crazy colleagues who collect phone numbers from random girls in the banking hall, and they end up not calling them because of their busy work schedules and all that. He told me of how this particular girl came to the bank to harass his colleague for standing her up on their first date. Suddenly, from no where, my stomach started rumbling. I thought it wasn't serious until gas built up in my system. I had to adjust my bumbum, a bit to a side, and prayed that the fart would not make noise, neither should it smell. The fart cooperated , it came gently, and the moving wind quickly nullified the smell.
Seconds later, my stomach rumbled again, and I felt like visiting the toilet. Beads of sweat already formed on my forehead, as I was really feeling pressed. I was no longer enjoying the conversation. My laughter was quickly replaced by a plastic smile. He noticed and asked if I was fine. I told him all was all good. I asked if we were close to his friend's house. Luckily for me, we got there five minutes later.
By that time, the poo was already at the tip of my anus. Immediately we got to his friend's place, I asked if i could use the toilet. His friend asked if i wanted to pee or poo. I told him I wanted to pee and he showed me the rest room. I entered and released all the stored poo. After this, I felt comfortable. Then, I flushed the toilet, but my poo decided not to go down. That was the day I knew poop can defy gravity. The more I try to flush, the more the poo rose up. At a point, the poo from the WC begin to spill. I was like 'kuku kill me now'.
Emmy came to knock and asked if I was fine. I was ashamed and dumbfounded. There was no rag or any piece of clothing in sight in the toilet to clean up the mess. And by that time, the poo had really spilled all over. I opened the toilet door, as Emmy won't stop knocking. His friend came around when he noticed the incessant knocking from him. I wished the ground opened up. His friend saw this and did not take it lightly.
"But girl, I asked you if you wanted to pee or poo, and you said you wanted to pee," he said. "The toilet is not good for poop. The plumber is coming to fix it tomorrow. We have been using our neighbor's flat since last week."
I was too ashamed to talk. See fine girl with all the fine dress and perfect make up embarrassed like this. Emmy and his friend got to work, see them packing my poo. We had to cancel going for the wedding reception. He drove me to my parents house in silence.
Not only did we not get to be in a relationship, but my mom also suffered for my incident, as he stopped buying recharge cards from her. It wasn't his fault, I blame the evil vegetable soup I ate the previous night.
Source: http://www.baesdiary.com.ng/2017/04/heres-how-plate-of-vegetable-soup-can.html#more
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by SmellingAnus(m): 6:15pm
Smelling anus with smelling poo .. anyway, just feeling naughty tonight...
The guy felt embarrassed but I don't think it was enough reason for him to back off if he really had genuine intentions towards you... It was simply the call of nature...
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by adegoody(m): 6:28pm
Lmao
Topic should be how lies can scatter your relationship
If there was even one in the first place
18 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Smallville10(m): 6:29pm
First, dat was very funny... U won form na...
But secondly d guy's attitude after dat was very unreasonable
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Benita27(f): 6:34pm
This story made me laugh.
What happened isn't reason enough to end a relationship if he truly cared about you. Dude acted immature tho!.
4 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Splinz(m): 6:37pm
BaesDiary:
Op, let it be known to you that all your unwarranted attacks on our beloved and innocent vegetable soup ( ), as a result of your self-inflicted embarrassment fueled by ego (shebi to poo na crime, abi fine girl no dey poo?), wouldn't work!
We (all vegetable soup lovers) condemned this latest attacks, even as we hope that you'll repent of this wicked act.
#WeStandWithVegetableSoup# #VegetableSoupIsBae#
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Aderola15(f): 6:37pm
Lmaoooooo
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by pedo360: 6:40pm
Really funny. Got me cracked up
1 Like
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by BaesDiary: 7:43pm
Splinz:
VegetableSoupIsBae, abi?
I hope you don't find yourself in that situation ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Tadeknkeepcalm: 7:51pm
This story is a lie but funny all the same
1 Like
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by LeView1(f): 7:52pm
To those saying that the guy acted immature then you are some weird people! God forbid bad things but if I was in that situation, I would never want to see that guy again. If I was the man, I'd never see her again! He picked up her pooo omg!!!! This is too embarrassing to be real.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Idydarling(f): 8:00pm
that's how I react to vegetable soup too, I hardly eat it
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by buygala(m): 8:05pm
This is why I always eat only Gala before going on any date
Gala is loyal....it will never put me to shame
BUY GALA....BUY PEACE
25 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by ichommy(m): 8:06pm
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Jamexjulius(m): 8:06pm
hi
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Tazdroid(m): 8:06pm
Nice one, I laughed....but the part wey make me laugh shed tears na d part wey u tok say ya shït defy gravity
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Vhicthorade(m): 8:07pm
But shey you no get hand ni, you poo you pack by yourself. No story
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by tosyne2much(m): 8:08pm
Ahn ahn
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by hotspec(m): 8:09pm
This should win a grammy (Nairaland version) award. Ive been laffing since. ClassCaptain, contact ds guy o. An inspiration for a new story? Share with me.when ure done wit d packaging
2 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Philinho(m): 8:10pm
My father told me to identify a particular food that troubles me n avoid it
1 Like
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by MJBOLT(m): 8:10pm
you no thank God say na vegetable soup, if na beans you for don sh!t for body
7 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by abescom: 8:10pm
The said guy is childish. Could happen to anyone. If I were you I won't bother myself with such a child.
1 Like
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by martineverest(m): 8:10pm
the soup is actually cleaning ur system....u need that soup atleast twice a week
1 Like
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by Tazdroid(m): 8:11pm
hotspec:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:11pm
Hahahaha lol... Sorry OP!
My own na beans almost disgrace my enemy
2 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by burkingx(f): 8:11pm
2 Likes
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by amiablesystems: 8:12pm
BaesDiary:
Seriously did this really happen, pls let me in on this
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by paradigmshift(m): 8:13pm
in less than 6sentence, summarize
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by mazizitonene(m): 8:13pm
Lol.....
1 Like
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by soberdrunk(m): 8:14pm
Mtcheeewwww!! Because of "ordinary poo poo"!?? Who doesnt poo?
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by unclezuma: 8:14pm
|Re: Here's How A Plate Of Vegetable Soup Can Scatter Your Relationship! by rezzy: 8:14pm
Too long. Finished reading.
The Face Of A Devil Bastard (nigerian In The Philippines) / I Like My Boss Does He Like Me? / Ekene And Judith, A True Life Sexual Story In Pidgin English
Viewing this topic: Atk01(f), Ineedinfo(f), Cooleasy(m), Freshboi, xarm(m), uniqueboi(m), ApostleNduBiz, Benwems(m), nkowalo(f), vorigan, seggexco(m), PhantomD(m), onyeogalu1(m), GogetterMD(m), laurel03, Nigeriadondie, revolutionary(m), gqboyy(m), truckin, Deehvahrzz, sweetmusictv, jaymezzz(m), Bismarck10(m), Yemsyfemsy, FavoredGuy, ilyasmuy, Fmartin(m), bomeri(m), lordcashflow(m), arojuraye(m), fortress100(m), nwannemous(m), jayjayjay, Justpassingby2, Adexvicky(f), Kezifils(m), olaridwan(m), TyHadebimpe(f), mummybaloo, mich24(m), Galadimat, jodeci01, daywalker12911(m), chineselink, OsoDupe(f), jessejagga(m), Abdallah0014, flamingtiger(m), ohhi, chyzoo4u(m), Atom57(m), masternoble(m), kennykendo(m), Tynasparks(f), kegel(m), walad4yhu(m), Xxpress(m), Godsate, skedy1(m), BTT(m), NAMESABI(m), pbethel, pukka5050, Josephamstrong1(m), pheyikemi, Lontrra, sweetgirly(f), bfire(m), nickishire, RoyalBlak007, ablatgraphicplus(m), ballpoint, mattsteve(f), funmi4love(f), skylane(m), laura8, ozee1kinobi, lustra89(m), blueblood1(m), okosujacob, marcoreus(m), tpwealth(m), ifemuyiwa(f), emmayayodeji(m), Aimwest(m), fashionarena, ayoola648(m), mrbillz(m), sulabu(m), jimfarayola(m), tobinazi(m), iavGod, Ladsfudelis, Emdee590(m), Akinkanju67(m), ibnzubair(m), BaesDiary, ahoyLT(m), femson123, Jasmine4(f), xtanlee(m), dwey(m), holywoman, amarudeen(m), olaronkecristian(f), Yugosng(m), sportark(m), GreatSuccess, EniolaEwa(f), Emerald120(f), fiestajoe, ztanleechima(m), whitecloth, omoere, chukzyfcbb, urbanaira(f), bigerboy200, StephenJobs, Ovems(f), anastaciam, IecheM(m), opymx, Boj2(m), agadafred, mecussey(m), EMFF, Dottore and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16