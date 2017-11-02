₦airaland Forum

Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by contactmorak: 2:31pm
The things people are proud of these days! A lady identified as Aisha and based in Abuja shared a video of herself completely nude while showing off the N100,000 she made in one night in Abuja.

See photos and watch the video below...

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/abuja-girl-videos-herself-unclad-while-showing-n100k-got-from-one-night-stand

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by contactmorak: 2:31pm
Watch the video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/abuja-girl-videos-herself-unclad-while-showing-n100k-got-from-one-night-stand

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by midehi2(f): 2:32pm
Na waoo


By the time her destiny is destroyed by alhajis, she will know 100k is a chicken change

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:33pm
grin

Lemme sit here..

Oya, drop the bomb ooo & please DON'T DOODLE THE MOST IMPORTANT PART angry
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Asianguy: 2:37pm
Ok
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Penalty82(m): 2:50pm
cool cool cool
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Samusu(m): 2:58pm
Oh my God.

See her head like akamu

Abeg nairalanders, clear make I faint

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ogoloray(m): 2:59pm
After years of whoring...

the slowpoke will now be looking for an understanding man that will not judge her by her past...

and that man will surely be....

u know the rest

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by urvillagepeoplee(m): 3:05pm
u re quivoled already..
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by DeadRat(m): 3:16pm
Abi is My Eye Painin Me? This One Looks Like A Man With Breasts Na

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ceejayx: 3:29pm
I hope u will video urself too unclad and show us ur infected pussy when STD hits ur center of gravity

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Raph01: 3:32pm
Wonder how de babe "centroid" go look like lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Ayo4251(m): 6:47pm
Anambra people are doing this one o
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by tobdee: 6:47pm
Modesty ;We have lost it.
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Jupxter: 6:47pm
Cheap thrash cans. 100k. Rubbish. Is 100k Money ?
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by nairavsdollars: 6:47pm
Definitely she maybe one big politician's daughter. If she contacts HIV and die now, Obaseki will say her death is a big loss to Nigeria

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Flashh: 6:47pm
I can't even dash her to my male dog, to have as a wife.

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by emeijeh(m): 6:47pm
By the time this one turns 35,she will show up at SHILOH 2027 to pray for a God-fearing hubby

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Big4wig(m): 6:48pm
Mehn that's someones one month salary angry .One small undergraduate idiot will b like, my bf fxcks me everyday for just some noodle n egg,this girl is Goals mehn..Ode she fit get Hiv n #100k can't cure that shii
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Yinxies(f): 6:48pm
Iranu
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Pidginwhisper: 6:48pm
See as the hunchback man dey suck pussy..this one no get glory again abeg.

I pity the man wey go marry the empty shell grin grin

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Sirheny007(m): 6:48pm
Big4wig:
÷
emeijeh:
H
Flashh:
nairavsdollars:
G
Ayo4251:
F
Asianguy:
Ok

@Big4wig
what are you dividing? shocked

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by GreenMavro: 6:49pm
ok
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by moses93(m): 6:49pm
I've seen this girl severally. never knew she's a prostitute
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by handsam(m): 6:49pm
These are the type of girls that should be swapped for an expired bottle of milk. Girls with negative digit IQ. undecided
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by sacluxisback(m): 6:49pm
She received anal sex.
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ourchoice(m): 6:49pm
Any Nigerian girl that pierces her nose and put a ring on it is a LovePeddler, guys don't be fooled with any excuse, flee from pierced-nose-wearing-ring ladies.


Nose ring and tattoo are easy ways to spot wayward or loose girls; no excuse is acceptable! angry

Warn your sisters, daughters, nieces and girlfriends to avoid tattoo and nose ring, it makes them look dirty, rough, loose, wayward, unmarriageable and ungodly too

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ennyhola: 6:49pm
100k! just like that!

most ladies yabbing her on NL are silently hoping they were HER

Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by DrDope(m): 6:49pm
.
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:49pm
Meanwhile some esteemed chic get smashed for love, pitiful
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by pointstores(m): 6:49pm
OHH
Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by gradeA(m): 6:49pm
scalapi.

