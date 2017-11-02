₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,583 members, 3,889,397 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video (19042 Views)
Girl Videos Herself Bathing N*ked To Celebrate 19th Bithday / This Abuja Girl Went Topless To Prove A Point In A Talk Show / Another Picture Story Of How A One Night Stand Put Me For Wahala (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by contactmorak: 2:31pm
The things people are proud of these days! A lady identified as Aisha and based in Abuja shared a video of herself completely nude while showing off the N100,000 she made in one night in Abuja.
See photos and watch the video below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/abuja-girl-videos-herself-unclad-while-showing-n100k-got-from-one-night-stand
3 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by contactmorak: 2:31pm
Watch the video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/abuja-girl-videos-herself-unclad-while-showing-n100k-got-from-one-night-stand
1 Like
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by midehi2(f): 2:32pm
Na waoo
By the time her destiny is destroyed by alhajis, she will know 100k is a chicken change
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:33pm
Lemme sit here..
Oya, drop the bomb ooo & please DON'T DOODLE THE MOST IMPORTANT PART
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Asianguy: 2:37pm
Ok
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Penalty82(m): 2:50pm
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Samusu(m): 2:58pm
Oh my God.
See her head like akamu
Abeg nairalanders, clear make I faint
4 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ogoloray(m): 2:59pm
After years of whoring...
the slowpoke will now be looking for an understanding man that will not judge her by her past...
and that man will surely be....
u know the rest
39 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by urvillagepeoplee(m): 3:05pm
u re quivoled already..
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by DeadRat(m): 3:16pm
Abi is My Eye Painin Me? This One Looks Like A Man With Breasts Na
15 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ceejayx: 3:29pm
I hope u will video urself too unclad and show us ur infected pussy when STD hits ur center of gravity
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Raph01: 3:32pm
Wonder how de babe "centroid" go look like
SOLAR POWER BANK 5000mAh?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT.
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Ayo4251(m): 6:47pm
Anambra people are doing this one o
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by tobdee: 6:47pm
Modesty ;We have lost it.
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Jupxter: 6:47pm
Cheap thrash cans. 100k. Rubbish. Is 100k Money ?
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by nairavsdollars: 6:47pm
Definitely she maybe one big politician's daughter. If she contacts HIV and die now, Obaseki will say her death is a big loss to Nigeria
14 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Flashh: 6:47pm
I can't even dash her to my male dog, to have as a wife.
1 Like
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by emeijeh(m): 6:47pm
By the time this one turns 35,she will show up at SHILOH 2027 to pray for a God-fearing hubby
9 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Big4wig(m): 6:48pm
Mehn that's someones one month salary .One small undergraduate idiot will b like, my bf fxcks me everyday for just some noodle n egg,this girl is Goals mehn..Ode she fit get Hiv n #100k can't cure that shii
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Yinxies(f): 6:48pm
Iranu
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Pidginwhisper: 6:48pm
See as the hunchback man dey suck pussy..this one no get glory again abeg.
I pity the man wey go marry the empty shell
3 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by Sirheny007(m): 6:48pm
9 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by GreenMavro: 6:49pm
ok
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by moses93(m): 6:49pm
I've seen this girl severally. never knew she's a prostitute
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by handsam(m): 6:49pm
These are the type of girls that should be swapped for an expired bottle of milk. Girls with negative digit IQ.
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by sacluxisback(m): 6:49pm
She received anal sex.
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ourchoice(m): 6:49pm
Any Nigerian girl that pierces her nose and put a ring on it is a LovePeddler, guys don't be fooled with any excuse, flee from pierced-nose-wearing-ring ladies.
Nose ring and tattoo are easy ways to spot wayward or loose girls; no excuse is acceptable!
Warn your sisters, daughters, nieces and girlfriends to avoid tattoo and nose ring, it makes them look dirty, rough, loose, wayward, unmarriageable and ungodly too
2 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ennyhola: 6:49pm
100k! just like that!
most ladies yabbing her on NL are silently hoping they were HER
3 Likes
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by DrDope(m): 6:49pm
.
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:49pm
Meanwhile some esteemed chic get smashed for love, pitiful
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by pointstores(m): 6:49pm
OHH
|Re: Nude Abuja Girl Shows N100,000 She Got From One Night Stand. Shares Video by gradeA(m): 6:49pm
scalapi.
Good Things Your Exes Taught You? / See What This Girl Posted On Instagram / These Beautiful Women Say That They Have Never Had An Orgasm.where D Guys At
Viewing this topic: Hibidee, Ucheoman, maazikc, styv(m), Remoter, Malakins123, macowaco(m), Johnnynash(m), Sadeik, walket(m), pepericozi, stexsy(m), adelnehis(m), sugarkemi(m), Ekiseme(m), modafhukajames(f), arabbunkum, knuckle01, Sponge3(m), isnovic(m), solace8(m), jahlud, sayhi2certified(m), dapsyd1(m), peteofi(m), ogreemah(m), AremoOG(m), Johnpsite, ukeleh, ibzane4nafs(m), kess101, KingstonDome, Dewtor(m), awoyam1, aliunath(m), henryblaze25(m), BCISLTD, awa(m), Emma5097, cuwacuwa99, damilareoye(m), BiafraMyAss(m), Pontaboki, MicheyJ, poka7(m), Olurote(m), nkhay(f), wilybebsy(m), dontachio, ronk3(f), eridemilade, okeyngene, WiseBukoye(m), EVILFOREST, Endison, life2017, Glodangel1, sinteiking(m), Abdulkatcha(m), 3plet, CastedDude, kinz17, paulsibility(m), ejembi28(m), Chidimba, alan056, Jephz(m), GMan650(m), baski92(m), Humblebloke(m), trent9002(m), Gabrielmillz(m), chymeze, DrKlever(m), jackiesoft(f), africanboy(m), freelancewriter, aoshea18, carls003, BLACKBOY19, westernrozay, Imjustagirl(f), opyscol(m), johncesc04(m), ezegenigbonine, dabeto, phil0, carrydeygo(m), FreeConCiencE, myners007, Pelaiye2703(m), EchuaA, Geist(m), Dieumerci(m), Osu175(m), criptonix1, dominique(f), Nowenuse, toskine, estelle22(f), amarige, honourablelumis, annuity45, Lloydfather, praisecliff(m), LordIsaac(m), Safiaa(f), genkins(m), Sexytemi(f), kmanjay(m), Unbeliever(m), boneruns(m), ItsMeAboki(m), talktrue1(m), ifygod08(m), Amadaz(m), basmur, alexie4real(m), Don4eva(m), pearldaisy(f), gakintan, zeusdgrt(m), Boybreezy(m), confirmcoolguy(m), Inca(m), Buchman1(m), xpac01(m), NtumStephen, niftykaycee, folafola(m), freezy(m), templerbaba(m), Synord, aylahome, nogasimplicity, fasterwell(m), ekiticoach(m), platoworks(m), bolajialuku(m), Septembermann, skywalker495, eventlamp, Realsman405(m), Yekoyeko(m), abdulq001(m), Akinjulius2017, kaso0(m), Cruz40(m), timothy2566(m), ba2undey(m), sunmarouk, xtic2yz(m), izospindle(m), sammyjay7265(m), greatbygrace, Metrobaba(m), Jrevelation(m), sooperrescue(m), Richie0974, peeparty(m), stevoskyj(m), Excelento(m), Moris4(m), dharmmylolar(m), originally(m), dan6019(m), docadams, Rajiolaade, Divphiz(m), henrygentle, didamjoel, Abam01, Trachea, cosmatika(m) and 275 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36